The Waleses ‘raised’ £345K for a local charity & they think they invented the wheel

Almost always, commenters will say that the new Princess of Wales (Kate) looks “refreshed” after she’s been MIA for weeks or months at a time. Sometimes I see it, especially after her now annual ten-week summer holidays – she’ll come back to “work” with her hair freshly colored and highlighted, and her face will look tighter, shinier, smoother, fresher. But this month, I’m not seeing a change. Ol’ Buttons looked downright exhausted in Scarborough yesterday, her first public event in three full weeks. Again, it’s not like Kate should be judged on her looks or her maintenance, but what else is there to talk about? The one phone call she made this week?
Anyway, here are more photos of Kate and William in Scarborough on Thursday. They were indoors for some of the afternoon, and Kate deigned to – gasp! – remove her coat and just hang out in her flesh-colored turtleneck. As always, this is a copykeening exercise – everything about Kate’s ensemble is “inspired by Meghan.” Kate has a Meghan lookbook and she consults it assiduously.
Meanwhile, if you’re anything like me, you’re still curious about what yesterday’s Sky News piece was really about – apparently, Kensington Palace staffers are briefing the Rota that William and Kate are “not shying away” from talking about their keenness about the cost of living crisis. It was a real stretch – William and Kate’s visit to Scarborough was to introduce some kind of funding scheme through their Royal Foundation, only the scheme had nothing to do with the cost of living crisis and everything to do with a youth center’s mental health program. As it turns out, the whole thing was even more opaque. The Telegraph had a tortured explanation for this Royal Foundation scheme for which W&K are keen to take credit.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are to break with the classic mould of royal engagement as they combine ribbon cutting with generating hard cash for local communities. The couple are determined to change their way of working in order to create change in the areas they visit.
Rather than the traditional “away days” that have long involved members of the Royal family sweeping into towns and villages across the UK, greeting crowds, unveiling plaques and then leaving, they aim to create a “lasting legacy.” The Prince and Princess today piloted the new model, called a Community Impact Day, in Scarborough, North Yorks.
The couple announced during the “extremely significant” visit that £345,000 had been raised through a collaboration between their Royal Foundation and the local Two Ridings Community Foundation. The money was donated by local individuals and organisations and will be used to galvanise long-term support for young people’s mental health in the town. It will be distributed by a grant panel tasked with deciding where it is most needed. The panel includes young people who themselves have been supported by local community organisations. The fund is expected to grow in the coming months.
The Prince and Princess plan to roll out further pilots of this kind next year in different parts of the UK, each focused on one of the Royal Foundation’s specific interest areas. They include conservation, early childhood, emergency responders and Covid-19.
Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, sources close to the Prince and Princess have made clear that the couple intended to approach their new roles in their own, distinct way. Their outlook marks a notable shift in tone and is indicative of their desire for the modern monarchy to be more relatable. The couple will continue to take part in more traditional visits but will combine them with the new model, representing an evolution of the royal engagement, Kensington Palace sources suggested.
Look at how carefully worded that is: “£345,000 had been raised through a collaboration between their Royal Foundation and the local Two Ridings Community Foundation. The money was donated by local individuals and organisations…” Again, this was not the Royal Foundation giving away grants to local communities. This was not a fundraiser in which the Royal Foundation would “match funds” raised within the community. This is the Royal Foundation swooping in and “organizing” a “collaboration” in which no foundation funds were allocated locally, but William and Kate get credit for “creating a new model” called “Community Impact Day.” Their new model is just… charitable organizing, with their foundation acting as middleman.
Again, the Royal Foundation is an utter scam. Last year, the foundation spent £12.1 million on Earthshot, with only £5 million allocated to actual “prize money” and £7.1 million spent on embiggening William and miscellaneous keen adventures. William and Kate would rather spend their donors’ £7.1 million on themselves and their PR than actually give funds to local programs.
SCARBOROUGH, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales speak with staff members in the Prayer Room during a visit to The Rainbow Centre on November 03, 2022 in Scarborough, England.
