“Tom Brady lost 15 lbs with the stress of his divorce” links

Tom Brady lost 15 lbs with the stress of his divorce. He’s also still thinking about playing football next season?? Good lord. [Gawker]

Is Dorit Kemsley the new Hilaria Baldwin? [Pajiba]

Pamela Anderson’s documentary promotion is wild. [Dlisted]

Harry Styles & Jennifer Aniston? Please, no. [LaineyGossip]

I wouldn’t like this clown prank either. [OMG Blog]

Mugler is doing a lot of leather this season. [Go Fug Yourself]

Damar Hamlin thanks people for the love & support. [Seriously OMG]

Drake stayed in the “most expensive hotel room in the world.” [Just Jared]

This was a Law & Order: SVU episode, I swear to god. [Jezebel]

People love Nick Offerman in The Last of Us. [Buzzfeed]

Rick Astley was actually a great pop star?? [Towleroad]

Embed from Getty Images