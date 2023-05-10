Princess Kate is ‘calling the shots’ now that she’s been elevated to ‘queen-in-waiting’

The Princess of Wales has been without a private secretary for nine months, by my count. She briefly hired Alison Corfield, only Corfield took one look at Kate’s Meghan look-book and busywork operation and got the f–k out of there. My point? Kate is understaffed, but she’s actually too lazy to realize it. The POW title is the second most important position in the monarchy, it comes with a huge responsibility and huge shoes to fill. Instead of hiring a team of competent professionals to help her finally achieve keenness, Kate has just wandered around doing vague, treading-water Early Years busywork and taking month-long vacations. The coronation hasn’t changed that – if anything, Kate is even more resolved to simply do nothing but preen her way through life, flapping her jazz hands and getting her hair done. Still, I do enjoy the fact that Camilla Tominey is trying to tell us not to believe what we’ve seen with our own eyes for years:
Kate’s important role: The Coronation of King Charles III appears to have strengthened Kate’s role within “The Firm” in ways many would never have imagined. For years the mother-of-three, 41, was treated by the palace powers-that-be as Prince William’s “plus one” – a royal WAG (wife and girlfriend), largely to be seen but not heard. The Accession, however, appears to have changed all that. Now elevated to a Queen-in-waiting, it seems the Princess of Wales is calling the shots and finally being listened to.
Kate’s family got invitations & Charles’s people didn’t: Take the prominent placement of her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, her sister Pippa and brother James in Westminster Abbey on Saturday. The slimmed-down guest list meant many of the King’s closest friends missed out on a coveted invitation, including Lady Pamela Hicks, who is one of only two surviving bridesmaids from the late Queen and Prince Philip’s wedding in 1947. There was only room for two members of the King’s maternal grandmother’s family, Sir Simon and Lady Caroline Bowes Lyon and only one representative of the Mountbatten clan, Countess Mountbatten.
Kate asked for extra invitations: The Daily Telegraph understands that Kate requested extra invitations for members of her team – and was given them, despite the pressure on numbers. That never used to happen, apparently.
A positive influence on William: Another reason why the Princess of Wales is being taken more seriously is because of the positive influence she has on Prince William. Both he and the King have short tempers, and just as the Queen helps to sooth and calm her husband – think Fountainpengate – Kate has a similar effect on the heir to the throne, 40.
Kate’s reaction to Meghan: Citing the example of the Oprah Winfrey interview, when the Duchess of Sussex alleged that a member of the Royal family had speculated about the colour of her unborn son’s skin, an insider revealed: “The way the princess handled it all was really quite impressive. Meghan had also thrown her under a bus over the bridesmaids dress row but her attitude was very much, ‘I think that’s the least of our worries’. She can keep a cool head when all about her are losing theirs.”
Sanguine reaction to Spare: She is thought to have had a similarly sanguine reaction to Spare, in which her brother-in-law suggested she had encouraged him to dress as a Nazi to a fancy dress party, been “reluctant” to lend Meghan her lipgloss and balked at the idea of discussing her pregnancy hormones. “Of course she’ll know what’s been said but she won’t have read any of the coverage,” added the source. “She tries to stay well away from all that stuff.”
LMAO “She tries to stay well away from all that stuff”– William and Kate were in the trenches for months over the Oprah interview AND Spare. Kate was still trying to convince people that Meghan made HER cry. They were being explicitly reactive to every revelation and they were openly paying very close attention to what Harry and Meghan said. Not only that, we have seen time and time again that Kate pays obsessive attention to what Meghan is doing and saying, even when Meghan isn’t even talking about the Windsors. Kate copies Meghan’s style, obviously, but Kate also copies sh-t like “the Archetypes font and color scheme.” It’s genuinely insane how much time and energy Kate has put into stalking and copying Meghan.
Still, I find it interesting that Tominey and others have pointed out that the Middletons were in attendance and some important people in Charles’s life were not. Not that I want to defend Carole and Mike Middleton, but it’s not their fault that Charles didn’t invite Pamela Hicks, the daughter of his mentor. Charles made the decision all on his own to marginalize the aristocracy and people close to his mother, father and Lord Mounbatten.
I don’t think so.
She is a Married In, not a blood royal.
William is FK. He holds the cards.
Kate needs to be careful.. Camilla aint going anywhere or taken a day off of plotting for decades.
