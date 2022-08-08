Page Six: Angelina Jolie has made ‘a constant stream of attacks on Brad’

Brad Pitt has spent the past three weeks on a promotional blitz for Bullet Train, and he managed to get through a multi-city tour and several premieres without saying much about his ex-wife or children. When he was asked directly about his kids, he kept it vague, almost as if he barely has any idea what they’re doing. Maddox Jolie-Pitt just turned 21 years old. Pax and Maddox are reportedly not even on speaking terms with Brad. Zahara is headed to Spelman in Atlanta and it doesn’t seem like she has any relationship with Brad. Shiloh will probably be headed to college in the next few years, and the twins turned 14 years old this summer. So, clearly, Brad waited until the tailend of his promotion to push a nasty hit piece against Angelina to Page Six. Page Six’s headline is “Inside Angelina Jolie’s ‘constant stream of attacks on Brad’ Pitt.” This is Brad’s crisis management team whining about how Angelina has her legal ducks in a row and how she’s not going to let him harm their kids. Some highlights:

Brad will never get 50/50 custody: “It appears that Angelina is determined that Brad should never get 50/50 custody,” one source familiar with the legal battle told The Post. “And there are some who say that she won’t rest until the kids are legally adults, so Brad will never have shared custody.” The Miraval sale: It’s just the latest salvo in a seemingly never-ending war. “Angelina makes a constant stream of attacks on Brad. And she deliberately sold her disputed share of their vineyard to a buyer she knew he didn’t want,” a friend of Pitt believes. In legal papers in June, Pitt, 58, claimed that Jolie, 47, intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her interests of the Chateau Miraval wine brand to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, the founder of Stoli Vodka. Pitt said they had agreed to never sell their respective shares without the other’s permission. He also asked for a trial by jury. “It’s his baby, he’s very proud of it and he’s put all of the revenue from the business into the vineyard and Miraval studios,” said a Hollywood friend, noting that the Correns, France, vineyard estate also boasts a recording studio. “Unfortunately, Angelina sold her part, which was contrary to their agreement, to somebody they had both turned down before,” the friend added, as Pitt had previously said no to a deal with Stoli. Jolie’s lawsuit against the FBI: In April, Page Six reported that Jolie had allegedly unleashed “a desperate fishing expedition” by suing the FBI under the name “Jane Doe” to find more about its investigation into an alleged 2016 private-jet altercation incident involving Pitt and their son Maddox, and why its agents didn’t charge the actor. The curious case of the pro-Pitt child psychologist: Page Six is also told that, behind the scenes, things became tense earlier this year when Pitt’s legal team believed that Jolie’s attorneys attempted to have their court-approved child psychologist sanctioned by the California Attorney General’s office based on her perception that the doctor had sided with Pitt, concluding that Pitt should have 50/50 custody of the kids. Psychologist Stan Katz, who spoke to the Jolie-Pitt minor children for the custody case, is currently under a non-criminal investigation by California Attorney General’s office, per a filing submitted to the Superior Court of California and seen by Page Six. Katz is not believed to have had any complaints made about him in a 30-year career. A source close to Pitt described the report as “scathing” of Jolie. Although another insider with knowledge of the issues had stressed that Jolie had nothing to do with the investigation, one highly-placed legal insider told Page Six that only one or both of the parties involved in the case could make a complaint. A friend of Pitt’s confirmed it was not the actor. On Angelina getting Judge Ouderkirk thrown off their case: Judge John Ouderkirk however, was subsequently disqualified from the case for not sufficiently disclosing business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys — so it was back to square one, and the exes are still fighting it out for custody. Another source familiar with the case revealed: “Everything is at a standstill. Last year was a real rollercoaster. Brad was given 50/50 custody in a lengthy, detailed judicial decision. Then the appellate court vacated the decision based on something having nothing to do with the substance of the case. It was an internal dispute between the judges and the private judges in California, nothing to do with the custody agreement. It was a technicality. It’s unclear where things stand right now.”

[From Page Six]

The California Supreme Court threw Ouderkirk (a private judge) off their divorce case and nullified his ruling because he was compromised and failed to disclose how deeply compromised he was to the court. I haven’t followed the child psychologist story, but if Jolie made a formal complaint about him, I suspect she had her reasons. The Ouderkirk thing was really bad from Brad’s side and it’s incredible that he hasn’t gotten one speck of backlash for basically buying off a judge and then colluding with the judge to cover it up. If Pitt’s team could do that, of course they could get to a child psychologist too.

As for the stuff about Pitt’s “baby,” Miraval… he’s saltier about that than he is about the kids, have you noticed? Anyway, Jolie did her due diligence and we covered it as it happened, so I say this with my whole chest: I hope Brad ends up losing his half of Miraval. I hope he is dragged into court over and over for years and he loses all of his money.