Duchess Kate has ‘already met’ her ‘gorgeous’ newborn niece, Rose Matthews

I’m genuinely enjoying the theory that perhaps the Duchess of Cambridge has been copykeening her sister Pippa this whole time. We know now that Pippa quietly went back to college to get her masters in physical education, with a focus on (ahem) the early years. We know Pippa and Terribly Moderately Wealthy James bought a huge estate in Berkshire, a country home where their kids will have plenty of room to run around, and the estate is much bigger and grander than Adelaide Cottage. I also agree with the theory that Pippa named her second daughter Rose as a subtle IDGAF-move against Kate. It’s not that Pippa used her baby’s name as a slam on Kate, it’s that Pippa simply didn’t care how it looked, that her daughter now has the same name as one of Prince William’s alleged mistresses. It wasn’t a “sweet nod to the royal family,” it was Pippa’s declaration of independence from the royal mess. Still, the royalists are desperate to turn this into a sugary story, so here you go:
Girls’ club! Duchess Kate didn’t waste any time getting to know sister Pippa Middleton’s newest bundle of joy, daughter Rose.
The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, has “already met the baby,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that Kate thinks the little one is “just gorgeous.”
The royal — who shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, with Prince William — is “overjoyed for her sister” and brother-in-law, James Matthews, the insider adds.
News broke on July 11 that Middleton, 38, welcomed her third child with Matthews, 46, whom she wed in May 2017. The couple also share son Arthur, 3, and daughter Grace, 16 months.
“Pippa is doing well since giving birth to Rose,” the source tells Us. “She and James are absolutely infatuated with their bundle of joy and are adapting well to being parents of three.”
I actually wonder if Pippa and Kate hang out that much these days? The internal dynamics of the Middleton family are pretty wack. Carole has practically lived with Kate and William and kept their marriage afloat in the recent past. Carole clearly put most of her time, effort and money into babying Kate and helping Kate land William. Pippa was left to fend for herself and hustle in her own way, only the royals tried to dictate what she could and could not do. It must be such a relief to Pippa to be married to TMW James and live like a privileged but unroyal wife and mom. I imagine Kate is incredibly jealous of what Pippa has.
Here we go again with the anonymous ” source” which we all know doesn’t exist. Click bait.
I mean this is from the same magazine that claimed last year that meghan and kate were in regular contact and sent each other gifts so yeah i am taking it with a grain of salt.
Note: i didn’t know that the age difference between pippa and james was that big
All of this seems odd to me. First Pippa names her son after William (not her husband) and now she names a daughter after William’s side piece. This is very very odd. So, either Pippa is tired of Kate copykeeing her or Pippa is obsessed with the Royals (and I mean Kate). Let’s put this into prospective. I don’t think the issue here is Kate, it’s Pippa. Who names their child after their brother-in-law? Who names a child after that brother-in-law side piece? Before Meghan, Pippa was in the papers ALL THE TIME. Maybe she wants some attention? Maybe she’s jealous of Kate? Regardless there is definitely something going on between the Middleton sisters and I WANT TO KNOW WHAT IT IS!! Carole must be beyond herself with Pippa breaking that crafted FAKE Middleton Family Perfect Picture. Baldy is pleased that someone is openly adoring him and there is nothing Kate likes more than a battle with another female even if it’s her sister.
Arthur is one of those common English boy names so don’t really see it as a nod to Baldimort. I think she chose Rose bc she likes the name. I do think Kkkate has probably mean girled Pippa and alienated Pippa from women friends bc of her jealousy and pettiness. I think Kkkate is horribly jealous of Pippa and probably tries to pull rank and be a bish to her when she can.
Arthur William Michael Matthews is the name of her son. Come on if you don’t see that she is clearly naming this child after William, I would encourage you to note the name “William” in the name. There is NO coincidence here this is deliberate
@KFG its not Arthur so much (bc who really knows that’s one of William’s names?) But that Arthur’s full name is Arthur Michael William. I think its the William that is the weird part for some people (although I will say that James Middleton’s MN is William, and Pippa’s MN is Charlotte, so maybe this family just likes using each other’s MNs. Pippa’s other daughter Grace has elizabeth for a MN, which obviously could be a nod to the queen but is also Kate’s MN.)
ETA Arthur is also one of George’s MNs so its hard to tell if Pippa just liked the name or if there was something else there.
