Prince William & Kate’s Boston Flop tour cost American taxpayers $170,407

Last December, Prince William and Kate flew into chilly Boston for a flop-tastic mini-tour. The whole idea was that William would cozy up to the Kennedys and blow through millions of donor money to throw himself an Earthshot party. The Boston Flop Tour kept getting “overshadowed” though – first, the Susan Hussey story broke as William and Kate were in the air, and William tossed his racist godmother right under the bus in the name of Earthshot efficiency. Then Netflix released the first trailer for the Harry and Meghan docuseries, after which William was shrieking down the phone to his most loyal royal rota goons, crying about how Harry and Meghan are “like the Kardashians.” After all of that, William and Kate attended the Earthshot ceremony and boozed it up with celebrities, and very few people mentioned the fact that William didn’t invite any of the Earthshot finalists or winners to attend the ceremony in person. Tone deaf, thy name is Peg. Well, funny story – the taxpayers of Boston had to pick up a chunk of the cost for William and Kate’s dumb flop tour.
Prince William’s and Princess Kate’s three-day visit to the Hub in November and December cost the city a total bill of $170,407.52, which largely went to police overtime, according to data from the city. Their Nibs were in town to hold their Earthshot Prize event for environmental innovation; they also spent a few days schmoozing and drinking tea with local electeds, taking a remarkably long walk at a very cold seaside park and chatting with President Biden, who swung through Boston during one of the same days.
Of the total amount, $105,267.57 went to policing the whole Nov. 30 through Dec. 2 affair, according to data released Monday by the city in response to records requests. The description for that cop line is “see backup,” apparently referring to a further document that city Public Records Chief Shawn Williams’ office didn’t attach.
The other sizable line is $58,772.95 for the office of tourism, for “Staging, tents, flowers, lights, etc.” In addition to that, $5,000 went to property management for “Mostly Custodial and Security overtime,” and the rest was for EMS staffing.
The data notes that “staff time for exempt employees time” including salaried people from the mayor’s office, the city’s intergovernmental affairs office and the advance team are not included in this number.
The prince and princess of Wales stayed in the Four Seasons Hotel on Boylston Street and each day ventured out with a cavalcade of their attendants to see the sites around Boston.
[From Boston Herald]
That’s not as much as I thought it would be, but it’s also clear that the true cost has been buried under various other city budgets. I think the number for policing seems especially low – while Will and Kate weren’t given a rock star reception (lol), they did have local police on hand for crowd control wherever they went. It’s just that there weren’t that many crowds. Even the Earthshot event seemed pretty sparsely attended. Still, a huge waste of time and money, all for William’s incandescent ego trip.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
-
-
Boston, MA – The Prince and Princess of Wales are in Massachusetts after flying in to Logan International Airport Wednesday afternoon.
Pictured: Kate Middleton, Prince William
BACKGRID USA 30 NOVEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Chelsea, MA – Prince William and Kate Middleton continue their stay in the US and the couple get up close and personal with the crowds of people in Chelsea, MA.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 1 DECEMBER 2022
BYLINE MUST READ: Patriot Pics / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Boston – Day 1
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Prince William And Catherine Princess Of Wales Visit To Boston – Day 1
The Prince and Princess of Wales arrive at Logan International Airport in Boston, Massachusetts, to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony.
Featuring: Prince William and Catherine Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: Chris Jackson/PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the Wednesday night National Basketball Association game between the seventeen-time World Champion Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat at TD Garden in downtown Boston, USA.
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 30 Nov 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales during a visit to Roca, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, a non-profit organisation focusing on high-risk young people between the ages of 16-24 years old at the centre of urban violence. Picture date: Thursday December 1, 2022.
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Chelsea, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit East Boston with Mayor Michelle Wu to see the changing face of Boston’s shoreline as the city contends with rising sea levels. At Piers Park, The Prince and Princess explored the past, present and future of Boston’s waterfront
Featuring: Prince William, Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Mayor Michelle Yu
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 01 Dec 2022
Credit: Doug Peters/PA Images/INSTARimag/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA Image/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales, Prince William
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 02 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony at the MGM Music Hall, Fenway
Featuring: Catherine, Princess Of Wales
Where: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
When: 03 Dec 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
An ego trip for them.
Sounds like Boston taxpayers got a trip to the cleaners to support the colonizers.
An ego trip, as you say, and also a lot of money by taxpayers just so Kate can fly overseas to do a Gumby impression and so William can grab his crotch.
So if the money for the finalists came from private donors, and the setup bill was picked up by Boston government, what exactly did these two social climbers spend all that money on? How did Eatsh*t end up costing so much when the finalists were Zoomed in? I would like to know how much they spent getting celebs to attend, I’m guessing they wildly overpaid so people would actually show up. The thirst is real and eternal with these two
The only reason they had crowd outside was because they thought Billie Eilish was going to be there and when it was known she wasn’t they left and her fans were pissed.
