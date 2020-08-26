University of Alabama has over 500 covid cases, Auburn University has over 200

View this post on Instagram
A big way to help us have a safe + successful semester? Meet your COVID-19 testing requirements! Students, don't forget – you are not allowed on campus for any reason (class, Supe Store, Rec Center, social events, etc.) without a negative COVID-19 test result. The only exception? Going to Coleman to get tested. 👍 We are doing FREE testing daily from 7 am – 5 pm. No appointment required. Head to the link in our bio for all the details. #TideTogether
Now that colleges are open again for in-person instruction, the covid cases are adding up. The most shocking numbers are coming out of the University of Alabama with over 500 confirmed cases. Check out the Instagram post above, I’m assuming they have more testing than other colleges and that’s why they’re getting more positive cases. Auburn University in Auburn, Alabama has over 200. The University of Missouri has almost 160. There are more and these are just the schools we’re hearing out which have widespread testing and reporting. Other schools, like NC State, are identifying multiple clusters centered around housing. It’s only been a few days since most schools opened, with UNC Chapel Hill being one of the first to open and inevitably have outbreaks. They’ve since gone online only, as have several other colleges. There are now reported cases in just about every school that has students on campus. Other universities are handing out suspensions to students who break the rules, but that may be too little too late. Covid is spreading no matter what precautions and rules schools have. The Washington Post has a good overview of this and I also recommend checking The Chronicle of Higher Education’s coronavirus tracking article, which is updated frequently:
More than 500 cases at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Nearly 160 at the University of Missouri in Columbia. Dozens at the University of Southern California.
Colleges and universities that brought students back to campus are expressing alarm about coronavirus infections emerging as classes have barely started, raising the possibility everyone could be sent home.
“The rise we’ve seen in recent days is unacceptable, and if unchecked, threatens our ability to complete the rest of the semester on campus,” University of Alabama President Stuart Bell said at a news conference on Monday, five days after classes resumed, as the mayor of Tuscaloosa temporarily closed bars and warned that the local health system could become overwhelmed.
While a growing number of schools have backed off reopening, opting instead for online classes, others are hoping a host of new rules and adaptations can keep the coronavirus at bay. They are requiring masks, mandating testing and threatening students and campus groups with penalties for partying. Ohio State University said this week that it had suspended 228 students for virus-related violations.
Despite the precautions, schools are quickly discovering large outbreaks that have prompted new soul-searching about students’ commitment to social distancing and universities’ ability to deliver even a dramatically transformed on-campus experience. Speaking Monday, Bell declined to blame young people’s lack of caution and emphasized that it is up to the university to work with everyone to minimize infections.
“Our challenge is not the students,” Bell said, though he acknowledged that multiple students are facing discipline for breaking coronavirus rules. “Our challenge is the virus.”
I want to emphasize that last statement from U of Alabama President Stuart Bell, “Our challenge is not the students, our challenge is the virus.” That’s what we were talking about earlier in the week when I covered that editorial saying that blaming the students is unfair. I’ve been checking out the Instagram accounts for some of these colleges and they’re trying so hard to educate students about the virus, to create social distancing reminders, to test, disinfect and make mask-wearing mandatory. This is not easy, everyone has good intentions and most students are adhering to the rules, but it really doesn’t matter. Nothing is perfect and this virus is going to spread. It’s frustrating, it’s creating a situation where young people are getting robbed of experiences and worse than that many are suffering in their current living situations. The only thing we can do is stay home and wear a mask when we go out.
Dear administrators who are scolding students for messing up your ill-conceived plans: instead of blaming the students, perhaps we should analyze why you put them in that position in the first place.
— Michael Sorrell (@michaelsorrell) August 21, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#ICYMI The fall 2021 application for admissions is open and we have joined the @commonapp system! With standardized testing sites continuing to be limited amid the ongoing global pandemic, #Auburn is also implementing some modifications to our existing admissions procedures for the fall 2021 semester. #WarEagle <Visit Auburn.edu for more info!>
View this post on Instagram
While surely different from years before, #Mizzou kept that #MizzouMade spirit as we welcomed new and returning @mizzou.reslife Tigers to campus! Leadership and staff ensured our Tigers' safety as they entered their new homes before saying their farewells to parents and families. Move-in continues for the next week. We can't wait to welcome the remainder of the MU community home! #TigersSupportTigers
As badly as America wants in-person school to work this year…it’s just not going to, and if they keep pushing it, people will die. I don’t know what else there is to say about this.
Did anyone really think this was going to work..? I can appreciate that they tried, and they put as many practices in place that they could. I feel like this had disaster written all over it from the start. And I expect the same out of my kids elementary school, middle schools and high schools.
You should post the pictures from Tuscaloosa last week with hundreds of students/parents without masks standing inches apart in line for cheap beer! It’s a total shitshow because it’s Alabama and half the parents of these college kids follow Trump and don’t believe this virus is a real threat, until it kills someone they know nothing will change their minds. I almost don’t blame the kids, they’re young and selfish and just doing what everyone does at that age in thinking it won’t happen to them, they want a normal college experience, but something has to change.
I’m in urgent care in Alabama and in a city with a mask mandate, our numbers are finally decreasing, but the positive cases we’ve had the last few weeks are in ages 18 to 25. They got together for graduation parties and continued hanging out as if there’s not a pandemic, and yes they have very mild or no symptoms, but I still get to see the look of shock on their faces when they realize who they exposed with their carelessness. One positive patient is 18 and her father is 70 years old, mother is 59, the age range that has trouble bouncing back. The dad was so upset with her and almost in tears telling me how he begged her to stay home and she just didn’t take it seriously. He kept saying if I get this and die she’ll never forgive herself, then he laughed and told me how she was accident and her siblings are much older and he knew she would take him out one way or another!
I just don’t understand why colleges are even attempting to have students return in person at this point. Money rules all I suppose.
I’m of two minds about this. I blame the colleges for even opening up to put students in this position. But I also blame students who are stupid. There are students doing the right thing. Being young is not an excuse. I said to my husband that if we had a college student (not quite there yet, thankfully), and I discovered that they attended a gathering under these circumstances, they’d be dragged home by their hair. I raise my kids to have empathy for others and care for their communities. Being a teenager is not an excuse in this house. I have 5, 4 of whom are old enough to need masks – all of them are responsible kids who look out for each other and others (my 12 year old figured out how to get more takeout – she bought mini hand sanitizers and then gives them to the delivery people).
My main fear is that now that we know these kids are getting exposed, and the colleges are sending them back home, how much spread are we going to see from that? How many deaths will happen?
I am less inclined to believe these schools have “good intentions.” It’s about the money that they want to keep coming in. My alma mater (located in the Northeast and subject to all the weather that comes with it) decided to reopen. They bragged all over Facebook about how they have constructed LITERAL TENTS where classes will be held. Tents with no ac or heat. This school’s tuition is $60k+ a year.