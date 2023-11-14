Prince William & Kate posted a slick video of their snorkeling trip in the Bahamas

In 2021, Prince William and Kate started their own YouTube channel. The original idea was possibly to get into a “content war” with the Sussexes, given Harry and Meghan’s Netflix contract. But really, the YT channel ended up like everything else Will and Kate touch – kind of boring, handed off to other people, and unappealing to the public. The Kensington Palace media team still dutifully post “slick,” expensive-looking videos, and it’s clear that William has hired some videographers and commercial directors who know what they’re doing. Speaking of, the KP YouTube channel just got around to posting a video made in 2022, during the Waleses’ Caribbean Flop Tour.
They brought along a whole-ass commercial director to film this video in The Bahamas. It features an eco-project, Coral Vita, which won an Earthshot Prize in 2021. Here’s what I don’t understand… why did it take a year and a half to post this video? And why are they spending money to hire a commercial director to travel with them and make these videos? Who or what is paying for that?
Also: Will and Kate spent a lot of time in the water during that flop tour. They also went scuba-diving in Belize, in addition to snorkeling in the Bahamas. Is that why they sat on this video for 18-19 months? Because they didn’t want to remind people how f–king tone deaf that whole tour was? And to think, they hired a commercial director to travel with them and capture all of this behind-the-scenes footage of their snorkeling and scuba diving.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Instar.
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishi
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-
The Duchess of Cambridge onboard a boat from the Bahamas Platinum Jubilee Sailing Regatta at Montagu Bay, one of the first sailing regattas in the Bahamas since the start of the pandemic, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Nassau, BAHAMAS – Prince William and wife Kate Middleton, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge pictured Meeting with Key Workers at the Garden of Remembrance, Nassau, Bahamas, Recognising the impact of COVID-19 in The Bahamas, The Duke and Duchess will meet key workers who have been on the frontline of the response to the pandemic. They will hear about their experiences and thank them for their incredible work in helping to keep local communities safe.
Pictured: Prince William
BACKGRID USA 25 MARCH 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
North America Rights Only – Abaco, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Prince William, Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated
North America Rights Only – Grand Bahama, Bahamas -20220326-
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to Daystar Evangelical Church Abaco in The Bahamas, to learn about the impact of Hurricane Dorian in 2019 and to see how communities are still being rebuilt, on day eight of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee. Abaco, a chain of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, was hit by winds of up to 185mph during Hurricane Dorian in 2019 leaving 75% of homes across the chain of islands damaged and resulting in tragic loss of life.
During a visit to Fish Fry in Abaco, a traditional Bahamian culinary/.
During a visit to the Memorial Wall to remember victims of the 2019 hurricane at the Memorial Garden in Abaco.
During a visit to Grand Bahama Children’s Home, which provides a home environment to vulnerable children who are not able to live with their families
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before p
North America Rights Only – Nassau, Bahamas -20220325-Royal Visit to the Caribbean – Day 7
The Duke Duchess of Cambridge in Nassau, Bahamas, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
-PICTURED: Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
North America Rights Only – New Providence, Bahamas -20220325-The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attend a reception hosted by the Governor General of the Bahamas Sir Cornelius Alvin Smith, at the Baha Mar resort on the island of New Providence in the Bahamas to with meet community leaders and people from across the Bahamas’ many islands, on day seven of their tour of the Caribbean on behalf of the Queen to mark her Platinum Jubilee
-PICTURED: Catherine Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William
-PHOTO by: PA IMAGES/INSTARimages.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact INSTAR Images for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207. This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. INSTAR Images reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
*big yawn*
Coral farming is incredibly important. If we lose the reefs, the oceans will be in dire peril.
If we lose the sharks, it will result in a cascade of events that will make the earth inhabitable for him snd. Period. End of story. And the reefs are a huge part of their survival.
That is entirely correct and massively important to note. However, this seems performative: I sincerely doubt William has any serious eco passion, just as I doubt Kate has any genuine interest in early years. Do such reservations matter, as long as they get the message across? I don’t know. Put it this way: I’d rather read your comments, MoxyLady007, than watch this video, simply because you sound totally engaged, sincere and clued up.
