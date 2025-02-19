King Charles is mad about Invictus 2027 stealing Camilla’s 80th birthday thunder

The 2025 Invictus Games are over. They were the first “winter games” in Invictus’s history, but I noticed that Invictus still did several of their usual adaptive sports, like swimming, basketball, rugby and volleyball. They basically just added all of the winter sports to an already packed Invictus games. Well, the next games are more than two years away – the Invictus Games in Birmingham will be held in July 2027. Prince Harry likes to do a “one year to go” appearance in the host cities too, meaning that he’ll likely be in Birmingham, possibly with Meghan, in July 2026. Instead of focusing on that, the next big “will Harry and Meghan come back to England and WHEN” story, we’re getting this: King Charles is mad about Harry scheduling the Invictus games in 2027, because of Camilla’s 80th birthday.

Prince Harry further irks his father with the timing of his next Invictus Games in Birmingham in July 2027. It coincides with Charles’s lavish celebrations for Queen Camilla’s 80th birthday.

The King is planning to pull out all the stops for his Queen, with events centring on a thanksgiving service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The arrival of Harry’s bandwagon at the same time will be an unwelcome distraction. However, he is unlikely to lose sleep, given his fractious relationship with his stepmother.

[From The Daily Mail]

First of all, Charles scheduled his whole-ass coronation on his grandson Archie’s birthday, because that’s how petty and jealous Charles is. Charles really forced Harry to “choose.” And now Charles is mad because Camilla’s 80th falls on July 17, 2027? I mean, it’s pretty bold to assume that Charles and Camilla will both be around in two-and-a-half years, or well enough to beef with Harry over some scheduling BS. Anyway… it’s still pretty f–king remarkable that Charles, the head of Britain’s armed forces, could not be bothered to acknowledge British veterans or Invictus competitors for the past three Invictus games. Absolute radio silence about Team GB, and yet Charles is mad two years in advance because Harry might steal Camilla’s 80th birthday thunder. LMAO, these people.

93 Responses to “King Charles is mad about Invictus 2027 stealing Camilla’s 80th birthday thunder”

  1. somebody says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:05 am

    What message does this send to participating veterans? It also gives Charles his excuse in advance to not attend and to yet again not support those injured in service to the monarchy. Anybody with any feeling for these veterans at all would not mind postponing BD celebrations or throwing those celebrations at IG to let the vets participate. Harry didn’t mind celebrating his BD at IG.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      February 19, 2025 at 8:17 am

      Right? Is he really calling the IG for wounded veterans an unwelcome distraction? That’s messed up. Especially considering how much the RF likes to play soldier with all those chocolate medals.

      Reply
      • TheFarmer'sWife says:
        February 19, 2025 at 2:29 pm

        Chocolate medals had me actually snorting with laughter! Do the recipients of these “because I’ve breathed like a royal and it was fun to get another one I did nothing for” ever consider how “Trump-like” it is to take something they didn’t earn? It’s so inane and faux cosplay. Chuckles and side chick can do whatever they want, I’m mean it’s all going to be taxpayer funded. Harry’s IG will always be far superior to whatever those two dolls can offer.

      • jais says:
        February 19, 2025 at 2:41 pm

        Other commenters here have been saying chocolate medals for a while now so I’m following their lead. To be fair, I can’t tell if Charles is actually mad about this or if it’s a DM invention but it feels true to him… It’s kind of far off and I’m sure they can find a sooner event to fixate on?

    • Barbara Allen says:
      February 19, 2025 at 5:17 pm

      This is all the more reason for the Invictus Planning Committee to move the 2027 Games to a more welcoming country to avoid “injuring” Charles, Camilla and the UK citizenry who still believe Harry abandoned them instead of what really happened: Harry’s legitimate, stated fear for the lives of his family’s.

      Reply
  2. Julia says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:05 am

    Has Invictus actually confirmed that the Games will be in July because I haven’t seen that confirmed anywhere officially? Or is this just British media trying to drum up yet another fake controversy?

    Reply
  3. Libra says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:07 am

    At their ages and health history it is likely one of them will pass. So will Invictus be cancelled if it conflicts with Charles funeral?

    Reply
  4. Tessa says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:07 am

    Charles should have been doing these nice things for his first wife. Their children and grandchildren
    Invict us sets this up well in advance and they won’t change the time for c and c. I can only imagine Charles setting up his 80th birthday celebrations even now.

