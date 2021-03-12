Sentient bongo drum Matthew McConaughey considers running for TX governor

Right around the 2020 election, Matthew McConaughey’s brain broke. While he had always enjoyed a certain popularity for being vaguely liberal, suddenly he was making all kinds of weird public statements about the “illiberal left” and how Democrats were being super-mean to MAGA voters. Some of his actual statements included: “There are a lot on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize, and are arrogant towards the other 50 percent” and “Let’s get aggressively centric. I dare you” and liberals are “being cannibalized by the illiberals.” The man never met a dictionary and in all of his MAGA-apologia, he never once thought to look up what “illiberal” actually means. Anyway, MagaConaughey is now pretty sure that he’s going to run for governor of Texas. Girl, Beto is cuter and more coherent.
Matthew McConaughey might be alright, alright, alright with a potential political run. The 51-year-old might soon go from Oscar-winning actor to Governor McConaughey, as the Greenlights author revealed on Wednesday’s episode of The Balanced Voice podcast that a potential bid to govern the state of Texas during the 2022 election is “a true consideration.”
While it was a brief acknowledgment, it marks a slight change from comments he made in November 2020 on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. “I have no plans to do that right now,” he told Colbert late last year. “Right now? No. I don’t get politics. Politics seems to be a broken business. Politics needs to redefine its purpose. As I move forward in life, yes, am I going to consider leadership roles where I can be most useful? I’d love to. I’m doing that regardless. That’s where I sit right now.”
On The Balanced Voice, McConaughey discussed some of those positions, such as his position as a professor at the University of Texas. “I have wisdom to share that I think is obvious that youngsters go, ‘No, I had no idea, thank you for that!’” he said, adding that he’s thankful for the opportunity to step “into more leadership teaching positions,” such as working with organizations that help children from troubled backgrounds succeed in schools with 50 percent dropout rates through community service and education initiatives.
But, it’s his role as a father that keeps McConaughey busy these days, which poses the biggest questions about leadership in the actor’s life.
“I have three epics in my life, and that’s my three children. That’s the greatest light or shadow that Camila [Alves] and I can leave, the greatest shadow I can leave as a father,” he said. “How can I be the best dad for them — not the time to be their best friend — but be best dad to them right now, to help them get out and negotiate and be autonomous, confident, and conscientious people in the world, to get out there and navigate?”
I’m not going to listen to the damn thing but is he really saying that he thinks he would be a good governor because he has three kids? RLY? I dare any woman in Texas to suddenly announce their candidacy for state-wide office based solely on the fact that they’re a mom. He also thinks he should run for governor because he tells kids stuff they didn’t know? Good lord. And I swear to God, if Matthew runs, he’s going to run as the “Democrat who is against cancel culture.” That’s what I predict.
Celebitchy writer Oya lives in Texas and works on voter registration in Texas, and I asked her for her thoughts on this MagaConaughey mess. She says: “Although I enjoy seeing Matthew in his role as an actor and father, I personally would prefer he leaves the running of the state of Texas to someone like Beto O’Rourke who has been working tirelessly to make the state better. Despite my agreeing that politics have become a toxic blood sport that stalls a lot of progress, I would like Matthew to do a bit of self reflection on the both sides argument that he seems to stand firmly in. Especially, in the current climate of the right becoming more fascist because I do not think he’d be effective as a politician until he stands firmly against fascist rhetoric.”
Chile. He needs to stick to acting and smoking weed.
I don’t really need to see him in another movie but I second this comment
All wrong, all wrong, all wrong for politics.
Yup. Being a governor has nothing to do with sharing wisdom. This is an extremely naive view of the job – only a profession as distant from reality as acting could hold it.
Yes, JFC. I hope he drops this idea and lets Beto continue to show how it’s done.
Fortunately in Texas Governor is largely a ceremonial role. The lieutenant governor is the one with all the power over legislation and regulations. Unfortunately since Texas is the second largest state in both population and land mass, being governor of it brings instant name recognition. This explains why people still want the job – it can be used as a springboard to more powerful positions on a national level. See, eg, George W, Bush.
NO !!!!
I am not even a Texan and I see this sabotage for what it is. He is trying the piggyback off of the work that not on Beto is doing but also Julian Castro, who I also think is a strong contender for Governor.
The optics are horrible for Bongo Idiot and his interference will show that.
This is flat out annoying. Just let a real politician like Beto run without the added nonsense of Mr. Alright Alright Alright. “Aggressively centric”? Hell no! Let’s get aggressively progressive and watch people get the help they need.
I love how a g-d pandemic that happened during the administration of a President who had zero experience has somehow NOT taught some folks the lesson that experience matters. When you’re running for an executive position, you’re essentially running to be a crisis manager when things go awry…
Narcissism and self-involvement are serious drugs. I agree with you: how has anyone escaped the last four years and still says, “yes, I think incompetent dilettantes should run things! It’s all just as much fun as getting totally high and sharing wisdom.”