@moxylady007
Exactly!!
I’m so glad that there are more people who know about how incredibly important it is to protect f.e. sharks. Nature conservation, environmental protection and species protection is, to put it simply, just human protection!!!
And I could vomit when I see hypocrats like Peg and his father who use this incredibly important topic as PR for themselves and don’t achieve anything else.
@MoxyLady007, my big yawn was directed solely towards WandK, not the wonderful work done by others to save and restore these incredible ecosystems.
The money wasted on producing this self promotion should have been given to “Earthshot” It is supposed to be about saving the enviroment. W & K’s tone deaf egos are unbelievable. The UK population is struggling and these two are flaunting their luxury “breaks” from working so much…… Donate to help others is not in their thinking.
This is friggin’ gold. Theatrically exploring the sea bottom with an underwater videographer. The voice over is *chef’s kiss*
Also though they have discovered a way to break the coral into smaller pieces and then I believe using ultrasonic waves – don’t quote me, I watched this years ago – increase the coral growth time and time needed for the corals to be ready to be attached to farms by more than 1/2 the time.
👁👄👁
And she’s doing the royal hands-in-front-of-your-hooch pose, even underwater! hahahahaha
That’s actually a scuba-diving thing. If you hold your hands like that, you are less likely to damage the coral or disturb the sandy bottom. It tends to be a sign of an experienced diver (much as I am not a stan).
Did I miss the part where he allowed his future queen to speak? No?
I know I for one am fascinated to hear her take on the importance of preserving the coral reefs, but if it can’t be her, maybe I’ll settle for a real scientist.
This is definitely gonna be the thing to make Tweedledum and Tweedle Dummier happen. This is it you guys!
WTF. This is just coming out now? Is it because of the backlash they got right after the tour so they decided to wait till things died down? Still a very bad decision to have it shown even now. They never learn nor listen!
Funny story, this morning I was reading a news story about the number of people now turning their fridges off in an attempt to save money because the cost of living crisis is so desperate. Given that their houses are freezing and there probably won’t be much food in there anyway I can see the logic. This is the state we’re in.
Outstanding timing from the brain trust at KP.
This reeks of they are trying to convince the English people that they still vacation together. How many people pay enough attention to them to realize this happened over a year ago?
Is that social media guy they snapped up after the Sussexit still working for them?
Nope, he left last year, when they were still the Cambridges and before they became Waleses. Must’ve been really frustrating trying to put lipstick on a pig and being asked to weave gold out of nothing. He works with something called Mission Overstory now.
dido, I just looked up Mission Overstory, and this is where we should be looking for climate innovation. I have no doubt he’s much happier working where he knows he’s making a difference.
They hope we forget this was part of the flop tour and connect it with Earthshot instead. Flop tour? What flop tour? It’s Earthshot, guys!
That’s what I’m thinking, but too little, too late.
A great cause! Coral reefs are hugely important in our planet, but they are indeed slowly disappearing. If I could have more about the work that Coral Vita do and less from the hopeless pair, I’d be more keen (see what I did here?) to support 🌍💩! Out of curiosity, are there any other videos like that on the other winners on this YouTube channel?
It’s tough right? I hate William. He’s a horrific human being.
But I want to save the planet. And earth shot could actually be something significant. I’ve outlined 45 million different ways it could and should be done.
This was one of them. …. Done on only one contestant. From two years ago.
🤦🏻♀️
It does have the potential to be something greater! But when they behave as if it’s their vehicle to “success” and “fame”, this is what we have! A half-assed attempt and so many What Ifs…
On the PBS app (mine’s on my iPad), if your area station is carrying the one hour video of the ES ceremony, there’s five “extras” videos talking about the 2023 finalists in each of the categories. The videos are a little too short to give much info on each project, and the audio for the narrator is a bit too low, but it’s something. It was obviously done by the ES organization itself. No idea when they were done, if they were available before the Singapore event. Hopefully they were, in which case they should have been better publicized. I wonder how that could’ve been done…hmmm.
