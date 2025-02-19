Times: Most people would choose Mustique over attending the BAFTAs!

BAFTA president Prince William skipped last Sunday’s BAFTAs. He skipped because he and his family flew to Mustique for a luxurious vacation, and apparently they couldn’t fly to Mustique AFTER the BAFTAs. The fact that the vacation was announced by the Mail ahead of the BAFTAs was fascinating to me, because the British media rarely calls out William and Kate for their disappearing acts and extensive vacation schedules. It’s also interesting that the British press keeps talking about it too – they’re publishing stories about how Will and Kate are likely staying in a ritzy rental villa at exorbitant cost, and they’re running stories about Mustique itself and the vibe on the private island. The Times of London published a first-hand account of what the island is really like for the elite. Some highlights:
How Mustique started: Colin Tennant, who would later become the 3rd Baron Glenconner, purchased the island in 1958 — the thinking being that it would be cheaper to fly out here in the winter than heat his Scottish stately home. His best idea was to give a four-acre plot to Princess Margaret as a wedding present in 1960 — Glenconner’s wife, Anne, was one of Margaret’s ladies-in-waiting. The princess completed her villa, Les Jolies Eaux, in 1973 and was a frequent visitor, often with her lover Roddy Llewellyn, spending her days bobbing in the lush turquoise foams of Gelliceaux Bay and her evenings holding court at Basil’s Bar.
The royal vibe in Mustique: Princess Margaret once claimed that Mustique was “the only place I can relax”. There were no pressures, no paparazzi, just other wealthy and famous homeowners — Mick Jagger, David Bowie, various South American potentates — and their guests. Everyone knew everyone, parties were had, privacy was respected, and a sort of sunburnt English gentility presided. Queen Elizabeth herself visited in 1966, while on a tour of the West Indies. The place remains a home away from home for the royals, although Princess Margaret’s son, David Linley, sold Les Jolies Eaux in 1999. Prince George celebrated his sixth birthday here in 2019, and Prince Harry, in his twenties, apparently once wandered into the wrong house for a dinner party, but was nonetheless treated to nibbles and an aperitif, such is the vibe — laid-back while also being reassuringly exclusive.
No traffic lights? Still, there is something a bit special about the place. It’s fancy while also being eccentric, like a mad posh granny. The island’s airstrip can only accommodate small propeller planes, there are no ATMs and no traffic lights. Most guests bop around the island in golf buggies and pretty much everyone you pass will say hello. Every Tuesday night there is an open evening at Cotton House, the central clubhouse that was Tennant’s first building project in 1968, when he commissioned the theatre designer Oliver Messel to convert a cotton warehouse into a glamorous location for stiff gin and tonics and games of backgammon.
Day drinking & no bills: During the day the social hub is the Beach Café and bar in Endeavour Bay. No money ever changes hands, everything is signed for and settled at the end of the trip. The villas all have their own chefs, but owners still come to the Beach Café for lunch (prawn tempura, hamburgers, pizza).
No private beaches: There are no high-security fences here and no private beaches, so some low-level snooping can be done. Which is perhaps why Jagger has built two rather forbidding stone “groins” (no pun) on either side of the portion of beach in front of his home. While in theory these are to prevent further erosion of the northerly L’Ansecoy Bay, which is now so worn away it is barely walkable — even the beaches of billionaires are subject to the ravages of climate change.
The one nightspot: The only real nightspot is the aforementioned Basil’s, a glorified seafront shack where bands perform and DJs play party tunes while guests enjoy tacos and tequila. On the night we went there was quite an odd mix. It was a bit like an uneasy transatlantic wedding. Posh middle-aged women, cheeks pink from a day of sunshine and champagne, were bopping about to Sade on the dancefloor, entirely unselfconscious, barefooted and with hair unbrushed.
The Americans: And then the Americans arrived. A group of about eight of them, immaculate in matching flowing white garments, like something from a D:Ream video. They surveyed the scene, the shoddy British orthodontics and the Boden leisurewear, the people just having fun and not really caring what they looked like, and they left. Because, you see, these days there are far ritzier resorts than Mustique for the super-rich. But nonetheless it is a beautiful destination that has not been overdeveloped, with a compelling history of dressed-down decadence.
Why the Waleses went to Mustique: The Waleses have had an incredibly tough time and Mustique is a familiar feelgood escape when life has become a bit too much — I went just before I had to put my mum in a care home in South Croydon. And if someone gave me the option, a night at the Baftas or a week on Mustique, I would be on that propeller plane in a flash.
