They’re trying to make a controversy over Duchess Meghan’s As Ever logo

Several tabloids called emergency sessions to deal with the Duchess of Sussex’s big As Ever announcement. Those same tabloids have spent the past year squealing about “American Riviera Orchard” and trademarks and “flop launches,” as if they could just mak Meghan’s brand fail through the power of their sheer hatred. As it turns out, ARO was a decoy and As Ever will launch in the next month, probably. It’s a relief, because I was genuinely worried that Meghan’s brand would never get launched. In any case, those tabloid emergency sessions have resulted in a new “thing.” Apparently, there’s a “problem” with As Ever’s logo, which features a palm tree and two hummingbirds. First, here’s how People Mag explained the significance:
Meghan Markle’s refreshed lifestyle brand has a logo with a meaningful symbol. On Feb. 18, the Duchess of Sussex announced that she was rebranding her lifestyle venture previously known as American Riviera Orchard to As Ever and dropped a coordinating crest on its new website. The elegant graphic in a square shape shows a palm tree flanked by two hummingbirds and is featured prominently at the top of the As Ever page, which features a new picture of Meghan and her daughter Princess Lilibet.
The logo’s palm tree is symbolic of Santa Barbara, where Meghan and Prince Harry call home with their kids Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3. Meanwhile, hummingbirds hold a special significance in the Duke of Sussex’s memoir, Spare.
At the end of the book, published in January 2023, Prince Harry reflected on a visit from a hummingbird to his Montecito home after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, noting how the bird is interpreted as a symbol of spirits in some cultures.
“Soon after our return, a hummingbird got into the house,” Harry wrote in Spare. “I had a devil of a time guiding it out, and the thought occurred that maybe we should start shutting the doors, despite those heavenly ocean breezes. Then a mate said: Could be a sign, you know? … Visitors, as it were. Aztecs thought them reincarnated warriors. Spanish explorers called them ‘resurrection birds.'”
Harry wrote in Spare that “naturally” when the hummingbird emerged and flew around the kitchen, soaring over “the sacred airspace we call Lili Land, where we’ve set the baby’s playpen with all her toys and stuffed animals, I thought hopefully, greedily, foolishly: Is our house a detour — or a destination?”
Something I learned about Harry from Spare is that he seems especially in tune with nature and animals, and he often uses nature and animals for quasi-religious guidance. The hummingbirds absolutely feel like Meghan adopting something from Harry’s interests and mindset, because he is a dedicated bird watcher. There was that infamous moment in their Netflix series where Harry is super-excited about the hummingbirds coming to the feeders on their patio, and Archie DGAF. Archie was more concerned about blaming his mama for his dirty foot (“I got a dirty foot, mama, because I was with you”).
Now for the dumbass controversy. Someone paid a Spanish politician to make some noise about how Meghan “plagiarized” the logo from the coat of arms from the Mallorcan town, Porreres. The Porreres coat of arms IS similar – it features a centered palm tree with two birds on either side, but the coat of arms is in black, green and brown. Porreres’ mayor Xisca Mora is “studying the case with the legal services of the Consistory to see what course of action should be taken from the municipal level.” Deep sigh… I don’t mean any disrespect, but the two images are not identical and this is one of the dumbest controversies anyone has ever cooked up.
Something, anything, is always wrong w whatever she does. Jesus! Just let her breathe!!
This was my first thought as well. Get. Off. Her. Back! It’s really infuriating.
The logos are different and I’m quite sure she (and Netflix!) would have done their due diligence to identify and clear any potential trademark hurdles. We know she does her homework and waits until all her ducks are in a row before going public with her projects. This whole thing is just another way to abuse her. That mayor should be ashamed.
Even if they’re similar, one is on Spain and the other in the US. Two different jurisdictions in two different countries on 2 different continents!! The mayor is just being ridifcukingculous!!! Looking at it legally? What are you gonna do? Sue a person in the US ove a logo with some similarities? Are you even serious?
