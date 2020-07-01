Queen Elizabeth & Donald Trump spoke on the phone about… something

ROYAL ROTA Her Majesty The Queen and President of The United States of America at State Banquet, Buckingham Palace, London, England, UK

Independence Day is almost upon us. It’s the day the Americans celebrate our liberation from an oppressive, out-of-touch colonizer named King George III. Unfortunately, Americans are currently feeling “oppressed” by a faceless virus and I’m sure many people will be partying their asses off this weekend. Ugh. Why can’t everyone celebrate Independence Day like me, by sitting in front of a fan with a cat and watching TV? Anyway, I didn’t actually know this was a thing, but apparently the Queen usually speaks to the American president on or around Independence Day every year? Is that a thing? The Queen is trying to make it sound like a thing:

What’s interesting is that the White House’s version of this phone call was to explain it as “The president wished the Queen a happy birthday, marking 94 extraordinary years.” The Queen’s real birthday was in April, and her fake birthday (Trooping the Colour) was two weeks ago, which she celebrated with her own private little parade at Windsor Castle.

The White House also claimed that Trump and the Queen spoke about the pandemic and they “discussed close cooperation on defeating the virus and reopening global economies. The president and the queen also reaffirmed that the United States and United Kingdom stand together in our special relationship and will emerge from this trying time stronger than ever before.” Yeah, probably not. Trump’s response to the pandemic has been an unmitigated disaster and for that alone, he’s seen his approval rating drop significantly. Meanwhile, the pandemic has shown how unnecessary and out-of-touch the Queen really is. She’s barely done a thing, barely even provided moral support to the nation, and people are already writing the obituaries for her reign.

Anyway, I find it strange that the White House and Windsor Castle have two completely different explanations for the subjects of the phone call. Pretty sure that means that Liz and Bigly were actually talking about Prince Andrew and how Trump managed to fire the US Attorney in charge of the Southern District of NY, the same guy who was pursuing an on-the-record interview with Prince Andrew as part of the SDNY’s far-ranging investigation into Epstein and his accomplices.

US President Donald Trump state visit to London, UK - 03 Jun 2019

Donald Trump visit to UK

Photos courtesy of WENN, Avalon Red & Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

9 Responses to “Queen Elizabeth & Donald Trump spoke on the phone about… something”

  1. minx says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:05 am

    That picture of Trump in the white tie is one of my favorites. The tux isn’t even fitting around his gut. He looks fat and miserable, like a cranky waiter.

    Reply
  2. Juls says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:15 am

    So Dump did the Queen a favor. What did he get in return?

    Reply
  3. Marjorie says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:21 am

    My favorite pic is the one where they left the doggie dish on the floor next to Bigly.

    Reply
  4. Dr Mrs The Monarch says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:24 am

    What a great accomplishment. The White House made a phone call to a person who has nothing to do with setting economic policy, enacting trade deals or reopening borders. They wished her a belated happy birthday and then congratulated themselves for making a single phone call that was not a complete international embarrassment.

    The Queen’s version: Congratulated them on their “Independence” during a global pandemic and they missed the joke/insult.

    Reply
    • Livvers says:
      July 1, 2020 at 9:30 am

      After hearing how he treated Angela Merkel and Theresa May on phone calls, I am convinced he said something insultingly patronizing to the queen. That’s his version of ‘on his best behaviour.’ He probably told her she looks good for her age, or complimented her for ‘being so sharp, not suffering from dementia like a lot of old people.’

      Reply
  5. Livvers says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:26 am

    I think the discrepancy about what the call covered means the queen had a script from Boris she was meant to get through (the British call description), but Trump got distracted and decided to wish her Happy Birthday and go on and on about how old she is (a generous description of the actual call transcript in case a source in the WH leaks details about it).

    Reply
  6. Aurora says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:31 am

    Hopefully Harry’s green card papers don’t get “lost”.

    Reply
  7. ABritGuest says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Britain is desperate for a trade deal with the US seeing as it looks unlikely that Britain will have a trade deal with the EU by January. She probably will be kissing Trump’s (or hopefully a new president’s) ass a lot this year.

    Reply
  8. Tour malinn says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:37 am

    Of course they spoke about Epstein and Andrew. They have nothing else in common to talk about.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment