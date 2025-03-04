Duchess Meghan apparently has Montecito beehives & more than 100,000 bees

For years, I’ve wanted to know more about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Montecito home and their extensive property. I’ve seen the “before” photos from when they first bought their home, but we’ve also heard that they did some renovations and they redid their gardens too. Chef Alice Waters appears on With Love, Meghan, and Waters spoke about visiting Meghan’s gardens, saying that: “It’s substantial in terms of biodiversity. She has a whole herb garden, corn, every colour of tomato, cherry tomatoes and larger ones, beautiful purple radicchio, and all kind of fruit trees, orange and citrus. It was very impressive. She grows potatoes and carrots – we ate some of her carrots right there in the garden.” Meghan has also added chicken coops on the property and who knows how many chickens she has at this point, but there’s no egg shortage at the Casa de Sussex. But did you know that she also has beehives?
The Duchess of Sussex is so immersed in her swarms of bees that she has bought special masked bee-keeping suits for five-year-old Prince Archie and three-year-old Princess Lilibet, her master beekeeper has revealed. Branden Aroyan, who set up Meghan’s hives and works with her monthly to maintain the colony and gather honey, reports that she becomes like a ‘giddy teenager’ when surrounded by the 100,000 bees she keeps in her Montecito garden.
‘Meghan has a couple of hives and she loves them,’ Aroyan, 50, tells MailOnline. ‘She’s giggling. She’s just like, “Wow, that’s so amazing! Look at them! Oh my gosh, look at all those bees walking around, crawling around! This one has orange pollen in its pocket! Oh that one has yellow! Look how big this one is! What are these guys doing?” Just asking questions, and continuous “Wow!” The entire time she’s like a giddy teenager. Harry loves it, and Archie and Lilibet are into it too. It’s a whole family affair. They all have their own beekeeper suits. They’re just all super-fascinated by it.’
Meghan follows in a long line of Royal beekeepers. The late Queen Elizabeth had hives at Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, Windsor Castle and Sandringham. King Charles maintains those hives, and also has several at his Highgrove country estate in Gloucestershire. Beekeeping is understood to have been a long-time hobby of the Princess of Wales, who tends hives at her Norfolk country home Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate. Queen Camilla has also kept bees on her Ray Mill estate in Wiltshire since 2015.
Aroyan set up Meghan’s hives in 2023, and says Meghan has no fear of being stung.
‘She’s not at all nervous,’ he says. ‘In all our time together she’s never been stung. We take our time. She’s whispering. We’re not making loud noises, just moving slowly and surely. Just being kind to the bees, and they respond accordingly. ‘She’s fascinated by the bees, loves it and really cares for them. She is intrigued by the interconnectedness of the whole colony and how they take care of each other. There’s no ego and it’s all for the greater good and the health of the hive. She loves to plant flowers for them: perennials that bloom throughout the year, and a variety of salvias that the bees just love, and so do the butterflies and the hummingbirds. It’s a great way to fill the garden with wildlife and gives the bees what they need to prosper and pollinate.’
‘Listening to the buzz and hearing their hum is so calming, like yoga or deep meditation. After you hang out with them you walk away and all’s right with the world. She says that all the time. You show up, “Oooh! Ooh! Ooh!” And after it’s like, “Ahhh, thanks bees.”
Meghan plans to sell honey along with jams and preserves when she launches her new lifestyle brand, As Ever – until recently named American Riviera Orchard – as well as honey butter, honey sticks, honey pots, honey dippers and honey stirrers, according to her US trademark application. She relishes the honey gathered from her homegrown apiary, but it won’t produce enough of the sweet stuff to sell commercially. Meghan’s two hives might produce enough honey to fill only 64 8-oz jars each season.
‘We harvest the honey and I put it in jars for them,’ says Aroyan. ‘Each hive can produce a couple of gallons of honey. That’s why in the Netflix trailer, she says: “My golly, it’s so much honey.” Meghan will keep jars from previous seasons, and label them so she can compare the different flavours as the flowers really alter the taste. It’s wildflower honey, but some seasons it’s a little more citrusy. We do it together, but I’m basically helping her do it. She wants to save as many bees as possible. She wanted to know: “How many bees can we put on this property? Can we put more than one hive?” So she has two hives, with about 50,000 bees per hive in the garden.’
I’m reminded of two things – one, Princess Kate tried to convince everyone that she’s a beekeeper too, and she brought her “own” honey to an event one time in 2021. Soon after, Kate and William claimed that they keep chickens at Anmer Hall as well. Who is taking care of their bees and chickens in Norfolk when the family supposedly lives in Adelaide Cottage in Windsor? I still don’t know how all of that works.
The second thing I thought of was Angelina Jolie’s position as Godmother to the Women for Bees program, which teaches women around the world how to set up and maintain their own beehives, in the hopes of regenerating the declining bee population. I really wish Angelina and Meghan would eventually get together!
Photos courtesy of Netflix, Instagram.
I haven’t watched yet but I’m so ready to be inspired to bring more joy and creativity into my life. This joyous show is exactly what I need, exactly when I need it.
YES! We all need a source of joy and positivity right now.
I’m so excited for this to become my new comfort show. 5pm can not come fast enough.
You know what? I am fully on board with the concept of letting this woman live. She’s got a life, children, and a business. I really don’t know why a whole ass kingdom is rooting for her to fail. Let her keep her black joy and stay unbothered.
I did not know that joy has color
Aw this seems so….Meghan. To be so overjoyed by the bees, lol. This article seems relatively positive which seems crazy for the DM. Maybe they just can’t say anything negative about beekeeping considering the other royals do it as well lol.