“If someone gave me the option, a night at the Baftas or a week on Mustique, I would be on that propeller plane in a flash.” Again, it’s not either-or?? William could have attended the BAFTAs and hopped on a plane later that night? He would have only missed a couple of days of “vacation.” Plus he would have avoided traveling with HIS heirs, which is what is supposed to happen anyway, William and George should not travel on the same plane anymore. As for this summary of Mustique’s vibe… it feels like people are paying an exorbitant amount of money to shuffle around a private island and day-drink with the same people you party with in London? That’s the English for you.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instar.
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 03: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales arrive in a carriage at Buckingham Palace during day one of The Amir of the State of Qatar's visit to the United Kingdom on December 03, 2024 in London, England.
Britain's Prince William looks on, as he meets with members of Tiber Young People's Steering Group, during a visit to Tiber in Liverpool, Britain, January 23, 2025.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended a ceremony to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in London.
AMMANFORD, WALES – JANUARY 30: Catherine, Princess of Wales during a visit to Corgi, a family run textiles manufacturer focused on the production of socks and knitwear on January 30, 2025 in Ammanford, Wales.
London, UK, 04 February 2025: Catherine, The Princess of Wales joined a group of four and five-year-old school children at the National Portrait Gallery and launched a new project from The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood aimed at supporting young children in the development of crucial social and emotional skills.
Prince William, President of BAFTA, waves to students as he visits the London Screen Academy in London, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2025.
Some of these royal rota go all out with excusing their little kings lazy behavior.
Protect the heir. The contract is alive and well.
That’s the rota for you. It’s their job to excuse the behaviour of the royals, put a positive spin on the negative things they do and hide their more unsavoury misdeeds from the public while trashing anyone who threatens the institution.
If William wants to choose Mustique over the BAFTAs, that’s fine. Just give up the presidency of the organisation to someone else who actually wants to not only attend the single biggest event of BAFTAs calendar but also wants to do other regular engagements throughout the year to promote and advance the British film industry. Simple. I suspect he isn’t actually at Mustique with KKKate and the kids anyway. The British media seem all too eager to convince everyone they are on some happy family holiday and briefing is being done in American publications that they are going to be going on “monthly” trips abroad together with “growing closer” because “cancer” being used as the reason.
This is the type of articles you get when the person with the poison pen is on your payroll 💰 MAYBE HARRY AND MEGHAN SHOULD EMPLOY A COUPLE ROTAS 🤣🤣🤣
They sure do, it’s so bad it’s hard to read without getting a headache from rolling my eyes so far back in my head.
So the Americans came saw and said no to the British with crappy teeth and went somewhere ritzier? Doesn’t sound good for the royals settling for such a place but then again all that day drinking is right up Pegs alley.
And middle-aged women dancing. 💃
Yep he does seem to enjoy that too lol. Just as long as it’s not his wife,
lol, I’m a fan of some middle-aged women dancing but sadly this piece was so anti-American that it was making not even me want to dance. There’s a lot of reasons to be anti-American right now but dancing ain’t one.
The 8 Americans probably noped on sharing a bar with sloppy-drunk Brits. Can’t say I blame them.
The question isn’t BAFTA or holiday when you are the titular head of BAFTA. The question is duties BEFORE fun.
All we heard about when Betty Windsor was alive was how the BRF’s north star was duty before self. Now Egg has mutated that maxim into “My fun, my friends, bashing my only sibling, my immediate family if it suits, then duty if I can fit it amongst the other things.”
Right? The person claiming they’d too choose mustique over the BAFTAS…isn’t the patron of the BAFTAS. And the royals love to tout how they’re all about duty and service. Which is of course an absolute farce of propaganda .
Yeah I mean….I think most of us would choose a tropical island vacation (that we’re not paying for) in February over working. But that’s not how the real world works. If I rarely showed up for work, I would lose my job. But William regularly skips out on his duties and its just met with a shrug.
Interesting though that British press keeps bringing this up though.
They can’t call Will the part-time (hardly ever there) helicopter co-pilot any more, and there’s no school run during breaks, so there’s not much to say about what he really gets up to anymore. Probably dad dancing somewhere, but not on Mustique.