    Reply
    • Liz -L says:
      February 19, 2025 at 9:21 am

      Exactly Tessa. He never made a fuss of Diana on her birthday when he should have been treating her like a queen.

      Reply
      • Blubb says:
        February 19, 2025 at 11:27 am

        Her 20th was just before the wedding. Sometimes they were on foreign trips. On another one she fetched him from hospital after breaking his arm and he just wanted to spent time with Camilla… And she got no party on her 30th and only fake jewelery. Horrible husband.

  5. JanetDR says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:07 am

    So weird! If he were really concerned, couldn’t he have brought some pressure on at the time the UK was fighting to have IG there?
    Nope, they make this crap up afterwards.

    Reply
    • Steph says:
      February 19, 2025 at 12:02 pm

      It’s all bs. They celebrate his bday at trooping. I’m pretty sure his bday is in the fall/ winter. They can celebrate gets whenever they want. They are choosing to do it during Invictus

      Reply
  6. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Omg fck Camilla lol

    Pretty petty and desperate when you absolutely wanna be the center of attention at 80, being the original side piece tampon mistress …vs veterans

    Reply
  7. Beana says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Look on the bright side, Chucky: by 2027 one or both of you will likely be dead, and so it won’t matter.

    Reply
  8. Tessa says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Charles set up his coronation on archies birthday. Says it all

    Reply
    • BeanieBean says:
      February 19, 2025 at 11:18 am

      His staff scheduled that. Same with whatever upcoming 80th birthday celebrations may or may not be happening. Which shows just how ingrained & deep & psychotic the whole rotten system is & how very hard it would be to get rid of. It’s not just the Windsors who’d have to go, but the whole rotting support system.

      Reply
  9. Afken says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:08 am

    Imagine being so UP THEMSELVES that they can’t realise that this reflects badly on THEM! Incredible.

    Reply
  10. Harla says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:10 am

    Yet again, the Windsor clan never misses an opportunity to be petty, jealous and bitter.

    Reply
    • SueBarbri33 says:
      February 19, 2025 at 8:52 am

      And they never miss a chance to tell us all about it! It’s the craziest PR strategy I’ve ever seen. Proclamations about personality disorders.

      Reply
    • Giddy says:
      February 19, 2025 at 11:43 am

      They remind me of toddlers. Remember the Toddler’s Rules of Possession? I guess we need to add #11. If I am thinking of having a party in two years, all the calendar is mine.

      1. If I like it , it’s mine.
      2. If it’s in my hand, it’s mine.
      3. If I can take it from you, it’s mine.
      4. If I had it a little while ago, it’s mine.
      5. If it’s mine, it must NEVER appear to be yours in any way.
      6. If I’m doing or building something, all the pieces are mine.
      7. If it looks just like mine, it’s mine.
      8. If I saw it first, it’s mine.
      9. If you are playing with something and put it down, it automatically becomes mine.
      10. If it’s broken, it’s yours.

      Reply
  11. MsIam says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:11 am

    Seriously? Well I guess Charles will order the papers to ignore Invictus then like they do now. This has to be one of the stupidest stories ever and that is saying a lot. But it’s yet another reason they should have avoided Salt Island and picked another location, even if it wasn’t Washington DC.

    Reply
  12. Hypocrisy says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:13 am

    So not only do they have to bitch and complain about everything the Sussex’s do and accomplish but now they have to create outrage over future events years in advance. Since this upsets Chuck and his mistress so much I sincerely hope they are not around to witness it. Then there is nothing to be outraged about. Except for what the football fans will chant.

    Reply
  13. Tessa says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:14 am

    I wonder if Charles is going to try to outdo in spectacle his late mother’s 80th birthday celebrations when he plans Camilla party .

    Reply
  14. Lizzie Bennett says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:15 am

    For a man that begins every morning reading the tabloids Charles is delusional. Camilla has never been popular. Does he really think ppl will be out in the streets celebrating her?!?!!!

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 19, 2025 at 8:24 am

      Camilla is not in the same league as
      The late queen and her mother. People remembered at that time the war years and the king and queen staying on. Charles has no clue.

