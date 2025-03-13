Jennifer Lopez ‘doesn’t feel betrayed’ by the photos of Ben Affleck & J. Garner

Congrats to Ben Affleck, he’s spent the better part of two weeks trying to get a public reaction out of Jennifer Lopez and he just got what he wanted. “Sources close to Jennifer Lopez” spoke to People Magazine about Ben getting handsy with Jennifer Garner at their son Samuel’s birthday party – as soon as those photos came out, Team Affleck went on a briefing spree about how Ben wants to get back with Garner, no he doesn’t want to get back with her but they’re still super-close, close in a way he will never be with J.Lo, and by the way, Garner’s boyfriend is mad about the photos too. Throughout all of Affleck’s melodramatic chaos-briefings, J.Lo has stayed quiet, but she finally gave in:
Jennifer Lopez has no negative feelings about recent photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner sharing a hug at their son Samuel’s birthday party. After photos of Affleck and Garner, both 52, surfaced showing the Accountant 2 actor wrapping his arms around her, a source tells PEOPLE that Lopez — who finalized her divorce from Affleck in January after two years of marriage — “isn’t bothered” by the pictures “at all.”
“Jennifer Garner knows what it is and knows what it is not. And people are reading into it in a way to create drama where there is none,” the source says.
According to the source, Lopez, 55, “doesn’t feel betrayed,” adding, “I think the two Jens are great admirers of the other, and I think they’re all co-parenting.”
“There is no animosity. They are friendly,” the source says, adding, “We’re always pitting women against women. In this case, it’s just not the truth.”
Garner and Affleck came together to celebrate their youngest child’s 13th birthday at a paintball party for Samuel on March 2, where they were seen sharing a laugh and hug.
“They have been on good terms for a while now and seem to enjoy chatting and hanging out,” one insider told PEOPLE of the former couple March 5. “Most of the time, the kids are around too.” That insider added that Affleck “usually acts happy around” Garner, who is currently dating John Miller, and said, “She doesn’t seem to mind. She seems to enjoy spending time with Ben,” with whom she shares three kids: Samuel, Violet, 19, and Seraphina, 16.
[From People]
LMAO, this is coming from a SOURCE CLOSE TO J.LO: “Jennifer Garner knows what it is and knows what it is not.” As in, both Jennifers have Ben’s number. Both Jennifers know what’s up. Both Jennifers know what game Ben is playing. It makes me wonder if J.Lo called Garner and the conversation started with “can you believe this f–king guy?” Back when J.Lo was with Ben, they really tried to pit the two Jennifers against one another, but I remember also hearing that Garner was happy for them because she believed that J.Lo would help keep Ben out of her hair, and help keep him clean and sober. I do think that the two Jennifers ended up getting along in the end – remember how Seraphina even went to the Hamptons last summer to spend time with J.Lo? Anyway, I wish J.Lo didn’t even give Ben this much, but these quotes are funny.
