Queen Elizabeth & Donald Trump spoke on the phone about… something

Independence Day is almost upon us. It’s the day the Americans celebrate our liberation from an oppressive, out-of-touch colonizer named King George III. Unfortunately, Americans are currently feeling “oppressed” by a faceless virus and I’m sure many people will be partying their asses off this weekend. Ugh. Why can’t everyone celebrate Independence Day like me, by sitting in front of a fan with a cat and watching TV? Anyway, I didn’t actually know this was a thing, but apparently the Queen usually speaks to the American president on or around Independence Day every year? Is that a thing? The Queen is trying to make it sound like a thing:

The telephone call is the latest in a series Her Majesty has held with world leaders in recent months, including President Macron, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Prime Minister Scott Morrison. — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 30, 2020

What’s interesting is that the White House’s version of this phone call was to explain it as “The president wished the Queen a happy birthday, marking 94 extraordinary years.” The Queen’s real birthday was in April, and her fake birthday (Trooping the Colour) was two weeks ago, which she celebrated with her own private little parade at Windsor Castle.

The White House also claimed that Trump and the Queen spoke about the pandemic and they “discussed close cooperation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies. The president and the queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before.” Yeah, probably not. Trump’s response to the pandemic has been an unmitigated disaster and for that alone, he’s seen his approval rating drop significantly. Meanwhile, the pandemic has shown how unnecessary and out-of-touch the Queen really is. She’s barely done a thing, barely even provided moral support to the nation, and people are already writing the obituaries for her reign.

Anyway, I find it strange that the White House and Windsor Castle have two completely different explanations for the subjects of the phone call. Pretty sure that means that Liz and Bigly were actually talking about Prince Andrew and how Trump managed to fire the US Attorney in charge of the Southern District of NY, the same guy who was pursuing an on-the-record interview with Prince Andrew as part of the SDNY’s far-ranging investigation into Epstein and his accomplices.