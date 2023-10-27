Tara Reid shuts down eating disorder speculation: pick on me for something else



Tara Reid is one of those actresses who tabloids and mean girls have always considered to be fair game. I know she has her demons, but as Britney has reminded us, tabloid culture in the late 1990s/early 2000s was absolutely brutal and a complete double-standard. Over the years, Tara has been scrutinized for her social life, looks, and interviews she’s given while seemingly not-fully sober. She’s not perfect, and she’s had bad public moments (likely a result of her substance abuse issues), but she doesn’t seem like a bad person. One of the most frequent things that Tara gets criticized for is her weight. Over the years, Tara has received unwanted comments about her weight, and periodically, she gives an interview to clap back at the noise. Following her recent appearance on season two of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, Tara has faced another round of what she considers to be skinny-shaming and concern-trolling. Once again, Tara is trying to set the record straight.

The Days of Our Lives alum, 47, recently spoke to the Los Angeles Inquisitor and opened up about the constant criticism she receives about her weight. “If we were overweight then they can’t say anything because that’s bullying. But it’s the same thing if you’re skinny. That’s still bullying too,” [Reid] said. Reid said her body has been a topic of discussion since the early 2000s when her career kicked off. However, she’s received more criticism lately after appearing in season 2 of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test. Now she’s hoping to shut down the speculation that she’s suffered from eating disorders once and for all. “I have no anorexia and never have,” she clarified. “And I definitely don’t have any bulimia. I’m terrified of throwing up, so that’s not gonna happen. And I love food too much. So anyone that says I’m anorexic or bulimic, they’re wrong. So stop it. Leave me alone. Pick on me again on something else, but not on those two things. It’s not right.” The American Pie star has previously slammed some of the body-shaming she’s gotten over the years. Back in 2021, Reid took to Instagram to shut down the hate she received after posting a photo of herself in a bikini. “I am not too skinny, I have a high metabolism,” she told her followers. “Anyone with a high metabolism understands it’s impossible to gain weight. All I do is eat. To everyone who wrote something nice and stuck up for me, I love you! And keep spreading that love, it is the only thing that will save this world.” The actress later told PageSix that she was “doing well” despite the constant scrutiny. “I’ve always been thin,” Reid said at the time. “So these stories are kind of crazy because it’s like there’s nothing that has changed for forever. This is who I am, this is what I am, this is what I’m [aspiring] to be.” Reid explained that hopefully her self-love and acceptance will “change the minds of bullies.” However, if not, then she’s “OK with that.” “I’ve gone through it for so many years that, you know, sometimes I feel bad for them because if they’re that miserable writing things at home, what are they doing?” she said. “That’s negative. You know, it’s hurtful.” “Love will always beat hate,” Reid added. “It’s just so hard to find love because you’ve got to find it in yourself first.”

Honestly, I feel for Tara, because I think she is one of those people who just cannot beat her demons. I get what she’s saying about commenting on weight being a double-standard. Even if she were too thin as the result of disordered eating or drug use, there’s a difference between trying to shame someone publicly for being “too thin” and sitting them down in private to find out if they are okay. Tara infamously had an unfortunate boob job and some pretty bad liposuction done back in 2004 because even though she knew she was skinny, she “wanted a six pack.” She suffered through years of ridicule and was asked about it so many times in subsequent interviews that it couldn’t have been good for her mental health. Honestly, for all of her talk about self-love, something in her words worries me that she still isn’t quite there yet. I hope this is just a case of, “You can’t tell tone over text,” though, and that she really is finally doing better. Also, I just went back and relistened to that wild exchange she had with Jenny McCarthy several years ago, and her bitchy quip, “I hope your tits get even nicer, because they’re amazing. The same guy who did mine, right?” is giving me life right now.

