Page Six: Angelina Jolie has made ‘a constant stream of attacks on Brad’

Brad Pitt has spent the past three weeks on a promotional blitz for Bullet Train, and he managed to get through a multi-city tour and several premieres without saying much about his ex-wife or children. When he was asked directly about his kids, he kept it vague, almost as if he barely has any idea what they’re doing. Maddox Jolie-Pitt just turned 21 years old. Pax and Maddox are reportedly not even on speaking terms with Brad. Zahara is headed to Spelman in Atlanta and it doesn’t seem like she has any relationship with Brad. Shiloh will probably be headed to college in the next few years, and the twins turned 14 years old this summer. So, clearly, Brad waited until the tailend of his promotion to push a nasty hit piece against Angelina to Page Six. Page Six’s headline is “Inside Angelina Jolie’s ‘constant stream of attacks on Brad’ Pitt.” This is Brad’s crisis management team whining about how Angelina has her legal ducks in a row and how she’s not going to let him harm their kids. Some highlights:
Brad will never get 50/50 custody: “It appears that Angelina is determined that Brad should never get 50/50 custody,” one source familiar with the legal battle told The Post. “And there are some who say that she won’t rest until the kids are legally adults, so Brad will never have shared custody.”
The Miraval sale: It’s just the latest salvo in a seemingly never-ending war. “Angelina makes a constant stream of attacks on Brad. And she deliberately sold her disputed share of their vineyard to a buyer she knew he didn’t want,” a friend of Pitt believes. In legal papers in June, Pitt, 58, claimed that Jolie, 47, intentionally “sought to inflict harm on” him by selling her interests of the Chateau Miraval wine brand to Russian businessman Yuri Shefler, the founder of Stoli Vodka. Pitt said they had agreed to never sell their respective shares without the other’s permission. He also asked for a trial by jury. “It’s his baby, he’s very proud of it and he’s put all of the revenue from the business into the vineyard and Miraval studios,” said a Hollywood friend, noting that the Correns, France, vineyard estate also boasts a recording studio. “Unfortunately, Angelina sold her part, which was contrary to their agreement, to somebody they had both turned down before,” the friend added, as Pitt had previously said no to a deal with Stoli.
Jolie’s lawsuit against the FBI: In April, Page Six reported that Jolie had allegedly unleashed “a desperate fishing expedition” by suing the FBI under the name “Jane Doe” to find more about its investigation into an alleged 2016 private-jet altercation incident involving Pitt and their son Maddox, and why its agents didn’t charge the actor.
The curious case of the pro-Pitt child psychologist: Page Six is also told that, behind the scenes, things became tense earlier this year when Pitt’s legal team believed that Jolie’s attorneys attempted to have their court-approved child psychologist sanctioned by the California Attorney General’s office based on her perception that the doctor had sided with Pitt, concluding that Pitt should have 50/50 custody of the kids. Psychologist Stan Katz, who spoke to the Jolie-Pitt minor children for the custody case, is currently under a non-criminal investigation by California Attorney General’s office, per a filing submitted to the Superior Court of California and seen by Page Six. Katz is not believed to have had any complaints made about him in a 30-year career. A source close to Pitt described the report as “scathing” of Jolie. Although another insider with knowledge of the issues had stressed that Jolie had nothing to do with the investigation, one highly-placed legal insider told Page Six that only one or both of the parties involved in the case could make a complaint. A friend of Pitt’s confirmed it was not the actor.
On Angelina getting Judge Ouderkirk thrown off their case: Judge John Ouderkirk however, was subsequently disqualified from the case for not sufficiently disclosing business relationships with Pitt’s attorneys — so it was back to square one, and the exes are still fighting it out for custody. Another source familiar with the case revealed: “Everything is at a standstill. Last year was a real rollercoaster. Brad was given 50/50 custody in a lengthy, detailed judicial decision. Then the appellate court vacated the decision based on something having nothing to do with the substance of the case. It was an internal dispute between the judges and the private judges in California, nothing to do with the custody agreement. It was a technicality. It’s unclear where things stand right now.”
The California Supreme Court threw Ouderkirk (a private judge) off their divorce case and nullified his ruling because he was compromised and failed to disclose how deeply compromised he was to the court. I haven’t followed the child psychologist story, but if Jolie made a formal complaint about him, I suspect she had her reasons. The Ouderkirk thing was really bad from Brad’s side and it’s incredible that he hasn’t gotten one speck of backlash for basically buying off a judge and then colluding with the judge to cover it up. If Pitt’s team could do that, of course they could get to a child psychologist too.
As for the stuff about Pitt’s “baby,” Miraval… he’s saltier about that than he is about the kids, have you noticed? Anyway, Jolie did her due diligence and we covered it as it happened, so I say this with my whole chest: I hope Brad ends up losing his half of Miraval. I hope he is dragged into court over and over for years and he loses all of his money.