Yeah, there was a commenter on here yesterday saying that the name wasn’t “ideal” because American Eagle had the initials AE. Perhaps American Eagle also should have rethought since American Express had them before they did. It gets to be too much. Then yesterday flipping through channels I came across some WW on an entertainment show saying something about H&M having “mixed results” with their projects, mentioning leaving spotify and flashing all kinds of nasty tabloid headlines on the screen with no mention of two bestselling books, an award-winning podcast or successful documentaries. Made me glad I don’t watch those shows.
They can have at it over the Logo. Netflix has deep pockets and I am pretty sure this made up controversy will soon go away. Just admit defeat gutter rats you have been outwitted.
I’m so glad Netflix is backing her on this, because of those deep pockets.
I’m not surprised the tabloids are trying to find something, anything negative – not just because its Meghan, but because they were caught so unawares with this announcement. They’re running stories about American Riviera being a flop and Meghan had been building an entirely different company behind the scenes.
Different colours, different style, different shield shape, different tree shape, different bird species. Like… this is abject stupidity.
There obviously isn’t going to be a lawsuit. It is truly embarrassing the people the Murdoch media will pay to harass this woman in print. It’s freakish and evil.
Right, similar but not the same. At all. The way the tabs are talking I was expecting something more.
This is so ridiculous. The mayor just wants some attention for their town. It’s a small town they can’t afford to sue. Even if they did they have no chance of winning. The logos are not identical, there are many similar images around so they can’t prove Meghan got the idea from them (she didn’t), a town and a lifestyle brand cannot be confused, this does not negatively affect the town in any way. No lawyer would advise suing in this instance. This fake controversy will disappear in a few days.
Yeah, I just googled and there are SO many similar images out there. Many of which are other towns coat of arms.
The politician doesn’t even know the what kind of birds are in their coat of arms lol. This is such a non issue. If they were really serious they would sue but they know they have no case and are going to a tabloid to complain.
Exactly… there are no hummingbirds in Spain!
There is a bunch of company that uses similar logo and there are other coats of arms that are similar, why did she not go after them. And the dressshop that is calling Meghan out because of the name forgot one tiny part they did not trademarked the nam As ever. There is a company that has a name Asever but that is in china. I looked it up there is no other company or bussiness with the name as ever
Last gasp from DM before their court case so they are trying to get in as many anti-Meghan stories before the courts tell them to stop. It’s so predictable it’s sad?
The logos are not the same. The British press will do anything to stop Meghan from being successful. It doesn’t seem like Meghan’s bothered by what the British press does because she updated the Instagram account she used for ARO by changing the name and logo last night.
The logo is really lovely and the graceful sign-off “As Ever” is a much better name than American Riviera Orchard. The show and the product launch feel set up for success, which is why there’s a huge DM effort to spin it as a failure already. Honestly, if we’re thinking up two-word company names, I wouldn’t blame her for choosing Up Yours or Take That! I think it has taken radical acceptance on her part that the media coverage will never change and she just needs to go ahead and do what she wants in the best way she can regardless. Respect.
Of course they have to make up a controversy because they have to deflect from the forever holidaying WanK who only have creepy drawings to offer the rota for their accomplishments. They truly need to give it a rest, I’m sure the logo is trademarked was handled perfectly and in accordance with the laws in the states. (If they haven’t been executive ordered away). It’s truly telling just how racist they truly are, Waity gets a kill notification and still doesn’t receive anywhere near this type of scrutiny and she was actually caught red handed doing something unimaginable and deceptive.. Meghan has had to start her business with a magnifying glass 🔍 over her this entire time, her every move dissected it’s sickening to watch. I can’t wait until the launch I hope Meghan’s products hit record sales. F the BRF and their rota at this point.
It’s sad that Ms Mora didn’t sit down and take a deep breath, and maybe talk to some people who don’t have € signs on their minds before falling headfirst into the BM’s trap.