There is one common denominator in all of the names………….Carole. Carole named her children and I’m 100% certain Carole is involved in naming her grandchildren. Rose seems like a punishment or something. It would be like Carole to remind William of his infidelity. Time will tell
@ KFG, I am in complete agreement. Pippa has been trivialized by her own mother and she is done with all of that. Pippa clearly has no f#cks to give regarding KKKHate and she is doing as she pleases!
I would not be surprised if KKKhate is actually extremely jealous of Pippa and her lifestyle. Pippa has everything that KKKhate desperately wanted, from a husband that clearly adores her to how wealthy Mathew’s is. Which brings us to this ridiculous story that KKKhate has met her niece. If she had, we would have heard by now and from a much more worthy source.
It’s weird that their son does not have James as a middle name since that’s his father’s name and has William instead. Arthur as a first name is fine and doesn’t have many associations, and Michael works because it’s the name of one of his grandfathers. There is no obvious connection to the name William outside of being Pippa’s brother in law and future future king.
I think this third child having Rose means Pippa isn’t listening to Carole’s orders anymore.
@Nic I know some people don’t incorporate the father’s name into the child’s name bc the thinking is that the child has the father’s last name (traditionally speaking in the UK and the US). My son has the same MN as my husband but my other son is named completely after my father bc I was kind of like, well you and your dad are reflected in the last name. Maybe Pippa felt the same way?
Also i fell down the rabbit hole and James’ MN is spencer which is also his younger brother’s name, so maybe they really are just like “everyone shares all names!”
I wonder what Rose’s other names are though only to see if they include any other royal-affiliated names.
It’s just weird to use William when there is no connection to the Matthews side. And Michael is already in for the Middleton side. They could have used David, the name of his other grandfather.
But anyway Pippa has flipped from weirdly including her brother in law to using a name that will certainly bring up a few questions for her sister.
I’m a genealogist, and I keep telling people that just because there’s no biological family connection on one side of a family doesn’t mean there isn’t a connection. William could be a close family friend, a godparent, a best mate from college, a religious name, or some other connection. It’s not like Baldemort is the only person with that name. And if Pippa’s TMW husband had always planned to name a kid after a friend or other connection, he wouldn’t have to give that up because his wife’s sister married someone with the same terribly common name.
Most people don’t have friends who share a first name with a brother in law who will be monarch of a country. The connection to the brother in law will be made and since the Middletons as a family spent every day since kate got into St. Andrews in the 2000s playing on their connection to William for freebies and other types of privilege, it’s pretty hard to believe that James or Pippa had some other close friend named William that no one ever mentioned at the time Arthur was born.
@MakeEverdayCount, I agree with you to a point. CarolE obviously gave her children first and middle names of royalty. It cannot be mere coincidence that their first & middle names also happen to be the names of Kings & Queens of the UK. I didn’t learn until today (apolgize to Becks1 about the the Philip/Philippa thing yesterday), I did not know until today – there was a Queen Philippa! Who reads a lot like the Duchess of Sussex. Unknowingly, CarolE, may have given Pippa, the better historical royal name. Queen Philippa seems a lot like Madame, Duchess of Sussex.
https://aaregistry.org/story/queen-philippa-of-england-born/
If I’m duplicating something, I apologize. My laptop is acting upl Still a bit in disbelief (not really) that the Duchess of Cambridge, future future Queen Consort, had no problem with her heavily pregnant sister being in the standing room section at the Party at the Palace thing while BoJo and wife were seated behind them. We know if it was another Duchess…shite would hit the British tabloid fans. “OMG, Meghan made her ..blankety blank stand when pregnant during an event.”.
It’s curious that there is a slow roll out of baby Rose’s name (if true). My petty self wants the full name to be Rose Isabella Jecca Matthews. Or a variation of.
Could totally see KP putting pressure on the Matthew’s naming their baby Meghan Rose (pretty name) to refute multiple stories.
It looks like Pippa also has a Cartier watch like Kate’s except Pip’s is two-toned.
Yup, she basically owns the same things.
It’s been confirmed Pippa has received freebies to later gift to Kate as a work around of kate accepting gifts or freebies directly from businesses.
Often the businesses would send 2 items. 1 customized for kate and 1 for the “gifter.”
All 3 Mid women have those Cartier watches – IIRC its pretty much the same type as the one Di had.