This is what I don’t understand about all of it – including Queen Camilla. Both Kate and Camilla are married-ins and don’t have any royal power or authority of their own – all their importance is based on their husbands’ birth. Why do they think that as queen they will have power and start making real decisions or leading? Like what is the point of being queen? The king has all the (alleged) power, the queen is his silent partner in fancy dresses. I just don’t understand, I guess, why both of them hung on (or are hanging on) so hard for this dubious honour.
In Camilla’s case, she thinks she has power because Chuck gives her power. It’s very obvious now that she’s able to lead him by the nose, and he allows it because she fills some kind of emotional gap. Now Khate on the other hand has no power or influence over Normal Bill. He barely seems to tolerate her. So this “Khate is the savior” narrative she’s pushing isn’t about her thinking she has power, it’s about her desperately clinging to the little hold she has on her current position.
The story also feels like it’s trying to grease the skids of the Wails’ future public image. Kate isn’t doing more solo events because she and Billy can’t stand each other, Kate is doing it to appear more keenly queenly
Like @TigerMcQueen said, Chuck gives Camilla power. It’s been that way through western history. Men might have the official power, but women who’s had a grip on the leading man, has historically had a lot of unofficial power. Women who’s had connections, and knew how to use them have been powerful, but Keen isn’t like that. It’s the same whishfull story on repeat.
Don’t forget that it’s also their responsibility to “soothe” their husbands’ raging tempers. In the Windsor family, men aren’t even expected to control their own tempers. That’s women’s work.
@BrassyRebel: that’s what bugs me about this, that it’s a woman’s job to regulate the emotions of her man. They’re adults, that’s their job! We’ve got our own emotions to deal with!
khate is dreaming. She’ll need to follow willie and the firm and go wherever she’ll be pushed without ever having a real, personal opinion revealed out to the public. Girl doesnt like to work and has no personality, it’s been over 10 years of marriage. It’s not gonna change now…
This is Carole being quoted. Any time there’s an article bigging up the middletons it’s Carole or Gary talking, because nobody else cares about making them look important, or even likes them.
Carole wants to remind everyone Kate will be Queen simply because it’s the highest female rank. She’s obsessed with status and wants Kate to have the most status possible. Narcissistic mothers see their children as an extension of themselves, not separate people. So Kate being powerful = Carole being powerful.
Because in other words, the plan going forward is to blame Kate for everything. William is taking a page from the most shameful chapter of Charles’s life. Willy wants to openly consort with his own Camilla and throw Kate to the wolves as soon as Louis is old enough to ship off to boarding school. (Today’s tangent: Boarding schools are a barbaric thing to do to children, yet the wealthy Brits love them. It’s a very effective immersion technique to create snobbish, racist, and heartless grown ups who are emotionally frozen as forever children. Kate’s little group should study that whole situation.)
If you read back in history Traditionally the “power” of a royal spouse hasn’t been in her role of wife/future Queen. It’s been in her role as mother of a future king. Very often the heirs wife had no real power until they produced a son. Having a male heir (assuming they managed to stay in his life – there are all sorts of MIL from hell stories!) was what secured their status.
In dynastic terms the Middleton family’s significant member isn’t Kate, it’s George. No matter what happens with the marriage they are grandparents, aunt and uncle of a future king. They are having a big influence over his upbringing, his closest cousins will be from that side of the family.
Ya, this makes sense to me – not so much that Kate will have power as a queen in and of herself, but as mother of the future monarch (provided his dad and grandad don’t mess it up for him). I can also see Carol thinking that being the highest-ranking female role is a get, even if the muppet wearing the crown is useless. I can’t see Kate thinking she can in any way control William, but for sure Camilla is the power behind the crown. Just seems like an awful lot of striving and conniving for not very much (even the King’s power is ceremonial at best), but what do I know? ::shrugs::
They say this over and over again about Kate and still no one cares, lol. At this point, who they trying to convince, themselves or the public?
Kate got so many invitations, was Tominey invited ?? was Piers invited ?? I think Judi Dench was.
I wanted to know who comprised this team of Kate’s. Her hairdresser, her PA, who else? Nannies, maybe?
I used to think she was a schemer but I’m coming around to the opinion that she’s not very bright and she just does what she’s told and they let her sit around and stare at walls the rest of the time.
I came to the same conslusion. She is not bright and and not capable of Camilla level networking. All of the Middleton PR efforts and Kate’s every move is cooked up by Carole. I think things deteriorated quickly for Keen once Baldy wised up about Carole and exiled her from their marriage.