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to The Street, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services, as part of their visit to the area to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales and Prince William

Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

When: 03 Nov 2022
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales and Prince William
Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to The Street, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services, as part of their visit to the area to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales

Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

When: 03 Nov 2022
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive for a visit to The Street, in Scarborough, North Yorkshire, a community hub that hosts local organizations to grow and develop their services, as part of their visit to the area to launch funding to support young people's mental health.

Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales

Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom

When: 03 Nov 2022
Featuring: Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: North Yorkshire, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
Did they not photoshop her because she looks HAGGARD. And the right side of her face is drooping.
That top picture made my jaw drop. What on earth is going on with half of her face?? It’s literally sliding down to the floor.
Yeah, she is looking rough and exhausted. Chris Jackson must have been unavailable to photoshop her pics.
I was just asking a day or two ago if turtlenecks would become a regular feature with her. She is like a Hollywood actor/actress who is terrified of aging. I wonder if she will veer into Courtney Cox territory. I hate to see women so fearful, so dependent on their looks. It is an empty existence.
Wow it’s like half of her face is paralyzed. One side of her mouth is raised to a smile while the other corner is dropping.We’ve seen it before, she must have done some damage to her face.
Her filler is off balance. She needs a better dermatologist.
@Digital Unicorn – Are these the masks that you use? I love discovering new skincare items!
https://www.amazon.com/MEDIHEAL-Official-Koreas-Sheet-Mask/dp/B07T44HBDL
I don’t know why, but the pics yesterday made her face look fuller, but these are stark! She looks haggard, definitely. It’s almost like all that Botox has damaged some nerves/muscle in her face. She looks far older than her age. Of course, the camel color does nothing good for her skin tone. Can we talk about her hair? It’s a dry, overgrown mess.
Which begs the question, how much Botox is too much? Because I also think there is some nerve damage there.
The ones from yesterday looked photoshopped and were from a distance but these up close ones – yikes.
Her skin is in dire need of some hydration or some serious exfoliation. Girlfriend needs to start using collagen masks which really helped me – I use a Korean brand MediHeal and highly recommend them. I also found switching to water based products helped my skin retain hydration and elasticity – again a lot of Korean/Japanese products are water based.
As for her hair, one word – Olaplex. Serious game changer for me, I dye my hair blonde and have done for years and was struggling with dry frizzy looking hair. The no.4 shampoo and no. 5 conditioner pretty much sorted that out in a few washes.
Olaplex has an amazing leave in conditioner now that makes my hair feel like silk! I also use the Bonding Oil as a “topper” for great shine, and on the ends of my hair.
As for Khate, you could definitely see a problem on the right side of her face. Her smile has been “crooked” lately as well. Wonder if she is laying *off* the Botox lately to start *rumors* of pregnancy. She definitely looks as if she’s gained a few lbs. She doesn’t look as gauntly thin as usual.
I saw a video of her at this event. She’s as thin as ever.
Could it also be that her jaw is slightly misaligned, in that she has a small underbite, which throws her facial balance? And that this imbalance has been made worse by some kind of work over the years and especially now, such as fillers etc. To me she has always had a slightly wonky face. I personally think her nose has a very knobbly end but apparently it is coveted by people. In terms of looking haggard, she has always had droopy eyes and jowls, it’s the Middleton way, but it’s getting worse with age and too much work. We are seeing it more and more because for some reason her photographer seems to have changed.
She got veneers at some point (photos of her as a teen don’t show the straight line of teeth she has now ) and the bottom ones are too big for her jaw so it seems to jut out unnaturally. You see it when she smiles with too and bottom teeth but it looks like she is making a mean face instead. (There was an example of this in the photos of this event yesterday)
How does Meghan feel seeing this woman blatantly dress like her? I thought she was a fan of coat dresses before Meghan and weren’t we told when Meghan was in the Uk that it was the right way to dress ? Why the change? This is so creepy ….
The coat dresses have gone into retirement apparently. I’m sure she’ll bring one out soon to appease the fans who I’m sure are secretly annoyed that she’s copying the one who they thought wasn’t regal enough. Lol
Copykeen strikes again but I’ve gotta say at least Kate looks nice for once. She should continue to cosplay Meghan this obviously.
