Ariana Madix: Tom Sandoval is ‘really loving the attention that this has brought him’

The Scandoval episode of Vanderpump Rules was a lot. Between Ariana and Tom’s conversation, his apology tour, his visiting Raquel at her apartment, Raquel’s glee in talking about their affair sex life with the producers — it was emotional, it was horrifying, it was a lot of things. While Raquel seemed thrilled and completely devoid of any remorse, it was clear that Tom felt bad, but is very eager to blame someone else (Ariana) for his actions so he can remain justifiable and the good guy in his own mind. Anyway, Ariana appeared on Watch What Happens Live after the episode and gamely answered a ton of questions about Tom and Raquel.
Ariana Madix is speaking her truth — and leaving her relationship with Tom Sandoval in the past.
On Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, opened up about her split from her boyfriend of nine years after he had an affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.
“I thought it was laughable,” she told host Andy Cohen of Sandoval’s apology tour, which was showcased on Wednesday’s Vanderpump Rules season 10 finale.
Madix acknowledged that the entire season was difficult for her to watch, but said the most cringe-worthy moment was witnessing “the fabrication of a narrative that was being formed the entire time without my knowledge, behind my back, by not just my ex-boyfriend but his little flying monkeys, as well.”
When asked by Cohen if she had any suspicions of Sandoval and Leviss’s affair, Madix explained, “Well, when he would not come home or he would be out super late, I would ask him, ‘Where were you? What were you doing?’ And he would say, ‘I was at Schwartz’s.’ And I would say, ‘Really? Let me see your phone.’ And he would say, ‘Sure, here you go.’ So I would look at his texts, I would look at his phone.”
“He was very good at concealing his double life and hiding all of the evidence,” she continued, noting how she was only “picking up on” something that was “going on with him mentally.”
Madix denied claims that Sandoval attempted to break up with her before the bombshell affair news broke but alleged that he acted out once she discovered everything.
“From the moment I found out, he was screaming at me. We were in the backyard and he threw a beer can … he was more concerned about people hearing at TomTom than how I felt at all,” she said. “I think there’s some part of him that’s really loving the attention that this has brought him and as long as people continue to give him that attention, he will be happy about it.”
When asked if she thinks Leviss and Sandoval are in love, Madix expressed doubts. “I don’t know if they even know what that means,” she told Cohen, later disputing recent claims that their romance has burned out. “She was sending letters [for Sandoval] to my house four days ago!”
Madix also confirmed that forgiving Leviss or Sandoval is “not happening.”
“It’s so layered. It’s the manipulation, it’s the narcissism, it’s the double life. There’s so many layers to it,” she added of why this has resonated with so many. “Everybody has experienced one of those things and can relate to it — and has listened to my ex saying, ‘Accountability!’ for years.”
She added: “I feel good, I definitely feel as though my friends have put me in the best position to heal and grow, and I’m honestly just looking forward — only forward — and not looking back.”
Ariana was so good and looked so good on WWHL. Like her look, every single one of her answers was on point and the whole interview is worth a watch. The comment about Tom loving the attention was specifically in response to a question about what she thought about him changing the lyrics of his cover band’s rendition of “Schwartzy’s Mom” to say “Raquel is not for me.” Yeah, I buy that he’s loving it. It reeks of damage control (since Ariana fans go to his show with signs and chant her name) and also of enjoying his newfound notoriety a bit. A source revealed that Raquel dumped Tom and “he’s not for her,” but Ariana thinks that’s untrue because Raquel sent Tom a letter to their house. It could have been a break-up letter, but Ariana might be right that it’s BS because what’s the way forward for them? Break up and they caused all that pain for nothing? Another source (probably Tom’s) says he and Raquel were never a couple. I kind of think despite their “plan” to tell Ariana, he was still on the fence about going through with it! Ariana did say she won’t speak to them, have mutual friends with them, and will try to avoid filming with them again. She wants to sell their house (they’re still living in it and using third parties to communicate) and move forward.
Also, Ariana was asked about her new man she’s been spotted with since Coachella, Daniel Wai. Apparently they met at a wedding shortly after everything happened (so in March) and she says that he’s really nice and she’s “happy and satisfied.” Good for her!