I think William moved Kate out into a separate house, once he saw the light about Carole. Because it was always Carole he was really in a relationship with, pulling the strings of puppet Kate and telling her what to say and do.
At this point an AI could write their royal columns and no one would notice.
Kate will be rewarded for every year she continues to stay with William. That’s been the practice since she came on the scene. Charles probably doesn’t want them to divorce more than they don’t want to, because it will remind the world about his disastrous first marriage and make people wonder if monarchs are really that much better at anything than anyone.
No, Kate will limpet her way to the throne, unless and until William does the ditching, having found a suitable, Willingly-pegging replacement.
No matter how much Burger King doesn’t want his son to divorce, Incandescent will have his demands made otherwise the tantrums will only grow louder and much more painful. She certainly hasn’t secured any allies on the Island of Petty, but especially with Queen Cruella who is holding all of the cards!!
I give it six months before the divorce. Charles just didn’t want any more bombshells before the coronation. But what I still don’t understand. Was why didn’t they do it before she became the POW. They would have had to pay out less to her. I guess Charles was just to scared of losing Wales.
Robert Phillips, the answer is simple. They were dedicated to demonizing Harry and Meghan, for years.
The entire pile of royals heaped on DESTROYING Harry and Meghan, and now are left with how to get rid of Kitty. I would feel sorry for her, if she hadn’t been at the top of the pile vilifying Meghan.
Good luck, Cannot.
But who cares if it reminds anyone of anything? He’s king now, that can’t change.
No king Cowmilla is calling the shots now and she needs to learn that real quick. Sounds like ole Carole is worried and put this crap out there.
If the speculations here on CB hold true, it truly will be a wonderful duel between Cowmilla and Ma Middleton.
If it’s a duel between the two then I hope they are both great shots and each hits the other in the heart and they both fall down and stop breathing. That’s the only outcome I can get behind.
I don’t know why, but when I watched the coronation I wondered if anything is known of the relationship between Camilla and Carole. Just imagine them being friends for decades… how the story would shift. How Camilla could have feed Informations about William to Carole. My imgination is running wild, sorry.
LOLOLOL. This is where it’s gonna get funny cuz no way is Cam letting Ma Mid call the shots with Kate as her mouthpiece. Even if Kate ever becomes QC to Cam’s Dowager Queen, one of them knows a the machinations of media manipulation and high society. The other is Kate. Cam may be a racist old drunk, I’m hardly defending her. Just saying she won’t be letting Kate steal her thunder.
This.
The only thing that article is proving is that Kate and Ma are desperate.lol
That sweet summer child… no she isn’t LOL 🙂 ! She has never been less in any place of prominence. If anything I’m increasingly fascinated with Rose Rocksavage and her rising profile.
Calling the shots requires work and the only energy Kate will expend is on how to avoid it. With no scapegoats to cover up her laziness, we’ll see how long these embiggening articles will last.
“Kate requested extra invitations for members of her team – and was given them, despite the pressure on numbers. That never used to happen, apparently.”
Whoaaaa Nelly! Be careful Buttons! Requesting invitations for your team is a BIG. That’s a lot of power. With great power, comes great responsibility.
These people are so unserious.
So superficial. To them, leading and being a royal is about seating arrangements, dresses and adhering to random protocols. No wonder they, and especially Kate, think meaningful work is showing up somewhere for a photo.
“Kate requested extra invitations for members of her team – and was given them”
Unless her team was her parents and siblings, I don’t believe that for one second. I doubt she even has a team at this point.
And yet Keen wasn’t capable of arriving on time for the most important and critical day of her FIL’s life which was noted in Cruellas book of scores to make. Keens sole control of is herself, all whilst fumbling and bumbling at every step! Cruella, the sole head of the Puppets on Petty Island, will not allow her laziness to continue.
What rubbish. Kate has never and will never “call the shots” – to the BRF, she’s dispensable (just like a predecessor Princess of Wales).
And she didn’t manage to swing plus ones for her siblings at the Coronation. Even though I imagine her “guest list” was pretty small – she has virtually no staff and doesn’t seem to have friends either.
But..but..but wasn’t her ‘good friend’ Rose there????? Asking for a ‘friend’!!
William always called the shots
And here’s what I’m thinking. I doubt William has ever been a big fan of Cam, but Cam knows the rules. She wrote some of the rules. Heck, she and Rose probably have regular tea and ride horses together. Wills & Cam have shared interests and values. A wise Kate would learn to be happy with fluffy public service, daily hair appointments, and a discreet affair.
