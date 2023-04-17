Nick Cannon ‘forgets’ his daughter Onyx when listing his kids; her mother seems to respond

Nick Cannon has had 12 children with six women. He had five children with five women in 2022 alone. He’d already other children with three of those five ladies, but one of the other two first-time moms was a surprise because no one really knew they were expecting until the birth announcement. Nick and LaNisha Cole welcomed daughter Onyx Ice in September. But Nick forgot about her when Howard Stern challenged him to list his kids on the show last week. Jeez.
LaNisha Cole is celebrating all the love around her little girl.
The documentary filmmaker, 41, shared photos of daughter Onyx Ice on her Instagram Story Thursday, showing how much the 7-month-old little girl is growing.
“My whole world… the most beautiful little girl,” the mom wrote. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her.”
Cole then shared a bunch of photos with her little girl, showing her enjoying time with all the different people that love her, including members of her family and Cole’s boyfriend, artist Brian Paul Kuba.
Hours later, she shared another message talking about what it’s like to “have your life play out in front of an audience.”
“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said … no person’s path is linear,” she began. “There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path.”
“I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx,” she continued.
After taking another break, the former Price is Right model shared photos celebrating Onyx turning 7 months. In one photo, she smiles at Onyx from over Kuba’s shoulder as he holds the little girl and smiles at the camera.
Cole then shared a message with “all the moms out there,” urging them to “Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”
Days earlier, Onyx’s dad, Nick Cannon, 42, appeared on The Howard Stern Show where the host challenged the father of 12 to name all of his kids. In doing so, he left out Onyx’s name.
“You threw me off because I was going in order!” Cannon said in his defense.
I’m not surprised that Nick forgot someone because 12 is a lot and he seems like a jerk. He’s probably spending more time at the houses where he has more than one kid, unlike LaNisha and Onyx’s home. LaNisha seemingly responded with a subtle drag, saying she’d make her daughter feel special and reiterating their bond and her journey as a single mother. LaNisha has a boyfriend that she’s been posting about, Brian Paul Kuba. So maybe Nick forgot on purpose. He has said in the past his partners couldn’t have their own partners if they wanted support from him, while he can do whatever he wants. I did a deep dive into LaNisha’s Instagram (she is gorgeous) and it appears she and Nick have been over for a bit. She’s been friends with Brian for a while and has been posting pics with him since May 2022. In December, she posted about being a single mom, so there was some sort of fallout with Nick. And she posted confirming her relationship with Brian on Valentine’s Day. Perhaps it’s a friends to lovers situation? Good for them. It looks Brian is really good to LaNisha and sweet with Onyx and both are getting the attention they deserve.
I love that Nick Cannon is under the impression that he gets to decide the terms under which he supports his children. I hope this woman has initiated legal proceedings to make sure her daughter is getting everything to which she’s entitled.
Especially a 41 year old woman with a career. I mean, good for him for not having babies with women half his age, but that’s a grownass adult, sir.
Nick Cannon seems like an irresponsible knob.
I don’t know what kind of custody and support agreements these women have with Cannon but I find it just very odd not one of them has gone to court over his clownf-kery
So because LaNisha moved on is in a relationship, Nick is disowning Onyx’s? Because it sure feels like it and I wouldn’t put it pass Nick to do so.
Let’s call things by their names. Deadbeat dad. Financial abuse.
This man is an abuser. This woman admits she’s made mistakes, as have we all, understandably doesn’t regret having her child, and is now dealing with escaping a situation of abuse from a man who exerts control through financial manipulation.
Nick Cannon is an utter creep.
I can’t stand that this guy acts like his children are the punchline of a joke. Tbh it’s more like reading a word problem in math class which is decidedly unfunny.
For real, what an ass.
NC you are an idiot.
And all the babies and assorted Moms are just in a tough spot.
What could this women be thinking? I have no idea.