@DEE
He is a co-pilot in name only. He NEVER completed the course because he never flew the required number of hours. The trainer said this in an interview when asked what kind of pilot William was. In the rescue helicopter he just sat with his bodyguard so there was one less paramedic on the team. One of the paramedics said anonymously that it was just a problem for them because they were fed up with having fewer paramedics because of him but in reality he only showed up a few times and although he was scheduled he didn’t show up and disrupted their work. They were glad when he left. And the helicopter he “flies” like a taxi has a pilot. William likes to talk like he is the pilot. When it comes to driving the kids, none of the parents do it, not even grandma, only security. This is what the parents of the students said who fought to make sure others didn’t have to wait to get to school because every day the security that takes William’s kids to school blocks the entire street. Security! – they emphasized this because the media was already reporting that Kate or William had taken the kids. They emphasized that they had never seen them and that it was done by security guards.
Ah yes, Colin Tennant, founder of Mustique, noted wifebeater…money is never seen because bills are “settled up” at the end of the visit, except for the Royals and the Middletons of course…and there is the obligatory swipe at Americans who (checks notes) like to wear clean clothes?
So aristo it’s painful lol
And we take care of our teeth. We’re so…American.
But isn’t part of his job? Is it too much asking someone to do the bare minimum?
Yeah most people would absolutely prefer an island vacation to work, the difference is most people end up choosing work because they have bills to pay and responsibilities and are being held accountable by someone. And let’s be clear a nurse that’s been working 14-hour shifts saying I wish I could go on vacation a day earlier is not the same as someone having to put on a tuxedo and go to an award show.
The Wales get criticized because they act like they actually work hard, and like they are the only people that have ever experienced any strife. They don’t even give the appearance of pretending to work anymore and yet the media still tries to explain away why they totally deserve a vacation. A vacation from what I have to ask? Not doing charity visits, not volunteering, not going to visit organizations to which they are patrons, not doing international trips?
Also they just cannot stop themselves from their anti-americanism can they? It just smacks of insecurity, why are you concerned with what these random strangers may have thought coming into a restaurant when you’re there to have a good time?
Dee(2) – I am in agreement with your comments 100%!! William and Kate’s utter laziness and the British media’s sane washing of their behaviour never changes and is pathetic!
I’m sure the staff NDAs are ironclad but that’s an episode of Below Deck (beach villa version) that I would happily watch!
I would love to know the going-ons of the staff!
This is no class act, Willie
Sorry, I nodded off a bit just reading that description of Mustique.
LOL!!!
Perfect 👏🏼🤣
Nobody mentioned the most exciting thing to hit Mustique, which was Margaret cavorting with Roddy.
I need to more about Margaret during this era. Is there a book somewhere with the good dirt from this era?
* to know
It does sound seriously boring. Is there some kind of a club for kids, because none of this sounds relaxing with small children.
😂😂😂. It does sound like there is a very middle to old age vibe doesn’t it. I’m in my 60’s and it sounded semi-geriatric even to me.
Well, they can’t exactly talk about all the FUN stuff right now. Affairs, substances, pineapple parties, not something they want to connect to the P&PoW.
Some of us aren’t president of the BAFTAs. Agree that he could have gone to BAFTAs and left that night for Mustique, and it would have been safer to travel separately from the heirs. Catherine and the children could even have left that Friday, if they were so desperate to get there.
The fact that the school half-term holiday started the following Monday, February 17th, means W&K took their children out of school early to go on vacation. Normal people get a fine for doing this.
The difference between the regular joe going there and not going to the Baftas is that the regular Joe is not talking millions from the tax payers t do the bare minimum. Wank gets lots of money in return for little to no work so he should have been where he is obligated to go instead of day drinking off the public purse. I am sick of these people trying to make these two sound just like you and me meanwhile at the same time you and me are not getting millions of pounds a year for doing nothing.
I would also prefer to be on holiday, than be at work.
Unfortunately, I don’t get a choice.
Mustique sounds like a huge bore.
So here’s the thing. Mystique is supposed to be super private right? I can’t imagine the Wales love all these details in the times being public. About the beaches not being private. Which places to go etc.
Mustique has been known about for a very long time. It was never out of the news when Princess Margaret started visiting in the 1970s. Her exploits there were legendary. The Times has basically written a travel article and has used W&K as an excuse to do so.
For most people life is work or school with (hopefully) occasional vacations. For W&K life is a non-stop vacation with (hated, stupid, irritating) occasional work. Their life of incredible ease is paid for by the British public, but I guess it’s just too much to expect them to show up for their jobs.
Lots of families save up to take vacation at Disney World and that’s the only vacation of the year. The Wails take multiple vacations to very expensive places.