It is interesting how after weeks of lots of crowing and preening about the early years initiative we have seen and heard nothing about it since then. Now it could be that they were clearing the air space for the coronation, but I would bet money I don’t have that we don’t hear about it again for the rest of the summer and probably not again until late fall. There’s no there there, and we will get a steady diet of basic ass pub visits, and may be a few charity drop-ins. Although I expect fewer of the latter, simply because the Tory government won’t want their Royals drawing attention to the need for such charities.
We won’t hear about it again until next January, with a new & improved name & concept & launch. Then crickets.
The line “Meghan had also thrown her under a bus over the bridesmaids dress row but her attitude was very much, ‘I think that’s the least of our worries’.” is so gaslighty.
Kate never corrected rumours, possibly starting them herself, and then is just above it all the victim?
Yep. More like Meghan crawled her way out from under the bus, managed to stand and then explained how she was shoved under it.
And Kate was so upset about it because she hadn’t moved from her arms out position by the curb for 2 years and realised people could see her.
Wow that was a brilliantly written metaphor.
Has there ever been a bigger cheerleader for Kate than Camilla Tominey? She literally writes an image of Kate into existence regardless of all the evidence to the contrary.
Keen is possibly CT’s greatest source of information.
IDK. Being a Middleton mouthpiece seems like a good gig. They feed you crap. You print crap (with just a touch of reality to not look like a succubus) and you get paid.
Also one of the more deranged sussex stalkers – paste her face toimney
This whole family is transactional. If Keen had to specifically request that her parents and siblings receive an invitation and her request was granted, either she was owed something or she needs to show up and work.
Someone the other day said they saw a comment elsewhere that apparently there WAS a huge blowup before the coronation and Kate almost refused to attend.
Now huge grain of salt obviously, but I wonder if in general Kate is going to start asking for things like her parents to attend events in order to guarantee her own attendance.
Do I think Kate would have missed the coronation? No. But I can see her threatening to miss it, the same way I think William probably often threatens to abdicate but never actually would.
“She was owed something” – perhaps related to house drama? Andrew is still in Royal Lodge, right?
Becks1, Yes, the two of them looked as though they’d weathered a thunderstorm. It would surprise me if that were just due to “resting unhappy faces” and they hadn’t had an argument in the car. If Keen is threatening not to show up to once-in-a-lifetime events like this, that does not bode well for her future. That, if true, is shocking.
Shawna, Maybe? It just seems as though no one does stuff for love in that family. It really seems more like a firm.
The recent media push behind Kate and the Middletons is really starting to feel like it did before the Diana statue unveiling. It didn’t work out for them last time, and I can’t imagine it will do any better this time around.
I also think the lack of a private secretary for Kate is extremely suspicious. We all know she’s not out here scheduling her own engagements or running her own media campaigns. I’m also not quite clear on the timing with her latest iteration of the Archetypes-copying early years (re- re-) launch – didn’t we find out later that she actually hadn’t had a private secretary for some time by then? And yet we know she didn’t handle that launch herself. I have a seedling of a theory growing that she’s getting some unofficial behind the scenes help from that snake Jason Knauf. We know he’s still in the royal mix due to his involvement with Earthsh*t, he hasn’t announced any new position for himself, and anything that Kate has managed to do in recent months has been even more pointedly a copy of Meghan, which feels like something Jason would lean into since she exposed him for the fool that he is with her court win.
Kate is so important she hasn’t had a private secretary for months and she couldn’t score invites for the spouses or her own brother and sister.
Camilla writes things likes it’s Opposite Day.
Knauf got a gong from William today and he is William’s man, not Kate’s.
The only shots she’s calling is of the tequila kind.
I find it interesting that Countess Mountbatten of Burma, Penny Knatchbull was there, instead of her husband Earl Mountbatten of Burma, Norton Knatchbull. Isn’t he the hereditary holder of the Burma title? Shouldn’t he have been the one to receive the invitation? Why did Penny receive the invitation and not him?
Regarding the Waleses, it looks like they’ve settled on the Kardashian celebrity model – celebrities with no talent who are famous in name only – and will rely on the tabloid media, Instagram and Twitter for publicity and influence. Oh well! I Hope the taxpayers are satisfied with the way their money will be spent for the value they’ll receive from Will and Kate. Good luck Britain!
I’m still wondering if Penny is Philips child. I guess it won’t come out in my life time.
