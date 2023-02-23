Lady Susan Hussey was asked to stand in for Princess Anne at a memorial service

In late November, Queen Camilla hosted a reception at Buckingham Palace. Ngozi Fulani was among the guests being recognized for their work in domestic violence issues, and the reception was also the launch of Camilla’s “companions” rather than her ladies-in-waiting as queen. One of her companions was Lady Susan Hussey, the former lady-in-waiting to QEII. Hussey had been asked to stay on in an emeritus position by King Charles. Hussey made a complete ass out of herself at the reception when she decided to interrogate Fulani, a Black British woman, about where she’s REALLY from. Chaos ensued, but only after Fulani publicly reported what happened and had witnesses back her up.
The chaos that followed was incredibly informative, as the Establishment fell all over itself to protect and coddle the racist aggressor who interrogated a Black guest. The palace didn’t even speak to Ngozi Fulani for weeks (which they lied about) and they left Fulani to deal with the torrent of racist abuse and harassment alone. Seventeen days after the original incident, Fulani was invited back to the palace to meet with Susan Hussey, and the palace tried to make it sound like they BOTH apologized. After that, Hussey has been back in the royal fold. She’s probably going to the coronation, she’s already getting invitations to Sandringham and, unsurprisingly, the Windsors are already asking Hussey to fill in for them:
When Buckingham Palace announced in November that Queen Elizabeth II’s most senior lady-in-waiting, Lady Susan Hussey, was resigning her post after being engulfed in a ‘racism’ row, there was shock and surprise at her treatment. Now one senior member of the Royal Family has made a very public display of support for Lady Susan, the Daily Mail can disclose.
When Princess Anne realised she would not be able to attend the memorial service for Dame Frances Campbell-Preston on Tuesday at the Royal Hospital in Chelsea, she turned to her mother’s friend, 83, for help.
‘Lady Susan was formally asked to represent the Princess Royal at the service,’ a family friend said. ‘She was more than happy to do so. Her official position was recorded in the order of service. It’s great to see her back in the royal fold.’
Curiously, however, Lady Susan’s important role was omitted from the Court Circular, the daily bulletin recording all official royal duties. It did state that the King and Queen Consort were represented at the service by the Earl of Rosslyn.
Royal sources claimed: ‘It is usually only those representing the King or the Queen Consort at memorials who are recorded in the Court Circular.’
But this assertion does not stand up to scrutiny. In the past three months, the Court Circular has recorded five examples of members of the Royal Family, apart from the King and Queen Consort, being represented by others at funerals or memorial services. They include Princess Anne being represented by Brigadier Sir Melville Jameson at a funeral in December and by Mrs Timothy Holderness-Roddam at a funeral the previous month.
Adding to the intrigue, Lady Susan was spotted visiting Buckingham Palace yesterday morning. She used the staff entrance.
Many considered that Lady Susan, widow of former BBC chairman Lord (Marmaduke) Hussey, was humiliatingly hung out to dry when she was obliged to ‘step aside’ from royal duties after her fateful exchange with domestic abuse campaigner Ngozi Fulani at a Buckingham Palace reception. Ms Fulani had published details of their conversation on social media.
“Humiliatingly hung out to dry” – the way the British media continues to coddle Hussey and minimize what Hussey did. And the palace did f–k all – Hussey was allowed to “resign,” remember? She wasn’t fired for cause. She acted like a racist a–hole to an invited guest and instead of dealing with the issue in a timely, respectful, professional and efficient manner, the palace bent over backwards to protect the racist. It’s no surprise that Hussey is already “back” doing appearances on behalf of the Windsors because she never left.
I am so angry that in order for Ngozi to keep Sistah Space from being attacked by racists so she can keep it open to help vulnerable women, she has to go along with the palace’s attempt to sweep things under the rug and rewrite her experience. I hope more people call the palace out on this forever since she can’t.
Agree 100%. “Mutual apology” makes my blood boil. If Hussey did something accidental like spilling her wine on someone, yes, let her apologize and we will all move on but such ingrained racism is not a one time act. It is a foundational stupidity. She isn’t any less racist today — and apparently that’s ok with the Royals.
The establishment always gets its way. At this point no one cares cause there’s so much mess happening in the Uk if we’re honest and I’m sure the royalists see this as a win against “wokeness.”
Of course she’s back in the royal fold. Are any of us really surprised?
Honestly. Any of us with a brain cell knew the “quitting” was just for show. We all knew she never actually left.
No surprise here. The Royal Family is a racist institution and it will protect its own racists.
Truly. Racists to its very core, and these days too many Brits are applauding that. These people are a poison and it is shocking that so many idiots want them around to keep stealing their money.
I can’t believe the DM is calling out the palace for lying about the court circular. Does Hussey have more influence than BP?
The tabloids have rallied around her as if, just maybe, she’s been their #1 source of royal gossip for decades. They’ve been screaming for months that she left quietly (hah!) and has been a paragon of loyalty and discretion (HAH!).
Ding ding ding, I think we have a winner.