What about accommodation & meals? 🤔
They probably got somebody to donate those. I bet they didn’t pay for them. Or they let ES money pay personal expenses.
My guess was that Earthshot paid for that portion of the trip.
So it’s part of that 12mil? Is there a reason they can’t use duchy of Cornwall money for their hotel and meals?
There will be more of this to come and the media will continue to hype it up at the cost of taxpayers.
#abolishthemonarchy already!
We did! Sadly, like rats and cockroaches they keep coming back.
@Debbie. Lol, you’re absolutely right. Although, Cromwell didn’t do you guys any favors there, I’m afraid. He was perfectly fine with his son taking over after him, it’s just that the son was not his father that saved you.
Here’s hoping the same happens here: the (bland and unimpressive) son not being like the (exacting and narcissistic) father takes down the system again. The symmetry alone would be delicious.
Man, this article makes it sound like Boston wasn’t that impressed with WanK, lol. Maybe they should keep it local next time, instead of trying to “win” America from the Sussexes.
I think calling them “their nibs” says it pretty much.
I had to look it up. An important or self-important person. I like it!
I think The Herald is pretty conservative too. Kinda surprised they’re so snarky.
The Herald has always been a conservative Republican tabloid style paper, it was even owned by Murdoch at one time. So if they’re not buying what Will and Kate are selling, I don’t know who is.
I really wish the reporter of this story had interviewed the City Councilman who was quoted last time W an K caused streets and sidewalks to be closed just so they could preen while people had to work.
No one in the states were impressed, especially the people of Boston. They also did not add the cost of the federal security used for this which included homeland security and secret service. The cost was much higher than just what the city of Boston was forced to cover for a couple that invited themselves over here. They pulled the Sussex security we should not have to fund theirs ever! Boston should be sending them a bill for every last cent.
They were booed at a Celtics game. Boston was deeply unimpressed with them, as was the rest of the country.
The odd thing is that W announced at the end of the first awards that they’d be going to America (something about getting other major countries involved) but since this was such a sh*tshow there’s been 🦗🦗 about where it’ll be this year 🤔🙄 almost as if it’s poorly thought out and not actually designed to help save the planet after all…….
I’ve been waiting for an announcement saying “he’s bored with the environment” just like his comment about racism, but you are right there has been no announcement about next year’s location, or if it will even continue since neither year has garnered much attention or support.
Send ’em a bill. And don’t invite them back. We have the Royals we want. Whoever else wants these two layabouts, come get ’em…on your own dime.
So their three day trip cost Boston taxpayers almost 200k for…..what? William’s ego?
I know that this is part of the price of living in a big city, right? Famous people come and visit and you need to provide police security and it increases your city’s budget etc. But at the same time, this was such a WASTE of a visit, there was no reason they couldn’t have held it in London, the insistence that this has to be in a different city each year is just STUPID and infuriating.
This is really all about William’s ego and competing with Harry and someone needs to tell him to stand down. On its face, an environmental awards show is never going to be as fun to watch as an international sporting competition. They’re two entirely different beasts and he needs to stop trying to make Earthshot “outdo” Invictus. It’s never going to.
It also paid for kHates new face and clothes for the events. She def has work done beforehand.
Wow, my brain completely wiped that neon look. They’re cardboard, there’s no impression to be made.
$170 000 doesn’t sound huge until you’re actually from there and know for a FACT where that money would have been better spent. And it still sounds pretty huge considering it was only 2-3 days!
Curious if this little article is going to get picked up and twisted somehow by the BM. Or was the “Kate plots against her unconsenting nemesis” article timed for this?
Honestly I had completely forgotten they had done a trip to Boston anyways. It was just forgettable (or maybe I’m too busy these days to remember what they did).
The highlighter green dress looks stupider and uglier every time I see it. Keen really thought she did something there by wearing green to an “environmental” award. No wonder she needs to white single female Meghan’s clothes.
What an absolute embarrassing waste of money & time. The meet & greet PR with the finalists that he did weeks later in the UK and a palace conference/event to link them up with potential investors was all that was needed for this.
What a waste of money
Kate’s hyena expressions are ridiculous and ott, but at least I know what she’s trying for, even though she’s failing. I cannot figure out what Will is trying for with his facial expressions. He constantly looks so off.
Kate puts het hand on wills leg and he ignored it and refused to hold hands with her in other pics
It was a vanity project, NOTHING MORE, They wanted to say hey America look at us WE are Royal and America said “and?”why did they go to the US and a baseball match, two reasons Harry and Megan. That’s why, they thought that all the big movers and shakers and the president would be queuing up to attend. BIG FAIL, BIG, BIG, BIG FAIL. Maybe if you hadn’t been so bloody obvious and had the actual winners there you might have been better received, but no, the American people saw right through you, just as more and more people in the UK are starting to (thank god)
The fact that they haven’t announced where the next award show tells me that Boston was a flop, the main reason for going to the States was to compete with Harry and Meghan and they’re rethinking the idea of rotating venues.