I caught that, too. I was wondering if the RF would continue their relationship with Philip’s Penny, who is most likely not his child as the press has called her Philip’s “companion” for over 20 years (eg wife in all but name). Looks like the RF wants to continue keep her onside because I’ve never heard of Charles nor Camilla having any kind of relationship with her, good or bad….anyone else?
I’ve heard that Earl Mountbatten is not in good health. Dementia I think? Not 100% sure.
Kate calling the shots? I can see it now:
Kate singing:
“I am not throwin’ away my shot
I am not throwin’ away my shot
Hey yo, I’m just like my country
I’m young, scrappy and hungry
And I’m not throwin’ away my shot
I’ma follow William to a Scottish College
I probably shouldn’t brag, but dang, I amaze and astonish
The problem is I got no brains but no polish…
I am not throwin’ away my shot
I am not throwin’ away my shot
Hey yo, I’m just like my country
I’m young, scrappy and hungry”
William comes in, *record scratch*
Will:
“Doolittle, how many times do I have to tell you, our country is not young, scrappy and hungry. That’s America. Where my judas brother lives with that woman.”
Kate: “Sorry Baldy. ”
Will leaves
Kate (singing again): “William Arthur Philip Louis Windsor had a torrid affair….”
Will (in other room): KATE!!
This was good.
“Calling the shots” implies she’s some kind of mastermind and actually cares about being POW. She is going to continue to do the least amount possible.
LOL that Kate’s parents were in a “prominent” place in the Abbey at 7 rows back, but camilla tominey insists Harry was being punished and humiliated by being in the third row.
The lack of a private secretary is really very telling here IMO. She doesn’t have one bc she doesn’t need one, is that bc she does not work or because she is not long for the Firm?
I do believe that Kate’s value to the Firm is solely about whether she can manage William on any given day. If she cannot do that (as she does not seem to be able to do), then she has no value.
I think she must be hell to work for. She’s at once lazy and disinterested, but at the same time she’s probably demanding, haughty and unable to give clear instructions or follow up on responsibilities because she has the hairdresser, gym, botox, shopping, dress fittings, yadda yadda. The fact that Alison Corfield, Jamie Oliver’s personal secretary for years, bounced before she even started work with Khate despite announcements to the press, says a LOT.
A handful of CBers were predicting a Middleton tabloid push. Voila, here it is!
Kate went on a hugging spree after Meghan said in the Netflix docuseries that she was very formal behind the scenes. So, she or her team are lying when they say she was not affected by the revelations of the docuseries and the book. And she’s still trying to prove that she was the victim in the bridesmaid debacle. I believe the press wants Kate to be exhibit or have more power but I think the Palace still regards her as just William’s wife.
Kate really just needs to stop reminding people about the freaking bridesmaids’ dresses. Streisand effect.
I’m not entirely sure that it’s the Midds perseverating on that, I think that might be mainly CT, remember she was called out for that on television and sputtered about it about her “sources” blah blah.
This definitely sounds like Ma’s wishful thinking as well as a way to counteract the clear diminishing of Kate at the hands of Camz (tiara gate, Crown Jewels gate, etc).
Kate would do better to look for a job and to prepare her children, George especially, to a life without crowns. I’ve been to the DM to see how the mood is and comments are invariably negative towards Charles and everything monarchy. One scandal and it’s over.
The photo of Kate and William waving from the balcony is too good – neither of them want to be there – or even next to each other – and aren’t bothering to hide it. Man, I feel sorry for those kids (obvious privilege notwithstanding); knowing your parents dislike each other isn’t easy to live with.
Catty and Ma think that her new status gives her more protection and power – considering Catty can’t keep staff tells us that she’s not easy to worth with and for. We all know Ma is heavily involved in Catty life and household, hence these recent stories from Ma – Ma is trying to set herself up as some sort of aide to Catty – she wants on the Royal payroll now that PP is bankrupt and they can’t sell it.
If Ma thinks she can out play Cams – hahahahahahaha
Calls the shots, but couldn’t get her hands on a real tiara.
Sure Jan.
Queen in waiting title is imo very derogatory like she is waiting.for Charles to pass on.
Calling the shots to WHO?? Woman wasn’t even allowed to wear a real tiara to the Boranation. LOL.