      Reply
      • Robert Phillips says:
        February 19, 2025 at 11:07 am

        But in Charles head. That pretty little crown they placed on his head. Is also supposed to transfer all that love and affection that his mother got to him. I honestly think he believes this. And that is has nothing to do with how his mother acted and how he has acted. To him everything in the world revolves around that stupid crown.

    • Dee says:
      February 19, 2025 at 12:02 pm

      Lizzie celebrated her official birthday in June, as April was too cold for a parade. Charles can celebrate his sidepiece’s birthday whenever.

      Reply
  15. Eurydice says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:16 am

    Harry’s bandwagon? The Invictus Games are Harry’s bandwagon? The DM really is shameless.

    And Charles? I don’t think the country will join you in lavishly celebrating Camilla, no matter what day it is.

    Reply
    • MsIam says:
      February 19, 2025 at 8:41 am

      Aren’t people still booing them whenever they appear?And does he think a “lavish” birthday celebration for Camilla will help? And to imply that it’s more important than celebrating wounded veterans? Yikes!

      Reply
    • Becks1 says:
      February 19, 2025 at 9:09 am

      It was a really poor choice of words to describe Invictus, but like you said, the DM is shameless.

      Also – I’m not sure how much say Harry has in things like scheduling the games or choosing the city. I am sure he has SOME say and he’s involved in the decision making process, but when you’re scheduling a week long event like this, there are going to be so many factors just from a logistical perspective and Camilla’s birthday is not going to be one of them.

      Reply
      • Eurydice says:
        February 19, 2025 at 9:41 am

        Yes, I don’t think the City of Birmingham is considering Camilla’s birthday. But maybe Charles would like to send a strongly worded message to France for upstaging Camilla with Bastille Day.

  16. Me at home says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:17 am

    This has the feel of the Mail completely making it up, what with the weasel words “He is unlikely to feel …” and all. Anyway, the service would be a single night and Harry could even come in for it if he was invited/actually wanted to, just like he and Meghan took side excursions around Vancouver and Windsor. Same if Charles puts on some fancy banquet for Camilla.

    Reply
    • Tessa says:
      February 19, 2025 at 8:21 am

      I doubt harry will go . He’s not exactly a fan of Camilla. But the media people, will write articles about Camilla not inviting him. I think Camilla s children and grandchildren would be front and center.

      Reply
    • somebody says:
      February 19, 2025 at 8:33 am

      The question will be if even Will and fam trot out for it. If they do they will likely arrive late.

      Reply
  17. Chantale says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:24 am

    This is a made up story. I am giving chucky benefit of a doubt. While would he want to upset the arm forces he already looks bad. I am going to say it most likely DF and KP making up BS stories. More to come….

    Reply
    • CherryBerry says:
      February 19, 2025 at 1:58 pm

      This was my thinking as well, that William/KP gave them this tidbit to deflect from him and Mustique. Maybe it’s made up or maybe it was rumored amongst the staff that this was Charles sentiments and KP fed it to the press. I don’t think W&K talk to C&C.

      Reply
  18. Over it says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:26 am

    You beat me to is Kaiser. I was just going to say these people are betting big on either of those relics being around in 2027. As for Chucky being big mad about celebrating the people who fought to keep the freedom he has to throw these lavish parties that the British people are paying for . All I can say is I hope when he needs these people they all blank him . Completely and utterly disgusting how he acts as the head . What a pathetic leader . He could not lead a spoon to his lips . I don’t even know why he would go the trouble for cow mills . All she needs is hay, a few carrots and a bucket of mead .

    Reply
  19. GMH says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:27 am

    The IGs managed to coexist with the Superbowl this month. I suspect the can with a birthday party for the former royal side piece as well.

    Reply
  20. aquarius64 says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:28 am

    IG27 is set for July but no dates yet. The Invictus Games Foundation set the dates not Harry. I believe Charles is mad because no one, especially the international press, will care about Camilla’s birthday. But the press will resurrect the bad blood between Harry and Camilla, knowing Harry or Meghan or the children (if they come) will not be there for her birthday party. That’s the headline Charles doesn’t want and for the world to be reminded again how Camilla got where she is now. Diana will back in the news again.

    Reply
  21. Dee(2) says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:29 am

    So they’re mad now? It’s not like when the Invictus games are going to occur is a huge secret, and it’s not like it was a huge secret that the ministry of defense was lobbying pretty hard over Washington DC to get the games last year.

