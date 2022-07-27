Duchess Kate has ‘already met’ her ‘gorgeous’ newborn niece, Rose Matthews

I’m genuinely enjoying the theory that perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge has been copykeening her sister Pippa this whole time. We know now that Pippa quietly went back to college to get her masters in physical education, with a focus on (ahem) the early years. We know Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James bought a huge estate in Berkshire, a country home where their kids will have plenty of room to run around, and the estate is much bigger and grander than Adelaide Cottage. I also agree with the theory that Pippa named her second daughter Rose as a subtle IDGAF-move against Kate. It’s not that Pippa used her baby’s name as a slam on Kate, it’s that Pippa simply didn’t care how it looked, that her daughter now has the same name as one of Prince William’s alleged mistresses. It wasn’t a “sweet nod to the royal family,” it was Pippa’s declaration of independence from the royal mess. Still, the royalists are desperate to turn this into a sugary story, so here you go:

Girls’ club! Duchess Kate didn’t waste any time getting to know sister Pippa Middleton’s newest bundle of joy, daughter Rose. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, has “already met the baby,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Kate thinks the little one is “just gorgeous.” The royal — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William — is “overjoyed for her sister” and brother-in-law, James Matthews, the insider adds. News broke on July 11 that Middleton, 38, welcomed her third child with Matthews, 46, whom she wed in May 2017. The couple also share son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 16 months. “Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose,” the source tells Us. “She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three.”

I actually wonder if Pippa and Kate hang out that much these days? The internal dynamics of the Middleton family are pretty wack. Carole has practically lived with Kate and William and kept their marriage afloat in the recent past. Carole clearly put most of her time, effort and money into babying Kate and helping Kate land William. Pippa was left to fend for herself and hustle in her own way, only the royals tried to dictate what she could and could not do. It must be such a relief to Pippa to be married to TMW James and live like a privileged but unroyal wife and mom. I imagine Kate is incredibly jealous of what Pippa has.