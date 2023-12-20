Duchess Meghan made a cute surprise appearance in a Clevr Blends video

Three years ago, we learned that the Duchess of Sussex invested in a small oat-milk latte start-up called Clevr Blends. Clevr Blends is Montecito-based. Soon after she invested in the company, Meghan sent Oprah Winfrey a gift basket with Clevr Blends products, and Oprah quickly did an Instagram video where she blended a latte and praised the company. The palace was blindsided and they made sure to tell everyone that “eyebrows were raised” over an American woman investing in an American start-up. Clevr Blends has been doing great business ever since, so much so that Meghan barely even has to shill for the company – Meghan has popped up on Clevr’s IGs before now, but this is possibly the cutest appearance she’s made:
Meghan in ClevrBlends new video ❤❤ pic.twitter.com/xGohOeHPOf
— Katerina 🇺🇦 (@Le__Katerina) December 19, 2023
Please, this is adorable. Meghan in the background of all of the shots, then failing with the fistbump in the last part. Love it. The Mail is predictably incandescent, and they called this video “bizarre” and claimed that “the former senior royal used her connections to promote the company.” Her connections to… Oprah. They make it sound like Meghan forced QEII to make a Clevr Blends commercial on her deathbed. The British papers are also saying Meghan has “gone back to her acting roots.” I hope she has – I would love to see more of Meghan in Clevr’s advertising and social media!
This was so cute and was the palate cleanser I needed after the THR bulls&^t. A reminder that Meghan is living her best life, getting rich and having fun. I went and ordered some tea last night lol.
This was adorable! Meghan invested in Clevr Blends (is she still involved?), so being part of promotion is a no-brainer.
Btw, this is one of the RF’s commercial deals—which is classier to you guys? https://news.sky.com/story/amp/queens-grandson-peter-phillips-flogs-royal-connections-in-chinese-milk-ad-11913938
That’s quite rich coming going after Meghan supporting an American start up from Peter milking with the Chinese Communist Party and regime as he “travels the world in luxury” all at the costs of the members of Britain and the rest of the CW countries. Did Peter happen to share some of his milk to the millions that are starving in Britain??
I think that Meghan looked like perfection here!! Great deal for Clevr Blends too!!
I was going to get some as it seems great. Meg looks really fit there too. Unfortunately it has erythitol so I won’t try it. But just knowing about it inspires me to experiment more with my own non dairy drinks (going to try adding Tumeric, and different spice /tea/ milk combos.)
I had to give up coffee for GERD and switch to Clevr Blends. I love them. The chai latte one is the best!
I’m going to buy some, too😊
It was lovely. Meghan is always delivering the unexpected. I hope sales soar further.
I am not a coffee drinker but if it’s available in n the U.K. l am tempted to buy for my hubby.
The Mail will be big mad about Meghan forever!
And they can stay mad.
Meghan is adorable. 😍
It was a nice video of Meg doing everything lol. Nice to see her having fun. How long before Can’t or any of them really copying this. Meg did hers for a company and product she believes in. What will the copiers in the cult do? Ads for tabloids lol.
If she is going back to her acting roots, the BaRF should be happy – that was their plan all along when Harry brought her into the family.
And this was adorable. But it must suck that no matter what H&M do, salty island never stops trying to bring them down.
I didn’t notice she was on all scenes on my first watch 😅 That was awesome and very cute video for a startup company. I am so happy we see Meghan having fun. She really cleaned the salty island from her shoes, love it!!
Someone had to point it out before I realized that that woman was Meghan 😊
Meghan is adorable in the ad. Countdown to a member of the BRF trying to do something similar because they can’t help themselves.
Omg I DARE them to do a video where they’re not front and center. A “Where’s Wiglet?” if you will.
This was funny and I loved seeing Meghan with people who obviously enjoy her company.
This was delightful! I hope it is a sign of more things to come.
I have a Stanley! I drink Clevr blends! I’m JUST LIKE MEGHAN!!!!
Seriously though this was a super cute video and really well done – I watched it like 5 times for Meghan and so Clevr got what they wanted from it – more views, more shares, etc.
LOL, Becks1. I’m a dork with a tumbler problem, and what I identified her drinking from is the brand Simple Modern in the color “Almond Birch”.
*adds to amazon cart* here’s the link for other CBers lol
https://www.amazon.com/Simple-Modern-Tumbler-Handle-Insulated/dp/B0BHBP1X1B/ref=sr_1_1?crid=D1P1W4Q5MHJ0&keywords=simple%2Bmodern%2B40%2Boz%2Btumbler&qid=1703082262&sprefix=simple%2Bmodern%2Caps%2C231&sr=8-1&th=1
I just bought one too! I’m so easily influenced by anything Meghan! LOL
I also am obsessed with tumblers and I grabbed it in the lavender mist color!
