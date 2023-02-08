Prince Harry was in ‘serious’ talks to host Saturday Night Live last year

It’s hilarious that Prince Harry looks better and better every time we see him these days. He’s fit and trim, he’s tan, his hair is professionally cut and he’s no longer buying irregular clothes at discount chains. Since his memoir was released, I swear he looks younger and happier. The weight has been lifted from his shoulders. Harry was seen in a new video for one of his favorite patronages, WellChild, released yesterday, and he looked amazing.
He’s so happy. He wishes he could do more with WellChild but his family sucks and they’re making it impossible for Harry to travel freely to support his British patronages. So here we are.
Meanwhile, did you hear the rumor about Saturday Night Live wanting Harry to host? I have heard this before, but now Page Six is running it as an exclusive:
Live from New York … it’s Prince Harry! The renegade royal was in talks last year to host “Saturday Night Live,” multiple sources told Page Six. Producers on the long-running NBC show were in discussions with Harry in the run-up to the January release of his memoir, “Spare,” but talks stalled at the 11th hour.
One well-placed TV source told us: “I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it — and it would have been great fun as promo for the book. ‘SNL’ producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in.”
Another industry insider confirmed the talks, adding: “There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.”
It’s not known why the hosting gig didn’t work out, but Harry ended up doing American TV interviews for his book, including appearances on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Sources told Page Six that “SNL” exec producer Lorne Michaels still loves the thought of having Harry, 38, on the show, although the insider mused: “I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.” Reps for Harry and “SNL” did not returns requests for comment.
I honestly think he would have been good on SNL, but I’m glad he didn’t end up doing it. It would have been better if he had done a walk-on cameo, maybe something for Weekend Update. So much for “the Sussexes can’t get booked anywhere,” huh? Not only did Harry exit talks of SNL, Meghan had to cancel appearances on the Tonight Show and at the United Nations last September after QEII’s death. Ten bucks says that Harry and Meghan have already been invited to the Oscars and the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year. I wonder if they’ll go.
courtesy of WellChild
He looks brand new. And so tan. Wow. Cali life agrees with him.
And the SNL thing would’ve been so much fun. Still could be. He’s got a great sense of humor, but there’s no way the writers wouldn’t want to go all in on the Royals and so some kind of Will pushing incident, or bumbling King Charles stuff, which might be too delicate a subject to touch right now. Anyway, let’s find a way to make this happen!
This is Page Six so I’d take the entire thing with a grain of salt. It’s totally believable that SNL would want Harry and that his name had “been in the mix” and even that they’d reached out but I just don’t see him hosting. Maybe a quick cameo in one of the video shorts or something.
I remember saying last year when the British media went on the Sussexes aren’t rich tangent that Harry and Meghan haven’t even touched their commercial prospects.
They’ve mainly stuck to philanthropy and more political leaning subjects.
I hope they tap into that market this year. I also said I would love to see either of them on SNL.
I do think Harry will do it at some point…the material they have now after his book..and I for sure could see Meghan doing it.
Does Elton John still have his annual party? I could see them going to that, and maybe the Vanity Fair Party if Beyonce and Jay Z don’t have there’s. It’s probably best he didn’t host it, a cameo in a sketch would have been hilarious though. It’s hard to carry the entire show, and the writing has been so hit or miss, mainly miss this season even for seasoned comedians and actors.
Agree about SNL being hit-or-miss, and it’s hard for a host to carry the whole thing. Safest bet for him is to do a cameo in a single sketch.
I hope they go to a party or attend but I’m not counting on it.
I think there’s a higher chance they’ll be at NAACP because they sponsor the digital justice award.
I like the idea of a cameo rather than hosting just because some of their sketches are so lame. However, I think Harry would be great at the opening monologue.
I think it was in the documentary where they were talking about their wedding reception that Doria was more interested than watching Elton play than doing something with them. Lol, just a cute little thing I always think of! I love how close they are with Elton.
yes, she ran up to the front! you can see her in the photos. what a sweet story.
Lovely how he keeps the focus on WellChild and acknowledges those who do the work. The other royals could learn a thing or two from him.
AND he tells the viewer what and how to get involved. 👏🏼👏🏼
@equality & @c-shell – all of this. And he speaks so naturally and well too.
I know there’s security issues but I’d imagine Harry will try to be at the next wellchild awards.
If he attends it will probably be during invictus where he shows up for the awards and exits after the ceremony, but with everything going on it will depend on the threat level which I imagine is extremely high with the unprecedented hate campaign being run by the BRF and tabloids against him and his family. Invictus will never come back to Britain (which would be an economic and PR boost that is greatly needed there) as long as they continue this racist harassment. He will probably be doing a live video call truthfully which will be much safer for him and the families who could be caught in the crossfire if someone when after him there.
They should do Elton Johns Oscar Watch Party instead. Hosted by a good friend, charity-linked.
Maybe for the future, but for his book he needed to do serious promo. The live aspect is also nerve wracking, I can’t believe how they manage with few bloopers.
I actually prefer that he did the Late Show and the little sketch he did was fun enough.
