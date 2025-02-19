“Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller & Oprah will be Oscar presenters this year” links

Oscar presenters will include Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey. How many are doing it for the presenters’ swag bag? [Just Jared]
Chloe Sevigny wore Saint Laurent in Berlin. [RCFA]
Nicholas Galitzine beefed up for He-Man. [OMG Blog]
Robert Pattinson looked good in Berlin. [LaineyGossip]
Margaret Cho has a new song? [Socialite Life]
Is a “Bond villain” trying to buy the James Bond franchise? [Pajiba]
Toni Collette is to CB what Laura Dern is to me. [Go Fug Yourself]
Paris Hilton’s son said his first bad word. [Seriously OMG]
Southern Charm star documents his ayahuasca trip. [Starcasm]
Pope Francis was hospitalized this month. [Hollywood Life]
Funny tweets from the past week. [Buzzfeed]
Wow that dress is not doing Lily-Rose any favors.
She’s just so bland. Without her parents, she wouldn’t have this career. Nepo baby gone wrong.
She’s just too short to wear a skirt at that length. It makes her legs look shorter.
I’d say that’s a “mature woman” ensemble on Lily-Rose. It’s an odd selection by whomever is dressing her.
Paris Hilton son said the ” f” word. Where would a 2 year old hear this if not from home?
Who is going to go see the he-man movie? This seems like a really bad idea