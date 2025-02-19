Clothing label ‘As Ever’ is mad about Duchess Meghan’s big rebrand

Yesterday morning, when I was looking through the articles about the Duchess of Sussex’s product line rebrand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever, I noticed that there was already a New York clothing label called As Ever, or asevernyc.com. That site still comes up on the first page if you just Google “As Ever” and don’t include Meghan’s name. I kind of wonder if Meghan might have to make an adjustment and call her brand “As Ever, Meghan.” In any case, the guy who owns As Ever NYC said/wrote words:

A small clothing company called As Ever has addressed Meghan Markle’s decision to use the same name for her lifestyle brand. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, announced that she has renamed her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, to As Ever in a video posted to her Instagram account on Monday, February 17.

However, the name As Ever also belongs to a vintage clothing company based in New York and New Jersey founded in 2017.

“Wow and hello,” the company’s founder, Mark Kolski, began a statement shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 18, after Meghan’s announcement.

“I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist. In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand,” the statement said. “We are aware. We are not affiliated.”

Kolski said the brand’s journey began in 2015 when he reworked vintage military attire into signature tanker pants for his wife. The company officially launched in 2017.

“It’s 2025. We are grateful to still be here making clothing in New York & New Jersey. We are grateful for all the customers coast to coast and worldwide that have supported our venture. We will continue As Ever,” the statement concluded.

Us Weekly has reached out to Kolski for further comment, as well as representatives for the Duchess of Sussex. Kolski’s brand uses the Instagram handle @asevernyc and has 10,600 followers on the platform at the time of writing on Wednesday, February 19. Meghan’s brand, using the handle @aseverofficial, has 640,000 followers at the time of writing.

In addition to the statement, Kolski’s brand also reshared messages of support from customers on its Instagram Stories. One person wrote: “Just a royally scandalous, run-of-the-mill Tuesday. @asevernyc forever.”