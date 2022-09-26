Sharon Osbourne on outing herself as a racist: ‘they destroyed my credibility’

As Hecate reported last week, Sharon Osbourne has a new documentary out called Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back. It’s on Fox Nation and none of us is going to watch it but we might report on secondary coverage, as predictable as it is. It seems to be about Sharon making herself out to be the victim after she outed herself as a racist on The Talk, refused to take accountability or listen and got fired for it. She’s since moved back to England and is working over there continuing to be racist. Yahoo has an interview with Sharon ahead of her documentary and she has predictably learned nothing and is trying to cash in on it.
Osbourne gets real with Yahoo Entertainment about being cut from the Emmy-winning CBS daytime talk show after 11 seasons amid a racism controversy, and says she’ll probably never work again in the U.S. after being what she deems “canceled.” She and husband Ozzy recently announced they’re moving back to their native England.
“I was thinking to myself: This is gonna be it,” she recalls of her March 2021 firing. “Over 50 years working in this industry and this is going to be it. This is it. I’m gonna go out as a racist? I found it so heartbreaking. And it was like: Why, why did this happen? Why?”
She tells us all she has left is her truth having lost her job and credibility when CBS’s internal investigation determined her behavior “did not align with [company] values.”
“Let’s be truthful about this: They destroyed my credibility in America,” she says. “Let’s be really truthful. It’s like: I have nothing to be afraid of. Their allegations were wrong and were twisted and distorted.”
Osbourne, who says she wasn’t repentant enough for the network, continues, “We weren’t dealing with a company that runs, you know, religious programming. This company is like every other — ruthless — and will do whatever they have to do to not have any stain on their network. They [don’t want] anything that’s going to rock the boat…”
Asked if she considered suing CBS, she tells us, “Sure I could have. But do I want to waste two, three years of my life on them? No, I don’t want to do that. For what?” She also scoffs as reports she left the network with a payout. She says she got “nothing … a ‘see ya.’ It was like in the movies when people get let go [and] you take out your box full of stuff. That was it.”
Sharon also told Yahoo! that she’ll never make up with Sheryl Underwood because she’s “not a friend”. She won’t talk to Leah Remini either, who revealed that Sharon used a homophobic slur against Sara Gilbert and a racist slur about Julie Chen, because Remini is “cray cray” and she’s scared of her.
I don’t believe that Sharon didn’t get a payout as she claimed to Yahoo. Page Six reported that her payout was between $5 to $10 million so I would guess she at least received her salary for the rest of the year. Plus how is she facing consequences when she went back to England and got another job as panelist so quickly? I hope she’s right that she’ll never work in the US again. Good riddance.
White woman tears – they just never cease. I guess she saw her opportunity to sell her racism in England and jumped on it. I think her story could have been interesting – her husband’s life is interesting but I would have been interested in hearing her view. But she’s outed herself as an ignorant, racist moron and I don’t need that story, it’s obvious, depressing and demoralizing.
Yes, why, Sharon? Why are you incapable of remorse? Why are you such a nasty, prejudiced person? Why can’t you play nicely with others? Why were you fired? You got an answer. Your behavior “did not align with [company] values.” I hope it’s true that she got nothing but her box of stuff.
At least she’s admitting that the real reason why she and Ozzie have moved back to the UK is that she’s a racist and she can’t get work in the US anymore.
She’s a white British woman who said come racist shit in front of Black American women and she got dealt with American style. Period. Glad she left and went back to Salt Island.
Yeah. That’s pretty much the gist of it all. Good riddance. She expiration date was long past due and not really sure why she made it big.
I don’t either. Sharon expired years ago. Luckily she is back with her kind on Salty Island. I hope she enjoys the awful weather and the backstabbers that inhabit the island as well!!
Shutting her down is the best solution. So that we have less vileness and ugliness in the world. Unfortunately, she may have been cancelled here, but she may still have a platform elsewhere. Regardless, what happened to her here in the US should serve notice to others who may come here and be of the same nastiness. I’m looking at you BaRF.
Everything about this woman is sad and vulgar. From her face, to her voice to hatred and refusal to take responsibility for her actions. Her daughter Kelly isn’t better. I know I’m not showing kindness by sharing these comments, but I don’t care. I am tired of these kinds of people swarming the airwaves with lies and hatred.
Italy just elected a fatist as their leader. They are trying to beat us over the head with their hatred in hopes that we will become numb to it. We cannot let them win. And Sharon is apart of this group. Make no mistake about that.