Charles is ineffectual. Look at the report which said Andrew was specifically told not to wear his Garter Robes, yet there he is, in his Garter robes. Andrew was told to vacate royal Lodge, Andrew is still in Royal Lodge. Kate wanted her relatives there, they’re there. Anything for a quiet life. Once she crosses Camilla, though, she’ll find things a bit more difficult.
Bet Kate’s kicking herself for not wearing a tiara after seeing Andy in his robes. He got away with it, so could she!
Royal uncle Louis Mountbatten was more than a mentor to Charles. He was the brother of his paternal grandmother. Prince Philip took that family’s surname because prior to that he did not have one as Prince Philip of Greece. Both of William’s boys have Louis in their names. William has Louis in his name. Lord Mountbatten’s daughters were extremely important and close to both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. You saw poor Princess Alexandra. Long coronation ceremonies are difficult for many elderly persons to get all dressed up for and to attend. Pamela Hicks really didn’t seem that disappointed to be left off the list. It was probably a relief in some ways.
If Pamela Hicks did not want to be there, I doubt her daughter India would have made that IG post basically calling out Chuck for not inviting her.
The Mountbatten Hicks thing is odd to me. At her age she likely wouldn’t want to go but that’s separate from not being asked.
But to act like Charles skimped on relations for the Middletons is laughable. He had his relations there through third cousins. Just not necessarily their spouses. Even the Hesse, Hohenlohe, Baden, Greek relatives on Philip’s side. Philip was related to more than just Mountbatten.
The ones who were left off were the harewoods, fifes, Milford havens—all relatives in the British aristocracy.
Huh. I just noticed in these photos the neckline of the gown Kate’s wearing under her graduation robes. It’s a crew neck. The gown she’s wearing in the formal coronation photos is, I don’t know what to call it, more like a softened v-neck. Did she have two different gowns made for this occasion????
YES!! She did! @Chloe pointed that out the other day and I was like no way did she do that. but she definitely did. Two custom made gowns that no one really ever saw, since she had the cloak over it for the ceremony and then just the official portrait.
Un-flippin-believable!!
Chuckles the clown, I think not!!
She’s only in charge of she needs to be blamed if something goes wrong (“It was Kate’s fault. She was in charge!) Otherwise, no. That would be William.
“in charge IF,” not “of.” Sorry.
Kate showed up late, wearing a costume tiara and the first wife’s earrings.
I am betting Camilla has slammed the royal jewel box shut after a dumbo move like that.
Queen-in-Waiting? Why do I think that the Escort will not be pleased. I don’t think anyone ever call her that (or Princess Consort-in-Waiting). There’s something brewing, and if Ma Mids is behind this I would suggest that she back off very quickly and carefully.
I’ve long believed that Wails is not the sit and take it type when Fails gets angry. I suspect she dishes up along with him. I’ve also suspected that she knows what buttons to push to get him riled up about something and then points him in the direction she wants him to go. I don’t know how long they think they can keep a separation quiet, but that’s going to come out sooner rather than later. Maybe that’s what has Ma all uptight and she’s trying to counter that.
I wonder if the reason the Mids were at the Clowning is because of the Escorts family being there and so prominent. After all, if you’re going to talk about blended families then what about Wails’ Family?
I can’t imagine Wails making demands and any of them being met. This whole article is crazy. It just seems like there’s something going on in the background. It could simply be a nice old simple power struggle between Ma-Wails and the Escort. This is going to get good.
I will roar if Camilla makes her work in a frumpy rewear every day.
Andrew Tate is caping for Kate these days. I believe he calls her an “ice cold G.”
And I bet pick-me Waity absolutely adores that.
Gee, Cameltoe is still working that bridesmaid dresses story as hard as she can.
Kate hasn’t got the power her mother would like her to have, otherwise Ma Middleton and family would have been front and centre. Interesting theory from someone up thread that CarolE is looking to fill that vacant spot on Kate’s team? That would make CarolE an employee of her daughter. Imagine for a moment Kate telling Ma Middleton what to do?
😉😁
I think the BP is really trying hard , I mean really trying hard to protect their sorry excuse of their assets. The fact I saw several US outlets this weekend actually calling out WK marriage is “not perfect” and “having pressure” or “marital troubles” are new. This something In Touch would cover before but now you actually have some major US entertainment sources that would pick it up. Yeah WK are going to stick it out for the sake of their ambitions to become future king and queen , but the major US entertainment outlets are also calling out they’re not a perfect marriage either(opposite of what the BP has been saying to their brainwashed readers). Anyone with a brain could see how unhappy they are with each other, like actions speak louder than words.