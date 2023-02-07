Anti-vaxxer Evangeline Lilly wore Giambattista Valli to the ‘Ant-Man’ premiere

It’s sort of funny how effective the Marvel machinery is at shutting down some of their problematic stars. Nary a whisper was uttered about Letitia Wright’s anti-vaxx views or her vaccination status when it came time to promote Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. So it is with Evangeline Lilly as well – Lilly is part of the Ant-Man franchise, and here she is at last night’s LA premiere. In 2020, she refused to quarantine during the pandemic and made a huge deal about how Covid wouldn’t kill anyone and people were overreacting. Last year, she attended that unhinged anti-vaxx rally in Washington too. And once again, none of that will be brought up during the promotion of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Her dress here is Giambattista Valli and it’s awful! Wrong color, wrong hair, wrong silhouette, wrong vibe.
Here’s Paul Rudd and his wife Julie Yaeger. I would hate to be married to him, honestly. He seems like a very decent, normal man, but I couldn’t be married to a man who never ages!
Michelle Pfeiffer in Saint Laurent. My favorite look of this carpet. She’s a goddess.
Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones, plus their son Dylan. Catherine wore Carolina Herrera. I generally dislike these kinds of “mullet dresses,” but Catherine is pulling this off. Dylan looks more like his mom than his dad too.
Kathryn Newton in Rodarte. Eh. I hope this wasn’t her first choice.
That is not a good look (on both things.)
Michael Douglas looks… Confused.
Lily looks awful on that hair color and that dress is yikes. That’s it, that’s all the feelings I can summon.
@Lucy, lol, it looks like he has no idea where he is or how he got there. I know it’s just one photo taken in a split-second—and it seems like maybe he was about to say something to someone behind the camera? — but it’s still funny. (When I first scrolled through quickly, I thought for a second that he was Martin Sheen. I need more coffee.)
Michele Pfeiffer looks stunning as usual.
And it’s still so disappointing that Kate turned out to be an anti-vaxxer. I loved her on LOST, but she seems a bit…off her rocker IRL
Good lord that hair color and cut is the worst. I swear Evangeline was very pretty when she was on LOST. Michelle Pfeiffer looks stunning and CZJ also looks great.
Yes on Lost she was very attractive. She still is but she makes bad choices.
She actually could have had a better Hollywood career but she seems like she doesn’t like to play the game that much.
I’m more confused about the Douglas son–did they make him ride his bike to the premiere & he just caught up with them?
CZJ is so fun as the villain in the new National Treasure series. She’s chewing scenery and looking fabulous like old school Joan Collins. That is all.
I love CZJ – she can act and I loved her in Wednesday. She plays a good villain.
LOVED her in Wednesday! What a great show.
Yes! I loved the movies and watched the first episodes of the series recently, I love her in it. She’s an outstanding villain.
I think I would’ve liked EL’s dress and haircut if she’d kept her darker colour. I like a good pixie, but this blonde washes her out. The dress is interesting. Michelle Pfeiffer is a goddess, as always. Paul Rudd is a forever sweetheart (pleasedontletanythingbadevercomeout) and I like his suit.
Michelle Pfeiffer is an OG, and honestly never thought I would say that when I was younger watching her in Batman 2. I also feel like she’s so underrated in the fact she doesn’t end up on those artist shortlists like Myrle Streep, and that bothers me. Michelle Pfeiffer is a solid actress. I also agree about EL’s dress and haircut. The cut isn’t necessarily the problem. It’s the shade of blond she went with. She would look great with a caramel blond
@Imara219, ITA. And Michelle is up there with Paul Rudd in terms of agelessness. If she’s had any work done, it was absolutely flawless, because IMO it looks decidedly like she has not had any work done!
Ant-Man comes out my birthday weekend (The Big 4-0!), and my boo Jonathan Majors plays an important character. I can’t wait to watch it; I haven’t been inside a movie theater in so long. I already told my husband he better make room in our plans for this movie & the Elimination Chamber pay-for-view. But, um, Evangeline Lilly looks horrible here. Who told her to rock blond? 😬 Especially that shade blonde. Poor tink tink.
Evangeline Lilly was absolutely gorgeous as a brunette, I always envied her hair. But this color on her is not good. And those bangs would look awful on *anyone*
ETA I’m happily married but still SO JEALOUS of Paul Rudd’s wife. She is one lucky lady!
@Lorelei I’ve had a crush on Paul Rudd since 7th grade when I saw Clueless. Dude is absolutely timeless. Evangeline Lily also has great thick strands, her hair is beautiful, and I just don’t see the appeal in this new style. Even as a shortcut as it is styled, it just isn’t working for her.
