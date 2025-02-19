“Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller & Oprah will be Oscar presenters this year” links
  • February 19, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Oscar presenters will include Lily-Rose Depp, Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Sterling K. Brown, Willem Dafoe, Ana de Armas, Goldie Hawn, Connie Nielsen, Ben Stiller and Oprah Winfrey. How many are doing it for the presenters’ swag bag? [Just Jared]
Chloe Sevigny wore Saint Laurent in Berlin. [RCFA]
Nicholas Galitzine beefed up for He-Man. [OMG Blog]
Robert Pattinson looked good in Berlin. [LaineyGossip]
Margaret Cho has a new song? [Socialite Life]
Is a “Bond villain” trying to buy the James Bond franchise? [Pajiba]
Toni Collette is to CB what Laura Dern is to me. [Go Fug Yourself]
Paris Hilton’s son said his first bad word. [Seriously OMG]
Southern Charm star documents his ayahuasca trip. [Starcasm]
Pope Francis was hospitalized this month. [Hollywood Life]
Funny tweets from the past week. [Buzzfeed]

6 Responses to ““Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller & Oprah will be Oscar presenters this year” links”

  1. Arhus says:
    February 19, 2025 at 12:32 pm

    Wow that dress is not doing Lily-Rose any favors.

    Reply
  2. Eowyn says:
    February 19, 2025 at 3:20 pm

    I’d say that’s a “mature woman” ensemble on Lily-Rose. It’s an odd selection by whomever is dressing her.

    Reply
  3. Libra says:
    February 19, 2025 at 3:35 pm

    Paris Hilton son said the ” f” word. Where would a 2 year old hear this if not from home?

    Reply
  4. manda says:
    February 19, 2025 at 6:11 pm

    Who is going to go see the he-man movie? This seems like a really bad idea

    Reply