Italy’s choice breaks my heart; on the wrong side of history AGAIN.
Signs of the pendulum swinging back to the 1920’s/1930’s. Europe is fragile (as are we) if their unity against the reemergence of fascism is eroded.
Just the other day I watched a documentary called Deconstructing Karen. It was really good and it should be an eye opener for many White Women. I highly suggest everyone watch it.
Sharon is gradually becoming a red ruffed lemur.
The only thing she got right is the destruction of her credibility in the U.S.
we don’t want her.
Lol, I apologize to actual red ruffed lemurs.
LOL @we don’t want her. Do you have a lemur? In BC you need special permits to have one, most provinces have banned them as pets. Even in the States, less than half of them allow lemurs as pets. I’ve always wanted a lemur and a meerkat.
How f*cking hard is it to apologize for something you said? If enough people find something offensive, it doesn’t matter that you don’t. Apologize (formally and informally), laugh amongst your friends about the whole debacle, and move the f*ck on. But no. Poor special precious has to deny deny deny then bank bank bank. There’s a thousand places that can take her schtick with varying degrees of, “core values.”
There’s a special kind of assh*le that delights in spouting horrible things but is personally aggrieved when anyone calls them on it. And it’s pretty clear CBS would have kept her on if she had just apologized. Sharon will dine out on this where she can, but like Piers Morgan, I don’t think she’s getting too many opportunities going forward.
Typical abuser/gaslighted tactics. If anyone calls them to account for their appalling actions, they become the victim. When I returned from a medical leave triggered by years of workplace abuse, Our Executive Director set up a mediation session with me and the manager who nearly drove me to suicide. When the ED labelled the manager’s behaviour as abusive, she burst into tears because she didn’t see any of her long list of appalling behaviours as problematic in any way, sob! Bitch, we worked at a Family Violence program; you knew exactly what you were doing.
And so did Sharon. STFU and disappear, racist POS.
Ugh. I’m so sorry that happened to you. I also took medical leave due in part to a malignant narcissist being the managing partner. I came back after he was forced out of the firm. He later tried to get me to come to his new firm & I truly mean it when I say there is *literally* no amount of money he could offer that would entice me to be connected to him in any way.
She’s part of the worst group of white women. She’s self-centered, vulgar, a perpetual victim, a cool girl (or grandma in this case), everyone is so sensitive these days, and most importantly they built their careers believing there was exactly one spot open for a woman and if they want to keep it, they need to pull up the ladder behind them. The racism is just the icing on the turd cake that is this woman’s personality and a logical consequence of everything else she exhibits. Of course she’s a racist. And a d*ck.
Her credibility wasn’t damaged – she’s still a credible racist.
She had none to begin with. Ever.
Did she really say ’50 years in this industry’? Sadly she’s been pushed down our throats ever since the stupid mtv show. Her counting ability is just as awful as her personality.
Even if she meant the “entertainment industry” as a whole she’s still bad at math. (She managed Ozzy after her father fired him from Black Sabbath lol) which was 1979/80
Well, I know WHO she is, but I don’t know WHY she is.
Since I never followed the View or whatever talent show thing she was judging(?). I have no idea of what this is referring to. I’m just struck by why anyone should care. She’s married to Ozzie? Well, that makes some sense. She’s married to someone who never could sing (but then Black Sabbath never was music anyway). Oz just mumbles and bumbles thru the world and she???what??? So, to me, it just adds to her being an idiot. Perhaps she should have married Piers?
She has a look on her face that let’s you know she’s very Insecure, and that’s the lens I read all her comments through. She’s constantly trying to prove something, vindicate herself, air out something, it’s all so tiring. Just enjoy your money and stop getting into fights online.
I betcha she thinks that racists like Take-A-💩, DeSantis/Satan, Abbott (from Texas), Newt Gingrich, and other extreme conservatives are just hunky-dory! She’s the FEMALE Piers Morgan of the airwaves! Also, IMPHO, she has a lot of hate in her heart and mind (especially since her husband and son delve into creepy crap–like the paranormal! 😨).
Racists gonna racism
Oh boo hoo.
it’s always someone else’s fault.
Fox, NRA network, is showing ur dingus ya say? Thought y’all were back to Britain cuz u’r so wrecked by gun violence in US?
Your charity work involving gun violence is just so … nonexistent.
Big ol’ boo hoo for having to run to Fox, NRA mouthpiece.
What credibility?