Yeah, my one question is where is Jonathan Majors in these pics? Was he not there or what? I worked on the set of Creed 3 for a few days last year but none of the days that Majors was on. Now, MBJ was starring, directing and had learned sign language for the role. So he would direct the scene, jump into the scene and then confer with the signing experts on whether he was doing it correctly. Fanning hand in front of my face bc confidence and competency is sexy. Plus he was tall and fit and wore a nice tight t-shirt the whole time. He had such a positive presence and was so cool working with the kids. He was already one of the very few people I’d geek out over meeting and lemme tell you, he did not disappoint.
OOO, aren’t you a lucky goose being on a set with MBJ and potentially being able to see JM! I don’t fan girl over MBJ but I can’t deny that he isn’t fine. He has a classical type handsomeness. You know what? Great question, where are the Jonathan Majors photo call pics? I swear when someone joked he was NAACP -era fine I 100% got the joke.
Ahhhhh that sounds so cool Jais! I’m glad that MBJ in person (at work at least) is exactly the hardworking, hands on and involved person that he seems to be. He’s one of those actors that genuinely strives for not just good, but excellent, and I appreciate that.
And J Majors was at the premier, living his best life in a double breasted suit. Getty Images has pics. 🙂
I think Dylan looks just like Cameron, his older brother.
Carys is the one that looks a little more like Catherine.
Short hair makes her look so much older, yikes. I thought that was Jamie Lee Curtis.
Yes these cuts age people. JLC looks way older than she is in part due to her hair, also. I know she says she wants to age gracefully but I would hope not prematurely. She is actually only 64, which is not that old. Wiki says EL is 43. She does look good. Does she look older than that?
Everything about the dress is awful, especially the color. It is reminiscent of the color of a robe your mom or grandma would buy from the sears catalog in the 1970’s with fabric that would very quickly pill up and attract stray hairballs from the floor with its static energy
It looks like something that Joan Collins would wear just to swan around the house on a regular Tuesday afternoon in Dynasty
OMG, I remember those robes! They were made of nylon and my goodness, the pilling & the static cling!
Evangeline Lilly looks like the fool she is
Couldn’t have said it better myself!
I remember Evangeline Lilly from when she used to be on those 1-976 s-x line commercials in Canada just before she was on Lost. She was an idiot in interviews back then too.
Ellen putting her on blast was really the only time I liked her for doing that.
Lily couldn’t act her way out of a paper bag trying to be chill and finish the interview.
I read an interview with her years ago, when she was just starting on Lost I believe. She came off as arrogant then and said something to the effect of, she was doing this role and then leaving Hollywood because acting isn’t a career and she was just doing it for fun and she preferred to be private and do yoga a bunch. Guess she changed her mind.
Her stylist and hair dresser clearly have it in for her.
Ohhhh Eva, what are you DOING. Your hair! That dress! The things that pour out your mouth! What a disappointment.
wow she looks awful. that hair is a big ol’ NO. is it maybe a wig? and mint green doesn’t look good on most people. a nice sage green is good, if you want a lighter shade of green, but mint? another big ol’ NO.
Maybe Jodie turner smith could carry this off but that dress is wearing Evangeline
For Michelle I wish the shoulders were softer
Michael looks like he can’t be trusted to not wander off
In wanting to put the pandemic behind us I guess a lot of people can’t muster the strength to continue to be mad at the anti-science, anti-life, antivaxxers. I’m one of those people with a loooong memory so Evangeline Lilly, Letitia Wright and the rest will forever be a no-go for me. No interest in their movies or the Marvel universe anymore since the studios keep giving work to people who have no problem harming others with their ignorance. And Letitia is problematic in more ways than that.
I know that Marvel is thought of as generally a white manchild’s club and that isn’t altogether wrong (although they’ve really grown in terms of whose stories are being told). But (unlike Letitia Wright), you could honestly ditch Evangeline Lilly’s character and it wouldn’t be a huge blow. Hope isn’t vital to the franchise. Maybe that will change with this movie but I wonder if she’s going to appear in any more Marvel stuff….
Evangeline Lily has been talking about wanting a stand-alone WASP Marvel movie. It is a shame because the WASP is a very important figure in Marvel lore but she is unliked and I doubt she would be able to get her own movie because of her unpopular statements. Maybe they will give it to Michelle Phieffer if they want to make a WASP movie
Wasp is not very important to the films though. She’s like a bridge between Scott and her family, but now that the bridge has been built …. ..
*But* we’ve got the multiverse now, so maybe they can just bring in Hope or a different Wasp from a different Earth to replace her, lol.