I think they sat on this because it’s related to Earthsh!t. It probably didn’t dawn on them to include this as part of the Caribbean tour because they wanted November credits for it.
Possibly someone involved did notice that Coral Vita had mostly white people in that video and wanted that decoupled from the colonial visit.
I regret listening to that “music” for three minutes while watching their YouTube video. Pay for better quality for all our sakes!
But, if my timing is correct, the caribbean tour was in March 2022. The last earthshot was in boston in December 2022. So why not use the video then?
Because they knew it was a rich person video but they really needed to distract from the nasty side eye at the recent concert.
This at best should have been released when William was actually at Earthshot the week before. Even then the delay is hard to explain if it relates to a winner from the year before.
Becks1, That is a really good question and I have no logical explanation for you. In fact, they should have saved it till Earthsh!t 1, so it makes no sense.
1. They had some kind of disagreement as to how Coral Vita vs the Peggingtons were depicted in that video? 2. They wanted no references to the Caribbean tour? 3. Someone who was working on the video quit and it languished during their search for a replacement? 4. They have engagements saved up so they can publish something they’ve done while on vacation?
One other possible explanation could be that this video wasn’t filmed almost 2 years ago but more recently, during one of their many vacations and they brought with them the film producer..they’ve done this before during their vacations last year in Jordan where a professional photographer took their Christmas photo. Obviously, they are afraid of the backlash they would receive during this economic crisis and they tried to connect this video to last year’s Caribbean tour…
It is very odd – I could believe that they filmed it in 2022 and then sat on it after the disastrous Caribbean Colonialist tour. Nothing reinforces the “we are rich, clueless tourists using this trip as an all-expenses paid vacation and care nothing for anyone else” then posting this video immediately after being fired on live TV, then heavily criticized when they got home. And perhaps they thought about releasing it for Boston’s self congratulatory events, but again ran into unexpected criticism ( the Susan Hussey mess, the Sussexes Netflix promo came out, and a poor reception in Boston). I’m trying to remember from last year, forgive me if I got something wrong, but that’s what I remember.
So I could see them deciding to wait and try to release it in time to distract from the Sussex’s series, which they knew was happening. Remember the emails that came out when the palace tried to pretend that they had never been contacted, then had to admit that they actually had AND that they had tried their very best to get their hands on a copy first? Nobody was going to be distracted by a video of these two snorkeling then, nor when Harry’s book came out.
So maybe it just got left in a drawer somewhere, then with the next Earthsh!t awards being announced, they were like “aha!”. But they also seem to have released this on or near Charles’ birthday celebrations, and you know he’s not going to be happy about that.
IIRC the original clip and statement about them going diving was received terribly, adding to the backlash why were taxpayers funding their holiday when it was supposed to be a royal tour.
The comments under this video aren’t much better
Not the first time they are accused of that.
See the off days on tours or when they wanted to enjoy the view on top of a hill by themselves and the press, who’d lugged heavy equipment halfway up that hill, nearly revolted.
Also noticed that they usually go abseiling etc together and not with the people they are visiting?
Yeah. All I saw were 2 people vacationing on the tax payer’s dime in a place where many tax payer’s will never visit or can’t afford to visit.
Indeed!!!! That’s pretty much how they roll, isn’t it? Vacations and outings (film premieres, sports events, etc) masquerading as “work”
Harry went scuba diving in Heart of Invictus so these two had to post a film as well.
Reminding everyone their royal visits are glorified holidays
If Harry was as petty as these folks pretend he is, he would re-release the snorkeling video of him and Gabe in Hawaii snorkeling directly after the Invictus Games in The Hague. This snorkeling video is from The Heart of Invictus. Many of the gutter gossipers commented at the time that they did not know Harry could Scuba dive. And this was after the games, not during the games which occupied Harry’s full attention. If the Wales are looking for relevancy, this is not it.
If it took them a year and a half to make a 3 minutes video, the people they hire are just as incompetent as they are.
Every influencer making videos of this quality or higher, quadruple the length and releasing them every single flipping day/week after they edited them themselves ….
🤦🏻♀️🤷🏻♀️
Whats that hand signal they give each other under water,is it some scuba sign?