Also Meghan has a 2 tone one 🙂
Unless Diana had another, second cartier watch it’s definitely not similar to the one kate has. Kate’s is round (and quite big) and has a silver colour.
As Chloe mentioned, Diana & Meghan have the Cartier Tank, which has a rectangular face. Kate & Pippa’s Cartier Ballon Bleu has a round face. Beautiful watches, but way out of my price range! And as Kelsey points out below, Kate has the entry level watch while Pippa’s has bells & whistles (and costs twice as much!).
Pippa has the steel and rose gold Ballon Bleu with diamonds that her moderately wealthy husband gave her. Kate has the entry level Ballon Bleu that she probably had to sneak Will’s credit card when he wasn’t looking to order.
I LOVE Pippa’s model tbh (the tank is my favorite though- damn it, Meghan!) but I feel like watching rose gold every day would be meh. ANYWAY, I know Kate had her watch first, but I wonder how it feels whenever Pippa does the same thing she does, only better?
William pays for nothing.
Kate’s funds for anything she wears in public are from Duchy money which is later written off and paid by taxes. She only needs to wear an item once at a “work” event to have it written as a work expense.
CarolE? Is that you?
Anytime I see a source in US Weekly I automatically think it’s CarolE. Feels like since the British editor got bounced from People mag she’s swerved to using US mag for dispersing the Duchess of Tights’ spin.
Someone in KP clearly reads this site – IIRC a few commenters on the 2 latest Pippa threads had commented that there has never been any stories about Khate and Pippa’s children, now we get this.
Hi Carol(e) welcome to Celebitchy – got any tea to spill?
I just saw this comment after I said something similar below. They are totally here snooping!
Nota mentioned that James Middleton was caught out a while back posting on royal forums. I’m sure they still check a few because it’s not like any of them have actual jobs. And we see new handles pop in on certain Middleton stories so CB definitely is known to that circle.
My gosh that photo in the blue shirt haunts my nightmares. Also, #teampippa. With Kate I’m always reminded of that phrase ‘when you marry for money, you earn every penny.’ Except, when you marry for title, you earn the life you’ve asked for. I don’t feel sorry for her.
@IForget Me too!!! It’s like a demented lunatic version of the Joker on Batman. Yipes.
The botox was on high during that engagement because there are plenty of just very strange photos with that blue blouse.
A majority of KKKHates pictures are haunting…..
It appears she is incapable of having a normal expression as she is over compensating for her own insecurities. The incessant need to make these facial expressions are just plain creepy, and crazy looking as well.
Why do THEY get to have three kids? Prince Blackface-Zulu-Warrior-William should have a word with Pippa and James and make them give one back.
🤣🤣🤣
LMFAO!
This is the perfect summer gossip story that keeps on giving…thanks to the constant defensive articles being printed about it. The Streisand Effect indeed! LOL for days!
This is the kind of story that 100% convinces me that these RR’s all read CB on the daily. If anyone is going to call out the hilarity in situations like this for what it is and not the sugar coated spin, it’s here. I like to think that a lot of us here are the RR’s worst nightmare. 🙂
so she’s met rose already….has she met Lili yet???
And ITA with what you said Kaiser about rose’s name and Pippa’s IDGAF attitude about it. It wasn’t a sweet nod to the royal family, it was Pippa saying I like this name and I don’t care if people raise their eyebrows and talk about Rose and William again.
Her blood sisters child is not the same as her arch-enemy’s child so of course she hasnt met Lili and probably saw Archie a handful of times.
I don’t think she’s met Rose yet. That sort of information I would expect to come from one of the British tabloids, not an American one. This should have a been a story in the Daily Fail and it would be more believable coming from there of all places, considering the close relationship with the Keens. There hasn’t been any KP source that’s mentioned Kate meeting Pippa’s new child, at least not that I’ve seen.
They still haven’t met Lili and that question will be asked when they go to Boston and still haven’t met her yet.
And it’s clear someone from the Middleton camp comes here because there were definitely comments in the first day of this story that kate has not been seen with Pippa for a while and that she likely hasn’t met Rose yet. Suddenly we see this US weekly story and they tend to have the most favourite Middleton stories for a U.S. based audience. I’m sure they get calls from Buckleberry every once in a while.
