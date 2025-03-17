Woman buys 40-lb half-wheel of Parmigiano cheese from Italy, throws pasta party

Humanity has overseen some truly miraculous inventions, not least among them is cheese. I’m not being facetious! It completely boggles my mind that about 1,000 years ago some intrepid (or possibly just bored) Italians thought, “I wonder if I can do more with this cow’s milk?” and then somehow came up with the process of coagulation, adding rennet and a whey starter, breaking the curd down into tiny granules with a special instrument, torching them, and then presto: two wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano ready to be wrapped in linen and placed in moulds! Not one of those phases seems like a logical, natural next step to me. But I guess that’s why I operate on the consumption end of formaggio, as opposed to production. Still, I’m not about to drop $700 on a 40-lb half-wheel of authentic Parmigiano to be shipped to me in the States, which is what one California TikToker just did. And to anyone who asks why she made this exorbitant purchase, Ms. Elise Osafo has an unassailable counter-question: “Why not?”
Sometimes, you must ask yourself, “Why not?” when making decisions. Elise Osafo asked herself this when she bought a 40-lb. half-wheel of Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy for $700. It took only four days for the cheese to travel from Italy to her home in California.
Osafo found inspiration from another creator on TikTok who bought a cheese wheel to recreate the experience of being served pasta in a cheese wheel in Italy. Osafo researched and then decided she would buy the wheel herself, asking, ‘Why not?’
“I have a list on my phone of so many random things I want to do. I thought the first thing I’m going to do is get this cheese,” Osafo tells PEOPLE exclusively. “Because why wouldn’t I want to have that cheese in my home? That’s how it came to be in my possession.”
Osafo has already used her cheese wheel twice: once to make an alfredo pasta; the other to host a pasta party with her friends. They made a lot of fresh pasta and sauces and then lit the cheese wheel on fire to enjoy it like one would tableside at an Italian restaurant. She’s earned more than 700,000 views on a Tiktok about the experience.
“With the cheese wheel, specifically, it’s been a lot of fun bringing my friends around to experience this together,” Osafo shares. “It’s just a fun way of being a part of my community and getting to share and enjoy together.”
Osafo has until June 8 to use up all the cheese before it goes bad. Until then, she plans on making different pastas and continuing to share with her friends.
Her cheese wheel purchase is the first part in her series about ‘100 Why Nots,’ in which she documents 100 things she does after asking herself, “Why not?”
“It’s based on the mindset that I have that I feel like life is meant to be fun and exciting, and I think we are meant to do the fun, little weird things that we might find interesting,” Osafo shares.
“Because why wouldn’t you want to experience that joy? Or accomplish that goal? Or, you know, whatever it has to be. It could be a huge thing or simple little things where it’s like, why not?”
“I got a tattoo in Amsterdam two years ago, and it says, ‘Why Not?’ That phrase has guided all my choices in my adult life, like deciding to become a content creator, deciding to go to law school, deciding to pursue my different interests and the different things that I’ve done — it’s all been this ‘Why not?’ mindset,” Ofaso recalls.
“I have a list on my phone of so many random things I want to do. I thought the first thing I’m going to do is get this cheese… Because why wouldn’t I want to have that cheese in my home?” I mean, as I said before, her logic is objectively unimpeachable here. And yet… I have questions, like: has she already gone to law school, or is that still on the random to-do list? I’m just imagining her in class or mock trial: “Because, your honor, why not?” Or: “But your honor, my client was simply following the mantra of his tattoo!” Of course the $700 question is, what’s funding all this?! Because if someone asked me, “why not spend hundreds of dollars on a hunk of cheese bigger than my dog,” I would have many answers at the ready. Little things, like rent, or 12,000 meals for the price of that one cheese wheel. On the other hand, I’m 92.7% certain I’m not having as much fun as Elise is, so I give her props for her cheerful approach to life. I’ve even had my own “why nots” from time to time, most recently and persistently, “why not quit my day job?” If I ever take the plunge, we’ll know the 40-lb cheese that finally tipped the scale.
and two things: one, the Parmigiano Reggiano you can get in Italy is a thousand times better than the wedges you have to pay 20 bucks for at Kroger. It’s not even the same product
and two, the rinds are great, don’t throw them away whatever you do…Stick them in the freezer and toss into soups and stews, fish them out when cooked…You’re welcome!
Next: an entire leg of jamon iberico.
Oh yes please! I can eat my body weight in Iberico given half the chance (pro tip: Mangalica from Hungary is the same breed of pig, also fed on hazelnuts but half the price, highly recommend)
Just here to nag that “about 1,000 years ago some intrepid (or possibly just bored) Italians thought, “I wonder if I can do more with this cow’s milk?”” is an inaccurate view on the history of cheese making. People have been making cheese for thousands of years, possibly even before the agricultural revolution, and the process was definitely not invented in Italy. I’m an archaeologist specializing in food production and l’ll see myself out now.
