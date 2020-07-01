Queen Elizabeth & Donald Trump spoke on the phone about… something

Independence Day is almost upon us. It’s the day the Americans celebrate our liberation from an oppressive, out-of-touch colonizer named King George III. Unfortunately, Americans are currently feeling “oppressed” by a faceless virus and I’m sure many people will be partying their asses off this weekend. Ugh. Why can’t everyone celebrate Independence Day like me, by sitting in front of a fan with a cat and watching TV? Anyway, I didn’t actually know this was a thing, but apparently the Queen usually speaks to the American president on or around Independence Day every year? Is that a thing? The Queen is trying to make it sound like a thing:
The telephone call is the latest in a series Her Majesty has held with world leaders in recent months, including President Macron, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2020
What’s interesting is that the White House’s version of this phone call was to explain it as “The president wished the Queen a happy birthday, marking 94 extraordinary years.” The Queen’s real birthday was in April, and her fake birthday (Trooping the Colour) was two weeks ago, which she celebrated with her own private little parade at Windsor Castle.
The White House also claimed that Trump and the Queen spoke about the pandemic and they “discussed close cooperation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies. The president and the queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before.” Yeah, probably not. Trump’s response to the pandemic has been an unmitigated disaster and for that alone, he’s seen his approval rating drop significantly. Meanwhile, the pandemic has shown how unnecessary and out-of-touch the Queen really is. She’s barely done a thing, barely even provided moral support to the nation, and people are already writing the obituaries for her reign.
Anyway, I find it strange that the White House and Windsor Castle have two completely different explanations for the subjects of the phone call. Pretty sure that means that Liz and Bigly were actually talking about Prince Andrew and how Trump managed to fire the US Attorney in charge of the Southern District of NY, the same guy who was pursuing an on-the-record interview with Prince Andrew as part of the SDNY’s far-ranging investigation into Epstein and his accomplices.
That picture of Trump in the white tie is one of my favorites. The tux isn’t even fitting around his gut. He looks fat and miserable, like a cranky waiter.
So Dump did the Queen a favor. What did he get in return?
My favorite pic is the one where they left the doggie dish on the floor next to Bigly.
What a great accomplishment. The White House made a phone call to a person who has nothing to do with setting economic policy, enacting trade deals or reopening borders. They wished her a belated happy birthday and then congratulated themselves for making a single phone call that was not a complete international embarrassment.
The Queen’s version: Congratulated them on their “Independence” during a global pandemic and they missed the joke/insult.
After hearing how he treated Angela Merkel and Theresa May on phone calls, I am convinced he said something insultingly patronizing to the queen. That’s his version of ‘on his best behaviour.’ He probably told her she looks good for her age, or complimented her for ‘being so sharp, not suffering from dementia like a lot of old people.’
I think the discrepancy about what the call covered means the queen had a script from Boris she was meant to get through (the British call description), but Trump got distracted and decided to wish her Happy Birthday and go on and on about how old she is (a generous description of the actual call transcript in case a source in the WH leaks details about it).
Hopefully Harry’s green card papers don’t get “lost”.
Britain is desperate for a trade deal with the US seeing as it looks unlikely that Britain will have a trade deal with the EU by January. She probably will be kissing Trump’s (or hopefully a new president’s) ass a lot this year.
Of course they spoke about Epstein and Andrew. They have nothing else in common to talk about.