Why would Harry and Meghan want William/Kate to meet their children? Seriously, I don’t think they CARE about that at all. If anything, Harry/Meghan are trying to protect their children from William/Kate not introduce them so later in life William/Kate could USE them to prop up George and Charlotte.
LOL, I don’t think they care about it either at this point. It was more of a TIC comment. Calm down, I’m not on team “the Cambridge/sussex children will be close in the future.”
I wasn’t attacking you. I was expressing myself. What in my statement made you assume I was anything but calm. How odd???
I didn’t say you were attacking me 🤷♀️ But your comment seemed to be worded a bit strongly in response to my TIC comment,. It’s a comments section, things get lost sometimes. Its not that odd.
@Becks1: Every single word was written wrapped in flowers and butterflies 😂😂
I dunno, I’d say the Middleton’s are all still really close because with the money Pippa and James have (through marriage) they could live anywhere and they both chose to live very close to their parents. They both chose spouses that want to live near Carole and Michael and the rest of the fam, like it was important to them…
There is a difference between being close and being co-dependent. Carole has been a controlling figure all their lives and it’s likely they live close by because Kate and James in particular don’t seem to have full adulting skills.
this right here. the Midds are a pretty textbook narcissistic/domineering matriarch family with scapegoat, golden child and black sheep (Pippa, Kkkhate, and the brother respectively).
even with such dysfunction there can still be a lot of love and huge amounts of codependence. (I say that from experience tho I come from a patriarchal narc abuser family structure.)
anyway, looks like Pips is maybe letting her hair down a bit and I’d guess it’s because she knows the marriage is over. the thing that united them all behind a goal and required them to play certain roles is on its way to being a non entity. now.
bc I seriously doubt she’s gotten herself to therapy and is creating healthy boundaries etc. but who knows? maybe she’ll get there.
I’m just waiting for Pippa to have her fourth baby, which I’m as certain of as in 100 percent. She clearly loves kids and I’m sure her fourth will be her last. Kate will be absolutely green with envy and hellfire will be steaming through her eyes. I can’t wait. And Pippa is now my favorite royal-adjacent.
jferber, I think she’ll have a 4th, too. Didn’t I read somewhere that they were going to live in the country having babies? I don’t think KHate has seen Pippa’s little one, or there would be a picture. There’s definitely been something that’s happened between Pippa and KHate that has resulted in the two of them not seeing each other often. I have a feeling that Pippa probably enjoys her life, and now that she has something to compare it to she doesn’t want the chaos of Carole or KHate. I hope that James can get to that place, too.
@JFerber, ita, and that will put Kate OVER THE EDGE
I keep reading the name as Ross Matthews.
Same. The hilarious Rose Matthews.
There were literally no stories about Pippa being pregnant right up until a week before she popped. Now all of a sudden there’s all these stories ever since the baby’s name was announced. That confirms to me that Kate, Ma and KP are all losing their sh*t over the baby being called rose.
I think ever since the wedding, Pippa held back, reluctantly. But she’s over that now and doesn’t give AF anymore.
I agree that the baby name isn’t sitting well at Adelaide cottage and Buckleberry manor. There are too many stories trying to erase the obvious link to one of William’s suspected mistresses, if not current then at least former.
Pippa is clearly in NGAF mode at this point. I think the story about getting the masters in child psychology was the first sign of this. It really shows how little kate has done on the issue herself.
Pippa probably had to keep a lid on her early years credentials while Kate was establishing herself but once Louis blew it all to pieces at the Jubbly Pippa just went for it. She liked the way it felt letting people know about her studies and kept going by naming her baby Rose. Can’t wait to see what is next. I do like the fourth baby idea.
I also think Pippa kept this pregnancy so quiet because Kate didn’t like that she was scoring the equaliser with her third baby. Having babies and being the perfect mother is suppose to be Kate’s thing. I think Ma generally does Pippa’s PR as well but sided with Kate like always. Even when she had the baby, I couldn’t find the news on the daily Mail sidebar, so it was hidden, which is strange, especially as it was a birth announcement, from someone royal adjacent.
I think Pippa probably broke ranks with middleton pr Ltd by leaking about her master and babies name herself.
If Pippa has a fourth baby, it might send Kate over the edge, especially as willie won’t let her anywhere near his peen to accidentally impregnated her.
@FebruaryPisces, ITA, and last night, I went back and reread that article that @Bean posted here a couple of weeks ago.