@VS stalkers are creepy in general. She stalked W and now she stalks Meghan. It’s too obvious that it’s teetering on psychopathic obsession. Rumoured that she’s an exhibitionists with her flashing and mooning in school. She’s obsessed with validation and needs attention.
I pointed out yesterday that these pics are from Mark Cuthbert, not chris jackson, and he clearly does not waste his time photoshopping Kate like Jackson does.
her hair also looked a hot mess. For long days out like that (not sure how “long” it actually was but lets just pretend) she should definitely pull it back, it just keeps it looking neater for the whole day.
“Let’s just pretend” is classic.
Nothing to really add here, just +1 to all the comments about her drooping face. She’s been looking worse for wear since the Queen’s passing.
I know, it’s really obvious something’s up. That pic from the formal dinner during their Caribbean tour of doom was similar. Right side of her face was totally wonky.
Kate doesn’t know how to pick colors that flatter her, and she needs someone to introduce her to fashionable accessories and shoes. A fashionable woman would have paired this outfit with tall boots, and done a lighter cream or beige rather than the camel for Kate’s coloring
Jillian, thank you! I was starting to think that I was the only one who believed that was tan/camel and not beige. She really needed to go with a beige rather than this.
Exactly, Jillian.
She just looks dull.
That hair colour is doing her no favours. Added with the all beige ensemble – which I like style-wise – she just looks flat.
Someone else does the work and the royals sweep in to take pictures and claim credit. How is this anything new? It makes no sense anyway. Are these areas they are visiting only in need of one thing? There are no early childhood issues here so they have to visit elsewhere to help with that? Or is it that they have to identify another initiative elsewhere that they can jump in on?
W&K need to generate headlines with pound values attached so they can try to better compete with M&H. Obvious is obvious. M&H donated $100k? Wellllll W&K donated* 350k!
*”Donated” is defined as taking credit for other peoples work because we just need to make it look like we are doing MORE than the irrelevant non-royals who we totally don’t care about wherever they may be with their 19 bathrooms.
The problem for them is that even the daily mail was reporting on Harry and Meghan’s donations which up to now have been over $3 million and counting over the last few years. But they did it to mock Harry and Meghan.
Commentators would also say things like why do they have to announce it..it’s PR etc etc
Now look who’s suddenly jumping on the bandwagon…
Always a day late and a dollar short.
But glad the communities are getting continued support from each other because the royals have nothing to do with this.
William even said they can’t give money, only the odd smile here and there. But they will absolutely take credit if others donate money.
So now they are giving other businesses money away and getting accolades 🙄, but during a cost of living crisis are the giving their income back to the people? Cutting heli trips? Reducing security costs? Opening unused properties for the homeless? They have the power and resources to do so much and the fact that they don’t is all I need to know about this couple.
Kate is aging so she will struggle to be the fresh and stunning beauty they praise her for. And she has a very small work portfolio to back up over 10 years in the royal family. I really don’t know how they will continue to keep the wool covered over the taxpayers eyes.
Scout, they’ll continue to keep the wool covered over the eyes of the taxpayer because it seems that the taxpayer likes it that way and doesn’t want to be bothered with pesky issues like ethics, values or honesty. I’m beginning to see that more than hate or division, apathy is what will be our ultimate downfall.
In plainspeak, Keen and Mean will ask non profit orgs to band under the RF umbrella, throw parties where these orgs can meet potential donors, the RF gets the credit for “collaboration” and “fundraising”, perception that Keen and Mean are doing “work” and they also get a cut. What a scam!
This. The local people donated to their local nonprofit. So they already did all the work, then W&K came in and slapped their name on it. Nothing new here.
Is there a way in which this is substantially different from how archwell operates?
Archewell either donates money it raised itself, or it partners with organizations to help them donate money or helps them with initiatives etc. For example, Archewell partnered with World Central Kitchen to build community/crisis centers in several different countries. That was funded by Archewell but in partnership with WCK b WCK had a better understand of where the need was and WHAT was needed, since they have had to mobilize for disaster relief before.
