Mail: The York princesses show ‘solidarity’ with the Windsors, against the Sussexes

With the Princess of Wales’s absence from public life this year, the York princesses have been getting more attention in recent months. Princess Beatrice and Eugenie were invited to support Prince William at a dreary palace garden party, they both turned up for Royal Ascot and they’ve been keeping up public appearances with some regularity. Back in May, the narrative was “Kensington Palace is concerned about B&E’s loyalty.” Because, you know, William thinks everyone must take “his side” in his “war” against the Sussexes. Eugenie and Beatrice have mostly refused to play William’s dumb game. Eugenie especially seems fine with maintaining her friendships with Harry and Meghan and also showing up to family events with William. The Yorks feel they don’t have to choose a side and that seems fair. But according to the Mail’s royal expert, William is declaring victory because the Yorks have chosen Team Egg.

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie have shown signs of ‘solidarity’ with King Charles and Prince William since Prince Harry’s move to the US, a royal expert has claimed. The York sisters appear to have become a beacon of strength amid testing times for the Firm, including Charles and the Princess of Wales’s bouts of ill health.

Leading royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams explained that the sister’s presence at the [garden party] was ‘unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother’.

Richard explained: ‘It is perfectly possible to be involved in a deep public family rift and be on amiable terms with all involved. Princess Eugenie, who with her husband Jack Brooksbank is mainly based in the Algarve, had Harry and Meghan as visitors. They’ve got on over the years, and she and her husband Jack Brooksbank were resident for a period at Frogmore Cottage whilst the Sussexes were in California before they were evicted. We know that Beatrice and Eugenie are close, and that the Yorks are a close-knit family.’

The royal expert continued: ‘In May, the sisters appeared at a Buckingham Palace Garden Party when William represented King Charles, who is fighting cancer. This was unquestionably a show of solidarity with the heir to the throne who is currently not on speaking terms with his errant brother. She posted on Instagram that she was “delighted to support my family”, these are very meaningful words at the moment.’

‘Also at Royal Ascot, a magnificent event, Eugenie, who had been in the royal procession, was seen laughing and joking with William, Richard added. He continued: ‘With Catherine battling cancer, as she described so movingly in a statement released just before Trooping the Colour, they know it is a very difficult time indeed for the royal family. Harry’s last visit and the public confusion when he and his father did not meet, showed the depth of the rift. It would be of benefit to all if it were resolved, but until that happens Beatrice and Eugenie, who conceivably could act as go-betweens, are undoubtedly supporting William and are likely to give him their full backing if there are further attacks by the Sussexes on the royal family.’