Maybe he and the Rock can go buy an island and wisdom at each other.
What an idiot.
Sad thing is that he would probably win
Oh this makes me so mad. I can’t stand this asshat.
BETO! All the way!
Yes, yes and yes. Matt needs to have a seat.
“Sentient bongo drum” is the funniest thing I’ve read today.
These statements by actors (always privileged men, I might add — women with decades of experience have no chance at becoming president, so actresses know better than to even try, I guess) are such a smack in the face to those who have dedicated their lives to public service. What qualifications does Matthew have, exactly? He realizes Trump was also a celebrity who thought he could just understand politics overnight, right? Sit down.
Ugh..
He’s an f-ing dimwit. No more people trying to run governments who have ZERO experience in governance.
Oya’s comment sums it up perfectly.
If Matthew really wants to be a politician, he should start smaller than the governor of a huge and complicated state. City council? Local school board? Zoning board? District rep? State Senate? Gain some experience in public service. We’ve all seen what happens when someone with zero experience, skills, etc rides in on their fame.
From Austin, Texas, my response:
No.
No, no, no.
Nope, aw hell NO.
Bless his heart.*
*You have to say that in a Texas accent for it to have full effect and meaning.
p.s. Hijo de PUTA, NO!
He doesn’t even live here.
Also, sadly, if he hadn’t gone in on illiberal left + our energy disaster + pandemic, I might have voted for him. I’d have voted for a yellow dog named Bone-a-fart over any of these Republican fascists.
Because Texas governors are generally, in Normal Times, pretty limited on what their role is, hence morons like Perry and Abbott being able to do it for years.
But no thank you, Matthew.
LOL, all I’m going to say if Texas voters fall for that shit, they can’t be helped. Reagan (literally awful) and Schwarzenegger (not even that bad but not GREAT) should’ve been a good enough warning about confusing celebrity for political talent and capability. We have got to be smarter than this, guys.
Because after all the hell they’ve been through this year, Texans really need another clueless, egotistical, unqualified, entitled white male in charge. Matthew, go climb into whatever land yacht you’re shilling for and keep driving until you find a clue.
I co-sign Oya’s statement.
As a fellow Texan, I agree with Oya.
He reminds me of the “good ole boys” that I know from my community who believe their self-perceived wisdom is something that qualifies them to take the lead. Ohhhh to have the success of mediocre white dudes.
Big giant PASS. Stick to driving Lincolns dude.
Don’t get me started.
If he wants to play at being a governor so bad he should just pretend at being one in a film. Scratch that itch that way, Matthew.
Called it. I knew something was up when his wife did a collaboration with Texas state treasure HEB.
As a Texan this really depresses me. It’s hard in a state this big to have any name recognition and esp so hard for democrats since we have been out of power for so long. I mean Lina hildago is a rising politician but I doubt if she is known at all outside Houston. That’s ALL Matthew M brings to the table though.
The ego on McConaughey is too much. The man done lost his hot & his mind. If he can pass the test immigrant’s take to become U.S. citizens – then okay run. Otherwise, take your behind out & locate the hotness you lost.
Texan here. I was formulating a response and then I got to Oya’s quote at the end and I’m just going to go ahead and co-sign all of that. ALL OF IT.
I like Matthew a lot. He’s one of my favorite actors, he has the sexiest voice in hollywood and I know he’s proud to be a Texan. I got his memoir last year and could barely get through the first chapter because it’s so rambly and tangential and… self-important. It feels very privileged to say everything can be done by pulling yourself up by the bootstraps. Now, I haven’t read the whole thing so maybe it gets better.
Here’s the thing. I don’t want Matthew to be my governor. I don’t really understand his views–they’re not very clear. His brother Rooster is extremely conservative, get-yer-guns and secede type, looking at his social media. I wouldn’t be surprised if Rooster is a Trump supporter. I know that you can have different views from your family (talking about myself!) but that gives me pause.
I would MUCH rather have a qualified and experienced person as governor. I would really like Beto to run and win. He’s not perfect by any means, and he’s way more progressive than I am on a lot of fronts, but I think he would be a good candidate. I know his heart is with Texas, and I think he’d do a lot of good in that role. I also think Julian Castro would be awesome in this role.
I’d much rather see Matthew educate himself some more, and put his effort toward voter registration, stumping for candidates, etc.
I find him pretentious and annoying. A big no from me.
Omg reading ‘Sentient Bongo Drum Matthew Mconaughey” just made my Friday morning. 😆
@Kaiser – you are the best.
Texan here.
I agree MM should not do this.
Beto is a better fit.
Although I would encourage everyone to actually look at Beto’s very moderate voting record. He frequently opposed his own party and voted for Republicans legislation. He and MM are not that different when it comes to standing in the middle- he just has more experience and more political oomph. I like Beto, I’ll vote for Beto, especially against Abbott but I know Beto is in the middle too when it comes to casting a vote.
