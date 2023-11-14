Prince William & Kate posted a slick video of their snorkeling trip in the Bahamas

In 2021, Prince William and Kate started their own YouTube channel. The original idea was possibly to get into a “content war” with the Sussexes, given Harry and Meghan’s Netflix contract. But really, the YT channel ended up like everything else Will and Kate touch – kind of boring, handed off to other people, and unappealing to the public. The Kensington Palace media team still dutifully post “slick,” expensive-looking videos, and it’s clear that William has hired some videographers and commercial directors who know what they’re doing. Speaking of, the KP YouTube channel just got around to posting a video made in 2022, during the Waleses’ Caribbean Flop Tour.

They brought along a whole-ass commercial director to film this video in The Bahamas. It features an eco-project, Coral Vita, which won an Earthshot Prize in 2021. Here’s what I don’t understand… why did it take a year and a half to post this video? And why are they spending money to hire a commercial director to travel with them and make these videos? Who or what is paying for that?

Also: Will and Kate spent a lot of time in the water during that flop tour. They also went scuba-diving in Belize, in addition to snorkeling in the Bahamas. Is that why they sat on this video for 18-19 months? Because they didn’t want to remind people how f–king tone deaf that whole tour was? And to think, they hired a commercial director to travel with them and capture all of this behind-the-scenes footage of their snorkeling and scuba diving.