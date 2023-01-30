“Tom Brady lost 15 lbs with the stress of his divorce” links

Tom Brady lost 15 lbs with the stress of his divorce. He’s also still thinking about playing football next season?? Good lord. [Gawker]
Is Dorit Kemsley the new Hilaria Baldwin? [Pajiba]
Pamela Anderson’s documentary promotion is wild. [Dlisted]
Harry Styles & Jennifer Aniston? Please, no. [LaineyGossip]
I wouldn’t like this clown prank either. [OMG Blog]
Mugler is doing a lot of leather this season. [Go Fug Yourself]
Damar Hamlin thanks people for the love & support. [Seriously OMG]
Drake stayed in the “most expensive hotel room in the world.” [Just Jared]
This was a Law & Order: SVU episode, I swear to god. [Jezebel]
People love Nick Offerman in The Last of Us. [Buzzfeed]
Rick Astley was actually a great pop star?? [Towleroad]
Tom Brady will retire when every single team in the NFL refuses to sign him. I hope that comes soon. His brain must be very damaged by now from 20 years of tackles
I saw that headline about Brady and thought, “Oh honey, just don’t.” And then I remembered how much I enjoy watching him lose. GO FOR IT!
Anyone else remember the tweet that came out when there was a pic of him looking gaunt after the weirdness around training camp? A lady said, oh he’s getting DIVORCED divorced.
I enjoy watching him lose too. It’s one of like six places I indulge my pettiness.
Me too!! And how arrogant do you have to be when they are interviewing you and you snap back as he did since he is now a free agent. Such a douche, though I have always looked at him as a douchebag since deflate-gate which I still think he is guilty from.
Michael, but they protect Brady like a new-born baby, like no other team has EVER protected a quarterback (maybe Aaron Rodgers, whom I loathe) so I’m not sure about the brain damage. I’m actually surprised he lost 15 pounds because of stress. Maybe they’re just playing it this way because most people think he didn’t give a f-ck about dumping wife and family for football. It could turn out he lost the 15 pounds to help his game.
As a Packer backer and cheesehead I wonder what it is you loathe about our QB Aaron Rodgers?
seriously? he lied about being vaccinated and put his entire team in potential harm because of it. he’s arrogant and ignorant. he’s also incredibly selfish (played games with commitment to the team until the last minute and lost players and lockerroom respect) and the team paid the price for it this year. i’m guessing he won’t be your quarterback next year in any event.
@ Josephine, thank you!!!
@julia k with all respect to the Packers organization and fans, Aaron Rodgers is also a giant baby with zero leadership skills. I call him “Awon Wawa” he always seems to be angry at another teammate for their screw up, lots of blame game IMO.
Who knows how time in the league will change them but give me Jackson, Burrow, Mahomes, Hurts any day of the week over Brady and Rodgers. The young ones have great character and leadership and mad skills.
He’s the one that got busted lying about getting his Covid shot, right?
Yes. He claimed he was immunized, but then it came out he wasn’t vaccinated. I don’t think he ever clarified what he meant by “immunized” or how he thought he was.
He was probably drinking dandelion tea, as my DIL and son were as they told me if and all the immune suppression needed from the coronavirus. 🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
@J.Ferber
That weight loss probably has a lot to do with not having his wife tracking consumption and purchase of groceries and ensuring healthy snacks and meals are around.
Brady looked a hot gaunt mess a few weeks back. He’ll probably come back and play football again, what else does he have?
I’m so happy to hear that Damar is doing well. There are disgusting conspiracist who say that he’s actually not alive and that video has his double. People are so cruel and so stupid.
I assume she coordinated the food shopping and preparation so now he’s been living like a young bachelor. He’s thrown away his family life for the game and it’s no surprise that he’s unwilling to give it up now. He doesn’t have anything else. He’s going to have such an identity crisis once his body can’t do it anymore.
They had a chef that did their shopping and food prep. If he lost the chef, all he’d have to do is hire a new one
Yep, he has the money for a chef.
But, the “divorce diet” is very real. I lost 20 lbs around my divorce. I was sad and stressed out and I just couldn’t eat. Note I was the one who filed, but it still was an incredibly difficult time.
Still, Tom should have thought of the possibility that Gisele would say “Enough” before he broke his promise to her and their family.
I know from my own boys-now 21 and 23-that those days when they are little go by so fast and you can’t get them back.
But football-football!-is obviously more important to him.
Now the crows have come to roost…
Tom Brady will continue to play NFL as long as any team signs him.
Very few QBs willingly retire before it costs them their health.
Joe Namath should have retired 3-4 years before he did, poor man is barely able to walk in his older years, knee problems for decades.
I honestly do not think Tom Brady believed G would divorce him.
Now it is hitting him that he has lost his family, had a terrible year in NFL, and is facing the off season with his new reality. Alone. Possibly 1 more season of mediocre NFL in front and then what?
This is a man in free fall, his best playing days are over, he’ll limp along in the NFL unless he has a career ending injury.
I almost feel sorry for him. But….No.
I think that you are spot on. TB never thought that GB would walk away from him after deceiving her with regards to his retirement. TB has entire ego wrapped into football as she had always been the caretaker of all of the children. You don’t make plans with your spouse who you consider an equal and a partner due to your own selfish reasons. GB divorced him due to his own actions not hers.
