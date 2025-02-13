Kanye West’s rep: ‘The ‘battered Bianca’ narrative is hysterical and absurd’

Two Sundays ago, Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori got a lot of headlines for briefly appearing on the Grammy red carpet. They were only on the carpet for a few minutes, long enough for Bianca to expose herself. Bianca and Kanye then left the venue and went to various Grammy parties. That was enough to feed the tabloid sites for days, with TMZ and Page Six feasting on “the controversy.” Then, days later, Kanye basked in the attention and got back on Twitter, where he posted dozens of terrible pro-Hitler thoughts and made a complete ass of himself. He either deleted his account or he was once again pushed off the app, who cares. Basically, the only thing people really talk about at this point is Bianca and what’s going on there, which Kanye also takes as a compliment (because “attention”). So here we go, an update about the Censori-West marriage, via their spokesperson, white supremacist Milo Yiannopoulos.

Bianca Censori and Kanye West’s longtime rep is attempting to clarify an aspect about their relationship. A social media imposter, who has paid for verification, said on X on Super Bowl Sunday that the Australian model and designer at the Yeezy streetwear brand is the creative mind behind her headline-grabbing red carpet decisions — not her hip-hop and fashion mogul husband West, whose recent antisemitic social media tirade has culminated with his X account disappearing, while his brand’s website continues to promote the sale of one item: a T-shirt with an image of a swastika. (The image remained on sale at the time this story was published.) Censori, the 30-year-old Head of Architecture at Yeezy, West’s successful apparel company, courted controversy at the Grammys on Feb. 2 by donning a long coat at her red carpet arrival, then dropping it to reveal a nearly nude look underneath consisting of a sheer minidress and it appeared, no underwear. Sources clarified the look was meant to replicate the cover of Vultures 1, West’s recent album with Ty Dolla $ign released under the moniker ¥$; the rapper was quickly defending his wife’s outfit as the look claimed the top slot in post-Grammys web searches, but accusations began to fly that he was treating his partner like a promotional object. “The ‘battered Bianca’ narrative is hysterical and absurd,” Milo Yiannopoulos, who has worked on and off at Yeezy and who represents the couple via his Tarantula talent management company, wrote to The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. “There is a person controlling what Bianca Censori wears. The name of that person is Bianca Censori.” Yiannopoulos further clarified that West, a creative force in the fashion world, is the “final boss,” but Censori’s sensibility is “the guiding creative intelligence and impetus behind the way she dresses.” The former journalist and political pundit had reached out to THR over the weekend to say that the X post that was making headlines over that seemed to be a prayer for West was a Twitter imposter and not Censori herself, who chooses not to make any public comments or speak with the media. The rap mogul had spent the week prior on a social media tirade in which he praised Adolf Hitler and denounced the #MeToo movement before deleting his X account. Yiannopoulos told THR that the account that posted the prayer message does not belong to Censori and that X had been contacted to have the account “unverified and/or banned” from the platform.

[From THR]

I’m reminded of what Julia Fox said about her brief time with Kanye – that it wasn’t about sex, that it was more about Kanye using her as a doll to style and dress, and most of the time he barely acknowledged her existence. I don’t doubt that Kanye and Bianca’s marriage is deeply dysfunctional and abusive in some sense, but I also think Bianca allows herself to be used in this way. She’s an educated woman with a family who cares about her – she wants to be Kanye’s wife and hopefully Kanye’s second ex-wife. I also think for Kanye, this is all about Kim. He’s doing all of this sh-t to Bianca to “get back” at Kim.