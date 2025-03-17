Queen Camilla’s aides ‘almost never discussed’ the Sussexes, it’s not a ‘fixation’

In December 2022, Queen Camilla enjoyed a boozy pre-Christmas lunch with about a dozen of her strongest media allies, among them Jeremy Clarkson and Piers Morgan. Both Piers and Clarkson already had a well-documented and very public hatred for the Duchess of Sussex, and many interpreted Camilla’s lunch with those people to be Camilla explicitly signing off on the years-long smear campaign against her step-daughter-in-law. The situation became even more despicable when, immediately following that lunch, Clarkson wrote a violently hateful screed against Meghan, in which he openly fantasized about stripping Meghan naked and throwing feces at her. As Prince Harry later noted, Camilla’s silence was deafening, as was the monarchy’s silence on the whole about the violent misogyny and racism towards Meghan. Well, out of nowhere, Newsweek had this exclusive about how Camilla’s aides “almost never discussed” the Sussexes.

Queen Camilla’s aides “almost never discussed” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s broadsides, a royal source told Newsweek. Harry famously described Camilla as “dangerous” in his book Spare and suggested she sacrificed him on her “PR altar.” However, during the era of Harry and Meghan’s bombshells, the staff around the queen and King Charles III almost never discussed the royal rift. “Far more thought and hiatus is stirred up in the media around what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are or aren’t doing on any given day than was ever a fixation at the Palace,” a source told Newsweek. “Where it’s almost never discussed.”

[From Newsweek]

Absolute bullsh-t. A blatant lie. While I don’t believe that Buckingham Palace obsessively tracks every single thing the Sussexes say and do – Kensington Palace does track every single thing though – BP very obviously keeps their eye on the Sussexes, briefs about the Sussexes constantly and produces MANY storylines about the Sussexes in relation to Charles and Camilla. Camilla clearly had and still has a major role in how the Sussexes are written about and discussed, not to mention her role in the estrangement between Charles and Harry. Camilla still sends out her media allies to smear and disrespect the Sussexes.