Umm, looks like they got the people in this headline mixed up. Brad is the one committing the unrelenting attack on AJ. She only shows up with receipts AFTERWARDS.
this man is in some sort of life crisis, he truly seems like he’s slowly imploding, but i guess noone wants to talk about it.
It was bizarre seeing his costars try to cover for him on the red carpet while looking uncomfortable. I guess that’s just “happiness”
Everything Angelina has done is through the court system and she usually wins. Courts decided that the judge didn’t disclose his relationship with Brad’s attorneys. Calling it a technicality is a massive downplay of the facts. It’s not as if he forgot to put his signature on a document. Angelina got court approval to sell when Brad refused to respond. She hasn’t said a word about Brad or the divorce even to tabloids. Brad is the one constantly running to them playing the victim. I kind hope there’s a trial so people can really see what’s happening.
Seems to me AJ has been busy being the hands on parent.
Brad is the one constantly putting out BS.
Just saying.
What a despicable humain being. Those children will never forgive him for dragging their mother, their only parental figure and provider in the mud for years like this. But he doesn’t even care, it’s all about him, his image, his feelings. Horrible horrible person
Damn that was a funny headline. Not to mention, it highlights Brad’s little temper tantrum.
Headline is funny, but I can’t stop laughing at the picture of Pitt in the top of the post! 😂😂😂
Literally looks like a scene out of Ringling Brothers’ clown parade.
+1000 WHAT is he wearing?
First thought when I saw this photo! He seriously gives off Bozo vibes, in more than one way!
At this point Pitt needs to fire Matthew Hiltzic and Cindy Guagenti. They have completely made a mess. Pitt has no idea he is even in the world most of the time. He is lost and it seems no one cares as long as the money comes in.
If he would have just did things the right way and went to family therapy and reunification process w/those kids we would not be having this conversation.
I don’t know if any of u saw the pic and tweet this weekend of Knox and Viv at graduation! Supposedly someone there took the photo and correction a few of his fans by saying he was a no show and mom had to rush there. I want his fans and media to stop the BS asap.
. I still find it really curious that he hasn’t managed to have a better team advising him. Like, if someone had gotten through to him that holding this grudge was going to wreck his reputation he’d be in such a better place. Instead, he keeps trying to polish his image by having all these weird “girlfriends” ( who always seem to choose another man over him) and acting like a literal clown during his latest premieres. It’s so weird.
There’s that line again: “he’s put all the profits back into the business”.
It just keeps showing up. At this point, we all know he hasn’t.
This article is likely because everyone thought it was adorable that she was doing the electric slide and got to do an Instagram post about Z going to Spelman when Brad probably didn’t have a clue. So instead of trying to heal the relationship, he throws a tantrum. Your kids can see you, Brad.
I wonder how much of that stuff about the profits is for the benefit of his OTHER lawsuit too, where the victims of Make It Right are suing over their homes falling apart. it’s not good for him to look super flush with cash. I hope both suits against him win and he has to pay up and shut up.
Angelina never talks about him, directly or through the press, all of the attacks are from him. It’s so ridiculous.
I think they’re prepping the ground work for their defense about what will be uncovered. That’s why it only started after Nouvel won it’s discovery.
Brad Pitt is just digging a deep hole he will never get out from when he eventually falls into that hole. Many people especially the twitter folks and younger generation are not buying what he is desperately trying too sell the only people on his side are the mini van and salty older generation who still see him as a heartthrob.
I am curious though, what do his folks and siblings have to say about the way he has handled his separation because even they haven’t been publicly seen with him for a while and I remember him constantly throwing his father under the bus.
They seem fine with it. Awhile ago they were at chateau miraval for vacation.
They were in LA at his house earlier this year too. His parents were noticeably absent as well. They’re up in age but I am sure they aren’t okay with his constant digs at his childhood.
This pathetic himbo keeps running to Page Six like a D-lister to quell his hurt feelings. You’d never know this dude has “Hollywood prestige” and an Oscar.
Maddox dropped Pitt from his last name. So he is Maddox Jolie. Tells you everything you need to know about that relationship.
He looked downright surprised when that reporter told him about Zahara going to Spelman. He had no clue. And he tried to play it off but it was obvious. Those kids want nothing to do with him.
Just a petty little man. Angelina went through every legal route regarding the winery.
And he’s trying the parental alienation angle still.
The kids love her, 2 are adults, 2 are not far off. The twins kicked him to the curb right before their 14th birthday. They all spent the last few months in Italy and London. He could have that too had he left her alone bc they can see these things. They know what he’s doing.
Page 6 is a racist,misogynistic, piece of trash🤬
Lol! His ‘people’ are too stupid. The Stoli (I can’t remember the actual company name) lawsuit against Brad in France alleges that he takes money from the vineyard and plows it into the chateau and the music studio. They are completely separate business entities. Not only is it illegal to mingle funds like that but he is doing it without the permission of the other stakeholders in the vineyard/winery.
