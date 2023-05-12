Piers Morgan regularly wined & dined King Charles’s courtier Mark Bolland

From what I can see so far of Prince Harry’s case against the Daily Mirror, it’s win-win. Harry’s argument is that much of the Mirror’s reporting about him came from illegal methods, whether bribery, blagging or phone-hacking. The Mirror’s legal defense is: we didn’t need to hack into Harry’s phone when his dad’s office leaked like a sieve. Harry knows that too, and it’s almost as if he knew that whatever legal defense the Mirror’s lawyers made, he would prove one of the central arguments of his life’s work: that the British media operates as a criminal enterprise and/or that the British royal family got into bed with the worst snakes of the media. Well, as the Mirror’s defense proceeds, their lawyers are not afraid of naming names of their sources:
Secret details about the Duke of Sussex were obtained by a tabloid newspaper at the time its editor enjoyed “drinking sessions” with the King’s then spokesman, the High Court was told. Piers Morgan, a former editor of the Daily Mirror, “lies at the heart” of claims of alleged hacking and use of private investigators, according to Prince Harry’s lawyer.
The duke claims he was a victim of unlawful information-gathering along with the King, the Prince of Wales, and his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, by the publisher of the Mirror. The publisher has claimed many of the stories subject to complaint “came from information disclosed by or on behalf of royal households or members of the royal family”.
One Mirror story involved Harry missing a family ski trip in the Swiss resort of Klosters as result of having a “kissing disease”, glandular fever, in March 2002. He was 17. The publisher, Mirror Group Newspapers, denied that the story was the result of hacking or other unlawful activities and said it was obtained by its royal reporter at the time, Jane Kerr.
The newspaper group added: “This was during the period that Mark Bolland was the Prince of Wales’s deputy private secretary and when his relationship with the Daily Mirror editor Piers Morgan, involving regular calls, meals and drinking sessions together, was at its height. Alternatively, therefore, the information was likely disclosed by Mr Bolland.” The publisher added that the information “was confirmed in an on-the-record statement from St James’s Palace”.
Many articles were based on reports in other newspapers, from news agencies or from information in the public domain, the publisher claimed. A report in the Sunday Mirror about Harry taking drugs was based on an article in another newspaper which had information that had probably been authorised by Bolland, it is alleged.
The fact that Bolland’s partner, Lord Black of Brentwood, who was a director of the Press Complaints Commission at the time and now a Conservative peer, commented on the report suggested that it was approved by Buckingham Palace, the publisher claimed.
While it’s getting kind of mind-numbing and you might need a PhD in Harry’s whereabouts in 1998-2016, it’s interesting to me that the Mirror is trying to rebut the claims of criminal behavior by openly detailing their arrangements with individual palace courtiers. I have no doubt that Piers Morgan and Mark Bolland were regularly in contact about everything from Harry to William to Camilla. And Mark Bolland’s partner was a director of the Press Complaints Commission?? What a wicked web.
Massive sidenote: I’ve always wondered if there were some instances in the recent past where Harry and Meghan might have chosen to pursue civil lawsuits in an attempt to ferret out this kind of information in real time. Like, if Meghan had chosen to sue the Telegraph over Camila Tominey’s “Meghan made Kate cry” story, would we eventually get to the point where Tominey would release the names of her sources?
Curiously, an interview Amol Rajan did with Piers several months ago is making the rounds. Don’t pay attention to it – Piers Morgan’s talking point in recent years has been “I’ve never even heard of phone hacking, what’s that???” Pay closer attention to Morgan’s on-the-record statements about how hacking was standard practice for British newspapers.
Now we know why Piers was publicly begging for a Harry and Meghan sit down. He wanted to exploit them but also he was desperate because of this lawsuit. Even asking Pippa Middletons brother in law to get in contact with them. The royal family will forever be losers for getting involved with the press because Men like this are dangerous and they’re going to let him take the fall. Look at Jeremy Clarkson. That’s why he wrote that article about Charles being the last king. He was pissed because he wasn’t defended. Like I said, that toxic and abusive relationship that press and family have is going to reach a fever pitch. That press is getting fed up because they lost their cash cows, The lawsuits, no more leaks and exclusives and the royals are old, stale and boring.
