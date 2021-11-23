OK!: Dean McDermott finds Tori Spelling ‘paranoid and insecure,’ divorce is imminent

And the award for the most broadcasted divorce goes to… Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott! According to OK! Magazine, though, this time it’s truly dunzo. This week’s issue shows Tori hauling several boxes from their shared home to a private residence, believed to be her Divorcée Pad, signaling the final death throes of her 15-year marriage to Dean. What was the final straw? Depends on who you ask. Tori says it’s Dean’s affair from eight years ago that suddenly came rushing back to her. Dean says it’s because Tori is insecure and paranoid, and he can’t deal with it anymore. Candy Spelling didn’t say, but probably assumes, it’s because she’s willing to finance the whole thing.
It’s Dean fault because of his 2013 affair: “Tori’s never felt the same about Dean since he confessed to the affair,” says the insider. “She tried to make it work, but when he left to go on location again, it all came rushing back.” The insider adds that something changed for Tori while Dean was away. “Suddenly, she couldn’t bear the thought of him sharing a bed. At this point, they hate each other and can’t stand to be around one another.”
Tori was only staying for the kids: “That’s the only reason they’ve lasted this long,” says the insider, adding that the 90210 alum “has been miserable for ages, but didn’t have the fortitude to leave. But during this time apart, she realized she’s a lot stronger than she gives herself credit for,” says the insider. “She learned to make decisions for herself and to love herself again.”
Guess who’s paying for it: There are whispers that Tori’s been getting financial help from her mom, Candy, 76. (In 2016, it was revealed Tori and Dean owed nearly $39,000 in unpaid credit card bills.) “She’s paying the kids’ school tuition and clothing and most of the household bills. “She wanted Tori to find her own way, but after seeing how miserable she is with Dean, she caved and gave her money for a new home and furniture.”
It’s Tori’s Fault because she’s never happy: “Dean insists he’s not the bad guy that Tori’s made him out to be,” dishes the insider. “He says Tori is extremely paranoid and insecure and that nothing he ever did or said made her happy. He feels she gave up on him and their marriage.” The insider notes he also wants equal access to the kids. “Dean won’t let Tori take the children away from him. He’ll go to court for joint custody if it comes to that. They’re still his kids too.”
The kids come first: “They already have a good co-parenting system in place when one has to work, or one wants to do something socially,” says the insider. “No matter what, their kids will come first and will always be their No. 1 priority.”
Tori’s Khloe Kardashian makeover is to stick it to Dean: According to a source, the real reason Tori spent a reported six figures on a head-to-toe makeover is to show Dean what he’ll be missing. (An insider previously told OK! it included mini neck and eye lifts, a face-lift, lip filler, Botox and facial fillers, as well as a new team of stylists and personal trainers.) “Tori definitely enjoys proving she’s still got it,”
[From OK! Magazine, print edition, November 29, 2021]
I mean, they were soulmates just two years ago, peeing with the door open. So the almost decade old affair and fact that Tori’s never happy just coming to light is a little hard to take. I think it’s something closer to the fact that Tori started preferring Dean out of town and needed a reason to look like the victim. Maybe she was banking on him having another affair and when she didn’t have any evidence, she just used the one she already had again. And Dean knows he’s screwed because Tori will always be TV royalty while he’s a two-time cheater, so he needs to smear Tori on his way down. One thing that is blatantly not true is those poor kids come first. I believe Tori and Dean worked out a co-parenting arrangement but no one is taking the children’s emotional well-being into account. Letting this mess be played out in the press like this is not in their best interest.
What I do believe is that Candy opened her pocketbook. I don’t know what actually made her cave, but that is how this is coming about. I also believe Tori’s new look is a divorce makeover, designed to make Dean eat his words. The fact that she splurged on it and then got Candy to bail her out of her marriage is uncool, but that’s Candy’s fight. However, that ‘insider’ certainly dispels those “it’s just contouring” claims, don’t they?
Photo credit: OK! And Instagram
Life has taught me that when you have a BUNCH of kids with a man who couldn’t take care of ONE CHILD previously…
Just THAT ALONE will sink the relationship…not to mention the other lead weights that were part of their relationship from the beginning
Oh Tori. Getting a full face and body lift does not prove that you’ve still “got it”.
And this divorce is gonna be a messy one.
Am I the only one seeing a Janet Jackson resemblance in the bottom photo? Tori’s basically traded in her entire face. Those poor kids….I sure hope Candy has set up a therapy trust. They’re gonna need it.
Contouring and Photoshop, according to the candid on that cover.
