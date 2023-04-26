Abby De La Rosa: Seeing Nick Cannon with the other moms turns me on



Apparently Nick Cannon has a new morning show, called “The Daily Cannon.” His last name really is the gift that keeps on giving, with this title and his many kids’ names (Golden, Powerful, Legendary, Beautiful). It seems like this morning show is a joint venture with one of his partners, Abby De La Rosa, who is and will be serving as DJ on the show. Abby and Nick are parents to three of his 12 children — a set of toddler twins and new baby. And on the show, Abby said it turns her on a bit to see Nick with the other moms. Um, okay then.

Abby De La Rosa is getting candid about how she feels when seeing Nick Cannon with the other moms of his children. On Monday’s episode of The Daily Cannon, the actor’s new morning show on which De La Rosa serves as DJ, Cannon and De La Rosa — who share three kids together, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, 21 months, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 4 months — spoke about their relationship. In addition to De La Rosa, Cannon has welcomed nine children with five other women. “I got love for all the women,” De La Rosa said of the moms of Cannon’s other kids. Asked if De La Rosa minds seeing Cannon with the other moms or if she feels a “little jealousy,” the DJ replied, “For me, I think at times because I am so calm and chill, what it’ll do for me is kinda turn me on a little bit.” “Like, I’m a little jealous, but at the same time it’s just kinda like, you know, this is my baby daddy.”

[From People]

As we all know, Nick has his 12 children with six different women. (Though I’m sure Mariah Carey would like to be excluded from this narrative). And it seems like he’s still actively partnered with four of them — Abby, Brittany Bell, Bre Tiesi, and Alyssa Scott. LaNisha Cole seems to have extricated herself from Nick and has a cute new boyfriend. Nick has said in the past that the moms don’t spend time together and they don’t need to get along because they get along with him and that’s all that matters. So maybe Abby is speaking hypothetically or she means from seeing them together in Instagram photos? She says she has love for all the other women, which is nice; and admits to a little jealousy, which is natural. Abby is obviously okay with the situation because she had her third child with Nick just four months ago. Saying it turns her on is a lot, but maybe it does and also what else is she going to say while she’s with him on a morning show? Nick seems like someone who you have to stay on his good side.