President Biden on King Charles’s cancer diagnosis: ‘I’m concerned about him’

Last year, the British media spent so much time seething with rage at President Biden. You see, President Biden is Irish-American and he has very little time for British malarkey. He would rather spend time in Ireland than go to King Charles’s coronation. The British media went waaaay overboard last spring and summer, screaming and crying about how Pres. Biden needed to fall to his knees in gratitude over the British-American special relationship. Then Biden finally tacked on a 24-hour whirlwind visit to the UK, and as it turned out, Biden and King Charles get along just fine. The photos of the president and the king’s greeting at Windsor Castle completely changed the narrative written by the British press. Charles and Irish Joe are generational peers and they both went out of their way to be gracious to one another. Well, on Monday, reporters were quick to ask for Biden’s response to King Charles’s cancer diagnosis.

President Joe Biden has said he is concerned about King Charles’s diagnosis and will call him later. Mr Biden told reporters at the Vdara Hotel in Las Vegas: “I’m concerned about him. Just heard about his diagnosis” He said he hoped to speak soon with the King “god willing”. In a formal statement, President Biden said: “Navigating a cancer diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship takes hope and absolute courage. Jill and I join the people of the United Kingdom in praying that His Majesty experiences a swift and full recovery.” Donald Trump, the former US President now campaigning for re-election, has also said he is praying for the King’s full recovery. In a post on Truth Social, he wrote: “King Charles has cancer. He is a wonderful man, who I got to know well during my presidency, and we all pray that he has a fast and full recovery!”

[From The Telegraph]

President Biden’s son Beau died of cancer, so I believe Biden’s reaction is authentic. I bet calls were made, not just by President Biden but the Secretary of State and probably the First Lady’s office as well. Many British politicians spoke out following the palace’s announcement too, but I thought it was interesting that the White House responded and Pres. Biden responded personally, especially given how poorly the British media has treated Pres. Biden.