That article about Nick Offerman was great! 😭 It makes me want to watch that show, just for him.
That episode was amazing. It deviates from the game, but it totally makes the humanity the show needs from time to time. Nick Offerman’s performance was so goooood.
Nick Offerman is a treasure!
I just came to say that I would totally bang Rick Astley. Sorry not sorry.
Right? I had no idea he started out so young and is now only 56. I would totally hit it.
Ditto
That was a Law & Order episode! I remember it. A young woman who moved around from school to school pretending to be a teen. Her reason was she didn’t think she grew up. The alleged reason why the woman in the article did it is way more chilling
Re Harry and Jennifer (yeah, it’s not on) but towards the end the article talks about JA being ‘America’s sweetheart and no one as beloved. I don’t buy that, but I’m not American. That to me was tabloid bs, especially during the Pitt years. I’ve not seen much evidence of her being’ beloved ‘. I guess since JR was’ America’s sweetheart (kinda weird name in itself) and previously Meg Ryan, maybe there’s no one else to hang that particular crown on.
For a time I think it was accurate. Like 2002-2006ish. Height of Friends fame, then a couple of blockbuster movies while everyone felt sorry for her after Brad left her. I don’t think it’s as accurate for her as it would be for like, Sandra Bullock or Meg Ryan in her heyday though. Mostly because they were legit movie stars and Jennifer was more of a tv star/tabloid fixture with an occasional movie.
Yep that makes sense. They need to retire that description anyway. It’s dated.
I’m sorry, but what numb nut, who has had a TWENTY-THREE year run in the NFL, not take some real time to figure out what life would and could be like after playing football?! If he isn’t a “GOAT” in the present tense, whatever will he do? What he’s doing now, holding on for dear life, not knowing when to exit gracefully, will fuck his alleged legacy up. Hang it up, get a contract with ESPN. Or maybe he’s actually too dumb and flat to be a good on air analyst and he knows it.
He’s going to nickel and dime his own rep and record (his reputation is not blemish free, btw). Quentin Tarantino knew when to hang up his directors hat. Brady needs to watch what smarter ppl do and follow that lead.
Tom already has a good broadcast deal waiting for him:
Brady was signed to a 10-year, $375 million contract in May of 2022, making him the highest paid analyst in the sport. It was a bet that Brady would bring in viewers, and offer unparraleled insight inside the booth
Can’t figure out why he wants to keep playing when he has that great job waiting. That’s why Giselle was probably mad, he could still be connected to football and make a boatload of money, have more time with his family, but he still can’t give up being a player.
@Turkey Lurkey
“Can’t figure out why he wants to keep playing when he has that great job waiting. ”
Like Lance Armstrong retired, turned over his criminal enterprise to his hand-picked teammates. each of whom suffered from having a soul and a nosy spouse. Team loses, and Lance comes out of criminal retirement for “one last job”.
Mayyybeeee TB is stuck playing for reasons other than a teen boy’s love of the game. He rejected the chance to live with his kids at an age when everyone’s realizing there is nothing more important then once kids.
Doesn’t even sound like a good cover story.
Saw Nick Offerman in the Last of Us last night and cried my eyes out. I wasn’t very optimistic about this show but I am liking it so far
When I read “Tom Brady lost 15 lbs with the stress of his divorce” I kind of wondered if the 15 lbs were referring to Gisele.
Gisele lost 220 pounds of dead .weight named Tom
Fascinating fact of the day – Rick Astley is credited for background vocals on the Lion King soundtrack album – he’s on “Can you feel the love tonight.”
His first producers knew he quite shy so they had him within the studio for a bit, making the tea and getting used to the big city life. The general industry consensus was that he could have had an absolutely massive Elton-esque career, but he just wasn’t interested in all the faff and stress that goes with it. So he walked away for a bit, then came back at a level he was comfortable with.
Rick Astley absolutely could have had a huge, ongoing career.
That big, clear voice and his heartthrob young looks he could have made millions more if he had kept his foot on the pedal.
If he did well, but made his choice to ease back, good for him.
As far as I know, he never had a major drug or addiction problem. Glad to see he’s still around, I’d buy tickets if he toured near me.
* Imagine if Amy W., Kurt C., or Janis J., would have pulled back and gotten the rest/mental health help they needed. Kurt and Janis both spoke about the toll fame, touring, pressure put on them.
At least 1 of those 15 that Brady dropped were in his plastic surgeon’s office when he had his buccal fat removed.
One of my sons’ friends is legit terrified of clowns. One of his college roommates thought it would be funny to pull a Psycho on him and scare him in the shower while wearing a clown mask. It scared him alright…he fell in the shower and his head hit the faucet knocking him unconscious. An ambulance took him to the hospital where he was patched up, had a CAT Scan and was kept overnight for observation. There were no lasting effects but it could have been tragic. The mask guy has sworn off practical jokes. I hate practical jokers!
The article says Drake stayed in the most expensive hotel suite in North America, not the world.
I’m so bummed at how horrible Pamela Anderson is. I want to like her. But her Trump-worshipping right wing anti-woman b.s. is too much to overcome.