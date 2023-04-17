Nick Cannon ‘forgets’ his daughter Onyx when listing his kids; her mother seems to respond



Nick Cannon has had 12 children with six women. He had five children with five women in 2022 alone. He’d already other children with three of those five ladies, but one of the other two first-time moms was a surprise because no one really knew they were expecting until the birth announcement. Nick and LaNisha Cole welcomed daughter Onyx Ice in September. But Nick forgot about her when Howard Stern challenged him to list his kids on the show last week. Jeez.

LaNisha Cole is celebrating all the love around her little girl.

The documentary filmmaker, 41, shared photos of daughter Onyx Ice on her Instagram Story Thursday, showing how much the 7-month-old little girl is growing.

“My whole world… the most beautiful little girl,” the mom wrote. “I will do everything I can every single day to make sure she knows how special she is and how much I love and adore her.”

Cole then shared a bunch of photos with her little girl, showing her enjoying time with all the different people that love her, including members of her family and Cole’s boyfriend, artist Brian Paul Kuba.

Hours later, she shared another message talking about what it’s like to “have your life play out in front of an audience.”

“It’s not normal to have your life play out in front of an audience, but this is the age we live in. That being said … no person’s path is linear,” she began. “There’s going to be blind curves, peaks, valleys, and sometimes we make wrong turns or run into dead ends. Simply correct course and get back on your forward moving path.”

“I pray every day for strength, guidance, and peace. Regardless of where I’m at on my path, I know that God’s got me. And I’ve got Onyx,” she continued.

After taking another break, the former Price is Right model shared photos celebrating Onyx turning 7 months. In one photo, she smiles at Onyx from over Kuba’s shoulder as he holds the little girl and smiles at the camera.

Cole then shared a message with “all the moms out there,” urging them to “Take care of your heart with the same love and patience you have for your babies. It’s not always easy but we were built for this.”

Days earlier, Onyx’s dad, Nick Cannon, 42, appeared on The Howard Stern Show where the host challenged the father of 12 to name all of his kids. In doing so, he left out Onyx’s name.

“You threw me off because I was going in order!” Cannon said in his defense.