This is also an admission relative to her claim that allows her no say in the business while also refusing to allow her to sell.
Did a lawyer not look over this inside press scoop before it was blurted out?
He should have just bought her out when she asked him to. Idiot.
A reporter asked Brad about Zahara going to college and he had no idea and trier to bluff his way through the question, while rubbing his nose like he is hitting the powder again.
Couple questions: WHY would Pitt be so invested in his “baby” Chateau Miraval, if he is a RECOVERING ALCOHOLIC????? That makes no sense to me!! No one who takes their sobriety seriously would want to be surrounded by wine every day, consumed with its production, the making of it, distribution. So, my take is, he is not sober, which actually fits with his angry, bitter attitude towards Angelina.
Second, what was that report about Angelina filing an anonymous report to the FBI about a private plane incident involving Maddox and Pitt??? Was that the incident, where afterwards, she up and left?? I am assuming it is. Is this FBI report true? I remember that Pitt was never charged with anything. I guess I am just confused. Why the F would Pitt be bringing that up LOL?
This man needs to get his shit together if he EVER wants to have any kind of relationship with his children. I can’t believe what a toxic, selfish asshole he really is.
I know this isn’t directly related, and I am not trying to sidetrack the conversation but has anyone got the tea on why Sandra Bullock worked with Brad PItt on two movies? I really like Sandra – she seems like a good person, so I was surprised when she had not one but two movies back-to-back with Pitt. Thoughts?
Sandra hangs with a lot of scum people. She’s friends with Handler
Ohhh… I had no idea she was friends with Handler. Then it makes sense that she would be friendly with Pitt. Thanks crogirl.
I read somewhere that Brad doing her film was a favor (like a last minute replacement) and then her doing his was a return of the favor. I think they’re at the same agency. He makes them seem friendlier than she does though.
You’re right Bree. Sandra said they have the same hairdresser top and that’s who thought of the idea. Sandra has said many times that she doesn’t know Brad well. No clue why he’s acting like they’re old friends.
He’s gotten bad advice from the beginning. It seems like in the panic he forgot how fawned over he is. All this was unnecessary. Just needed to give a big mea culpa (not that flowery language in GQ), take a break, do counseling, and accept the initial custody situation without the mud-slinging. He’d have naturally gotten more time if it could be trusted that he was actually doing the work. The fact that he NEEDED the headlines to say 50/50(!) instead of realizing that he can have a good relationship without it is a problem.
The fact that he’s fighting so hard against such a competent new partner tells me he was, indeed, up to some foolery with the business.
What’s weird about highlighting the lack of 50/50 custody arrangements is it unnecessarily reminds us that, for all intents and purposes, Angelina has full custody. Remember, he was initially only allowed supervised, occasional visits with the children and we have no reason to believe that has changed. I’ll bet most people wouldn’t remember that, though, so it’s kind of a self own?
This whole 50/50 narrative conflicts with his comments he made in his other interview where he said that he occasionally has dinner with the younger kids ie Vivienne and Knox. How do you have 50 percent custody of your kids and in the same breath say you only see them occasionally for dinner?
Someone needs to tell him that seeing two of 6 kids every now and then is not 50 percent custody .
So says Brad and his minions. I think his children not seeing him speaks volumes. The ones court ordered to visit, do, the ones who can choose, don’t.
I see a lot of lies with the custody issue
#1 he never wins 50/50 custody
#2 he tried of course
#3 but after “his private judge” was removed for not disclosed business with pitt.
#4 the 2018 agreement is ruling: SUPERVISED VISITS
#5 finally all the kids are +14 yo. They can choose. So the custody battle is over.
In California, a rich withe man, with a corrupt judge and not shared custody at all: speaks volumes. He must be a horrible father
Okay seems like I’m late to this party, didn’t know Brad was a bad guy, thought it was Angie who kept him in court for years! Sad what happened to their highly publicized romance….those types never really work do they?
That statement is where the problem I lies. People don’t read, his PR is working and people always think the it is her. Even though she changed her life over 20 years ago and is a humanitarian. That is what they want to project, AJ is scorned, blah blah or whatever they write about attacking Pitt. I am still trying to understand how you leave someone and you are labeled scorned.
He looks like an absolute clown in that green play suit and sneakers. And SHE has been hounding HIM? It’s Opposite Day in the U.S. too.
US weekly with a similar headline on their cover (it used the word “torture” or “torment,” but the article itself neglected to include any info on the alleged torture.
The headline should be the other way round, Fake news! Written by Pitts Paid nasty evil minded pseudo unqualified writers of these rubbish tabloids! Don’t believe a word. His truth is coming out soon, just wait Stoli/ Nouvel his new business partner will tear him apart!