No, no. Please, sit. Stay a while. Tell me more…
Thanks for the correction, Cherry! And apologies for my sloppy language. I went with Italian because I was citing the Parmigiano process specifically.
Also, salutations to you for picking an outstanding career field. 🧀
Sounds interesting. Presumably honey, wine and the like are the best preserved food stuffs to last centuries? Any others?
Lol, I was coming here to say the same thing. At least 7,000 years ago, I think? And cuneiform writings about cheese? The Ancient Greeks had dozens of types of cheeses, made “cheese bread” and the best cheesecakes came from Athens with Attic honey from Mt. Hymmetos.
Smart, lady! Get that cheese before any nasty tariffs on the EU kick in.
I’m going to Italy next month. Now all I have to do is convince my mother that this is worth it.
This is giving me flashbacks to the first, glorious episode of We Are the Champions on Netflix.
If you have never seen that series, I highly recommend it.
It focuses on real people doing things that I never knew were a thing, which were utterly ridiculous, joyful and delightful all at the same time (eg one episode explored competitive team dancing, where the teams consist of a person and their dog.). I won’t spoil the first episode, but it does involve many wheels of cheese.
Yes. Along with a leg of San Daniele, Alba truffles (might be out of season now) and a bottle of limoncello. Come on, it’s Italy! You gotta bring foodstuffs back.
Meh, limoncello is easier to make at home…get some organic lemons, peel them, drop peels into glass container, fill with vodka, maybe fresh herbs like rosemary if you want to get fancy…wait a week, add sugar syrup to taste and you’re there. Keep in the freezer. Makes for great gifts too, I usually do a lemon quatre quart (pound cake) and wrap them nicely to give along with the bottle of homemade limoncello…much more interesting than just bringing a bottle of wine for a dinner party…
There is a restaurant in Melville, Long Island called One10 where they serve a pasta special, made tableside, in a giant wheel of parmigiano and frankly, I wanted to buy a giant wheel of cheese just to try to recreate the pasta. This woman is living my dreams.
https://www.one10restaurant.com/
As an Italian I saw pasta in en entire wheel of Parmigiano only at weddings reception 😋
@eleanor, @thehufflepufflizlemon, and anyone else who has had their pasta served in a cheese wheel, how much of the wheel do you get to keep with your serving?
My parmigiana story: I went to an agriturismo hotel in Le Marche region of Italy for a week a decade ago for an insane reason which I can’t go into because of an NDA. The owner of the place was intrigued because almost NO non-Italians show up there. I bamboozled him into giving me a great rate on including all my meals and wine (this area had almost nothing restaurant-wise). Within a day, I would eat breakfast with him and the chef and helped plan meals because eating and drinking was the primary activity there. The chef became a sort of friend and I asked him to get me the ‘inside rate’ on a wheel of parmigiana. The best he could do in the short period was a half wheel, which they shrink wrapped for me. I had brought an extra duffel bag, so I padded the cheese with dirty clothes and all the bubble wrap we could locate. When I returned home to Mexico, I didn’t get the red light at customs, so I pushed my trolley (with my freakishly heavy duffel on it) past the officials and was home free. The whole cost of the cheese plus the overweight bag was $300! I had it chopped into smaller pieces and re-shrink wrapped and was the MOST POPULAR gift giver in Mexico City for a long while.
Imagine you’re living thousands of years ago. You milk an animal and need to store the milk in a container that won’t leak. You use an unweaned cow’s stomach, which happens to contain rennet. You don’t have a fridge. Your container lays around for a day or two or more. It naturally turns to cheese. It smells awful, but you’re hungry. You eat it anyway. You love it. You do it again on purpose.
Do wheels, blocks of parmesan cheese “go bad”? I always thought they just continue to age?
She’s, right, why the heck not??? Is it something you should do repeatedly? No, but you only get to live one life. I also had no idea you could order a wheel of cheese from Italy?! I just assumed it would get caught up in red tape at customs and get thrown out!
Food gets imported all the time so I guess some businesses have the customs stuff planned/arranged.
Just be careful what you pack as many many years ago on my first trip to the US my aunt had her travel snack bananas confiscated on arrival and it’s been a running joke with my cousin ever since when one of us travels.
I love this lady on so many levels. Live your dreams, there’s a lot to be said for a ‘why not’ mindset and I’m working on that.
My cheese wheel story is going to Canada for the first time as a three week trip that included my (British) friend marrying a Canadian of Italian descent. They had a cheese wheel at the wedding and while I had an incredible time and almost managed to go coast to coast, the cheese wheel still topped the (very long) list of highlights.