Interesting that even BP is being implicated. Wonderful to have your grandparents even be snakes who leak about you.
That’s terrible if true. It sounds like MGN is trying to make it sound like QE2 was okay with it. I’m not sure why Lord Black, Bolland’s husband, commenting on the report would ‘suggest’ BP approved.
It suggests to me that Clarence House/C&C gave approval. Interesting article about Lord Black from 2013. Further down in the article you’ll read Bolland & Black are friends with Rebekah Brooks.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2013/may/24/lord-black-tory-peer-press-telegraph
BP is likely courtiers—the Gray Men Diana and Fergie detested.
So…they’re proving Harry’s every point for him–that they hacked his phones (they admit it), they used illegal PI and other means (they admit it), and that his family leaks on other family members in exchange for more favorable coverage (Exhibit A). Harry is proving his arguments in a court of law. No amount of grousing and anonymous sourcing by the Rota later will ever change that.
While this is good for Harry and is proving his accusations in a court of law, I still doubt that this will stop any of them. At best, they will pause as they lick their wounds before they start again on another victim. Or the royal family will completely turn on each other and implode. I just don’t see anyone changing for the better.
Maybe the public will be a little wiser, but too many will still lap it up because they’ve been conditioned to.
Does Harry think this will make things better for future generations of royals? Or does he just want vindication for himself, Meghan and Diana?
Don’t get me wrong. I want Harry to keep going, expose everyone and win millions. And I hope in the long run this will protect him and his family from illegal press intrusion. But, I have ZERO Faith that the royal family and the press are going to learn any lessons and change their ways.
I’m happy to see them tear each other apart and turn on each other. The monarchy needs to be dismantled to fine for them to do it to themselves. There is no one left to protect there except for the kids, and at the moment they are still too long too attack although they are starting in on the little one like the vultures they are.
I agree with you. I hope this is cathartic for Harry and I’m sure that he wants everything to be public but sadly, I also doubt it will have any effect in the tabloids behaviour unless they have to pay so much money that they go bankrupt.
It very much COULD have an impact on the tabloids. With the Levenson inquiry they stopped short of Levenson Part 2 – that second part would have regulated the press industry. But the British press convinced whomever that they were capable of regulating themselves. Thus Offcom – which is a rotating editor of a major pub that will head that office for a few years. Total Cronyism and they have never once upheld a complaint or taken any action against a publication – no matter how dire and legit the claim was. If Harry’s case prevails we are very realistically looking at an external regulation of the British press and demands for more ethics (or face serious fines and public outing of misdeeds) So it could be very good for people in Britain.
*Insert Harry’s mic drop*
Could Meghan have sued CT for defamation? That would’ve been interesting. The way Piers Morgan is at the center of all this is chef’s kiss.
That would be interesting. Who would Camel Toe throw under the bus for that?
Harry’s great great grandfather George V sued journalist Edward Mylius for libel in 1911 for digging up the old canard about him being a bigamist. Said he could take the aspersions against himself but not his wife and children. Threatened to take the stand himself even. The King won the widely publicized trial. Witnesses included his private secretary.
Keep going Harry! Put all that 💩 that your family and media have done in the spotlight. I hope he also gets lots and lots of $$$ from them and a printed apology for 3 years. Pissy Morgan is disgusting 🤮
There’s a lady on TikTok, meredithconstant, with a great explainer and mindmap on all the connections between the shady royals and shady media: “Let’s get into #princeharry s case against The Mirror…”
Would also highly recommend “Prince Harry vs the Press” by Tom Lamont in Prospect, June 2023 issue. Deep into the article is mention of amazing evidence that’s come out in court hearings, much composed by Harry’s lawyer David Sherborne, that hasn’t been widely reported, i.e. “dying in darkness.” Great read.
Here is a link to the article in Prospect https://www.prospectmagazine.co.uk/ideas/media/phone-hacking/61255/prince-harry-vs-the-press
Thanks for that link @Lauren @Kirk. It was a fascinating & illuminating read.
That was an amazing read! Thanks so much for the link @lauren!! Shocking how openly they did the illegal stuff, how many thousands of lives were ruined. The scale of it is mind-blowing.