Gonna be punny. Meghan is a busy bee. When months go by with barely any sighting, it’s bc she’s planting flowers, carrots, making bacon.
For that amount of bees I expected more than two hives. I love honey. This first episode shows just how much she lets her guests know how much she thinks about bringing them happiness with things they love!
I’m savouring her show, I only watched the first episode. What I appreciate about her showing the bees is that she tried something, she’s not perfect at it and she has help with the bees. As someone that doesn’t do enough of the ideas I have I found it really inspiring how she did her show, nothing is perfect but she’s putting love and intention into it (as she says). I’m 42 and I am in a funk in life. Seeing her just do something (like this show, like making candles, like keeping bees) not be perfect already idk how to explain it but it felt like a loving hug and word from a good friend reminding me to just keep going.
The people I know who keep bees started out this way. They have an expert come in and help and they are there for advice even after the hives are established.
Beekeeper here. I got into it with 2 colonies. Mr. Louise & I now have close to 50. If you are interested, search online for your local beekeeping association (or state, what have you). Beekeepers are, in my experience, an enthusiastically welcoming group of folks, and will find someone to help you get set up and be your ‘phone-a-friend’). I was fortunate to have an acquaintance who was thrilled to bee my mentor.
Great that she will be selling honey and that it will involve other beekeepers being able to profit from her brand name.
If she does sell honey, it’ll be a major “I got one!” get because of the limited number of jars her current hives are able to produce.
(I get honey from my local beekeepers but I would try to get one from her as well 🙂 )
I have some friends who have some bees on a rural property and have gotten to follow their journey with them up close. It’s amazing the things you have to do and watch for with the bees! (Adding extra ‘hives’ or moving queens!). I love that Meghan is trying things and enjoy the simple pleasures in life; after having to make some hard changes and choices in my life, she’s someone I enjoy following as I try and enjoy those little things too.
Look at the DM claiming Meghan as a royal so they can include the left behinds in the piece. I loved the bees episode it was very enlightening.
I know, right?!!! I cackled so hard when I saw that. All of a sudden Princess Meghan is royal enough to be associated with the left behind cloutchasers. They can’t get any attention otherwise. I dare anyone to ask the SWF anything about bee keeping and see if they get a coherent answer, which even little Archie and Lili could provide.
“Who would want a bee as a pet?”
@Lucille Bluth, Beekeeping is very therapeutic, it boosts mental well-being and is good for the environment. I believe Beckham, Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, Beyoncé are also beekeepers, besides the Queen Consort..
There’s a whole culture and tradition with beekeepers. If someone dies or there is news in the family, you are supposed to tell the bees. I would love to have a bee hive, but my husband is highly allergic.
A friend in Boston, has two hives and a company comes out and sets them up and harvests the honey. We’re too small unfortunately.
What about miner or solo bees, they rarely sting humans, and they’ve more effective pollinators than honey bees. They do not produce honey and you only need a small set of straw-size tubes as their hives. Bring them in during fall – garage, nothing too hot – and put back out in the yard in spring.
There are lots of different kinds of bees – minor, leafcutter, mason. Check with your local indie garden place to see what type of bee houses they recommend for your region. We need all the pollinators we can get.
Thanks. I’ll look into it. We’ve planted tons of bushes, roses and pollinator attractors since we moved in. We had a big snow last year and part of our yard popped out with a mass of wild sunflowers, a real jungle of them which was great for the birds and bees.
Too bad Charles blew it so badly with Meghan, they’d probably have lots to talk about in regard to sustainable agriculture and I bet he’d love her Montecito gardens. His loss.
A really good point. They could have become friends over gardening. But palace jealousies, family jealousies and the tabloids would have prevented that.
I just finished the first episode. I’m a lifelong cranky cynic, so I didn’t expect it to be as thoroughly charming as it was. Congrats, Meghan!
I mostly am too. And I’m finding myself enjoying it. And laughing. Not in a bad way though.
“Meghan follows in a long line of Royal beekeepers. The late Queen Elizabeth, King Charles, Princess of Wales, Queen Camilla..” , MASSIVE EYE ROLL at these 🐀🐀. Still trying to define the duchess off Sussex by their standards.
Yes!!!! —-“ I really wish Angelina and Meghan would eventually get together!!”
I’m dying to try that one pot pasta dish – it looks ridiculously delicious and easy – I’m rooting for her 🎉
@CM, absolutely! I read a while ago, that Angelina couldn’t cook, not even pasta. It could even be a special episode/whole season, where Meghan helps Angie with some basic recipes( pasta, souces, egg dishes, the works). #MegandAngie
That part of the article made me laugh, they don’t sound too desperate to embiggen those pasty stale leftovers.. the rota and BRF should realize by now the magic, glamour and elegance of the monarchy now resides in Montecito.
It seems to me that Chucky has a lot in common with Meghan Sussex. They could have been doing bee keeping together, Talk about nature, gardens. Too bad, he is a jealous human being who let’s mistress wife and awful coutiers full his head with stupid stuffs since Diana. By now he should have been a better person.
I too think that Charles was fond of Meghan which is why he offered to step in for her trifling 🤬 Father during the Wedding…if Charles was his own Man…NONE of that BS would have happened …but Charles is powerless against the suits …like his Mama…& his trifiling wife & heir
Charles is afraid of Willy, which is why he cannot be seen to be too friendly with Harry and Meghan. We know that Billy has an explosive temper.
Three episodes in on WLM and it’s delightful. This woman really is a natural born princess (complimentary). She eats flowers! Place her atop twenty mattresses and she would definitely feel the pea under the bottom one.