Dr. Jill Biden went all out for this year’s White House Christmas decorations

Remember Melania Trump? Lazy golddigger? The trophy wife? The one who lied on her green card application? The one who said she doesn’t give a sh-t about Christmas? Well, Melania Trump was not only a terrible First Lady, she also had terrible taste in Christmas decorations. Melania had to be dragged kicking and screaming into doing anything vaguely First Lady-ish, like “enjoying a festive holiday.” She once decorated with the White House with Blood Trees of Doom for Christmas.

Dr. Jill Biden isn’t like that at all. Dr. Biden is a professor with the heart and soul of an elementary-school teacher. She loves to decorate for every holiday. I imagine her Secret Service agents are already tired of her endless runs to the Dollar Tree and party-supply outlets. So we knew that Dr. Biden would enjoy decorating the White House for Christmas. And here we are!! Dr. Biden revealed the White House Christmas decorations on Monday and they are lovely and very comfortable and teacher-y. Dr. Biden’s Christmas theme was “Gifts From the Heart,” with special Christmas salutes to “faith, family, friendship, the arts, learning, nature, gratitude, service, community, peace, and unity.” I feel like crying!!

One of the biggest trees is in the Blue Room, and the tree was decorated to celebrate peace and unity, so there is a “garland” of peace doves on a banner with every US state and territory. There’s also “a gigantic gingerbread White House that recognizes front-line workers who persevered through the coronavirus pandemic.” Dr. Biden and her team of volunteers used more than 10,000 ornaments and over 2,000 yards of ribbon. She also had stockings hung for all of her grandchildren. Seriously, I love this for us. I love this for America.