    None of this was a surprise. They just have to have an excuse as to why they don’t show up and make it seem like it’s Harry’s fault for being inconsiderate instead of them being so childish and petty that they can’t put aside this stuff for their military veterans. I would feel some sort of way if I was a veteran and this was my commander in chief. Being bitter that your child is successful and popular should not override your supposed “duty”. I think what really sticks in their craw is that Harry is very well respected by the military in a way that they aren’t, and it’s going to be super apparent on their home soil.

    Reply
  22. SarahCS says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:30 am

    He really does think that he still lives in a country where the population at large genuinely cares about the monarch and what he/she is doing doesn’t he? Sure there are pockets and they’re propped up by the vested interests of most of the press but the UK of 2025 (and 2027) is vastly different in this regard.

    It was interesting to watch when the queen died as monarchist or not few people alive had known another monarch and we were used to her face on the stamps, money, etc. but even then it felt OTT (Centre Parcs trying to close their holiday camps for a day and make everyone leave was an entertaining misjudgement of the public mood).

    Reply
  23. Over it says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:33 am

    Also , I am still low key mad at Harry for going to chuck stupid hat party, because I am petty and won’t have . Harry on the other hand is definitely a much better person than me. Like Kaiser saids sometimes , it could have been an email Or in harry case he should have sent chuck the hanger .

    Reply
  24. ThatGirlThere says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:35 am

    Chuck is mad about Invictus stealing Cammy’s birthday thunder and I’m sure Harry is mad about Cammy trying to coop the life his mother should have lived.

    Chuck and Cam can fcuk off. Petty old goats.

    Reply
  25. Amy Bee says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:42 am

    But Invictus will be in Birmingham not Windsor. Is Charles really upset about this? Plus do we know the actual dates for the Games?

    Reply
  26. Kittenmom says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:44 am

    Camilla’s birthday is one damn day. Invictus Games will be at least a week. Does chucky intend to throw a weeklong extravaganza for his nasty wife? Why do grownass adults even need public celebrations of their birthdays anyway – as if we really care.

    Reply
    • jais says:
      February 19, 2025 at 10:08 am

      Oh I bet he plans a month long extravaganza with fireworks and star-filled parties bc they’re obsessed with celebrities being in the same room as them. Expect Tom Cruise and the Beckhams. Who is he going to get to play for Camilla’s birthday concert if the big names are already playing at IG? The catastrophe, lol.

      Reply
  27. Susan Collins says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:55 am

    We know Chuckles doesn’t care for his own country’s veterans. He is coming out and putting his side piece above and beyond for her birthday over support for the veterans. What a complete jackass is he for putting this out there. He understands nothing.

    Reply
  28. Nanea says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:55 am

    Does anyone seriously care about Queen Side Piece’s birthday?

    Besides the Windsor-Wailses-Parker Bowleses, I mean.

    Unlike the conanation, which was originally planned to take place on Lilibet’s birthday, before being switched to take place on Archie’s birthday, Harry isn’t the one to set the IG’s dates.

    The way these things work, it’s the organising committee. And they are not an absolutistic monarch, but a democratic entity.

    Reply
    • Blithe says:
      February 19, 2025 at 12:21 pm

      Probably not. The Daily Fail is just starting early with their efforts to blame any lack of interest in celebrating Camilla’s birthday on one of their most lucrative scapegoats.

      Reply
  29. Tessa says:
    February 19, 2025 at 8:56 am

    I thought Camilla “never wanted any of this.”

    Reply
  30. Lili says:
    February 19, 2025 at 9:12 am

    What is he worried about, Itv secured rights and didn’t show it so i suspect it will be much of the same, no one but IG , H&M followers will know.so for some like me it will be an easy choice just like his hat party i was away on holiday

    Reply
  31. Lynwall says:
    February 19, 2025 at 9:21 am

    I don’t believe this story. It is likely made up, but what can Charles do.
    He wants to be able to get his twist on things when he wants, so he has to live with these stories. Especially now that he and William have no information on Harry and Meghan to feed to the tabloids.

    Reply
  32. Libra says:
    February 19, 2025 at 9:26 am

    This is tabloid fiction. They have zero idea what Charles is planning. Why should we waste time on these lies and page clicks?