Here, W&K are “partnering” with a local organization that already raised the money – if this was Archewell, the partnering would have come with a grant or donation, not Archewell saying “oh great you raised this money! lovely let’s post about it on our IG and make it sound like we donated the money.”
Thanks for the explainer @Becks1! You did a fantastic job as per usual – the difference between the two is crystal clear.
W & K are NOT donating any money vs. H & M ARE donating money. Yeah, I’d say that was different.
I will give W & K credit for bringing “the odd smile” and jazz hands though.
Thanks for the explainer Becks! I hadn’t seen numbers about actual dollars coming from Archwell v WFC, just that it was a partnership. Thanks
It’s like when huge corporate chain stores ask if you want to donate at the register. They position it as a “drive” but in reality they’re just taking credit for any money raised without dipping into their own funds. It’s charitable cosplay.
And the corporate chain gets the tax deduction, but you don’t. So it helps the corporate’s bottom line under the guise of charity.
I never participate in these things for this reason.
Exactly this.
I’m still convinced she also is parting her hair differently, BECAUSE Meghan wears it with farther part and a flip sometimes. Now suddenly Keenly does that too.
But now with these closer pics, yikes yes I see the “half face” stuff happening too…
This sounds kind of Archewell adjacent – like they want to copy the model without actually committing any funds.
It’s worse – they want the same type of credit as Archewell but without doing any work AND without giving any money. The Royal Foundation bank account is not lower as a result of this project. But idiots who don’t read between the lines will think it is.
They are literally doing what Meghan had suggested in one of her speaking engagements while still a working royal except they aren’t contributing anything to this themselves but a quick photo opp.
In fact they are trying to copy what Archewell is doing but Archewell actually provides funding and grants to different organizations directly. Meghan and Harry have always been vocal about connecting organizations together and leaving legacies.
Oh and what happened to not announcing donations like their stand complain about with Harry and Meghan?! Hmmm
Keen is fighting for her life with this whole ageing process and it’s ended up beating her arse! It’s getting so bad, she just looks constantly unwell at this point. It’s going to be a long fall for her.
Once peri-menopause starts, which it might be, her and Will are in for what could be a very rocky time. For me it was very much a time of reflection and reckoning, where you wonder if you want to spend the rest of your days in the same way, do you need more and can you or do you even want to continue doing and doing for others. I’ve long wondered if Kate will look back and come to the realization that Will and this life just isn’t worth it anymore.
I don’t think she has the capacity for that level of self-reflection. She’s a vapid, vain thing.
People keep saying Kate is unhappy and feels this life isn’t worth it anymore but we have no real indication of that and I think she’s perfectly happy. She’s making it clear she’s not going to work any harder as Princess of Wales and it doesn’t seem like anyone is going to make her change anything about her life.
I’m broadly with you, Harla. I think it has hit her hard that this is what her life is going to be forever; there is no retirement for these people. I suspect she looks at Meghan and Harry and feels jealousy; I bet she looks at her sister and envies that life even more. She is always going to be watched and scrutinised. She was never a great beauty, simply attractive, and she now has the burden of trying to appear as well as she does in photo shopped pictures. She got what she wanted but I always feel she thought it was going to be like Diana’s life, whirlwind and glamour. The pressure on them to modernise and sustain the monarchy is immense. She isn’t up to it. She caught the racist UK affection by pushing out M&H but that won’t last if they carry on being so crap at their jobs and so out of touch.
Happy people eat. Kate is obviously miserable, but I doubt she’s ever going to figure out why.
Basically the Royal Foundation is cosplaying Archewell but without actually donating their own money. I remember royalists criticising Harry and Meghan for donating money to various causes saying that you can’t just throw money at problems and praising William and Kate for coming up with solutions. It seems like William and Kate really want to be seen like they’re doing exactly what Harry and Meghan are now doing.
Yup. It’s very much, let’s pretend we’re like Archewell except we will take credit for other people’s endeavors and donations without lifting a finger and continue to do our photo ops. Then have our royal PR/British tabloids spin it so their ignorant masses who only read the headlines and look at pictures will believe it.
And not doing it well. Also, the press release from KP TAKING credit instead of a lovely, grateful reveal from the organization GIVING it shows they don’t understand the model at all.