Now if Meghan could to SNL that would be awesome!
I feel like Meg would have the time of her life doing those corny sketches, she’s such a dork, I love her❤️
Sure I can buy there were some discussions. But nothing solid or locked in.
And as for them attending the Oscars or the after parties? Maybe? H&M seem to go to events where there’s a reason for them being there (such as getting an award, honouring someone etc) so unless there’s a reason to attend any of of those events, then it’s unlikely to me that they’ll go. But sometimes you don’t really need or want a reason beyond “it’ll be fun” so they could go for all I know!
He does look good. And happy. So when are the awards? April?
I don’t think they have a set date yet. They are usually in the autumn but they try and accommodate Harry’s schedule. In 2021 they held them in July when Harry was in the UK for the statue unveiling.
March 12th. They used to always be in April when I was younger. Then they started moving them up. It’s like how they keep moving the Super Bowl back. Pretty soon the Oscars will be before the Super Bowl.
the Oscars used to be right around the time of the SuperBowl, maybe even before! I remember in 2019 the Oscars were February 9! Then they started pushing them back again and last year they were what, end of March? Beginning of April? I much preferred that because it gave me more time to watch the nominated movies.
That said, can’t tell if the original question is about the Oscars or Well Child, lol.
It would be lovely to see them at Sir Elton’s party if throws it this year.
I hope neither of them ever does SNL. It would cheapen them.
How would it cheapen them? I feel like almost every major celebrity has done SNL.
Did it cheapen Jesse Jackson, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Lebron James, Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Dolly Parton, Elton John?
Harry looked incredible in the video yesterday. He looks happy and relaxed. You can tell he is at peace with himself.
I think he would be great hosting SNL. He is great with a crowd ( like when he was on Colbert) but a walk on sketch would be the best.
His British patronages never showed any support for him. They only want to take his money without even thanking him.
I think they’re in a tough place–they run the risk of the goon squad from the gutter press descending on their organization, and perhaps even threatening the safety of their staff or the people who use their services. It’s not a snub. They don’t want to be colatteral damage in a fight that doesn’t concern their mission. I wouldn’t want that either.
This patronage is also about critically ill children. I’m sure they’re grateful towards Harry but are dealing with pretty big concerns on a regular basis.
I wonder why when they show picture of videos when Harry is present at these “dos” for the charity that everyone seems to really enjoy talking with him. I wonder why they still have him as a patron? I guess it could be that they do really want him as a patron and want him to continue. If I was a charity where children and families would be present, I wouldn’t do anything that could put them at risk. The brf and bm have radicalized people with their hate and anyone connected to the Sussexes ends up at risk as well.
I don’t know if he could carry an entire episode, but definitely a cameo at least! Any man who works a frostbitten penis story into his memoir clearly has a sense of humor about himself, right?
Too bad he’s probably too classy to appear in a sketch about his actual family, though. Who would even play the royals? I know Cecily’s gone, but I feel like she could’ve pulled off a hilarious Kate.
Omg Cecily as Kate would be AMAAAZING. I need this.
Honestly, every time Kate is wandering around one reception or another, getting tipsy on champagne and talking with her hands and making everyone around her cringe, I see/hear The Girl You Wish You Hadn’t Started a Conversation with at a Party. The one line I always remember from that character is, “you need to put myself in their shoes”. Pretty much sums up Kate’s self-absorbed ass, doesn’t it? That needs to be translated into Latin and put on her coat of arms.
She did pull off a hilarious Kate. SNL did a skit about Harry and Meghan’s wedding reception and Cecily played her:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qcj15vHJTtk&t=292s
HOW HAVE I NEVER SEEN THAT BEFORE?! Just imagine what she could do with the character now that we have a full view of just how awful Kate really is.
I would LOVE to see him as a host, but I’m glad he did not do it as part of his Spare promo. Spare is a serious memoir and I like that the promo around it reflected that.
SNL can be so hit or miss, its true, so a cameo during Weekend Update or something might be better. but sometimes the slightly awkward hosts can be really endearing (like Eli Manning lol.)
I agree.. he has been making the right choices for public appearances and interviews. The book has been a record breaking success far beyond what anyone could imagine, and it continues to remain at the top of the charts.
Oh how I wish Meghan had got the chance to do jimmy fallon. That would’ve been great
I would tune in for Harry as host of SNL.
I don’t want either of them hosting SNL, at the Oscars, at Oscar parties. It’s too, well, celebrity-ish and unnecessary at this point. They don’t need the publicity. And it’s not like they don’t network at SoHo House.
Several high ranking Americans have done SNL. Heck, Dr Jill Biden was an award presenter the other night at the Grammys.
I hate it when politicians – even decent political spouses like Dr Biden – do entertainment award shows. People seem to love it though!
Meghan and Harry showing up and the Oscars will be another round of public abuse for them. Remember the invented stories about how they were booed at the BETs? It’s not just the tabloids anymore – it’s the Telegraph, the Guardian and the Times.
And people in Hollywood get mileage out of them or their perceived negativity towards them – Helena Bonham Carter, Reese Witherspoon.