I got the Night Sky 😍
I am weak, and it’s super cute in Baja mix. I am a fan of the easy to find tumbler, since I am forever putting one down and losing it.
I agree it’s super cute and they didn’t even need to mention her name but she was noticed within minutes of the IG post being made.
Of course the usuals will have fits but there is nothing to criticize here, as she is using her heat score to help publicize a smaller woman owned company.
Yeah, becks, but DO YOU SHARE A NAME WITH HER?!
No I can only win so much lol 🤣🤣🤣🤣
I got one for myself and my son! I got the cream leopard and bought him the chartreuse.
I hope they’re awesome because I would love them to be my gifts for friends this upcoming year.
I LOVE their mission statement.
Thanks for reminding me I have a son, and Christmas is coming SOON, LOL! I got him the chartreuse too, I cannot turn down a marked down price.
@Bean, I bought the cream leopard for a white elephant gift exchange at work, and it is gorgeous.
I was immediately struck by the latte tumbler – Fellow is available on Amazon too. They look really cool, I’m going to order one and try it.
You’ve sold me on the Sleepytime, London Fog, and Chai 🙂
the fact that anyone can find something objectionable about this fun lil video for the company’s social media shows how warped anti-meghan derangement syndrome is among the rags. It’s not that serious, omg! They’re so butthurt Meghan is a normal person who has cultivated friendships with normal people and will participate in charming little stunts like this. They don’t understand people who aren’t incapable, malignant narcissists.
I’m just waiting for the screeching of she’s invading her own privacy🙄
Just wait until William or Kate does something similar, the press and royalists will be singing a different tune.
Yeah it was super cute and goofy. Very lighthearted. I saw the BM write ups about how bizarre and cringey it was and I’m like how? Do they know actual humans, anyone without a giant stick up their asses because I was like oh lol she’s in every scene haha. They are deranged. If any other celeb did this they’d be calling it cute or “cheeky”. I think they try to describe everything her and Harry do like this as “bizarre” ( they did the same for his girl dad promotion, and when he wore the Orange for Invictus last year) because they know the others are supremely awkward.
This is the Meghan we knew prior to her marrying into #ThatFamily, Happy she and her husband are ignoring the noise and just living their authentic life. The best is yet to come for this couple. We all know the press is ramping up to be their brutal selves,
It was an enjoyable video featuring Meg engaging in various activities, which was nice to see her enjoying herself. I wonder how long it will take for others, especially Can’t and the rest, to replicate this. Meg created hers in support of a company and product she genuinely believes in
Can the BRF and the Tabloids get a clue, that Meghan don’t give a fcuk what they say or do.
The British Tabloids are so use to pulling the strings of the BRF, telling how high to jump, that thought it would work with Harry and Meghan, not going to happen.
Meghan started working at 13, and is not afraid of hard work.
She is so cute in this. Just really cute.
Agreed, Jais. I love it when she’s letting her dork flag fly.
Fun! Casually dressed, laughing Meghan is my favorite Meghan.
I LIKE this video! Watched it several times.
Fun, humorous, self-deprecating, sweet even. What’s not to like? says a normal person.
Sorry, forgot to add …
“slightly nerdy” reference is *chef’s kiss*
Meghan’s commitment to the “Less IS More” branding is REALLY paying off for anything she supports❣️ Impactful & adorable❤️
I got their matcha when M was first announced as an investor and really liked it! I want to try their sleepy time tea. Has anyone tried it or their other flavors?
I’ve tried most of their items, except the coffee and highly recommend the Sleepy Time latte and the Golden Latte.
Let me talk to you about Clevr Blends. No, I am not an investor, or a paid influencer, LOL, but I’ve subscribed for a few years so I have tried most of the varieties by this point.
Sleepytime Latte – I LOVE this one. It tastes like an almond latte to me. Very good, no bitter aftertaste.
London Fog Super Latte – this is my new favorite, its an earl grey/tea flavored latte. I know that sounds weird but its delicious.
Rose Cocoa Super Latte – kind of like a hot chocolate with a bit of a floral aftertaste, perfect afternoon pick me up.
Matcha Super Latte – good matcha flavor, a little bitter for me, caffeinated.
Golden SuperLatte – a little spicy actually, but no caffeine, perfect if you want something warm but not caffeinated.
Chai Super Latte- also a little spicy, like a chai with a bit of a bite to it. Caffeinated. I like this one a lot.