It’s obvious, she’s one of the DM’s palace sources.
‘It’s great to see her back in the royal fold.’
Someone hold my hair, I’m feeling queasy.
But yes, if anyone honestly thought there would be any actual consequences of her appalling actions I have a bridge you may be interested in at a very reasonable price.
The only difference to any of the 1000’s of other times they have been racist and awful to people (just counting recent history) is that this one played out more publicly so they had to pretend to be contrite for 0.5 seconds.
remember all of those sick old white men crying their snowflake little hearts out about “cancul culture” ? i think it needs to be remained “mini vacation/retreat and no real consequences” culture.
So now she’s literally standing in for members of the royal family. Seems to be something of a promotion. I still say the royal reaction to Hussey’s (or Mrs. Dukie’s) racism has been quite deliberate. Even carefully choreographed to please the monarchy’s racist base. At this point, if they didn’t have racist Britons, the royals would be much more unpopular than they already are. This is true for their non-reaction to Jeremy Clarkson’s racist screed as well.
I personally hate that picture of Ngozi Fulani sitting awkwardly next to that Hussey woman, because that was the photo from the “mutual apology.” That said, thank you for reminding everyone exactly who and what Hussey and the royal family are!
It’s similar to the photo Andrew putting his nasty hands on Virginia. It makes me feel profoundly uncomfortable while being a necessary reminder of how awful these people are.
I like her. I like my racism up front and obvious.
It isn’t racism up front and obvious. It’s them pretending that it was a situation of misunderstanding, not racism. Their attempts to repackage what she did is as bad as the racist act itself.
Harry himself went on record to say she wasn’t a racist and him and Meghan love her, she is essentially ‘cleared’.
Yup and she was also “cleared” by Ngozi. As soon as she sat down with her and took that picture along with the statement..I knew she would be “back” even though she never left.
Ngozi had no choice but to clear her given the racist abuse she and her organization were experiencing. Harry’s statements are a whole other matter.
@brassy it doesn’t matter in the grand scheme that she was forced to. Once the picture and statement was out there this was over. Harry was the cherry on top. Not blaming Ngozi because she did what she had to survive.
Hussey was already making appearances with Charles around Christmas so she was always there waiting.. Harry’s comments in January were the cherry on top for Hussey.
But even if both of them said nothing she would have been back. Just like Faucet and Knauf before them.
It’s just how this institution works and how’s it’s survived for so long.
We might have heard something slightly different if it had been Meghan talking rather than Harry talking for both of them. Not sure Harry really understands the “where are you really from” approach.
@kirk yeah I agree but we’ll never know.
@Noki: On this issue, I don’t take much stock in what Harry says about Lady Hussey. He knows she’s very protected by the palace and the press.
Harry and Meghan can say nice things about her, as they can only speak of their own experiences with her. That doesn’t mean that she isn’t racist or that she is cleared.
I know I’ll get absolutely dragged here for saying this but I’m willing to give this one a pass. She has served the family loyally for a lifetime. Education is needed and helpful. She definitely learned her lesson. Everyone here would ostracize their elderly parents or godparents over this? I don’t believe that.
@ Bromptonviewer – huge difference btw family members ostracizing and putting her out there as a working representative of the monarchy. they have placed a well-known and documented racist in a position of esteem, authority and public recognition. tells you all you need to know about them and her.
I wonder if PH thought SH was basically not a major issue and that the stir around her was taking focus away from the major players who drive the racism at the palaces.
I don’t think it’s fair to blame Ngozi for sitting down with Hussey. She was one Black woman being harassed by what probably felt like half the country. She had to shut down her organization, which impacted many others. She did what she felt she had to do. Harry is another story… He can’t sit there and say that his wife deserves an apology and then minimize the abuse of another Black woman in the very next breath. I was disappointed by that.
i think we should stop making excuses for what harry said. if harry states he wants to help the RF become better and tackle systemic racism but then give a pass to people bc they were nice to you and “small fish”, then what change will he actually achieve. he really showed how narrow his vision of combating systemic racism is by outright stating it doesn’t apply to him or meghan when they’re not at the receiving end of it by a clearly problematic individual. the RF and probably the people that work for them is made up of a lot of “lady husseys”, who will be nice to your face but have deep seated racial bias that comes out through their actions. i don’t need someone like him calling out ppl slinging racial slurs or doing blatantly racist things; i need him to call out these microagressions that white ppl have gotten a pass for a long time.
NOKI, I think Harry hadn’t realised at the time that SHE was one of the leaks, (notice I say one of) from the Palace, and participated in briefings against him. I think his love and loyalty to his grandmother made him view her in a favourable light as she was his grandmother’s closest friend. Makes you wonder about the lot of the Palace dwellers PAST and present!
The only thing remotely surprising about this is the fact that the Daily Fail bothered to point out the lie about the court circular.
Yeah, this institution is really a lost cause.