Also super cute detail of Elton John and Harry sitting on a public bench eating sandwiches 😄
@lauren – thanks so much for that link – truly fascinating!
Amazing article. Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for the link! It is fascinating – but fills me with rage. Systemic emotional rape.
That was a fascinating read. I’ve always had respect for BiLines, but this take it to a whole new level. I have a feeling that the Mirror was quite surprised at what evidence Harry’s attorney has in his possession. I wonder if there’s more that they haven’t gotten yet?
meredithconstant Is amazing in all her analysis. She’s so thorough and sheds so much light to what the press does.
Just wanted to +1 on Meredith. She’s brilliant. She can be found on YouTube and Twitter too. Really great thread pulling and analysis without getting too bogged down.
Wow, this is like a scene from a movie – with the Mirror throwing everything out of its car into the path of the bus that’s chasing it.
Also does any else think those pictures of Camilla being seen with Piers and Jeremy and the ones with Beatrice hugging Piers were published on purpose? Either the family was being spiteful and showing support to their “friends” or the press wanted to tug on their leashes and blackmail them more?
No wonder he looked so damn happy at the coronation.
“The last time I have to show up for any palace-connected event for the foreseeable future! Squee!!!!”
Piers should have left Meghan (and Harry) alone.
Twitter is showing piers stomping out of the studio when the reporter defends Meghan
Oy Morgan how does it feel?, you couldn’t take the heat from the weather man without throwing a diva strop, wonder how many times you will phone one of your Royal buddies now and hear, “sorry, this number is no longer available…….. TO YOU”,😂😂
Lol. And years later he’s still ranting about and attacking Alex Beresford. What IS it about these talented, attractive POC — who dare to stand up to this slimy little toad — that just gets to him? He really can’t take it, can he?
Harry declared in docuseries, as I recall (I can be wrong, maybe it was in one of his interviews), that he fights Tabloids not because of personal vengeance, but as the attempt to improve the system, to break the power of Murdoch’s empire. He is doing it for England. It’s clear that this “war” costs him and Meghan a lot. Time, money, mental pressure. Real King. The only one who is worth this “title” in this dirty family.
BTW, as I recall from the docuseries (the part when they were in friend’s flat in NY) Meghan wasn’t really the fan of the move, though it is clear that she supports him.
My question now is, if the news orgs currently being sued decide to turn and reveal where they get their information (the Royal family and their courtiers) to save their asses and their money, then what is the point of the “silent contract”? It would seem that would no longer be beneficial to/for the royal family. So now that this turn of events is unfolding in court, how will it ultimately affect the way the Royal family works with the British press/snake pit? If it becomes more common to reveal sources and those sources are the royal family or ppl in their employ, then it’s no longer a very silent contract. Do the gloves come off eventually?
These tabloid owners will eventually tear up the ‘silent contract’ when it affects their profits and it will, esp Murdoch as how much millions does his companies have to pay out in legals fees, fines and compensation. The Dominion case cost him close to a $1billion – the Fail has already made layoffs. His empire is crumbling and I pray that he lives long enough to see it happen – he won’t go to jail but it would be karmic justice for him to see his precious empire go bankrupt.
Yep! And I’m selfish enough to to hope that it happens soon — especially with Murdoch — as the US heads towards yet another pivotal presidential election.
I just know that Piers will never get over the narcissistic injury of Meghan simply not enjoying his company. Sorry, Piers. Meghan happens to be a good judge of character and she saw right through you to your rotten core. 🤷🏻♀️
Pretty awesome to see his ugly mug getting papped when he’s out and about now that HE is the story! I hope they pop out from bushes when he’s taking out his trash, hack HIS phone, and his life becomes a living hell from all the harassment. I cannot wait to read all the embarrassing details. I really hope someone breaks into his home to photograph his Meghan doll and his wall of Meghan pictures that no doubt looks like a serial killer’s obsession.
After having been asleep from 2016 to 2020 Karma is now putting in overtime.
Side Eye, I think that a journalist could probably find lots on him. After reading that article that Lauren posted above, I vote for Johnson.