Photos are screenshots from YouTube/WWHL and credit Getty
this dude looks like a 1930’s villain. I do not see the appeal of any of it.
Think the official name of his look is worm with a mustache.
I think he looks more like a sleazy porno star with that hideous tache.
I think he was definitely planning on leaving her, but in a way that wouldn’t destroy his brand and livelihood on the show. You could see he was laying the groundwork for their relationship having problems on the show. He was setting it up in his discussions with Tom Schwartz. And he’s lying. He wasn’t going to outright dump her on the reunion. IMO he was probably going to say on the reunion he was unsure about the relationship anymore, not happy, they had grown apart, lived together as roommates, and was rethinking his future. Then on hiatus, he would break up and secretly keep seeing Raquel, and when the new season began filming it would be about how Raquel had been his friend through the breakup and it was turning into something more.
Ariana was right. He is in the midst of a midlife crisis. And many people hit 40 and have this feeling of: Is this all there is? His band feels like a joke, but he is paying the nine-piece band out of his own pocket. Ariana has been his greatest defender and supporter, but she is very independent. Ariana has stated she never wants marriage (but believes in staying together as partners because you want to), and does not want kids. She stated she hasn’t changed her stance on that but froze her eggs anyway.
I do believe Jax was right in 2020. He said this relationship wouldn’t last, and no one believed him. He called them glorified roommates who occasionally had sex. He said they were too different. Tom goes out every night and Ariana would prefer to stay home and watch a movie. He said he felt deep down Tom does want a marriage and kids someday. Cut to the present: Jax said recently that maybe the couple should go their own way but that Ariana had always been there for Tom and supported him and that behind the scenes Tom is very difficult and Ariana protects Tom. BUT Jax said the way Tom did this, the complete disrespect towards her with the long betrayal and how it ended was awful. And Jax admitted he can’t judge because of his own past. He did say Ariana is a strong, independent woman, and that Raquel is easily manipulated and that’s why Tom Schwartz is drawn to her.
At one point, probably 7-8 years ago, he was semi-attractive but that ship sailed when he grew that awful mustache and did whatever that is to his hair. His face definitely reflects his personality. Ugh.
She looked STUNNING on WWHL, and she was so funny and confident in her answers. I don’t know how she does it. I’d be a mess in the floor if the whole country was that invested in my break up, but I’m proud of her for taking it all on!
I absolutely believe Tom planned to break up with her in between seasons, and he 100 percent laid the groundwork to be an innocent victim of mean Ariana who wouldn’t have sex with him even though he just loved her so much, and he had Schwartz helping him lie too. It was sickening to watch unfold knowing what we know, and it might’ve worked had we not known. Men like to act like victims when their partners or wives don’t want to be intimate, but if you look closely there’s always a damn good reason, it’s not like women just hate sex, he clearly didn’t prioritize her or make her feel desired or safe enough to be with him. I love that she’s getting all the opportunities while everyone hates him, it’s what he deserves for being a lying cheater all these years.,
Spot on on your observations. She did look amazing on WWHL. I agree. She was also on The View yesterday. Whoopie does not watch reality shows. You can tell she can’t be bothered with them and usually doesn’t participate in the discussion with the guests too much. She lets the others who follow the reality shows handle the guests. But Ariana was so poised and so classy and insightful throughout her appearance with the ladies on the View, of which several followed VP. I think Whoopie was so impressed by her she actually started engaging with Ariana and offered her great advice about moving forward.
I had not watched this show in years. But the Scandoval coverage made me realize I wanted to watch the fiery reunion, which then made me realize I would have to go back and watch the whole season. So I did go back and catch up when the story broke. After catching up, I literally couldn’t wait for Wednesdays to roll around for each new episode to air as it was fascinating watching it with the knowledge there was an affair going on.
I’ve watched this show from the beginning and have always had a soft spot for Ariana. Sandoval is an a-hole and his ego has exploded over the years! I can’t stomach James, though, and he’s now my 2nd least favorite after Tom Sandoval.
Letters in the mail? I find it hard to believe Raquel knows how to write more than a text.