Yes
I actually think this is a good video! It’s a shame they were so incompetent during that trip so they weren’t able to release it then, because it does a good job highlighting an important organization and it’s connection to Earth Shot, while giving a little (dare I say it?) Sex appeal w Will and Kate. It would have been even better to hear what the organization is doing w Earthshot prize money, and how people around the world can help them further (they should have had their logo somewhere w website). I deeply despise Will, but he actually looks fantastic and muscular here and Kate looks pretty and athletic. This could have been an act of good – informing the public, helping this organization, and demonstrating how Earth Shot and the monarchy can act as a force for good. Instead, their flop was so horrendously bad they had to bury this video. What a shame.
Michael goldberg, you know what would have been better? If at the end they would have given the website to CoralVita and how to donate. I would have liked to know how big the organization is, too. If they would stop making it about PR, they would accomplish much more.
Oh the memories, didn’t Kate proudly post how she’d gotten her scuba diving diploma, when she’d not been working because she suffered from morning sickness?
She got a lot of criticism for that.
Can you get your scuba cert while pregnant? That seems really off. The build up of different gases in the blood while doing this seem pretty dangerous to a fetus.
Basically confirmed how much time she had for vacations over the years that she could log in the hours to get certified for that. They didn’t make it sound like the beginner certification either.
Not to excuse her general laziness, but it doesn’t take long at all to get scuba certified. I got my open water certification (theory plus open water dives) and my advanced open water certification combined on a holiday in 9 days. People do it on vacations all the time, it’s not that intensive, you’re doing the pool sessions plus 1-2 dives per day. Even less if you’ve done the theory component before you take your trip.
But I don’t think you’re not supposed to dive while pregnant? I vaguely remember her buying a wetsuit way back when they lived in Wales, pre-first baby so I think she got her qualification earlier.
Kate dedicating even 9 days to anything is more than she has done for any of her work engagements which is the issue here. All her holidays are funded by the taxpayer and at the time this certification was mentioned, she was claiming that she wasn’t able to work more.
William says that coral farming is ‘quite technical ‘. In fact it’s so simple that it’s been done as a challenge on The Amazing Race. But good for them if they think anyone finds this stunt inspiring.
I heard recently that you can do this sort of thing on vacation. Groups like this take volunteers & eco-tourism has become quite the thing. Rather than coming in & enjoying a place, you come in, enjoy, and help the local environment. So, not that technical if it can be done by volunteers.
But……..what about Big Blue? Isn’t KKKate endangering ‘that’ ring???? Why is KKKate wearing ‘that’ ring in those conditions? Where is the outcries from all of the Meghan haters?
This is the snorkelling video I believe was released hot on the tail of her remembrance photos, as a palate cleanser to counteract the reality of what she looks like.
Honestly I think they sat on it for Earthshot follow up, and to quench the fire from the flop tour. It’s the best thing I’ve seen from William in terms of raising the profile of an important organization doing important work… but I wish I didn’t have to see his wet bald head.
Why didn’t they release it during last year’s earthshot? They had then as well if they really filmed during the Caribbean tour.
The protection of our coral reefs is monumentally important, it’s a shame it was used as nothing more than a photo-op for the worst royal influencers.
They sat on it until now, to distract from the cenotaph pictures and because of Harry’s video. They wanted people to forget just how VERY BAD the tour was, and another reason is because it probably took a year to splice together a few good shots! But yeah, wait until it’s bloomin freezing cold, storms are battering the country and folks are unable to afford decent hot meals for their families, and THEN post a video of two privileged, tax payer funded pratts swimming around in the lovely warm sea. Oh and that picture of keen with the googly eyes, made me think of “finding nemo” and those greedy seagulls going “mine, mine, mine, mine *.
Anna, this! Exactly this. He’s not even the right person to deliver the message even if it weren’t a photo-op . Flying your environmental prize ceremony all over the globe isn’t helping his saving-the-earth cred.
They put this out the day before KFC’s 75th birthday? Isn’t this stepping on his news cycle?
No it was uploaded to coincide with the Earthshot Awards which aired on Sunday.