Yup they announced America almost right away. Meanwhile it’s been silence this year. I think they are struggling to justify going to another country and I do think they realize they messed up not having the finalists there but flying in the green carpet and celebs. They didn’t get as much backlash in papers as they deserved but they did get some pushback on social media.
I think they end up staying in the UK this year because they won’t get the same press in other countries..it doesn’t make sense to go anywhere else.
Then again nothing they do makes sense so maybe they’ll head off to Canada next since that’s where Invictus Games will be in 2026 and it’s the closest to the US.
You know they really want to announce they’re going to LA for the next awards. They’re pathologically obsessed with the idea of one-upping Harry and Meghan in their own backyard. Even if LA is not the same as Montecito. But yeah, they should really just hold it in the UK every year and spend the money on flying the actual nominees in.
I think the people/companies that actually donate the money for Earthshot were less then impressed and aren’t allowing Will to call the shots anymore
Considering this wasn’t an official tour but rather a trip, the cost seems to fit. Remember, we didn’t invite them here, so we wouldn’t have been responsible for housing, meals, Kate’s clothing budget, etc. That had to lie on ES.
Can you imagine the Rf trying to give the white house a bill for Kate’s green screen rental dress?
One thing to realize is that the police get to decide how many officers are needed for something like this, and then they get to hand the jobs out to favored people. Massachusetts police are notorious for extorting every other agency and anyone who wants to hold an event for every dime they can get. We don’t even have flag crews for road construction. We are required to have police, being paid overtime, to pop open a manhole on the street or repave a sidewalk.
Will and Kate are bad. So are Boston cops.
I was going to say it seems like the 170k is from operations charging back time against the Windsor’s in a budget and the manager lets them know who to assign the time to. This is subject to all kinds of wiggles and fun. It may be only half that or double it. Take it with a grain of salt,
And at the end of Q4! The Wales probably saved an ass or two in Boston. I wonder if anyone’s going to run the numbers for Cambridge and Kate’s visit to Harvard. They have VIP visits down to a routine, though.
I’d vote to pay that much just to keep them away from the US…permanently
Just burn money, why don’t we?
Honestly!
The amount of money that is wasted is just sickening.
Never mind feeding or housing people, pay for these wealthy and worthless chumps.
Where is the outrage?
Next time they invite themselves, say “NO, thanks anyway. We like to invite guests by ourselves & don’t need expensive freeloaders.”
This award show wasn’t nothing more then a Desperate act a Vanity project for William he want to prove he is just as likable as Harry . That American celebrity’s want to be near him when in Reality they had to pay celebrities to show up this was a blink and miss me type of thing . The Basketball ball game they show up to they were Boo they tricked a bunch of college students into think that Billie Elisa was going to show in person to the award show so they can draw a crowd . They desperately want to be seen as being as cool as Meghan and Harry They want the young kids to like them so much they have to tricked them into think that Billie was going to be that pathetic show of their .
What does Boston get out of this? Will they see an uptick in tourist from the U.K.?
Boston does not, and would not, rely on two dried sticks for its tourism.
Not one person cared. Annoyed we paid anything.
Irish TV played the Earthshot ceremony on Sunday afternoon… like 2 months after the event happened.
I don’t know what the ratings were, but I didn’t see any promotion for it.
They have plenty of money now. They can pay for it.
Is the necklace that she has is wearing the one that Diana wore as a headband that caused a small controversy?
Yes, it is.
It bugs me (everything about her bugs me) that it doesn’t match the green of her dress.
Either match the jewelry or contrast it — don’t let different hues clash.
So many of the citizens of Boston MA were unhappy initiallyabout this visit?
No appetite for one side competition?
Interesting…..
Will is looking uglier than ever. Can’t we send the bill to the British government so they can pay this bill for these clowns? I don’t want a dime of my tax money going to these world-class grifters.
That is ten years of disability benefits for someone who worked thirty years and paid taxes on every dollar.
That photo of Kate desperately trying to show a physical intimacy with William and William desperately clenching his hands together to avoid touching his wife will never not be sad-funny to me.
It really sums up their relationship.
$170,000 would be a whole lot of tea dumped in the Boston Harbor.
USA to WanK: We’re not that into you.
I wish the money would’ve gone to flying the finalists in to visit Greentown Labs and MIT. Greentown is an incubator for green startups and MIT had a lot going in the environmental space and both would’ve been invaluable for the finalists to get advice and face time with their peers, experts, and investors.