Jordana Brewster will stop posting about her kids: ‘it’s not fair. They’re not consenting’

Jordana Brewster is an actress who is arguably best known for her role in the Fast & Furious franchise. Although I just learned she attended Yale so there is a lot about Jordana I don’t know. She recently appeared on the Verywelll Mind Podcast which is hosted by Health Magazine’s editor-in-chief Amy Morin. Jordana and Amy talked about parenting and marriage in the public eye. Jordana married Mason Morfit last year after a whirlwind courtship. She and her ex-husband Andrew Form have two sons, Julian, nine, and Rowan, six. Mason and his ex-wife have four kids together, the youngest is around Julian’s age. Jordana, as a celebrity, has always been active on social media, posting many shots of herself and her family. But now she is going to pull back from featuring the other members of her family, specifically her kids, because she told the podcast, “it’s not fair. They’re not consenting.”
Appearing on Monday’s episode of the Verywell Mind Podcast, the Fast & Furious star, 42, opened up about life with her two sons, and how she decides what parts of her life to make public.
Brewster, who share sons Rowan, 6, and Julian, 9, with ex-husband Andrew Form, said she typically goes “with my gut” when it comes to choosing what to share.
“Recently, my kids are getting older, Julian’s 9, Rowan’s 6. And I find that because I like being brutally honest and because I like veering towards humor, I often talk about them or post about them,” she told host and licensed therapist Amy Morin.
“But I think I’m not going to do that as much because it’s not fair. They’re not consenting to it. So I’m going to stop that,” she added.
Brewster said she also checks in with her husband Mason Morfit, whom she wed in September.
“I check in with my husband because he’s also brutally honest, but he’s also now been dragged into the public because of me,” she shared. “So I actually checked in with him before this podcast and I was like, “Hey, how do you feel about me talking about this?’ We go to couples therapy sometimes, and he’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s fine.’ But I have to ask whether or not someone consents to that.”
When we talked about Jordana and Mason’s engagement, I asked about social media. At that time, her sons were all over her IG. Mason’s IG was private, his ex-wife had no public presence and their kids were completely out of the public eye so I wondered where he and Jordana were going to meet on this. If I were to guess, I’d say Mason and possibly his ex had some influence on Jordana’s decision. I’m sure they’ve asked that their kids not make it on to her accounts and she’s likely seen the logic in that. I like her point about checking in with her family about what she’s talking about, too. I do this. Mine are almost always fine with what I plan to say, but they appreciate that I won’t air their business without a heads up.
Later in the podcast Jordana talked more about checking in with her boys, specifically when it comes to Mom guilt. She said she often feels bad about leaving them to work and tries not to be gone for longer than three weeks at a time. But when she asked them if they wanted her not to go away, her sons said they love that she works and they’d “never want you to just be with us 24/7.” I get the point she’s making, that most of the time the guilt is coming from everyone but the people we feel guilty about. So sometimes checking in is as good for the person doing it as it is the person you’re checking in with. Pretty evolved for nine and six year olds, too.
I love this. My bestie has never posted his daughter. He says won’t until she is at least 13 and understands what sharing on sm really means.
No one in my family is famous enough for anyone outside of us to care, but it’s been interesting to see the difference in the way my grown children have chosen to handle their kids’ social media presence. One posts pictures of the offspring all the time; the other told us while the kid was still gestating that they wanted no pictures ever on a social media platform. That has, in the latter case extended to the kid’s’ school. It will be interesting to find out how this generation of kids feels about it all when they become adults.
She’s right. No one should be posting about their children.
It’s such a breach of respect & privacy. Children deserve agency as much as adults, even more because they are vulnerable. Boundaries matter & it’s never to early to start helping children understand other’s boundaries & how to enforce their own.
People like Kristen Bell & get husband break my heart, how they talk about their children. And that whole “we don’t bathe our kids” thing? Horrible. Poor kids.
Smart. Too many celebs use their kids as commodities/money-makers and pretend that their young kids want to be on social media.
I think it’s a smart move, especially for public figures.
I do wonder if her ex played a part in this, though, asking her to stop posting them so much.
Think its great folks don’t post their children also think its okay to post pictures with your kid, not really a big deal.
It’s actually a huge deal, especially if you have a public profile. You have no idea who is looking at those photos or what they do with them.
That applies to friends too. Through a lot of growth I’ve gotten to a point where I ask anyone and everyone prior to posting a photo or story with them in it.
Corporate meetings too, don’t post group photos without permission, someone may have a stalker or personal reason (that’s no one’s business) to not post their face.
I think it’s a wise move on her part. I don’t have a strict policy against posting pictures of my kids on social media, but I very rarely do it. They’re in their 20s now and I don’t think I’ve posted more than ten pictures of either of them in their lifetimes, and then it’s always for an event (like graduation). Group photos with family are another matter, because I’m never the one doing that. It’s always one of the aunts or uncles.
My sister-in-law posted a LOT of pictures of her three kids on Facebook for a long time. It wasn’t every day, but it was noticeable. She is just someone who. loves to take pictures and has those large giclee prints of photos up in her house, etc. To me, it always felt a little show-offy, but the consent issue is important too.
She seems to have pulled back a bit now that they’re all teens and tweens. Maybe they started resisting, idk.
This isn’t completely aimed at her but it’s Interesting how the tide on this has changed. Celebs went from selling baby pictures to People and coordinated pap strolls to I’ll never share a picture without consent and don’t want my kid shown until xyz. I just think some celebs want to do the opposite of what the “majority” is doing. Now that middle-class blogger families are getting paid thousands upon thousands of dollars now celebs want to pull their children back. When was the last time a famous celeb (other than a royal) sold or gave their kids picture to a newspaper or magazine?
I worked someplace where they used to take photos of the audience at events or classes. When it came to kids’ classes, I told the education coordinator that part of the permission slip, she needed to make it clear that photos would be taken for promotion or ads and if they ok’d it or did not want us to do it. I was surprised she had not already had it as part of the permission slip. Anyhow, it is important: one child at one of the classes was the child of a person in a higher-up justice department job and he told us no and we were able to tell the photographer and other people there who could take photos that that child was NOT in photos; we also had someone else tell us no, but never told us why (and we didn’t ask why.) I applaud Jordana for this (and listening to exs if that was the case, too.) I wish more parents — Hollywood or not — consider whether or not their kids should be on their accounts.