This C-Shell
I have to thank Kaiser for explaining because I wasn’t sure what had happened here. The article I read worded it in a way (intentionally so) that I couldn’t tell if they had donated themselves.
At least they’re talking money. Baby steps, people! Next phase will involve reports claiming they’re “not shying away” from donating something from their own foundation. C’mon, they’re just “coming into their own” as POWs.
Speaking of baby…am I the only one who thinks the bloated, fatigued face lends credence to those fourth child rumors? Please, let me be wrong.
Please be for real lol. She’s the exact same size with a skin tight dress to show off her “figure.”
I think it has more to do with the turtleneck than anything else.
I think its the turtleneck too. We can’t see how thin her upper chest/neck area is like we usually can.
There are two layers to that turtleneck. It would make most people look huge but she only looks slightly fuller.
Ha, I agree with most of you in that her body looks pretty much the same (so in the event of the implausible, it’s early), but pregnancy hormones can do weird things to your face. If she is not, that turtleneck is the least flattering thing on earth and makes her look like a shar pei…and that’s being euphemistic.
Yeah, that was my first thought when I read @Scout’s comments above about Kkkeen aging and also not having any work legacies (so what will people talk about with her)…my first thought was she’ll be popping out another ‘tribute to the queen’ baby any time now.
You realize W will have to sleep with her for that to happen, right? I don’t see that happening. He seems to recoil when she gets close. I guess they could do it with science.
Smells like a scam to me. Sounds like the other org did the fundraising but Mr and Mrs Peggington slapped their foundation on it to take the credit and management of the funds. There’s no way their foundation did anything, otherwise we would have heard them crowing about it before this, while the money was being raised. And how come their legions of trolls…err, I mean “fans” never raise any money for any of their causes. The Sussex Squad has raised millions, on our own, without prompting or collaboration with any foundation. Why can’t the people who supposedly love these two clowns do the same? (Rhetorical question, I know their fans are paid bots.)
I just feel bad for any charities getting involved with the Wailses because it’s not going to go well for them (and they probably won’t see them again for a decade anyway!).
I think that’s exactly what happened – the other org did the fundraising but W&K are slapping their name to it (hence the “collaboration”) so they can get credit and the other org is probably okay-ish with that bc they’re thinking having their name posted by the Wales will raise their profile, but it really won’t help them that much in the long run unfortunately bc the Wales stans don’t donate.
I read somewhere last night that the Royal Foundation was going to be distributing the money to whatever charities they chose. This article sounds like there is a “board” which will be determining that. So, what is the Royal Foundation doing except just slapping the name on something that was already in place?
Their administrative expenses must be significant. The CEO is the former head of BAFTA. The foundation has a Director of Impact, Director of Research, Director of Partnerships, and Creative Director. After a quick review of the website, the only thing I specifically see about disbursement of funds is 1.8 million pounds split among 10 charities for Covid-19 purposes, which means, it was a few years ago. It’s not clear what path the funds/disbursement pertaining to Earthshot take between whoever is doing the real financing, and the foundation. Everything else under early childhood, first responders, and mental health appears to be coordinating, setting up task forces, etc. In other words, nothing else about any money actually being given. Note too the early childhood page cites the oh so important five big questions, and the mental health tab has big blurbs on the two organizations Harry was heavily involved with (and likely mostly responsible for, on the RF side) – Heads Together, and Shout. Lots of pictures and verbiage, but short on discernible accomplishments. Not clear what all the directors have accomplished, apart from maybe the one involved with partnerships. Not a surprise either given the previous – and possibly first? – CEO for the foundation was Jason K. Bet the position paid well from the beginning…
Maybe the pregnancy rumors are because her boobs look bigger? Is it just the clothes, padding, boob job? If she were actually expecting, it would be the time for her to disappear and say hyperemesis, wouldn’t it?
I know, equality. I am trying not to pursue it, but I suspect either she is pregnant or she is wanting to give the impression she is to get the chatter going; perhaps she is intentionally enhancing her bust by using specific bras? I also wonder whether this talk of “convincing” William to have a 4th is his cop out. “Yes, I’m Mr Eco Concerned but the little lady talked me into it.” It would make sense. Every time there is pressure to work she has a baby. And the pressure since the queen died is particularly intense, with the spotlight on them as the saviours of modern monarchy in Britain!
