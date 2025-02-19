King Charles is mad about Invictus 2027 stealing Camilla’s 80th birthday thunder

The 2025 Invictus Games are over. They were the first “winter games” in Invictus’s history, but I noticed that Invictus still did several of their usual adaptive sports, like swimming, basketball, rugby and volleyball. They basically just added all of the winter sports to an already packed Invictus games. Well, the next games are more than two years away – the Invictus Games in Birmingham will be held in July 2027. Prince Harry likes to do a “one year to go” appearance in the host cities too, meaning that he’ll likely be in Birmingham, possibly with Meghan, in July 2026. Instead of focusing on that, the next big “will Harry and Meghan come back to England and WHEN” story, we’re getting this: King Charles is mad about Harry scheduling the Invictus games in 2027, because of Camilla’s 80th birthday.

Prince Harry further irks his father with the timing of his next Invictus Games in Birmingham in July 2027. It coincides with Charles’s lavish celebrations for Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday. The King is planning to pull out all the stops for his Queen, with events centring on a thanksgiving service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor. The arrival of Harry’s bandwagon at the same time will be an unwelcome distraction. However, he is unlikely to lose sleep, given his fractious relationship with his stepmother.

First of all, Charles scheduled his whole-ass coronation on his grandson Archie’s birthday, because that’s how petty and jealous Charles is. Charles really forced Harry to “choose.” And now Charles is mad because Camilla’s 80th falls on July 17, 2027? I mean, it’s pretty bold to assume that Charles and Camilla will both be around in two-and-a-half years, or well enough to beef with Harry over some scheduling BS. Anyway… it’s still pretty f–king remarkable that Charles, the head of Britain’s armed forces, could not be bothered to acknowledge British veterans or Invictus competitors for the past three Invictus games. Absolute radio silence about Team GB, and yet Charles is mad two years in advance because Harry might steal Camilla’s 80th birthday thunder. LMAO, these people.