With a search engine I found names of some Americans who own property on Mustique. Are there any UK outlets capable of doing the bare minimum of research?
Most people are not Prince of Wales and expected to show up to support the BAFTAs. And, boy, does this sound like a boring place. Nothing to do but get sunburned and drunk. Come to think of it, it’s perfect for William.
Dont tellme they did not take any nannies with them, and/or the maternal grandparents. Maybe PwT is doing his dad dancing thing somewhere on the other side of the island
I imagine Carole Middleton is acting as the children’s nanny. Presumably they have a security team with them though.
Many years ago, I spent a weekend with some incredibly wealthy folks. They lived 45 minutes by chauffeured limousine from downtown Manhattan. Inside their amazing house, they also had a regulation-sized indoor, heated, live grass soccer field just off the living room so the poor stressed out investment banker could play soccer in his underwear in the dead of winter. And what he told me chilled me to the bone.
The ultra-wealthy have their own meteorologists. They know what’s coming. William doesn’t care anymore because he knows it’s all going to come crashing down, probably sooner than later. Might as well go to Mystique.
All I want to know is when do we get to stop paying taxes to these people?
I’ve heard of indoor huge swimming pools, regulation size basketball and tennis courts, but a soccer field? Wow! That is conspicuous consumerism at its worst. I hope that owner donated a soccer field to a low-income school to balance out his life.
😮😮😮
Tell us. What’s coming? 👀
What are the private meteorologists saying? Should we all go on vacation or prepare for the worst?
I’m guessing Peg saw the pic of him acting like a horse’s ass in front of the actresses at the Baftas last year and was too embarrassed to show his face again.
It is not in his DNA to feel embarrassed. He has zero social intelligence.
@Libra OfWill also doesn’t do self awareness because she told primary school children at a visit that “she worked very hard!!!” Sorry but she and Will only work hard at their tans!
Anger is in his DNA. I could see him being angry that he was made fun of.
Most people would rather play computer games all day than go to work. Most people also recognize that not a valid excuse to play computer games all day instead of working.
Personally I would pick the Baftas. Especially if I had an award show of my own that I wanted people to take seriously.
https://news.sky.com/story/tuesdays-national-newspaper-front-pages-12427754?postid=9130643#liveblog-body
Note Royals Love Mustique is top story on Times front page but beneath it is a headline stating 3 million on universal credit benefit with no obligation to work. Is the Times having a pop at the benefits funded RF who are free loading at Mustique instead of “working'” or is the juxtaposition of the 2: stories just a happy coincidence??
I don’t know how William can keep up his macho hero image when he’s such a lay about and fragile flower. Harry flew in for his father’s coronation and flew out again to make it for his son’s birthday.
As for Mustique, it doesn’t seem so very exclusive if the author of this article could go. I could go too, if I wanted to pay $1,000 a night at the hotel. All it takes is money.
@Eurydice at least you would be using your own cash to holiday there, this UK tax payer is decidedly annoyed to be told that Will and the entire Klan are having a freebie!? Seriously this guy’s duchy yields 31millions pa yet he rocks up empty headed and empty handed to food banks and doesn’t even pay for a round of drinks on his luxury break for him and the C. Middys??
But William is so special. He’s an exalted being, he’s god’s gift, we should all be honored by his glorious presence, it’s worth every penny to know that we’re breathing the same oxygen. Ok, that made me throw up a little, but seriously, that’s how he acts.
Absolutely no outrage from the British press that William and Kate are off on a luxury vacation during a cost of living crisis. The invisible contract is still intact.
@Amy Bee well at least they are talking about it in print and noting that he swerved attending the BAFTAS again? His No Shows in favour of a luxury holiday are garnering attention. Mustique was associated with the sybaritic Princess Margaret. Tabs called out Will for being lazy in 2016 and that reputation remains. Yes they switched to kicking around Meg and Harry but I feel the tide could be turning for Will. He was cut a lot of slack last year but now his wife is on the mend and he has overcome the shock of his dad’s cancer diagnosis . Really it is time for Will to roll his sleeves up and start putting the hours in to be a fully prepared heir!!
Why aren’t questions being asked in the House of Commons about this? If the Beast of Bolsover were around he would have been raising Cain on this. Where are the people who should be on the side of the taxpayers in this??
He was relentless when Princess Margaret was cavorting with her tomboy on Mustique and she had to return pdq and she wasn’t the heir!
