Mandy Moore: You couldn’t pay me money to go back to my 20s

In March, Mandy Moore released a new album for the first time in over 10 years. The album, Silver Linings, was Mandy’s autobiographical journey from overcoming the abuse she suffered from her first husband, Ryan Adams, to rediscovering herself, her voice and new love with husband, Taylor Goldsmith. Clearly Mandy had to do quite a bit of reflecting to make Silver Linings and when she was interviewed by Parade about her journey, she admitted she’s much happier now. In fact, she is so much happier, you couldn’t pay her to go back to her 20s.

Mandy Moore looks forward to aging. Not to those hours in the makeup chair getting wrinkled and gray for her character on NBC’s hit, This Is Us. Over 72 episodes, she’s played family matriarch Rebecca Pearson at nearly a dozen different ages, from her mid-20s to her mid-80s. No, Moore, 36, is looking forward to the real thing. “I’m excited about all the collective wisdom and clarity and giving less of a you-know-what as you get older,” she says. “Already, the older I am, the more comfortable I get in my skin. You couldn’t pay me money to go back to the last decade of my life. The 20s were the worst!” The autobiographical Silver Landings, meanwhile, reflects on being 15, social media, relationships and regaining one’s confidence and voice. (Moore’s favorite lyric? “‘Save a little for yourself’—that’s a lesson I’ve had to learn over and over.”) That’s a lot of looking back, as is the memory-focused This Is Us. What about the future? “I’m hopeful!” Moore says—and not just about eventual real-life wrinkles. “I feel like a lot of people look at 2020 and are ready to skip on over to 2021, and I totally understand that. But I think this period of recalibration was long needed and maybe couldn’t have happened unless we found ourselves in the midst of a global pandemic and fight for racial justice and all these other pieces of the puzzle that are starting to coalesce,” she says. “There’s been this awakening in so many senses. I don’t see things returning to the status quo, and that’s good. We need change.”

[From Parade]

I mean, yeah. Mandy got married to a controlling jerk at 24. She was already under the Hollywood microscope given her pop-princess status and she was trying to maintain a successful acting and singing career that her husband felt threatened by – all in her 20s. I wouldn’t return to those years either. But in general, 20s can be rough. I had a lot of fun in my 20s and loved them at that time. Some of the people I value most in my life I met in those years. I became a person I never wanted to be in the first half of my 20s, but I also pulled myself up and out of that person before I left my 20s. It’s a very transformative time but yes, it is very confusing. I understand Mandy’s emphasis, though, and I think it goes beyond her personal struggle. Society places such a priority on youth, especially for women. We’re taught to view aging as our enemy. Like Mandy, I far prefer the person I am now to the point that I also welcome aging. Sure, I wish I had my 20-year-old @ss, but I didn’t appreciate it then, so why bother with it now?

There is a lot of stuff about This Is Us in the interview, if you are a fan of that show. The filming has been pushed back due to quarantine, but they promise it will be back and that they will make us cry until it hurts (my words). I like Mandy’s viewpoint of what is happening in 2020. I am a little more skeptical about people, but ideally we’ll move forward as a society. I’ve been unable to “skip ahead” mentally because I am so f*cking scared of what will happen in November. To Mandy’s point, that’s good, because even though it’s giving me an ulcer, it’s keeping me diligent. And that makes me fully prepared to debate anyone that is even remotely suggesting they might sit the election out.