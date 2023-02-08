Prince Harry was in ‘serious’ talks to host Saturday Night Live last year

It’s hilarious that Prince Harry looks better and better every time we see him these days. He’s fit and trim, he’s tan, his hair is professionally cut and he’s no longer buying irregular clothes at discount chains. Since his memoir was released, I swear he looks younger and happier. The weight has been lifted from his shoulders. Harry was seen in a new video for one of his favorite patronages, WellChild, released yesterday, and he looked amazing.

He’s so happy. He wishes he could do more with WellChild but his family sucks and they’re making it impossible for Harry to travel freely to support his British patronages. So here we are.

Meanwhile, did you hear the rumor about Saturday Night Live wanting Harry to host? I have heard this before, but now Page Six is running it as an exclusive:

Live from New York … it’s Prince Harry! The renegade royal was in talks last year to host “Saturday Night Live,” multiple sources told Page Six. Producers on the long-running NBC show were in discussions with Harry in the run-up to the January release of his memoir, “Spare,” but talks stalled at the 11th hour. One well-placed TV source told us: “I know that Harry was all in, he was really serious about doing it — and it would have been great fun as promo for the book. ‘SNL’ producers have been after Harry for a while. Everyone on the show was really into the idea, and people would definitely have tuned in.” Another industry insider confirmed the talks, adding: “There’s always lots of names in the mix, but Harry was definitely a name being discussed.” It’s not known why the hosting gig didn’t work out, but Harry ended up doing American TV interviews for his book, including appearances on CBS’ “60 Minutes” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Sources told Page Six that “SNL” exec producer Lorne Michaels still loves the thought of having Harry, 38, on the show, although the insider mused: “I could also see Harry coming on as a surprise in a sketch.” Reps for Harry and “SNL” did not returns requests for comment.

I honestly think he would have been good on SNL, but I’m glad he didn’t end up doing it. It would have been better if he had done a walk-on cameo, maybe something for Weekend Update. So much for “the Sussexes can’t get booked anywhere,” huh? Not only did Harry exit talks of SNL, Meghan had to cancel appearances on the Tonight Show and at the United Nations last September after QEII’s death. Ten bucks says that Harry and Meghan have already been invited to the Oscars and the Vanity Fair Oscar party this year. I wonder if they’ll go.