@Lady Digby, I agree. The Times isn’t just harping on the Mustique vacation, with all its connections to opulence and Princess Margaret. It’s framing the story so that readers absolutely cannot miss that Billy skipped out on work for this.
This is soooooooo lame.
1. Willyboy is head of BAFTA.
2. He can choose to do both the awards show and island vacation!!
Anyone would be a fool not to do both the glitzy awards show and vacay if they can. I don’t get why he chooses either one over the other when he doesn’t have to!! Can anyone explain this? Is someone demanding he go to Mustique at a particular time (like is he borrowing someone’s villa, or is Carole insisting it be around her birthday)? How is it this vacay couldn’t wait a day?
Is he really just that lazy? Or does he feel uncomfortable at such an event because he knows he doesn’t belong?
@Rapunzel, I am on team “William is not in Mustique” . Smoke screen for living private lives.
That’s why the legacy press like the Times is in the downward trajectory. They can’t even distinguish duty vis a vis personal preference.
“Most people” do not have a choice and can’t take off from work to go to an expensive resort or lose the job and asource of income. William gets all these free passes. And I don’t call it “hard work” to show up at BAFTA and at least research the films.
Most people aren’t taxpayer funded and expected to “earn” that funding with performative appearances to the patronages and charities they want us to believe they care about. None of these royals deserve royals deserve to be funded for the little that they do, but he and his wife deserve it even less. There was no reason that he couldn’t have done both, he just chose to be his usual lazy and selfish self.
And he has those school runs. Another article enabling Peg to be lazy
Whatever K&W do, the royal reporters are gonna find someone who will speak positively about it. If they can’t find someone, they would write about an unnamed person giving a spin. In the same way, whatever H&M do, they are gonna find someone who will give a negative opinion on it. So, I hope people stop caring about what DM or DM commenters thought about the latest news on H&M.
@Sevenblue DM is notorious here for being a nasty, rightwing rag. They support Johnson, Truss and Trump and have a long list of minorities that they hate. Despite their love of Thatcher they don’t like women much either. They are running a hate campaign against Meg and Harry. DM are deranged and really should be held accountable hence the 2026 court case. They will throw as much BS as possible at Meg and Harry. Just horrible but the court case will happen unless they offer a gigantic apology and a huge financial settlement. We need Leverson 2 to happen.
Agree with those saying the Times is purposefully reminding us about Mustique. Better, they aren’t just harping on the Mustique vacation itself, with all its connections to opulence and sybaritic Princess Margaret. They’re framing the story so that readers absolutely cannot miss that Billy skipped out on work for this.
@Me At Home Will is being called out by Times and the Fail connecting Will/Mustique/Margaret/pleasure in paradise before performance of duty.
Also who is paying for this luxury holiday? Himself or is it a freebie in exchange for what?
@Lady Digby, I could be wrong, but my guess is it’s a freebie from someone who wants to be invited to dinner at KP or a minor royal’s wedding or some such thing. And the Times’ readers understand it’s a freebie (and if they don’t, they’ll be outraged about the cost). And the Times knows its readers probably won’t like it anyway, because they understand he never works and they’ll wonder why they’re supporting all this with free security and the duchy shenanigans wrt tax breaks and renting out unusable prisons. Now if somebody could connect the loaner villa to somebody like an energy magnate who wants rights to a wind farm off one of the duchy’s coasts, that would be amazing.
The thing is is that it isn’t’a ‘choice’. He could easily do both.
Will can’t hold two things in his head at the same time. We can’t expect the poor guy to do his duty and go on pricey vacays. Something’s gotta give, and duty loses every time.
If this trip and its resulting publicity upsets Chuckles, then that’s good enough for me. Anything to ruin his day.
Most people would chose a fancy beach vacation over their job, if their job involved dealing with the general public, Bezos/Musk bosses that expect 90 hour work weeks with minimal pay and maximum effort/stress, manual labor, or dealing with messy mess from caregiving. Dressing up and meeting famous people whilst having your ass kissed no matter how gaffe prone you are or how poorly prepared you are isn’t work to any other human being on Earth. The BAFTAs should sack his lazy ass like the football association did and give him a nothing burger title.
Prince William could shoot someone dead in the street and The Times would still find a way to defend it.
After the wedding they did nothing but sit in the tropics with all the Middletons who came there at taxpayers’ expense because they were always broke and didn’t like spending their own money, even if they had it ;)) The Queen put a stop to it when she found out that Kate goes on vacation 6 times a year, with her family, and they always last at least a month.