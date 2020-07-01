Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took another PDA maskless walk with their dogs

Yesterday we covered photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas walking their dogs, and a lot of you pointed out that they weren’t wearing masks. Considering that it’s just the two of them I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, especially compared to the other times we’ve seen Ana in particular without a mask. The mayor of Los Angeles, Eric Garcetti, has issued an order requiring Angelenos to wear face coverings when they leave their their homes and will be near other people.” I guess you could interpret that to mean that it’s ok not to wear a mask if you’re just walking your dog. If you’re famous and know you’re going to be photographed, would you prioritize getting your face in the photos or would you wear a mask to show it’s the right thing to do for everyone’s health? Covid is surging in California and Los Angeles County in particular, and beaches, bike paths and piers have been ordered closed for the upcoming Fourth of July Weekend. That’s all I’m saying about that.

Ben held his dog’s poo in a bag. I think he’s the type of guy who won’t pick it up unless there are witnesses, but that’s my own bias. They embraced and hugged. Ana was in a floral bohemian dress with balloon sleeves, which she paired with flip flops. I wonder how many outfits she’s getting sent and if she’s getting paid to wear them. She must be, right?

Do you guys want to keep talking about Ben and Ana? It seems like you do. Like many of you I had a very positive opinion of her after seeing her performance in Knives Out. That has changed. She seems perfect for Ben. They both love dogs and getting their picture taken.

Ana is now a member of the Academy.

This is barely related but it’s funny:

22 Responses to “Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas took another PDA maskless walk with their dogs”

  1. CidyKitty(CidySmiley) says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:50 am

    Just… so dumb. Wear a mask.

    Reply
    • Sally says:
      July 1, 2020 at 8:42 am

      If Ben wears a mask, we may not pay attention to his dye job. Hair and beard both are much darker…..just saying…..LOL

      Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:52 am

    Well there’s not much to talk about celebrity-gossip wise, so they’ll do. But by the time films and TV start up again we will all be sick of them. Weird PR strategy but…OK.

    Ummmm, if that a trick of the light or did he dye his beard? If he did, please tell me because I may never stop laughing. It’s not for any role currently filming…so? Yes Ben, your girlfriend is much younger than you. I take it you noticed 😂.

    Reply
  3. AnnaKist says:
    July 1, 2020 at 7:54 am

    Thirsty buggers, aren’t they…

    Reply
  4. Zen says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:01 am

    Isn’t Ben famous enough to no longer need to do these pap walks?

    Reply
  5. Tanguerita says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:02 am

    I’ve reached the point where I am ready to never ever watch another movie with her in it again. PS. Disclaimer – I haven’t watched anything with Affleck in it in ten years, so no gender discrimination involved. I find them both equally insufferable.

    Reply
  6. lola says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:12 am

    I will only call her Ana de Maskless from now on. Any ideas for Ben?

    Reply
  7. angie0717 says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:21 am

    Ben’s freshly dyed hair & beard is just…
    Ana’s outfits are just…
    These two are just…
    It’s exhausting to look at them.

    Reply
  8. Lexilla says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:27 am

    I used to think eh, pap strolls who cares it’s harmless. After seeing her hugging her friends with no mask, she is the opposite of harmless. Like that meme says, a mask is an IQ test.

    Reply
  9. Melissa says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:31 am

    In these pics she seems to be “on” him rather than with him, like a tenacious growth,

    I like the dress. I’ll continue to watch her on screen if it interests me, but she will likely never carry a film on name.

    Reply
  10. DiegoInSF says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:34 am

    Wow his guns 💪🏼, he’s never done it for me but that’s starting to change. She’s been rejuvenating for him. As an aside, so glad Yalitza and Eva Longoria are now members of the Academy.

    Reply
  11. boobra says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:42 am

    i always get the feeling she’s trying to recreate the hype of the original bennifer phenomena…

    Reply
  12. Noki says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:42 am

    ‘I think he’s the type of guy who won’t pick it up unless there are witnesses, but that’s my own bias.’LMAO you are hillarious

    Reply
  13. Levans says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:56 am

    Why hasn’t eva Longoria been a part of the academy sooner? Her work history in Hollywood is much more extensive than Ana?

    Reply
  14. Jaxonmeh says:
    July 1, 2020 at 8:57 am

    I’ve been wanting bigger things for her since Blade Runner 2049. I’m a bit annoyed with her these days though.

    There is an interesting interview clip out there I saw recently where Ana is doing promo with Chris Evans for Knives Out and he’s being a bit flirty with the interviewer (It’s really cute) and she seems put out about him not answering the interviewers question in a way to include her. If that’s typical, she could be a bit exhausting.

    She seems really thirsty for fame and has found a way to quench that thirst. It will be interesting to see what happens when they get tired of each other. I don’t see this lasting.

    Reply
  15. RoSco says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:00 am

    Funny, this is the first article about them I’ve ever clicked on because I wanted to see if there was something interesting about them I’m missing. Instead my favorite part Of the post was the question at the end asking if we want you to stop covering them!

    I’d prefer not to see any more coverage of these two. I rarely care about Ben Affleck and they’re both so thirsty it’s more embarrassing than fun. They’re such a drain it’s barely worth the effort of scrolling past to get to an article I like.

    Reply
  16. Lo says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:06 am

    I wear a mask literally every time I walk out the door because I live in NYC and the streets are pretty much always crowded. That said, if I lived in Venice which is much quieter and more of a neighborhood, I probably wouldn’t if I was just walking my dog.

    The point is to wear a mask when you cannot socially distance. Americans are so terrified of being accused of being anti-mask that we wear them everywhere but really … public spaces, indoors, and locations where you cannot socially distance. And definitely not when you drive your own car because I’ve seen that.

    I think Ana is thirsty AF but I’m not judging her for the mask situation here.

    Reply
  17. Case says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:20 am

    I wear a mask to go get my mail and take out my trash because I live in a neighborhood where there are always people jogging, pushing strollers, riding bikes, etc. It’s inevitable someone will be in my vicinity the same time as me. I imagine it’s the same for them, so I don’t get why they’re not wearing them.

    Reply
  18. Ariel says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:32 am

    I thought i was going to love Knives Out. I was so excited to see it. And then, its…fine. A little staid and static. I was expecting it to be better.
    And is he really *that* famous that the paparazzi can sell dog walking pictures every week?
    How about they just let us know when he’s caught banging someone else.

    Reply
  19. Papla says:
    July 1, 2020 at 9:38 am

    The no mask thing is totally for the pap stroll. Ben was papped earlier in the day taking the dogs out on his own and he wore a mask.

    They obvs want publicity, I just hope the fall out from this won’t be career ending for Ana…

    Reply

