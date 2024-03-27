Hilton hotels targeted by ultra conservative group offended by Paris Hilton’s commercial

Paris Hilton has people up in arms, and it’s not even about her plans to release new music! Ultra conservative group One Million Moms has just discovered a Hilton Hotels & Resorts commercial from last October that Paris starred in, and the group is steaming mad that the hotel chain is promoting a gay agenda. Their evidence? Everyone in the ad is wearing pink! Do you think One Million Moms is even aware that Paris has the stereotypical “perfect” family: a husband, baby boy, and baby girl? Welp, doesn’t matter. The group is so deeply offended by Hilton hotels “forcing” the LGBTQ+ lifestyle on children and families that they were left with no option but to start a Facebook petition:
The commercial features a bunch of people in pink suits and dresses saying things like [deep sigh] “Hilton Honors slays” and “All these perks. We’re sliving.” The latter is of course, a reference to Paris Hilton’s portmanteau of “slay” and “living” — and yes, the Hilton heiress herself makes an appearance, with a signature “That’s hot.” (It’s also worth noting that “slay,” like much of what we consider to be LGBTQ+ slang and culture, comes from Black and Latine ballroom communities.)
Last week, One Million Moms — a subsidiary of the Southern Poverty Law Center-designated hate group American Family Association — posted a petition against the commercial to its Facebook page. The text of the petition claims that “Hilton is attempting to normalize the LGBTQ lifestyle with its liberal advertising choices.”
“The hotel chain is obviously pushing the LGBTQ agenda with this commercial, which depicts individuals, couples, and families, all in obviously gender-confused roles,” the petition reads, adding that “the ad features actors portraying multiple homosexual and transgender characters.”
So far, over 11,000 people have signed the petition, which also includes a message directly to the Hilton itself, stating, “I am not buying into your social agenda that pushes the gay lifestyle. Your commercial featuring a homosexual couple and men in drag offends me, and it also offends many other conservative consumers. I disagree with the LGBTQ agenda you are forcing on families and children.” It’s unclear where the supposed men in drag are, considering that the ad features more masc individuals in suits and more femme individuals in dresses. But we digress.
Oh good grief. Not only are these people bigoted homophobes, they’ve also completely misunderstood the premise of the ad. The point isn’t that the men are in drag — which they’re not, for what it’s worth; they’re in pink suits with (gasp!) long-haired wigs. Except for two men who are in pink tracksuits instead, and who must be the “homosexual couple” One Million Moms cites, even though all we see is them standing next to each other for about two seconds out of the 30 second ad. But again, the point isn’t to make these men feminine. The joke underpinning the whole thing is that everyone is Paris! Every pink-clad person is a Paris, with deadpan one liners to boot! There is indeed confusion afoot, just not about gender (at least not in the commercial).
Now after having viewed the ad on a loop all I can think about is the opening number to Funny Face. The first time I saw the movie, one of my mother’s gay best friends prefaced it by telling me “the song you are about to hear is the gay national anthem.” Say it with me now: Think Pink!
Thank you One Million Moms, you just made my choice of which hotel to stay at on our next vacation so much easier to make. Think Pink :).
Right? Thanks for let us know how to easily avoid One Million Karens.
Well, look who found something/someone to be mad at today. It must be exhausting to spend so much time DARVOing.
LOL! You peoiple are offended by everything.
I have no choice but to stan PH on this one. I can hardly believe I’m saying this.
I don’t pay attention to commercials and I haven’t thought of Paris Hilton in years – I just thought it was more of the Barbie pink.
I’m pretty sure the commercial came out around the time of the Barbie movie and thought the pink was a tie-in to the movie
I thought it was a cute commercial. Paris can totally make fun of herself. OMM has too much time on their hands. Reminds me, I need to donate to the SPLC.
SPLC is a great organization and they’re doing so much important work. After doing a ton of research and due diligence, I named them as a beneficiary when I recently revised my will.
Cute ad and VERY on brand for Paris – I kinda stan her, she DGAF what people think or say about her, she just carries on doing her thing which works for her. She’s a lot smarter than she looks.
Am surprised she hasn’t clapped back in some way.
Sad but predictable that OMM chose this to focus on. Imagine what a group with one million members with this much time and energy on its hands could do if it focused on social injustice, poverty, trafficked women and children instead of worrying about other people’s sexual orientation.
Unfortunately, they have a very different agenda.
there’s not anywhere near a million of them… thankfully!
I found this on the AFA wiki entry:
“The actual number involved in One Million Moms has been questioned. After a complaint about Burger King ads using the word “damn”, a CNN article stated that “Despite its name, it is not clear that the group has a million members. According to its website, more than 8,000 people have taken action on the Burger King issue, and its Facebook group has just shy of 100,000 likes.” “
I have heard various right wingers complain about “the gay agenda” for decades. I’m even old enough to remember Anita Bryant, ffs. But I still have no idea what this dastardly “gay agenda” might be unless it’s just having human rights. But hey, if gay people are organized enough to actually have an agenda, I congratulate them.
Don’t worry, I found it! The horrifying gay agenda!
There are so many things for America’s moms to worry about for our country’s children: children living in poverty without access to healthcare, safe drinking water, food and shelter; school shootings; illiteracy; psychological trauma lingering from the pandemic, the ridiculously high cost of college, the difficulty to gain admission to higher education, to name just a few off the top of my head. Really the list goes on and on. There are serious things to keep us awake at night.
And yet these “million moms” are going to lose their sh*t about THIS? That’s because they don’t care about the nation’s children. They only care that nothing penetrates the toxic hate filled echo chamber they wish to bubble wrap their own children in.
As for that commercial, wow, it’s very Barbie in aesthetic. And it is cute and amusing. People really need to get a life.
That’s the moment. They are not really pushing the gay agenda, so much is they pushing the B PARIS agenda! That might be way more dangerous.
Lolz. Paris was/is a Trump supporter and has been racist in the past, but it looks like the MAGA crowd is coming for her now. Something something leopards eating faces.
Paris is a Trump supporter because she’s BFF’s with Ivanka and speaks the language of tax breaks for the uber rich. She doesn’t have strong convictions (nor does Trump so they probably get on well).,
Paris is a complicated person. I used to sneer at her, but then I saw the documentary on her experiences being kidnapped in the middle of the night and dragged off to those horrible programs where they try to “straighten kids out” through cruelty and abuse, where she was stuck for years. then I heard her on the Archetypes podcast.
I’m sure her entire family is republicans and always has been. she doesn’t push the republican agenda. hopefully she’ll see that it is wrong.
One MILLION? I want to see documentation that they have a million.
I found the commercial hilarious, but then I find ANY arch conservative, right wing group hilarious, so…🤷 I mean they just give you so much to work with 😁
I asked my next door neighbor, a huge fan of one million moms, ultra religious, ultra ultra conservative (who is offended by everything and everyone on the daily) if she had seen it and she said yes. Was she offended? “Only by all that PINK” (direct quote)
I have GOT to get one of these for my step-granddaughter and her girlfriend!
The first thing I thought when I saw the ad was it references Legally Blonde, with the pink outfit, the hair, the dog. Which is also clever as people mistake Paris for someone who isn’t smart so joke’s on them.
Have them take their money elsewhere…
There are One Million Moms out there that need to get a life..
