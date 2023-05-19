Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval is ‘really loving the attention that this has brought him’



The Scandoval episode of Vanderpump Rules was a lot. Between Ariana and Tom’s conversation, his apology tour, his visiting Raquel at her apartment, Raquel’s glee in talking about their affair sex life with the producers — it was emotional, it was horrifying, it was a lot of things. While Raquel seemed thrilled and completely devoid of any remorse, it was clear that Tom felt bad, but is very eager to blame someone else (Ariana) for his actions so he can remain justifiable and the good guy in his own mind. Anyway, Ariana appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the episode and gamely answered a ton of questions about Tom and Raquel.

Ariana Madix is speaking her truth — and leaving her relationship with Tom Sandoval in the past.

On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, opened up about her split from her boyfriend of nine years after he had an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

“I thought it was laughable,” she told host Andy Cohen of Sandoval’s apology tour, which was showcased on Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.

Madix acknowledged that the entire season was difficult for her to watch, but said the most cringe-worthy moment was witnessing “the fabrication of a narrative that was being formed the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys, as well.”

When asked by Cohen if she had any suspicions of Sandoval and Leviss’s affair, Madix explained, “Well, when he would not come home or he would be out super late, I would ask him, ‘Where were you? What were you doing?’ And he would say, ‘I was at Schwartz’s.’ And I would say, ‘Really? Let me see your phone.’ And he would say, ‘Sure, here you go.’ So I would look at his texts, I would look at his phone.”

“He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding all of the evidence,” she continued, noting how she was only “picking up on” something that was “going on with him mentally.”

Madix denied claims that Sandoval attempted to break up with her before the bombshell affair news broke but alleged that he acted out once she discovered everything.

“From the moment I found out, he was screaming at me. We were in the backyard and he threw a beer can … he was more concerned about people hearing at TomTom than how I felt at all,” she said. “I think there’s some part of him that’s really loving the attention that this has brought him and as long as people continue to give him that attention, he will be happy about it.”

When asked if she thinks Leviss and Sandoval are in love, Madix expressed doubts. “I don’t know if they even know what that means,” she told Cohen, later disputing recent claims that their romance has burned out. “She was sending letters [for Sandoval] to my house four days ago!”

Madix also confirmed that forgiving Leviss or Sandoval is “not happening.”

“It’s so layered. It’s the manipulation, it’s the narcissism, it’s the double life. There’s so many layers to it,” she added of why this has resonated with so many. “Everybody has experienced one of those things and can relate to it — and has listened to my ex saying, ‘Accountability!’ for years.”

She added: “I feel good, I definitely feel as though my friends have put me in the best position to heal and grow, and I’m honestly just looking forward — only forward — and not looking back.”