In a few days she will see that she’s been used, but by then the caravan of the people whose job it is to be outraged and apoplectic whenever Meghan so much as takes a breath will have moved on.
Too bad they — Derangers *and* British media — didn’t have the same energy for Earthshot.
If I had to guess, the tabloids will pay the mayor for “exclusives” in which she says that Meghan is perverting the town’s coat of arms. Whether she comes up with those words or she is fed them idk but I do think the Sun will continue with it to create outrage. Maybe I’m wrong and the mayor is not getting paid but that is a pretty regular practice with the tabloids. Maybe its getting the town attention? Which would be fine if she said oh wow that’s very cool that they’re similar but clearly those are hummingbirds. But when the words start echoing tabloid talking points it gets icky.
They are REALLY pissed she got over on them. The logo controversy is silly because in the photo with Lili there’s literally palm trees in the background. I noticed that yesterday and figured that was the connection along with the two palm trees that are on their property that she said made them buy their house.
They also are trying to cause issues with a small clothing business with that name. I hope the people that own it get some of the Meghan effect from her haters that her supporters provide to small businesses. I’m predicting no though. They’ll use them as a cudgel against Meghan forget all about them and Meghan’s supporters don’t forget lol.
I saw the noise on X and I responded do you really think Sussex and Netflix lawyers have not checked everything? This Mallorcan politician is looking for 15 minutes.
Some just want derangers to be their fans that mayor is one of them.
Can you imagine having to tell your family and friends that being a bottom feeder for tabloids and writing trash all day is what you do for a living? I would rather work picking up actual trash than writing it . There is value and pride is collecting trash because you are contributing to society but these folks who write for tabloids, must need at least 4 showers daily to wash off the stench of their gutter career
Meghan has so much power over these people. She lives rent free in their heads.
Town of population 5,300 not even major destination on the island. No possibility of confusion unless Meghan going into the Spanish tourism business. Certain the tabs threw a few dollars the mayor’s way already.
Unless that mayor has his towns logo trademark in the states how is this even relevant?
Because there is an international trademark technically they could sue. They won’t though for all the reasons people have mentioned above.
A coat of arms is not a trademark and you can’t register a symbol of a country or municipality as a trademark. But you can trademark a design that’s sufficiently different – the question is what does sufficiently mean.
Critics will always stir up drama about Meghan and Harry, knowing it gets attention. Besides her show and business, I think Meghan posts on Instagram because she knows people will talk anyway. She’s staying focused on her goals, and I’m excited to support her. Since I’ve stopped shopping at Target, Amazon, and other DEI-less retailers, I’ve saved money and I’m happy to spend it on Meghan’s As Ever collection.
MAAAHAAAAHAHAHAAAHAHAHAAA the way I laughed when I saw that blue logo–talk about a monumental stretch. People.
I’m sorry, but as an American living in Europe, I can’t help but notice that essentially every European town, province and country has it’s own flag and coat of arms. Sooooo many of them use very similar images. Lion on it’s back legs? Cross? Crown? Stars? Stripes? Eagles, storks, roosters and other fowls? Deer or bears? Various types of trees? All been done and some look very much like others. So yes, these are similar, but they aren’t the same. Deal.
I have very limited experience with logos and registered trademarka. Proximity matters, could people get Meghan’s lifestyle line confused with a small Spa ish town? LOL. Industry matters. Meghan is home goods not clothing I believe. That New York brand is clothing retail exclusively. There is a reason the clothing brand has the domain asevernyc.com and Meghan has the straightforward domain. It wasn’t available when the clothing brand wanted it or they couldn’t afford to buy it. But Meghan could! So her people absolutely crossed their t’s and sorted their i’s. I said a little something to this effect on the comments on People.com. But honestly it’s not healthy to engage with the nonsense out there for too long. She is really held to an impossible standard, ugh.
