Selena Gomez & Hailey Bieber posed together at the Academy Museum Gala



I definitely did not think this would happen, and certainly not this quickly! Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber were photographed together at the Academy Museum Gala over the weekend. This comes after a recent and unnecessary rehash of old drama. On a podcast appearance last month, Hailey denied that Justin cheated with her. And then Selena vaguely chastised her fans against trolling by making a video about kindness and plugging her beauty line. Neither mentioned the other’s name. Anyway, they were both at the gala and posed for a pic together.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez shared a sweet moment together last night.

The model and the actress both attended the second annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles last night, and they were captured spending time together. In the pics, which were taken by photographer Tyrell Hampton, the two stars smile as they get close at the event, with one pic showing them sharing a hug.

For the evening, Hailey wore a sultry strapless gown from Saint Laurent’s spring/summer 2023 collection, featuring a torso cutout and ruched detailing, paired with a vintage Tiffany & Co. necklace. Meanwhile, Selena chose a chic black suit with satin lapels and flared trousers, paired with open-toe sandals and statement chandelier earrings.

The moment comes in the wake of Hailey’s statements addressing the years-long fan speculation of an alleged feud between herself and Selena over their relationships with Justin Bieber. During her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast last month, the model assured that despite fans’ assumptions, she never dated the “Peaches” singer at the same time as Selena.

In the podcast, Hailey explained that she and Justin rekindled their romance in 2018 after the singer had “closed a chapter” with Selena, saying that she “period, point blank … was never in a relationship with him when he was with anybody.”

Hailey also said that she’s seen what people say about her online, and that she wishes everyone would just let things go and accept the reality of the situation.

“The perpetuation, comes from the misperception, ‘Oh, you stole him,'” she said. “It comes from the fact that they wished he had ended up with someone else and that’s fine. You can wish that all you want but that’s just not the case.”

Days after the podcast was released, Selena seemed to respond to Hailey’s comments during a Tik Tok live, in which she emphasized that the words you say about other people matter.

“I think some of the things that I don’t even need to be aware of are just vile and disgusting. And it’s not fair because no one ever should be spoken to in the manner that I’ve seen.”

She added that she finds it “ironic” that fans who support her Rare Beauty line, which recently released a collection of Kind Words Matte Lipsticks and Lip Liners, could also not understand the impact of words.

“If you support Rare, I cannot thank you enough, but know that you are also representing what it means and that is words matter. Truly matter. So it’s coming from me, and I just want all of you to know that I hope that you understand that this is much bigger than anything else.”