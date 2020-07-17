Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s dog, Mighty, is missing in Montecito, CA

Unfortunately, this Friday’s Pet Post is a heartbreaker. BUT – there’s still hope so please cross all your fingers and toes for itty-bitty Mighty Bloom. Mighty is Orlando Bloom’s pup, whom he adopted in 2017 while he and now-fiancée Katy Perry were separated. (Katy has her own teacup poodle named Nugget, who is fine, but probably just as worried about Mighty as we are.) We’ve seen Mighty rollicking on the beach with his papa, as well as jet setting from LA to London, always as fashionably accessorized as his famous father. Wednesday night, Orlando posted a distressed message to Instagram that Mighty is missing from the Montecito home Orlando shares with Katy. Orlando’s post included the photos above and the following plea for assistance in finding the power pup Mighty:

🚨MIGHTY IS MISSING 🚨in Montecito California he is chipped and his collar has a number to call – if you take him to your local vet or shelter or police station he can be traced back to me for a reward please only send REAL INFO my heart is already broken so please don’t add insult to injury 🖤

My heart is broken for Orlando and Katy. I don’t want to say what many Southern Californians are thinking but it’s hard not to jump to conclusions when the story involves a dog of Mighty’s size, in the hills of So Cal. Quarantine has seen increased activities from local coyotes.

The fact that Mighty was Orlando’s support system after his breakup with Katy adds a whole other layer of heart break. Of course, anyone who’s lost a pet for any amount of time knows the pain Orlando and Katy are going through. I very much hope people respect Orlando’s request for only useful information at this time. Using anyone’s emotional distress under false pretenses, just for the chance to meet them is reprehensible. Celebrities are still humans, after all.

At this point, though, this is still a rescue mission. And I can tell you from personal experience that microchips work. I once had a vet call with a cat that had been missing for two months. So if you have a pet, microchip them. You won’t be sorry. I’ll update as soon as we know anything about Mighty’s homecoming. Stay powerful, Mighty – we’re looking for you!