That was my thought, too – we know that Charles is very insecure and jealous of the other family members who “steal” “his” spotlight. I would not be surprised to hear that Charles was unhappy about his heir posting something during his father’s birthday week. It’s ridiculous and juvenile, yes, but I would not be surprised.
A majority of the comments in the Daily Fail under the article about the snorkeling trip were scathing re Scarecrow and Mr King.
I’m not even clicking on the youtube video lol.
It’s not that the ES ideas are bad. It’s that ES as an entity is executed so badly.
William (and/or Kate) could spend the few months before the awards visiting these kinds of projects that are nominees or finalists. Instead, they seem to half-ass it months later and its just an aside – oh an ES winner! highlight them through actual visits or zoom calls or whatever BEFORE you give out the awards so people actually care who wins.
And this – this is just a reminder that they spent their Caribbean tour scuba diving and snorkeling and are now trying to justify it as work.
I’m not watching this but why are those two in the video and not focus on the Earthshot winner? Or maybe the person is in there but you couldn’t tell from the promo.
Also posting this a year and a half from when it was done is just bad and so obvious they were trying to distract from the nasty looks at the Remembrance Day concert.
“they spent their Caribbean tour scuba diving and snorkeling and are now trying to justify it as work.”
I thought that Caribbean tour was at behest of britgov foreign office, and paid for by taxpayers of visitor and host countries. Yet, they included work related to his private charity – does this get split out with cost covered by 🌎💩 charity for that part of trip? Actually don’t know why I ask since BRFCo is so adept at obfuscating their true cost.
This is actually something that the British Public should be asking every time. When Luxembourg did an audit on the way their royal family worked one of the main findings was that government money was definitely going into the personal charity work that the royals carried out. I would not be shocked if it turned out that the sovereign grant was paying for all sort of “charity” work and foundation employees.
They did something like this in September in Scotland when they visited the seaweed project affiliated with one of the ES winners – and I had the same thought, that’s what eco warrior Will should be doing more of. Thing was, that visit was sandwiched between the big ten minute visit to the church to pay respects on HM’s death, and followed by a visit to the lifeboat station nearby. IIRC, that organization was also part of Bloomberg’s NYC ES summit a week or so later. So, the visit wasn’t a bad idea, just poorly executed. Because of the huge pre-trip hype over what W&K were doing to mark the anniversary of TQ’s death, any impact of the ES project visit was lost in the shuffle.
And of course, it was pretty much a one off, instead of something they could have been doing all along.
Not to mention they needed to hover in their helicopter for an hour waiting to safely land… Gee, I wonder if lower carbon travel option was available.
I’ve always wondered why William and Kate thought that they needed their own You Tube Channel and Kaiser has helped me to realise why. They thought that Harry and Meghan were going to launch a YouTube channel and William and Kate felt that they needed to have one to compete.
Even swimming underwater, she awkwardly doesn’t know what to do with her hands.
I think the video is fine. If it were not for how much W&K are despised (rightfully so), I don’t believe there would be so much negativity around the content. I learned something, which is what I would have wanted. Do an intro and let the winners have the spotlight. That would have been better, but it was fine.
I agree. It’s fine. WandK are still odious, but the subject matter and production quality are not problematic.
Ken and Barbie go scuba diving
I’m fascinated by the sea, but I’m sorry, these two make everything boring.
I forgot they even had a YT channel until Kaiser reminded us 🙂 – Many people don’t care about them. I agree though with the comments above, that taxpayers should care they are vacationing and taking scuba diving lessons on their dime.
I love Kate’s pic with the two Black women. She looks outraged, traumatized and as if she’s scolding them all at the same time. Biatch.
I didn’t watch the whole thing but I did see Wills touching the coral-was that part of demonstrating coral farming? I ask because anytime/anywhere I’ve snorkeled, always told to absolutely not touch the coral, that you can really damage it. 🤷♀️
So, what’s happened in the two years since this outfit got the prize?
Now this is cool! Well done for once Waleses
Snorkeling takes a lot of breath control and good lung volume. Isn’t she a smoker?