That NY clothing brand had been running for 10 years and didn’t bother to trademark the name so too bad!
Right?! These are business things. They posted on Instagram for the first time in two years. They sound a little salty. We’ll see if they’re salty enough to sully their spirit by talking to the tabs and being used as a talking point.
I noticed that the website, asever.com also reads as A Sever. Interesting!
Where I grew up in NY, there were a LOT of maple trees. It was a small rural town so I believe we had more maple trees and cows than people. If I were to brand myself based on how I grew up, a maple leaf would probably be involved. Doesn’t mean I’m copying all of Canada, just that maple trees are important to me. That town in Mallorca doesn’t own or have a copy write on all palm trees and things that fly. They really need to mention and slam Meghan to pay the bills, don’t they?
I swear that if I didn’t despise these racist and hateful people as much as I do, I would be embarrassed for them. They are writing full articles and complaining because of a logo that has a couple of similar features as the coat of arms to a town IN SPAIN. A town that isn’t well known or even near Montecito, California which is in THE UNITED STATES. I’ve seen people posting different WELL KNOWN logos that aren’t just similar but almost completely identical and showing how embarrassing this is for these desperate and lonely people. Their desperation is showing and it’s embarrassingly obvious.
If this were any other human being besides her, having an entrepreneurial spirit would be something to be applauded. Pursuing an interest, pursuing a passion. Building a brand and pivoting when you experience setbacks? All strong. Good characteristics. When a celebrity launches a new fragrance, they don’t get bludgeoned to death with judgement because the market is oversaturated with perfumes. You think the world needs George Clooney’s tequila?? If I had all the money in the world and could start my own business, it would be a bookstore. Should I not because there are other bookstores?? People should just get real. And also move out the way because I am buying IT ALL. 😂.
This coat of arms for this small town (fewer than 6,000 residents) is not registered in the United States so good luck to them having a case with any merit here.
The logo does look copied to me. I don’t blame Meghan, I’m sure she loves it (it’s beautiful) but some marketing person developed it, not Meghan. I don’t think there will be any legal challenge or anything though!
If you do a google search there are loads of logos that look similar to this. So copied from where? Definitely not some obscure Spanish town with a population of less than 6000! Most logos are similar to something else if you search hard enough! This talking point is very odd!
A search for coats of arms with birds and palm trees shows multiple versions. A lot of them feature birds and there are plenty of palm trees. So it would be difficult to claim it was copied. It’s a nice simple logo. I think she should add her name As ever Meghan
The town’s logo clearly depicts swallows – with split tails, or “swallowtails” – not hummingbirds.
Hmm I am no expert but I just googled the side by side image and they do look very similar?
Tisme, google a logo with palm trees and birds. I think you’ll enjoy all of the choices. Should everyone with palm trees and birds as their logo change?
No, Tisme – totally different birds and palm trees, as well as different colours, surroundings and frames. And, of course, one’s a logo and the other a coat of arms.
I would say similar in that there are two birds and a tree in it? But definitely not very similar at all and no one would confuse the two.
Most people have no idea what it takes to win a plagiarism case. Well, any legal case. In order to plagiarize you have to know a thing exists in the first place and purposefully copy it. No one outside of the 5600 citizens even knew this town existed 24hrs before this.Their crest? Maybe only the mayor, and it seems not even see knows what the birds are. So…
Are they similar? Yup. Palm tree and two birds. Are a lot of things similar? Yup. Does that make it plagiarism? Not even close.
Maybe the phrase they were looking for was trademark infringement, but I doubt it from these tabloid buffoons and the people falling for it. They want fauxtroversy attached to the new name and they found anything at all.
The Majorcans probably wouldn’t have known about it without help from the tabloids.
They are so desperate to make her look bad that they will stop at nothing, it is beyond belief. There is no doubt that when released Meghan’s line will be a best seller, good luck to her.