I always thought the Royals and Royal adjacents like Lady Hussey spend their lives making small talk with strangers and making them feel comfortable when they might be nervous. Since the Queen passed it seems it’s come out how incredibly bad they are at their ONE job. Sophie insulting Frank Skinner (don’t give up your day job), William insulting the lady who made him cupcakes (they’re terrible, she wouldn’t win Master Chef), and Lady Hussey’s appalling racist line of questioning- clearly making Ngozi uncomfortable and upset. I hope people continue to expose these obsolete clueless parasites!
Makes you wonder if they were always this shit and people are just starting to
call them out now. People are fed up with their asses.
@Snuffles Considering the comments that Phil made, I think, they were just passed off by the media as amusing. Now with SM people don’t have to rely on the RR to interpret and cover for the RF.
Hung out to dry? So much empathy provided for one person in this this story while the other is still being abused in the papers. Both apologized? Why? What for? Only one needed to apologize.
Of course she’s back in the fold/never left. 🙄
I feel like we don’t talk enough about Anne. She’s really a perfect representation of everything the RF stands for: assumption that their cult is divine, unfaithful in relationships both personal and professional, mean, racist, ableist, elitist and mocking/loving to punch down. At this point, the RF is appearing less inept and more intentionally awful. I don’t think we can excuse them anymore saying they are just bad at this. They are horrible and I don’t think they care who sees it.
Thank you, C-Shell. Anne so often gets a pass because she’s supposedly so hardworking — as if she’s doing real work.
She’s as mean, coddled and bigoted as the rest of them.
It really is extraordinary what the Royal Family will and won’t forgive, isn’t it? Toe their line and they will close ranks around you, even if your conduct has been egregiously racist, rude, treasonous (Eddie VIII) or downright illegal/morally repugnant (Andrew/Mountbatten).
But pull focus off and be better at being Royal than senior Royals, especially whilst being black (quelle horreur) and they will set the press wolves on you, attempt to rip up your reputation, aid people in legal cases against you and continue to try intimidate, bully and harass you for YEARS – even when you have resigned your position and fled to another continent.
When they talk about living a “life of service,” they mean service to the Crown. Nothing on earth is more important than that. As long as you’re loyal, you can be eating babies for breakfast every day.
This is me with my shocked face
Don’t forget about the hair touching. “Where are you really from” is appalling, but can be seen as an old person being clumsy and clueless. (It’s racist, but it’s easier to spin.) But she touched a stranger’s hair. That is not some kind of old person thing, and I would think it would be seen as even ruder in Britain than it is in America, considering they think holding hands with your spouse is some kind of massive PDA.
So… now they have this very old person filling in for another very old person. How is this good for them on any level? Can’t they find any 60-somethings to do things for them, or is that too much youth energy?
The old person won’t overshadow Charles and Camilla which is all it comes down to.
Nothing is surprising except that the DM is reminding everyone what happened with Hussey and calling out the shenanigans with the court circular.
Are they “gently” pulling the leash to remind the RF who holds the power?
Everyone is racist, but “Marmaduke Hussey” is a delightful name.
Why they’ve let that grey haired demon out to terrorize unsuspecting people I’ll never understand. The decline of the BRF is more & more apparent.
So is Anne boycotting funeral duty? Didn’t APB also go to one for her? Anne’s absences at “official events” are becoming quite noticeable. Just saying…
The way the BM is reporting about every tidbit re racist BrazenHussey aka “royal source”, you would think she was getting her own throne at the ClownFest. FreeWilly however, has been suspiciously quiet about his godmother’s increasingly visible presence.
The fact that Will was so quick to condemn her and Harry spoke kindly of her, makes me think that she was probably one of a very few who actually was kind to Meghan. To me, this shows also that TQ liked Meghan. SH was close to TQ and smart enough to take cues from her on what was acceptable behavior toward a family member.
or…she’s a racist that knows exactly how to play the game. and she was smart to know that it wasn’t to her benefit to make enemies with Harry at the moment when clearly TQ favored Harry, but a “commoner” black woman visiting was ripe for bullying. harry should not have defended that old hag when his own wife got bullied for being mixed race.
People are more complicated than that. And anyone being nice to Meghan at that time probably felt like a lifeline for her.
Harry would have seen SH around his whole life, and if she met Meghan, she would have known enough to be pleasant. I don’t think Harry would ever have seen her in a situation where racism would raise its ugly head. In other words, the SH he knows hasn’t exhibited any racist behavior. Harry wants change and reform, not burn the house down. We may or may not agree that what Harry wants is possible. Some of us think the house should be razed to the ground, and some of us don’t.
When it comes to racism there are only two sides – right and wrong. Saying it’s nuanced, complicated, unconscious bias etc… just enables racists and allows racism to continue for generations. Harry might not want to burn the monarchy down but if he’s not committed to stomping out racism in general (not just against his wife and children) then he’s complicit and on the wrong side. You can say that you personally like someone and that they were kind to you and still acknowledge that their actions on that day were blatantly racist. I hate to say it, but William’s response to that incident was more appropriate than Harry’s (regardless of their reasons).
The least Gusset could do under the circumstances is make an enormous donation to Sistsh Space and give the organisation props at every opportunity.