After reading the entire thing, I can absolutely see how Pippa would want to do whateverTF she wants now with zero regard for the Cambridges’ thoughts after William shut down every single other thing she wanted to do because of his ridiculous ego:
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-3602589/Has-Wilful-Wills-reined-Pippa-Prince-haunted-Fergie-s-antics-guidance-sister-law-REAL-reason-s-jobless.html
Sure, but has Khate met her gorgeous niece Lilibet yet?
Why would she? She’s not going to go out of her way given the tensions between the four adults.
lol….if you say so….CarolE
Tension caused by who?
Good to see you’re back, OverIt. 😎
Has no one looked at the relatives on James Mathew’s side for similarities? It’s not unusual to look at grandparents, aunts, uncles and ancestors further back. Also, Rose is a really pretty name and it’s somewhere around the 60th most popular name in Britain. Rosie is in the top 10. They’ve got to know that this bit of news will settle down and people will forget about the similarity.
I did spend a few minutes looking it up. No Rose on either the Matthews or Middleton sides. And given there was an article scrambling trying to relate it to the royal family I don’t think it was a nod to any of Pippa’s or James’ relatives or they would have said.
It sure is a popular name. But one with massive connotations for her sister at least in terms of questionable publicity.
I don’t think anyone here really cares beyond finding it mildly humorous. But it probably ruffled a few feathers in between the family, lol.
My mother was a top-grade Narcissist, which meant that she would triangulate her children against each other. CarolE has all the signs too. And Kate probably adores William because the children of Narcissists are accustomed to psychic abuse and often go on to marry a Narcissist.
It’s very difficult to see the pattern while the Narcissist CarolE is at her work. They have a crude ability to create feuds between their children while smiling at the craziness.
I was 50 years old before I really saw my mother’s dynamics. CarolE still has the power…
She should go and visit her new baby niece, the woman doesn’t have anything else to do.
Janice Hill, I don’t think so. This will be juicy, prime shade for years to come.
At least that’s my hope.
Happy and thrilled to meet the white niece 🤔🤣 Sh*t always floats eventually
When will someone name a baby after shady Uncle Gary?
😂
The Wimbledon photo is Selection Perfection. lol
Yesterday, a lot of y’all were commenting that pippa included the name William back when pippa was still deferential to a degree towards William and but that the marriage is devolving, pippa no longer feels a need to check in with the royals on what she’s doing. I like this theory best. She likes the name Rose the best and she knows that Kate is on her way out, whether through the separation or something more at a later date, or at the very least that her power within the marriage has diminished.
She looks like a cartoon villain in the header photo.
Kate will forever be trolled by her little sister. Imagine a hundred of names to choose from and she chose her sister’s husband’s mistress’s name. “ A rose by any other name would smell as sweet”
Kate,who shares three children with William…👀👀
Mooney, yes, I saw that, too. The separation is definitely being shared in these little tidbits, isn’t it?
Eh, I’m really starting to take that phrase with a grain of salt especially since they say the identical thing about Pippa and her TMW husband in the next paragraph.
Yes I’ve started seeing that “sharing” children usage more frequently in many contexts now. I guess it’s become (or is becoming) the preferred style. Anyone have access to a style guide for API or another authority?
I’ve noticed that too, it’s more prevalent now to say couples are sharing children.
Side note, God, the Middleton women are so deeply unattractive. Blegh.
This is where one can find the spectacle.
The Middleton sisters may have had more than mere sibling rivalry leading to??
This is where inquiring minds can create a whole narrative about the sister who triumphed through love.
A subtle shift of attention can be a new revelation, there is no need for mythology or never realized nostalgia through frustrating and unnecessary comparisons with Meghan based on irrelevant matters concerning nonexistent protocols, clothes, work ethic etc.
This way, Kate gets all her attention and Pippa keeps winning.
Almost like road runner in the cartoon.
So many iterations.
Pippa is trolling Kate I’m sure of it, I also wouldn’t be surprised next year if she announces baby #4 , she will turn 40 in September 2023 so I am not surprised if she pops out another one
Puppetgirl, I hope this will come true, both for Pippa’s happiness and Kate’s fury. I’d love to then see pics of Pippa and James out walking the four beautiful children. If the fourth is a boy, would Pippa dare name him Henry (Harry’s real name, and of course, a “sweet nod” to the murdering King Henry the Eighth)? Win-win.