Holy Kardashian filter, Batman!!!
It doesn’t surprise me that she would want to emulate that family, but unfortunately they have had PMK to develop and build their grifter empire and she doesn’t. Looking like a 90’s Valley porn star isn’t going to help the new brand she’s trying to build.
They’re both trash. And the only reason she was in it “for the kids” was because each birth brought her attention and another cash infusion from Candy. They are the only ones I feel sorry for.
I thought that was a Kardashian as well! That’s bonkers what she’s doing to her face.
Her whole face looks different. And he doesn’t get any kind of pass, he left his wife and kid for what he thought would be a gravy train.
Kate, I just wanted to point out that the thumb
pic is not Tori.
What’s that now?
It is.
Huh.
Candy has always hated Dean, so I’m not surprised she would fund the divorce–but I’ll bet there are legal strings, and I’ll bet one of them is “no backsies,” meaning if Tori goes back to Dean, the money stops again. Tori is an adult child who married an adult child and had actual children. What a mess it must be.
Every single one of her children looks unkempt and neglected. She also seems to not care about them after the baby phase. I think she’s overwhelmed being a mother to five children. It was all supposed to be a fairy tale love.
I bet Candy would happily fund that divorce. He’s been a leech since day 1, but stupidly picked a financial mess to leech off of.
I’m no Tori Spelling apologist, but Candy’s not a stellar parent. I am sure her kids were spoiled rotten, or at least Tori was, and handling adult life seemed beyond her. No one deserves to inherit a ton of money, but the fact is that they were raised with a ton of money which both the parents spent lavishly. They had a ginormous house. Candy had an entire room dedicated to wrapping presents. What did she expect would happen? That Tori would have a great work ethic and the ability to budget and live a relatively modest lifestyle? She set a bad example.
I feel bad for the kids.
Her brother manages to live a “normal” life in Oregon as a life coach so her batting average appears to be 0.500. But those kids, oh man I agree I feel awful for them. I’ve felt awful for them since day one with their messy parents and trotting them out for the “perfect happy family” pap strolls. I have no doubt those kids have been used as leverage to get Candy to fund their lifestyle up to a point as well.
Her brother is always pointed out as living a normal life in Oregon, but no one ever writes about that the reason he became a counselor was because he was a drug addict and had depression and healed thanks to rehab, so he definitely had to deal with childhood wounds, too. I also believe that Candy helps him out financially (like buying a house, etc). Candy is a narcissist and as the daughter, Tori got the worst of it. Randy very likely was cast as the “golden child” and so their paths are not comparable, even though they are siblings
@ABC: You’re really making a lot of assumptions about the situation. No one knows that inside details about how either child was raised. All we have to go on are Tori’s books where she trashes her Mom and what I got from Tori’s books was that nothing Candy could have done would have been enough to satisfy Tori. She claims her parents didn’t give her anything and then also claims they gave her too much and didn’t teach her to be responsible. She says they did’t teach her the value of a dollar, but then complains when he mother made her pay half the rent on a condo her Mom bought for her. So, according to Tori, Candy was supposed to give her everything and nothing and give her a condo free but also somehow teach her how to be responsible with money.
The bottom line is, Tori is almost 50 and is still acting totally irresponsible. How is it that Tori isn’t responsible for her own actions at almost 50-years-old, but Candy (who was around that same age when Tori was a teen) is somehow responsible for her own actions and Tori’s actions. At what point does Tori become responsible for her actions and for the damage she is inflicting on her own kids.
Her brother seems to have inherited the Dad’s work ethic; he also inherited the $800k Tori did but seems to have figured out a way to leverage it and make it mostly on his own.
I do wonder if Candy is keeping a running tab of all the loans and financial contributions she’s made to Tori and family, and has it in her will to deduct from any inheritance.
I don’t think she’ll leave Tori anything. I think she’ll leave the kids money in iron clad trusts that means Tori can’t access their funds.
Tori’s going to be doing commercials for reverse mortgages and Medicare help lines pretty soon to support herself because that’s the only work that she will be able to get.
Candy Spelling told a 12 year old Tori, when she asked her mother, “Am I pretty?” … she answered “You will be when we get your nose fixed.”
‘Nuff said.
Candy denies that. And considering the amount of lying Tori has done (lying Tori even admits to) I don’t believe a word Tori says.
Are we sure he’s divorcing her? Or does he just not recognize her and think she’s abandon him?
Lol
Lord Jesus the procedures and filters and makeup! I feel a lot of sympathy for her in spite of myself. I hope she gets the help she needs to be okay with whatever comes next for her and her kids.
