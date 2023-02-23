Lady Susan Hussey was asked to stand in for Princess Anne at a memorial service

In late November, Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace. Ngozi Fulani was among the guests being recognized for their work in domestic violence issues, and the reception was also the launch of Camilla’s “companions” rather than her ladies-in-waiting as queen. One of her companions was Lady Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to QEII. Hussey had been asked to stay on in an emeritus position by King Charles. Hussey made a complete ass out of herself at the reception when she decided to interrogate Fulani, a Black British woman, about where she’s REALLY from. Chaos ensued, but only after Fulani publicly reported what happened and had witnesses back her up.

The chaos that followed was incredibly informative, as the Establishment fell all over itself to protect and coddle the racist aggressor who interrogated a Black guest. The palace didn’t even speak to Ngozi Fulani for weeks (which they lied about) and they left Fulani to deal with the torrent of racist abuse and harassment alone. Seventeen days after the original incident, Fulani was invited back to the palace to meet with Susan Hussey, and the palace tried to make it sound like they BOTH apologized. After that, Hussey has been back in the royal fold. She’s probably going to the coronation, she’s already getting invitations to Sandringham and, unsurprisingly, the Windsors are already asking Hussey to fill in for them:

When Buckingham Palace announced in November that Queen Elizabeth II’s most senior lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, was resigning her post after being engulfed in a ‘racism’ row, there was shock and surprise at her treatment. Now one senior member of the Royal Family has made a very public display of support for Lady Susan, the Daily Mail can disclose. When Princess Anne realised she would not be able to attend the memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston on Tuesday at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, she turned to her mother’s friend, 83, for help. ‘Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service,’ a family friend said. ‘She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It’s great to see her back in the royal fold.’ Curiously, however, Lady Susan’s important role was omitted from the Court Circular, the daily bulletin recording all official royal duties. It did state that the King and Queen Consort were represented at the service by the Earl of Rosslyn. Royal sources claimed: ‘It is usually only those representing the King or the Queen Consort at memorials who are recorded in the Court Circular.’ But this assertion does not stand up to scrutiny. In the past three months, the Court Circular has recorded five examples of members of the Royal Family, apart from the King and Queen Consort, being represented by others at funerals or memorial services. They include Princess Anne being represented by Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson at a funeral in December and by Mrs Timothy Holderness-Roddam at a funeral the previous month. Adding to the intrigue, Lady Susan was spotted visiting Buckingham Palace yesterday morning. She used the staff entrance. Many considered that Lady Susan, widow of former BBC chairman Lord (Marmaduke) Hussey, was humiliatingly hung out to dry when she was obliged to ‘step aside’ from royal duties after her fateful exchange with domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace reception. Ms Fulani had published details of their conversation on social media.

[From The Daily Mail]

“Humiliatingly hung out to dry” – the way the British media continues to coddle Hussey and minimize what Hussey did. And the palace did f–k all – Hussey was allowed to “resign,” remember? She wasn’t fired for cause. She acted like a racist a–hole to an invited guest and instead of dealing with the issue in a timely, respectful, professional and efficient manner, the palace bent over backwards to protect the racist. It’s no surprise that Hussey is already “back” doing appearances on behalf of the Windsors because she never left.

