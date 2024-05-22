Travis Kelce ‘has no plans on proposing to Taylor Swift anytime soon’

Two weekends ago, Travis Kelce traveled to Paris to see Taylor Swift’s concerts, then they had a four-day minibreak in Como, Italy. They seemed to enjoy their time together, so much so that a source told Entertainment Tonight: “Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there’s no question about that.” For months now, there’s been engagement talk and talk about how Taylor knows Travis is The One. Of course, she also just released an album full of songs about Matt Healy, songs which she performs constantly in her concerts. So, a mixed bag of “signals.” As it turns out, maybe all of the engagement talk is coming from Taylor’s side, while Travis’s side is more like “slow your roll, snake fam.”

There are no engagement rings in Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s direct future, multiple sources tell Us Weekly. “Travis has no plans on proposing to Taylor anytime soon,” one insider exclusively shares. “It’s not even on his radar. Marriage is something he takes very seriously and not something he would ever just jump into without giving it some careful consideration.” The source tells Us that Kelce, 34, “cares very deeply” about Swift, 34, but when it comes to a proposal, “he’s just not there yet.” Questions about the future of Swift and Kelce’s relationship continue to rise as online fan chatter and a separate report also fueled proposal speculation. The couple’s recent romantic vacation to Lake Como — in between Swift’s European Eras Tour dates — also added to the rumors.

[From Us Weekly]

I tend to believe that Taylor played these kinds of games with Joe Alwyn too, dropping hints and speculation about an engagement on the horizon, publicly applying pressure that she wanted to get married. And we know how that ended up. Granted, this is just my gossip vibe – it’s perfectly possible that Taylor isn’t ready or she doesn’t care about a proposal. But that ET story felt authorized from her team, and it also feels like Travis’s people are publicly pushing back on it.

Meanwhile, Page Six reported that Travis will rejoin Taylor during the Portugal leg of the Eras Tour. They also plan on flying to Monaco on Sunday for the Monaco Grand Prix. Sunday is also the start of the French Open, btw. In case you’re wondering where my focus will be starting May 26th. Rafa Nadal’s last Roland Garros!