Mocha Superlatte – not as sweet as the Rose Cocoa, more of a coffee flavor to it but not quite a coffee drink.
Coffee Superlatte – the only one I have not tried.
Thanks, Becks1! I’ve been meaning to try it, and this breakdown of flavor profiles will help me decide where to start!
Thanks!!! Based on your description I’m getting the sleepy time latte for sure!
Hmm I’ve tried the golden and coffee and like both. But now I want to try all of them. One time there was a huge storm overnight and the power went out and everyone was worried about not being able to make coffee😂 But I remembered I still had the coffee super latte so we just boiled water and voila.
You’ve totally sold me on the London Fog. I’m already a superfan of the Golden. Sooo yummy.
I have tried most of them, except for London fog and sleepy time and I prefer rose coca, but the London fog sounds interesting.
They only deliver to Canada and US, but they are looking into international shipping options.
I didn’t realize they now have a London Fog Latte – I drink a London Fog everyday (literally – I’m drinking one now as I type this). I purchased from them when they first came out and Meghan was announced as an investor – I like the Golden Milk flavor a lot. I will need to try some of the newer flavors.
Becks1, by “spicy,” do you mean hot spicy?
No, its not like a hot sauce or something, its almost pepper-y? Its not pepper but that’s the closest I think I can thing of lol. Like you can just really taste the spices in it. For the chai, think of a chai latte that you would get at Starbucks or whatever and the flavors in that and kind of amp them up a bit.
I have also tried all ( I order almost every 3 months ) and I have offered a few to my friends. Personally my favorites are the golden, sleeptime (it is like desert to me at this point) and chai/matcha (I keep changing 😂). I only had one friend who liked the coffee version.
The London Fog superlatte IS very yummy! I love Earl grey tea so I took a shot and ordered it. First one I tried. I def want to try the sleepytime and the rose cocoa.
Meanwhile, Zara has all kinds of endorsement deals and Peter flogs whatever he can.
And let’s not forget Fergie with her Mills & Boon books & anything not nailed down that she can merch.
Yes, and notice how Fergie is getting positive media coverage because she has been cosying up to the media.
That video was so cute, and Meghan looked like a young intern, especially in that little part about the website.
The rapidly aging Duchess of Tights&Tiaras, aka Mumblina McButtons, could nevah.
Didn’t *they* say Meghan (& Harry) were irrelevant?
So why bother at all?
Oh, right, the failing Daily Heil needs the clicks, attention, £££ that Meghan brings to their sorry excuse of a failed paper – unlike all of the stale, leftover, witless welfare royals who nobody other than misogynoir xenophobic cares about.
The good thing is: more views for Clevr Blends, more sales = more profit to investors like Meghan!
Ha ha ,love your comment Nanea ,made me smile.
I agree with everything you said.
The daily mail is a pathetic rag and I cannot wait to see Harry bring it down .
Meghan just gives them all the finger, every single time she appears.
She doesn’t give a rats ass about the Royal Family and the media can’t handle it .
Love the video, and got all their products when she first invested. But I hate — like get nauseous from — ginger and every flavor they had at that time included it, even ones where it wasn’t in the descriptions. So I haven’t bought from them since. Maybe it’s time to try again! (Sidenote: THR can suck it.)
This was such a sweet watch, I love seeing Meghan be a bit silly and dorky, it just warms my heart!
I’d love if someone drops that Meg wrote, produced and directed it. Could be she is dipping her toes into producing and directing commercials (it’s how I and many, many crew and cast started – on commercials) in preparation for her Netflix romcom next year. It’s a great way to learn on the job with minimal risk
I know she has plenty of acting experience. But she probably does need to get her screen writing, production cap and directing vision and style fine tuned. They are very different disciplines and Meg doesn’t do things half arsed
What’s bizarre is the way the DM article is written. “Bizarre” shows up in the headline, but the rest of the article is just a description of the video, the company and Meghan’s involvement as an investor. If they hadn’t added the obligatory swipe at Meghan, I’d think the DM was an investor, too. Certainly the video will get more views because of this.
Cute video! I kept wondering if that was Meghan in the other scenes when I first watched it. And I like that the ending was a “blooper”, it made it more fun.
I just love how happy Meghan seems.
they called this video “bizarre” and claimed that “the former senior royal used her connections to promote the company.”
Duchess Meghan IS the connection. They are so stupid and unserious.
I loved the video. It looked happy and fun loving and that’s why those wreched people are mad. Stay mad ho’s.
+1
Exactly. They are mad that she is happy and having fun.
