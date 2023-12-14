Andrew Shue & Marilee Fiebig have a ‘true relationship,’ are moving on from their exes



It’s been a full week since the news dropped that Andrew Shue, Marilee Fiebig, Amy Robach, and T.J. Holmes are in a ‘Shania Twain’ situation. Just as Amy and T.J. were making minor headlines for their new podcast, the news dropped via Page Six that Andrew and Marilee are dating now too. The former couple, who won’t stop talking about how in love they are, were livid to have had their press cycle commandeered. I think everyone is in agreement that Marilee and Andrew both upgraded in the partners department.

Rather than take the high road and say, “We’re happy they’re happy. Best of luck to them!” and make some dumb joke about how they could all just house swap now, T.J. and Amy threw a little hissy fit on this week’s episode of their podcast. T.J. accused Andrew and Marilee of having an agenda and hilariously said, “We are not going to get into that back and forth game because gossip is toxic.” Well, let’s see how long that resolution lasts because a new report from US Weekly insists that Andrew and Marilee are in a “true relationship” with genuine feelings for each other.

Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig are “happy together” as they move on from respective exes Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The blossoming romance is more than just “a rebound,” the insider adds, telling Us that Shue and Fiebig’s “feelings for each other are genuine.” Per the source, Shue and Fiebig “knew each other” from going on double dates when they were still married to Robach and Holmes. “They always got along,” the insider notes. Holmes filed for divorce from Fiebig, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine, in December 2022. Nearly one year later, Us confirmed in October that the former couple reached a settlement. Robach and Shue, meanwhile, were declared legally single earlier this year. (Both Robach and Shue welcomed children with their first spouses before tying the knot 2010.) Following their departure from GMA3, Robach and Holmes teamed up for a new project as they continued to give fans glimpses of their romance. The first episode of their “Amy & T.J.” podcast dropped on December 5, during which the pair asserted that they were both already separated when their relationship began. They didn’t inform anyone at ABC at the time — or even their families — that they were dating. “I’m still saying I’m sorry [to my daughters] … and it’s just been a really hard, hard journey that will continue,” Robach confessed. “We’re all in therapy.” News broke of Shue and Fiebig’s relationship hours after their exes shared their side of the affair story. Despite being “hurt” by the way her marriage to Holmes ended, the insider tells Us that Fiebig is ready to “put the past in the past.” “She’s willing to move on and let go of the anger because she feels she has found a true relationship with Andrew, and he feels the same way,” the source adds. While the relationship came as a shock to fans, a second insider tells Us that Holmes and Robach have been aware of their exes’ connection for a few months. “It was surprising, but they didn’t think it was anything serious or worth a lot of energy,” the second source says, adding that Holmes and Robach were “annoyed” by the timing of the relationship reveal. “It seemed planned … and so petty.”

I truly love this for them. Getting involved with the spouse of the person that your partner cheated on you with is definitely not a conventional start to a relationship, but as long as they’re in a healthy one, who cares? I’m glad they’re drying each other’s tears and all that. They both deserve to be happy. I’m pretty sure they’re going to last a lot longer than T.J. and Amy will. And speaking of, y’all, there is no way that Robach and Holmes are going to be able to resist saying or doing something catty about this report. They’re the gift that keeps on giving. At this point, it’s the only reason anyone is paying any attention to them or even showing any remote interest in their podcast.