I think this is a question of – which one of these two is more deplorable? Dean or Tori?
But one thing is very clear – they are not stellar parents, and I feel great pity for their children!!
In my experience, the only couples I know that do a WHOLE LOT of talk about “soulmates this” and “soulmates that” are the couples who got together by cheating on their current partners.
So the soulmate thing is like an excuse or a cover-up for their cheating behavior. Like they couldn’t HELP that they betrayed their wives and partners… their SOULS were just crying out for each other and they had no choice but to cheat. It’s gross. It’s an excuse.
Anyway, as usual I’m team kids and I just feel really bad for their sweet kids. I hope the kids will have sane, stable influences to uphold them and guide them when they enter early adulthood, and that the kids can heal from what appears to be a chaotic and tense household.
Is she going through peri-menopause? You’d be surprised at how many divorces happen during this time in a woman’s life. Hormones f*ck you up. I know maybe that’s not the reason for her paranoid and insecure behavior, but who knows.
I am always amazed when I read these break-up stories and the principals actually believe their kids don’t really know what’s going on.
Pretty sure Candy is trying to keep the Spelling money out of Dean’s hands.
I’ll always have a soft spot for Donna martin, that’s all i can say. And I loved dean in slasher 🤷. She was born into money and never learned the value of money. She just always had everything handed to her. Her brother is def more well adjusted but she never grew up 🤷
This divorce drama is brought to you by Candi Spelling and Photoshop Pro.
Both Tori and Dean have been running to the tabloids about wanting a divorce and not having the money to get one. They both have been waiting for Candi to bail them out of this marriage.
Then again this could be a set up to get money out of Candi and will get back together in a couple of months to posting happy marriage photos.
So did her mom pay for all of these makeover procedures too because Tori doesn’t have two nickels to rub together! What’s going on with her finances? That seems to have been swept under the rug. I hope that the doctors didn’t do these procedures for free and she gives them on her Instagram page.
I feel kinda bad for Tori. She grew up in an obnoxiously wealthy home, but seemed to learn zero financial skills. Her mom gave her horrible marriage advice which ended her first marriage. Nepotism career, toxic industry, the ultimate narcissistic controlling mom. (Is Candy getting older and Tori wants to be in her will??)
I DON’T feel bad for her that she cheated on her first husbands, never learned to manage her money, overshared her kids for publicity sake, and is apparently solving her insecurities with plastic surgery.
Please her cheating on her ex husband and and him for Dean despite both her parents wish and her even cutting her off financially.
I’ve always thought Kris Jenner looks like Tori Spelling. I’ve also always thought her girls’ facial procedures/makeup (and their lives) are patterned after her. But in the earlier Kardashian empire expanse (Kris Humphrey’s era) I started thinking it was odd she was emulating her girls who were really just emulating her. Now I’m thinking not only are her girls having procedures that make them look more like her, but Tori Spelling is now trying to look like a Kardashian-Jenner trying to look like Kris Jenner who already looks like her! It’s just too weird to me how many people are walking around looking like Kris Jenner!🥴. That woman has way more influence in this world than I am comfortable with!😩
It’s just a big crazy circle of hell isn’t it?
I feel bad for the kids and hope they have some sane adults looking out for them. Both their parents are selfish d bags who can’t even function as adults at the most basic level. It’s not that hard to not be in debt when you are already wealthy. I have zero sympathy for them. Stop buying crap you don’t need. It’s not rocket science.
Getting your rich mommy to pay for your kids school and furniture while getting fillers, neck lifts, fake hair etc is pretty obnoxious. Like you have kids. A lot of kids. Grow up
Translation: Tori is trying to get another reality show by exploiting her husband’s infidelity again and pending divorce(the finale would probably end with them announcing that they are going to work things out for their new child). She was probably testing the waters when she made that fake baby announcement.
She spent 6 figures on a head to toe makeover? But at the time didn’t she say that it was just contouring? How does getting a makeover to look like post plastic surgery Khloe showing Dean what he is missing?
Didn’t he once say that she looked like a horse? So their marriage has always been questionable. She thought she found prince charming because he left his wife and kids(they were in the process of adopting a child) to start a new family with her and all she won was a grifter who would stoop to any level to get his hands on her father’s money.
Candy was right to take control of the finances. Tori and Dean would have blown through everything by now.
I still do not understand the big lip craze. I actually detest them natural or not. Much prefer thinner, natural lips. THEY LOOK BETTER. Cannot wait for the time this too will become history.