Oh, yeah…she’d be off in a flash with that extreme morning sickness she has. As for her turtlenecks, as an older person (58) I can tell you they hide a multitude of wrinkles on your neck. She really isn’t looking well. I don’t remember looking that spent at 40. It could be due to what I suspect is an eating disorder on her part. As for her copying Meghan, I’m sure Meghan doesn’t lose any sleep over it! 🤣🤣🤣
She’s covering up her ribs. There was a photo of her some time back in a low-cut summery dress and my gawd you could count her ribs and cut yourself on her collarbones. Her ED is catching up with her big time now that she’s in her 40s and it shows in her face when it’s not photoshopped. She’s not in a good place now and it shows, it’s like she’s just given up.
So essentially, they took the money already raised by that community and handed it back to them. I like how the Sussexes take their own money raised by partnerships with big corporations, and use those partnerships to create tangible results like the playground in Uvalde and the roof in Texas. Those were amazing initiatives.
Guys, the hyena laugh is gone
Anyone else think Burger King’s new model of impact days is code for “we are only traveling to one far flung area of the kingdom on an occasional basis, otherwise, we’ll be at Windsor zooming and taking phone calls.” He has been vocal that he doesn’t like the bread and butter/ribbon cutting events so this co-opting of local donations gives the impression that their visits make a difference to the community.
Meanwhile the peasants see the big headlines attaching the Cornbridges to big dollar amounts and they think they are getting value out of these lazy scammers. I have to hand it to Burger King, he seems to be working hard to give off this false impression!
“Partnerships” where one partner does all the work and the other partner takes all the credit don’t work for long. Especially in the not-for-profit, charitable community, word gets around that partners who contribute nothing but their names and photo-ops are more trouble than they’re worth.
It’s very telling they use the word “raising” and not “donating”. It implies the “active” without providing any evidence of this. I know what a community fund/foundation is and how they raise money: by local philanthropists donating and occasionally hosting events like a lunch or dinner. I’m intrigued, in what way were the Royal Foundation involved in RAISING the money as opposed to merely donating it? Are they going to be transparent about that or nah? Or is it a smokescreen of a word that makes them appear more involved than they actually are?
I guess the Wails are going to stick with photo ops & playing make believe when it comes to helping people. Very disappointing. I bet Bill has a teddy bear too.
Forever grifting, the entire lot of them.
It’s a bit academic sounding, this new model of royal work. It sounds ambitious but I think it’s a wordy explanation for what will be about the same level of output and results. I always have the impression their efforts are towards improving their reputation and ‘performance’ for working and not the actual work. It’s so very bizarre because it would take less effort to do something as opposed to looking like they’re doing something
In the top pic Kate’s outfit looks like the color of baby diarrhea.
And her lighter hair color is awful, although it kind of matches the baby diarrhea.
We have to congratulate them! Really! They found the perfect way to attach the royal foundation with raising funds and charities without any real donations from it or any work from them.They had to do something to show to the peasants that they are interested in the problems people face everyday and that they worry about the cost of living… now, they can retreat to their castles and continue their lives totally unbothered and without making too many walkabout and trips… they don’t need to be seen… they will work even less…. and that’s why we have all these…
Kate looks rough. Like those three weeks were stressful and sleepless. I’m looking the same and that’s true for me anyway.
Also, I feel like she should be able to wear the hell out of a turtleneck, but the color of this one makes her neck disappear and her head look weird. I think it’s the wrong shade of beige for her coloring.
So Basically William And kate are taking from the charities who did the work raise the funds and putting it in their own Royal Foundation. The Royal Foundation that lose money hand over fists the Royal Foundation that Meghan didn’t trust to handle the profits for her cook book so much that she had the money kept away for the Royal Foundation Made sure it went directly to the woman in the kitchen. William and Kate will get their lackeys to write this up as so sort win new modern ways but if you actually read between the lines their not doing anything but strong armed little charities to hand over the money to their royal Foundation . Where the money will definitely not go to people but somewhere .
