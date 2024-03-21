Jason Momoa: ‘I generally get six hours of sleep and am good with six’



Jason Momoa, O he of the luscious locks and a love of loincloths, says he runs A-OK on six hours of sleep. So uber fit, 6’4”, looks like he’s in his mid 30s when he’s 44, that Jason Momoa keeps all that going from only six hours of sleep. He must be a vampire, right? Jason has a brand new partnership with Guinness, for which he just co-wrote, co-directed, and starred in a commercial that debuted earlier this month. To tout the video — that has a Director’s Cut for a beer commercial! — Jason recently spoke with GQ about his sleep routine, favorite foods (aside from sardines for breakfast), and the bit of casting he did for this project with Guinness:

So, are you getting up early?

Generally, 5 to 6 a.m. I generally get six hours of sleep and am good with six. I don’t get more than that. So you’re going to bed every night at midnight?

I would say 11 to midnight, yeah. But I went to bed the other night at nine, and my body woke me up at 3:30 a.m., and I was like “Get f–ked!” And my body’s like, “That’s six hours, bro!” Okay, what are we doing for lunch?

I love sandwiches, and for lunch, I keep it simple and have a sandwich. I have a chef who travels with me for dinner, but I consistently love the same stuff. I love Hawaiian food, so I’ll have nice chicken and rice, mac salad, poi, and salad. I love a simple salad. I like radishes and tomatoes; then there’s just the greens and olive oil. I’ll do protein; I’ll always have chicken. I ate red meat for a very long time, and I loved it to the point where it hurt me. So, I don’t eat as much red meat as I used to. I love seafood, like uni and stuff like that. I should eat way more vegetables than I do, but we’re working on that. Baby steps! Okay, before we go, hit me with your favorite memory with Guinness.

I have one that’s just a little too personal, so I’m going with the latest one. I was raised by a single mother — it was just me and her. We ate shitty pizza — she’d send me coupons, so the pizza we ate was like 88-cent pizza. She worked three or four jobs, and she busted her ass, but she would drink a beer, and she taught me how to drink Guinness. When we were looking for this woman to play this role in the commercial, I was like: Oh my God, let’s just get my mom. Most people aren’t gonna know that’s my mother. I told my mom, and my mom’s obviously so giddy — she’s never been in anything before. It’s one of the coolest moments I’ve ever had with my mom, and to share it over something that she taught me. We went to the Guinness factory, wrote this story with my friends, directed it, and starred in it with my mother. That’s about as good as it gets.

Nepo mom alert! I actually think the commercial he made is pretty cute, and a reminder that his comedy chops are being vastly underutilized (much like Chris Hemsworth). Chiseled hunks can be funny too! And of course it was really sweet of Jason to give his mom a cameo, especially for something that was already meaningful between them. I’m not much of a beer drinker (as in I don’t drink beer at all), but if some brand ever wants to make me their ambassador for root beer floats, you can be sure I’ll loop in Mama Kismet.

Now getting back to six hours of sleep. I’m still suspicious! And by that I mean jealous! Look, I “function” many days on six hours of sleep. It’s hard to get around that with the demands of life, though I always strive for the rule of eight: eight hours for the day job, eight for my own pursuits, and eight for sleep. Emphasis on strive. But to look like Michaelangelo’s long lost Hawaiian David, on only half of Rob Lowe’s or less than half Dakota Johnson’s nightly slumber? To quote the man himself, “Get f–ked!”