That’s what I was thinking, Meghan IS the connection! She’s an investor! She’s on their website! And there’s nothing ‘bizarre’ about the video, it’s cute! Like so many people, I watched it several times, because it’s so cute. Which gave me time to notice the earrings on the proprietor; those are really pretty!
Queen Elizabeth flogged Paddington Bear to the world and her death was a big payday for them with all those bears left in the rain.
There’s also the “royal warrant” that she gave to certain companies. And then there are the things that the palaces and the duchy of Cornwall produce and sell. They are basically merching all kinds of things.
With their names ALL over it. Meanwhile, Meghan invested in a small, woman owned company years ago. I doubt anyone but people like us know about her involvement with Clevr.
She looks so young and vibrant. I love this for her.
The DM is so predictable. It’s mad Meghan beat them in court. It’s also mad the palace sanctioned smear campaign didn’t leave her destitute.
It’s a cute video! It’s just a small video where she doesn’t even speak. I cannot believe the Fail found the energy to criticise it.
Shouldn’t the leftovers on Salt Isle be gratified that M has pd attn to the example set by the now-dead betty?
I mean….lesser welfare royals like zara with her anything-goes deals & Peter with his chinese milk and even anne wth her horses and horse-things are one thing.
But the big kahuna, like chucky with all his commercial food products being sold in waitrose (is it?) not to mention all his shady cash-in-bags deals and betty wth her dog treats and gin and brown sauce and ketchup….I mean! C’mon M! Chop chop! You hv a lot of catching up to do. And both your enemies and admirers alike can’t wait!!!
Why are they mad? Is it because she’s showing more initiative in this one video than Kate has shown all year? Of course she’s going to invest her money—why the hell wouldn’t she? I think it’s a great video!
Kate could never be this fun, funny, adorable, delightful, surprising and impactful. No wonder Daily Fail is bitter and jealous. They are stuck with a loser.
I’ve watched this at least five times. My favorite part is the failed fist bump. It’s hilarious. I do love seeing these fun and unexpected glimpses of Meghan. It harkens back to her fun and silly side that was on display a lot in the Suits bts videos.
But, but, but, didn’t Charlie say “, there is no money for Megan, maybe she can go back to acting”. Well guess what you British tit’s, this is brilliant and just a teeny tiny glimpse of what made Megan such a good actress and an even better friend!! What’s that you say, “Kate doesn’t need friends because she is raising the future king”.
Wrong again you British derangers, Kate doesn’t WANT friends because she knows her husband willy, has a wandering…… Eye, and other parts of his anatomy!!
(((((This))))) all day long!!!
Meghan is adorable! I love how supportive she is of other women.
The haters will be mad no matter what she does.
If she does something cute like this – criticism
If she doesn’t do anything – more criticism.
She’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. I’m loving how clearly obsessed they still are with her. She lives rent free in the miserable minds of so many bitter, salty, curmudgeon-y Brits.
This was so fun to watch. At first I wasn’t sure it was Meghan , then realized she was in different roles. Loved it and loved seeing her having a great time. That last scene with the fist bump was hilarious. Saw some hater screeching she wasn’t being royal enough something, which is just so bitter and silly.Of course the Fail had something to say. She’s cute and relatable and they hate that.
So I was tired of hearing both Clevr Blends and Better-Up forever being referred to as “start-ups” so I did a google search, asking when does a start-up stop being a start-up and this answer from Techcrunch sounds legit:
“Techcrunch created the 50-100-500 rule which states you can no longer be defined as a startup if you have (annual) revenue which exceeds $50 million, have 100 or more employees and have a value of $500 million or more.”
So yeah, Clevr Blends continues to be a start-up:
Revenue in 2022: more than 3M/less than 10M
Employees – 9
Value – about 5M
But Better-Up now! Wowza:
Revenues: 100M in 2023
Employees – 500 corporate employees + 3000 coaches (+ other staff)
Value – 4.7BILLION
(and at least 50% of this growth since H became CIO!)
Kingston, I don’t think I’ve ever considered Clevr Blends a start-up. I’ve always thought of it as a small business. Betterup is definitely NOT a start-up any longer. I think Harry brought a lot of attention to the business and it’s grown fast since he became CIO.
I guess I’m a little puzzled. When do we consider a small business a start-up? Is it because it’s international? This is completely beyond anything I’ve paid attention to, so any help here will be appreciated.
LOL!! Love this!!!
This video is so sweet, my favourite part was the fist bump at the end and Meghan walking away laughing.
Keep living your life Meg, and nice to see you having fun. You were way too good for #that family.
That’s the American entrepreneurial spirit and it’s thriving. The BM and BRF can keep staying mad 😆, it only raises their blood pressure even more .