BET awards? Reese? They’ve never been to BET awards and I don’t recall Reese saying anything bad about them either.
Harry and Meghan are huge celebs. People will joke about things like todger and them getting a job when they first left but nothing has been malicious from the these events that I’ve seen.
They are been smart about their appearances thus far–again, destroying the expectations of the media. Acccording to the media, they should have pulled a Fergie, showing up at every opening of an envelope or a bag of chips, or Andrew, making friends with the smarmiest of bottom feeders with open wallets. The fact that the Sussexes have out-classes other out-freyn Royals (the Rent a Kents, the Tindalls, Peter Phillips) who take money from sketchy places really chaos their asses. Meghan was supposed to be on the Real Housewives, and kicked off for being too gauche. They had the scripts already written to laugh at the desperate Sussexes.
If they go to any Oscar events, or do any media events, I think it will continue to be attached to a philanthropic effort. That’s been their wisest move. Because it has made their appearances even more valuable because they are so rare.
Harry and Meghan, ultimately, are royaling more successfully than any British royals. Bottom line. They know it. They know that they are hated for that reason.
I totally agree with your assessment.
Harry looks good. It would have nice but I’m with Kaiser, I’m glad he didn’t do SNL. If they are going to any Oscar parties, I don’t think they will, it will be probably be Elton’s party.
Elton’s party is a meat market of Real Housewives.
There was a whole storyline involving Lisa Rinna last year.
I feel like it’s a good thing he didn’t host, if it was ever even a possibility. There is no way that they would have HRH as a host and *not* do any sketches about the royal family, even a fictional royal family. That would have caused a giant uproar and the slap in the face and death threats probably and so on. Any comedy or poking fun at the family also would have undermined the very serious statements he has made and the more serious tone he was trying to take with his publicity for Spare. I’m also …not entirely sure Harry would have been down for making fun of them in the first place. It seems like he might think that was distasteful.
But, shrug, what do I know?
This. They may be complaining about the memoir, but Harry is just telling the truth there. Actually doing a skit about how awful his family is isn’t the same.
I can see a negotiated script cold opener or Weekend Update appearance that isn’t about his family.
lol that would have been awful! I hate when non-performers do SNL. You’re just watching someone woodenly read a cue card. It rarely works, if ever.
You can say a lot of things about Harry but acting woodenly in public has never ever been one of them.
Public speaking and being interviewed are completely different than acting. One has nothing to do with the other.
From his video: “Each year, I SO look forward to meeting with the award winners.” —anyone else catch this?! Major Earthsh*t SHADE!! 🤣
It totally might have been the regular script but I did giggle at that!
I’m going to need a 360 view to confirm, but I have a sneaky suspicion Harry’s getting some fullness back in his hair. Welcome to California, my friend!
I think he’d be good at it, Meghan too, but probably not the best choice, for now, and I’m sure he had no real concrete plans of this.
I don’t think hosting SNL would have been a good idea, that seems more Meghan’s wheelhouse in a former life. Maybe a little cameo. He was really good in that little sketch on the Colbert show with Tom Hanks but he’s a better talk show guest than sketch comedian. Now that the book is out, would actually like to see him at more serious forums talking about some of the issues brought up in the book like living with grief or press intrusion and the hostile media climate of the UK.
I’m hoping that Harry will refocus on veteran mental health which continues to be a serious issue here in the US, the daily suicide rate is in the double digits.
What do you mean refocus? He’s always been focused on vets. And the suicide rate was part of what he discussed about Spare.
I hope H&M go to all the elite Oscar parties just to watch Rota get hysterical about it.
Well, if this is true, I suspect that SNL was hoping to get Harry, but I’m not convinced there were negotiations going on. Harry has a great sense of humor so he could pull a skit off. I’m not convinced that’s what he wants to do.
His video is really good. You can tell this is something important to him.
Oh this would have been so much fun! I loved seeing Meghan on Ellen, it would be lovely seeing him do this as well (maybe with Meghan too?) I agree with him not hosting tho, maybe a cameo or two in some skits poking fun at some of his previous scandals. He has good comedic timing.
He is in a good place. Harry is keeping his promises and fulfilling his obligations.
It is about the intangibles.
His peace and joy is well earned.
He looks fantastic and that setting … beautiful.
Glad he mentioned the cost-of-living crisis in Britain. What a contrast between his sun-drenched life and dreary old Blighty.
It’s like he’s de-aging. It’s remarkable to watch the physical transformation after someone gets out of a really psychologically toxic environment. It highlights how damaging it is to stay in those situations.
Uh. He’s brilliant. And they ran them both out of the salty isle. There is jealousy of Meg no doubt but I think there is also a lot of jealousy of Harry as well (maybe more?!). He has the “it” factor. So glad America can be his safe place. We’ll take him forever if he will have us.
Whether this is true or not-I remember leaks in late december about his book and what was suppose to be in it-that could affect the decision not to do it-skits making fun of royal family members would cause such an uproar-the UK would declare war on America. When the dust has settled I would love to see Harry on the SNL -Meghan was good on Ellen -if you don’t take yourself too seriously it would be great.