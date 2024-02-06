President Biden on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis: ‘I’m concerned about him’

Last year, the British media spent so much time seething with rage at President Biden. You see, President Biden is Irish-American and he has very little time for British malarkey. He would rather spend time in Ireland than go to King Charles’s coronation. The British media went waaaay overboard last spring and summer, screaming and crying about how Pres. Biden needed to fall to his knees in gratitude over the British-American special relationship. Then Biden finally tacked on a 24-hour whirlwind visit to the UK, and as it turned out, Biden and King Charles get along just fine. The photos of the president and the king’s greeting at Windsor Castle completely changed the narrative written by the British press. Charles and Irish Joe are generational peers and they both went out of their way to be gracious to one another. Well, on Monday, reporters were quick to ask for Biden’s response to King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

President Joe Biden has said he is concerned about King Charles’s diagnosis and will call him later. Mr Biden told reporters at the Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis”

He said he hoped to speak soon with the King “god willing”.

In a formal statement, President Biden said: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.”

Donald Trump, the former US President now campaigning for re-election, has also said he is praying for the King’s full recovery. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

President Biden’s son Beau died of cancer, so I believe Biden’s reaction is authentic. I bet calls were made, not just by President Biden but the Secretary of State and probably the First Lady’s office as well. Many British politicians spoke out following the palace’s announcement too, but I thought it was interesting that the White House responded and Pres. Biden responded personally, especially given how poorly the British media has treated Pres. Biden.

9 Responses to “President Biden on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis: ‘I’m concerned about him’”

  1. Susan Collins says:
    February 6, 2024 at 10:51 am

    President Biden is authentic in his concerned prayers. trump is not and bullsh*t on knowing Chuckles well.

    Reply
    • Amy Bee says:
      February 6, 2024 at 11:02 am

      Charles was very welcoming to Trump even after he attacked Meghan prior to his 2019 State Visit.

      Reply
      • sevenblue says:
        February 6, 2024 at 11:12 am

        Well, Charles was doing the same thing. Why would that be a deal breaker for him? Trump is just a conman who likes to tell he is BFF with all the important people.

      • Amy Bee says:
        February 6, 2024 at 11:18 am

        At that time Charles was still pretending that he loved Meghan. I have no doubt that Charles found a kindred sprit in Trump.

  2. PunkyMomma lapowel1863@comcast.net says:
    February 6, 2024 at 11:03 am

    The fact that the dog food dish was not present during the photo op says all one needs to know.

    Reply
  3. Lady Esther says:
    February 6, 2024 at 11:17 am

    Hmmmm… What does Biden know that we don’t? Nothing like Sunak’s cheerful reassurance….

    Reply
  4. QuiteContrary says:
    February 6, 2024 at 11:25 am

    I have to admit that I LOL’d at Biden’s “God willing.”

    A friend texted me immediately to say that Irish Joe couldn’t resist getting a dig in at the English king.

    But Biden does take cancer seriously, so maybe he was just being his Catholic self. Either way, it made me laugh.

    Reply