    Reply
    • Lady Digby says:
      February 19, 2025 at 10:31 am

      @Libra agreed but I do think this is the excuse KC and the not sunshine band will use for SNUBBING IG because they are having a FAR GRANDER doing an ENTIRE WEEK ‘S WORTH of celebrations for SHE WHO MUST BE OBEYED. The Spice Girls will reunite to serenade her and Beckham will accompany them playing the spoons!

      Reply
      • BeanieBean says:
        February 19, 2025 at 11:26 am

        And Dame Judi Dench will do a reading from Macbeth. ‘Is this a dagger which I see before me?’

      • jais says:
        February 19, 2025 at 1:12 pm

        It’s July. They should really just go on vacay to her favorite spa somewhere. Or Charles can go for walks in Romania while Camilla goes to her favorite spa. But all of these ideas are hilarious. Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan can emcee the celebrations.

  33. wolfmamma says:
    February 19, 2025 at 10:03 am

    What a miserable King. What a miserable family now, really. Priorities in all the wrong places. Willie and Cactus will be / are worse than all of them ~ except Andrew of course.

    Reply
  34. EM says:
    February 19, 2025 at 10:17 am

    Or you know, Camilla could show up at the games with a smile on her face and get all the media attention she could possibly want. It’s an option!

    Reply
  35. TikiChica says:
    February 19, 2025 at 10:19 am

    “I mean, it’s pretty bold to assume that Charles and Camilla will both be around in two-and-a-half years” – seriously? *shakes head*

    Reply
  36. Lau says:
    February 19, 2025 at 10:35 am

    If they’re both still alive by then, Charles will probably try to make the IG all about himself and a little bit about Camilla.

    Reply
  37. Gabby says:
    February 19, 2025 at 10:42 am

    Spare me. If Camilla is still here in the summer of 2027, she’ll be lying in bed wearing a diaper and celebrating with extra cinnamon on her applesauce.

    Chuckles never misses a self-pity opportunity. It’s as much happiness as he deserves.

    Reply
  38. tamsin says:
    February 19, 2025 at 10:45 am

    Really! Only the RR could think of something this petty. The specific dates for the Games is not set yet, right? It might not take place during Camilla’s birthday week at all. Is this just the RR drumming up controversy. Do they not realize they are disrespecting veterans. Surely Charles, as petty as he is, wouldn’t drum up this point by himself?
    BTW, I think Vancouver originally got the bid for Invictus because of their proposal for hybrid games i.e. including winter sports. Anyway, the word “hybrid” seems to have been dropped from the games and people are asking Harry if there will be another “winter” Games. Swimming, Rowing, and all the team sports were still there. I think the track and field stuff was dropped because there wasn’t an indoor track.

    Reply
  39. Aimee says:
    February 19, 2025 at 11:14 am

    No one cares about Camilla’s birthday and for the 100th time she is not The Queen!

    Reply
    • TikiChica says:
      February 19, 2025 at 11:56 am

      Sadly, she is. Even when they had promised us that she would never be known as Queen (years before they broke said promise), she was still going to be Queen, but not referred to as such. She is married to the King.

      Reply
  40. Emmlo says:
    February 19, 2025 at 11:45 am

    lmao, fuck Camilla and her birthday. Harry owes her nothing.

    Reply
  41. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    February 19, 2025 at 12:41 pm

    Dear Charles,
    No one – apart from you – gives two flying damns about your side piece.
    Hugs and kisses
    Everyone

    Reply
  42. Spicy Otter says:
    February 19, 2025 at 1:14 pm

    A church service of thanksgiving for a woman who slept around in and out of wedlock and made Diana’s life a misery? How regal.

    Reply
  43. Saucy&Sassy says:
    February 19, 2025 at 1:38 pm

    This is what the bm came up with? They want to start a controversy over Camilla and IG?

    Reply
  44. Grandma Susan says:
    February 19, 2025 at 3:07 pm

    Charles gets very salty when he feels his whorse has been disrespected.

    Reply
  45. QuiteContrary says:
    February 19, 2025 at 4:38 pm

    Just pickle her in more gin, Chaz. She will forget about her birthday.

    Or celebrate as she’d prefer — send her to a “spa” in India.

    Charles is a disgrace. What reasonable person would think Camilla is more important than the veterans who served their country and were wounded in the effort?

    Reply