She should have one of the staff burn that turtleneck. It would be a kindness.
She does look tired but her clothes are classic. I’ve worn similar clothing for years. They look good on her.
Keen is wearing bra cutlets and now I can’t unsee it.
oh for heaven’s sake, Kate, sit UP! You look like a child in the principal’s office. That’s honestly all I’ve got.
She looks best in pink and light/mid toned colors. Especially printed wrap dresses. Something more casual and effortless. Not too muted or faded but not too dark or bright. Solid colors often make her look dull. She looked good in this pink printed Michael Kors dress and with lighter brown highlights. Too dark hair doesn’t suit her.
https://www.vogue.com/vogueworld/article/kate-middleton-michael-michael-kors-dress-under-200
But I really get the feeling she *wants* to cosplay looking Posh(TM) with her unflattering coatdresses. She can’t take clothing that’s too structured or too dark or saturated but that’s what she often goes for. And when she was younger I really got the impression she desperately wanted to look overtly feminine, that’s why she had those fake unflattering curls and keeps trying to alter her dresses to emphasize her waist. Too many curves do not suit her at all but that’s what she keeps altering her clothing to create curves. Her style feels so contrived and not natural at all. She’s a Kibbe Natural trying to be a Classic.
This woman looks exhausted. I do think she is quite beautiful physically. She’s slender and tall and can be quite striking. However, I think her lack of identity (style and otherwise) and whatever other demons she might be fighting (ED?) drain it all away. External beauty is enhanced from within. We are always getting briefed on how she is “charting her own path” and “different” from other Royals. But I don’t think she really has any sense of purpose or motivation or self identity and that’s what comes through.
Kate is pretty but not beautiful. I see her fans label her the most beautiful woman ever . I think her sister is prettier. Those mean girl stares by Kate ruin her looks imo.
People call her beautiful because 1. she’s famous and socially endorsed. 2. They identify with her ordinariness. It’s always the attractive but not beautiful ones that people ooh and aah over. The really beautiful ones are relatively ignored because people can’t identify with them, they feel too distant.
A whole lot of Kate fans also like that she’s skeletal. Pro-ana sites love her.
Are you serious? That is deeply depressing.
Yes, I’ve always thought this. I imagine her fashion fans to be late 20s but predominantly 30s, working in offices, with disordered eating issues, saving up to buy a copy of what she wears from the high end high street shops or possibly net a porter or similar. There is someone on the DM who always comments about how she is the perfect body and something to aspire to and that the rest of us are obese and shocked by what we ought to look like. In fact, this person knows her measurements and has calculated that it’s the perfect body from decades ago before we got fat. It’s a pro ana sentiment.
She was cute in a general kind of way when she was younger but in non photoshopped photos she looks rough. Many 40 year old women look beautiful compared to her and without a fraction of the cosmetic procedures. If she wasn’t married to a prince she would be considered decidedly plain, skinny and desperately clinging on to her disappeared youth with try hard excess like the extra long wiglets.
People shitting on Kate and saying she isn’t pretty and looks old is going to give me a complex. I’m 34 and starting to show signs of aging, and if Kate is the standard of old looking then I guess I better up the Botox.
We can dislike her personality and acknowledge she is above average looking given the access she has.
Exactly. I call it “the narrative”. We have been told for years that she is beautiful and it becomes the mantra. I’d love to study how people alter their instinctive view of someone if they are bombarded by articles saying the opposite. Kate isn’t and never has been beautiful. If you look at pictures from when she was at university she has an unremarkable face that sags. And the photos of her in the early years after her marriage show a standard, but older than she is, looking woman. Diana’s nieces are naturally beautiful, for example, not Kate. This Middleton Beauty Myth is flattering for Kate, but also hugely pressurising. She must hate meeting people in person.
I do not understand how a PRINCESS can look so bad. Like, you have access to everything on the planet, how does your skin, hair, makeup, outfit, etc., look so tawdry?!
Beige is not good on her skinhead! Not everyone can be meghan!
A foundation. Giving. Money.
REVOLUTIONARY!