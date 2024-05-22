Travis Kelce ‘has no plans on proposing to Taylor Swift anytime soon’

Two weekends ago, Travis Kelce traveled to Paris to see Taylor Swift’s concerts, then they had a four-day minibreak in Como, Italy. They seemed to enjoy their time together, so much so that a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there’s no question about that.” For months now, there’s been engagement talk and talk about how Taylor knows Travis is The One. Of course, she also just released an album full of songs about Matt Healy, songs which she performs constantly in her concerts. So, a mixed bag of “signals.” As it turns out, maybe all of the engagement talk is coming from Taylor’s side, while Travis’s side is more like “slow your roll, snake fam.”
There are no engagement rings in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s direct future, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.
“Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” one insider exclusively shares. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.”
The source tells Us that Kelce, 34, “cares very deeply” about Swift, 34, but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.”
Questions about the future of Swift and Kelce’s relationship continue to rise as online fan chatter and a separate report also fueled proposal speculation. The couple’s recent romantic vacation to Lake Como — in between Swift’s European Eras Tour dates — also added to the rumors.
[From Us Weekly]
I tend to believe that Taylor played these kinds of games with Joe Alwyn too, dropping hints and speculation about an engagement on the horizon, publicly applying pressure that she wanted to get married. And we know how that ended up. Granted, this is just my gossip vibe – it’s perfectly possible that Taylor isn’t ready or she doesn’t care about a proposal. But that ET story felt authorized from her team, and it also feels like Travis’s people are publicly pushing back on it.
Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Travis will rejoin Taylor during the Portugal leg of the Eras Tour. They also plan on flying to Monaco on Sunday for the Monaco Grand Prix. Sunday is also the start of the French Open, btw. In case you’re wondering where my focus will be starting May 26th. Rafa Nadal’s last Roland Garros!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Don’t keep up with them but have they even been together a year? Why the rush?
I don’t believe for one second that Travis or his friends are running to Us Weekly, of all publications. It’d be like believing the National Enquirer.
Well they haven’t been dating for even a year yet? Let them enjoy this time getting to know each other. It probably wouldn’t be wise while she’s in the middle of touring and he’s still playing football. When would they ever have time to plan a wedding? Travis doesn’t have that many football playing years left, he’s 34 and his brother retired at 36. I know some football players play into their early forties but I think Travis will follow his brother’s lead. He’ll want to go out on a good note like his brother. I think if they do last and get engaged, it’ll be when Taylor is not touring and when Travis is no longer playing football? They’ll always be busy even when Travis retires from football (he is definitely setting up a post football career for himself). But what do I know, they could get engaged tomorrow and get married at one of Taylor’s tour stops this year.
Mandatory mini-camp starts the second week in June, so his schedule will start tightening up, too.
Just what we need on the heels of Travis’s teammate trying to put us all in burkas, speculation that a high powered insanely successful woman is begging for a ring.
They haven’t been together for very long. Perhaps the New Relationship Energy is wearing off. Or perhaps it’s all made up goss. Who can say?
Ouch!
Taylor loves to feel wanted and loved, I wonder how this makes her feel
Should Taylor not perform her new songs? None of them are love songs to Matty btw. Smallest man who ever lived is scathing.
They’ve been dating 10 months. Not wanting to get married “anytime soon” isn’t the same as not talking about marriage. The source is questionable. ET, which ran the engaged soon story, is a Tree approved source.
Thank you…I am ripping my hair out at the ‘she’s singing love songs to Ratty Healy’ every night narrative 😭 These are the furthest things from love songs (That said TTPD essentially birthed these crazy shippers who spread the rumors that normies are hearing and it’s up to Taylor to shut them down firmly if it is bothering her and/or Travis enough).
I don’t think a proposal at 10 months when you’re 34 is unreasonable, just like I wouldn’t think waiting to engaged is unreasonable! BUT this article was really nasty in its approach. I don’t believe that he would authorize someone to talk so dismissively-bordering on-cruelly. The quotes make it sound like he doesn’t view their relationship seriously at all and that totally contradicts other things that he has said and done.
Agree that it’s infuriating!! That is very much NOT the message of the album.
I know next to nothing about TS and TK, as people, but I can’t imagine they will ever get married. They seem like very different people. Like, she strikes me as a person that reads books, and I’m betting he really does not.
I can’t say about their personal reading habits, but Travis’ philanthropy supports STEM education and Read Across America.
The “she’s smart, he’s dumb, she reads, he doesn’t” outlook of their compatibility is so simplistic and overlooks A LOT of other personality traits that they DO have in common. They’re both extreme extroverts/friend collectors, both still extremely close with their parents (she has at least one parent at each of her shows, same for him at his games), they both have an insane work ethic, and both value generosity/giving back (unless you’re trying to do business against her, then you get nothing, lol).
I’d believe ET over Us Weekly, every time. But either way, I think people should dial down the pressure on these two. I love them together but I think people can get a bit too intense about them.
Anyway, I really don’t get how singing songs from her new album on tour is sending mixed signals? Obviously she was going to tour the album and it’s not like her TTPD set includes any love songs.
Co-dependent Karen is so JLo.
The verbiage and tone used by this “source” is callous…it would reflect very poorly on Travis IF true. However, I don’t believe it is true…it honestly sounds like someone with an axe to grind wanting to hurt one/both of them. Hit piece vibes. It also doesn’t match up with Travis’ public actions and words about Taylor. Not to mention most of US Weekly’s scoops about this couple have been wrong or gotten important details wrong. I just don’t think the source is legitimate and the magazine has a LONG way to go to become credible.
This US Weekly story is so bogus – all it does is make Travis look like an ass (or cause strife in the fandom) because Taylor is out there on stage yelling about her love for him, which adds the layer of trying to make her look desperate or manipulative. It plays into the storyline that gossip pages want – there is trouble, there is a mismatch in wants, so that they can write about it. The line saying “it is not on his radar” is what tips me off that it is fake. Of course it is on his radar (I have no idea how much but it is not nothing), because that is inconsistent with everything we can see with our eyeballs and what he has said directly or indirectly on his podcast. It is just trying to stir up trouble.