Dr. Jill Biden went all out for this year’s White House Christmas decorations

Remember Melania Trump? Lazy golddigger? The trophy wife? The one who lied on her green card application? The one who said she doesn’t give a sh-t about Christmas? Well, Melania Trump was not only a terrible First Lady, she also had terrible taste in Christmas decorations. Melania had to be dragged kicking and screaming into doing anything vaguely First Lady-ish, like “enjoying a festive holiday.” She once decorated with the White House with Blood Trees of Doom for Christmas.
Dr. Jill Biden isn’t like that at all. Dr. Biden is a professor with the heart and soul of an elementary-school teacher. She loves to decorate for every holiday. I imagine her Secret Service agents are already tired of her endless runs to the Dollar Tree and party-supply outlets. So we knew that Dr. Biden would enjoy decorating the White House for Christmas. And here we are!! Dr. Biden revealed the White House Christmas decorations on Monday and they are lovely and very comfortable and teacher-y. Dr. Biden’s Christmas theme was “Gifts From the Heart,” with special Christmas salutes to “faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity.” I feel like crying!!
One of the biggest trees is in the Blue Room, and the tree was decorated to celebrate peace and unity, so there is a “garland” of peace doves on a banner with every US state and territory. There’s also “a gigantic gingerbread White House that recognizes front-line workers who persevered through the coronavirus pandemic.” Dr. Biden and her team of volunteers used more than 10,000 ornaments and over 2,000 yards of ribbon. She also had stockings hung for all of her grandchildren. Seriously, I love this for us. I love this for America.
Photos courtesy of Instagram, Getty.
We are still suffering trauma from the Melania years. I’m so grateful for Jill and the warmth and beauty of her Christmas decorations.
It looks like they recycled everything they had in the warehouse. But that’s fine. It’s not a time for ostentatious spending or edgy public design. It looks homey and comforting.
It’s a lovely contrast to the dystopian terror trees and joyless hellscape of Christmas during the Melania years.
That is some cozy and comforting decorating, Dr Biden is maybe my favorite person in the Biden White House.
Seeing Jill’s Christmas decorations reminds me of how hideous Melania’s were.
Dr Jill is a great woman.
And she clearly has compassion.
It’s just what I would expect from Jill Biden: traditional, homy, and yes, very teacher-y. The gingerbread house is a nice touch.
I love it all, and I love Dr. Jill for giving us a White House Christmas that is sweet and wholesome and beautiful. She is such a welcome relief from the trauma of the past 4 years.
I’ve been trying to put my finger on it and I think the biggest difference is that these decorations look like they were chosen / coordinated by someone who celebrates the holidays. It is a bigger, more luxe version of Grandma’s house done up for Christmas and I mean that in the best way.
One thing about Jill -apart from the beautiful, down-to-earth, girl-next-door vibes she has- her aura is so pure. Without even meeting her, I can just tell that she has good energy oozing all around her. She just seems like the sort of person you run into that brings a string of good luck into your life. A truly good woman!
I think it’s lovely.
I have a thing for cozy Christmas decorations. That last photo with the lit garlands over the archways is just gorgeous. So nice to see the White House looking cheery and festive instead of looking like the hotel in The Shining.
It looks gorgeous – warm, inviting, there’s some nostalgia there for me, it just reminds me of our house growing up (I mean on a bigger scale, haha.) I love the stockings for the grandchildren.
There have been so many things over the past few weeks especially that I’m just like, neither Trump nor Melania would ever. Like Biden and Dr. Jill visiting small stores over the weekend and buying things, and looking so happy and charmed to be there.