Millions of people protested in Hands Off rallies on Saturday

Update by CB: As many of you pointed out, the total number of protestors is estimated to be in the millions. The title has been edited to reflect this.
People are angrier and hitting the streets in greater numbers during Trump 2.0. As these times call for, because this administration has been destroying the whole American experiment. Protests of some variety have been happening nearly every weekend since inauguration; some targeted at Vice President JD Vance, some at President Musk, and some weren’t protests but Republican town halls in which representatives got an earful from their constituents.
But it really felt like things changed last week when NJ Senator Cory Booker made his record-breaking 25-hour speech on the Senate floor. It was invigorating and empathetic, and, as CB notes in the new Gossip with Celebitchy podcast, Booker was a damn impressive speaker during the marathon he put himself through! His speech was also well-timed, coming just a few days before the Hands Off rallies happened in all 50 states on Saturday, April 5, where hundreds of thousands of galvanized Americans showed up to declare hands off our country.
Tens of thousands of people crowded in front of the Washington Monument and in cities across the nation on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump and top adviser Elon Musk’s dismantling of federal agencies, imposition of sweeping tariffs and what demonstrators called the circumvention of due process.
Organizers said at least 1,300 “Hands Off” rallies were planned by more than 150 groups in all 50 states. Photos and videos on social media showed throngs gathered in public squares or marching through the streets from Boston to Los Angeles.
Rallygoers dressed in Statue of Liberty waved anti-Trump flags and had their canines wear “dogs against doge” collars. In the freezing rain in Providence, Rhode Island, they carried signs decrying the administration’s deportation efforts. Under sunny skies in Atlanta, home to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, they blasted the defunding of public health.
And on a beach in San Francisco, they formed a human banner to send a message to the president: “Hands off democracy!”
In Washington, the crowd swelled as far as the eye could see from all sides of the stage on the National Mall.
“No moral person wants an economy-crashing dictator who knows the price of everything and the value of nothing,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland) declared, laying into the Trump administration for the stock market downturn, attacks on law firms and close relations with international dictators.
Organizers said they hoped Saturday’s events would be the largest Trump protests since he returned to office in January. In their permit application to the National Park Service, rally organizers in D.C. said they anticipated a crowd of 10,000. By Friday night, though, the organizers said they expected at least 20,000. Saturday afternoon, they were estimating the crowd was five times as big as they predicted.
The White House postponed spring garden tours scheduled for Saturday because of the potential size of the event. Police began closing streets around the National Mall on Saturday afternoon as the crowd swelled beyond the figures predicted by organizers.
Jane Fonda won the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award earlier this year, and she gave a barn-burner speech that included (I’m paraphrasing): “Have you ever watched a documentary on a social movement and wondered if you would have been brave enough to show up? You don’t have to wonder anymore, cause this is it.” So even though I usually reserve Saturdays to be my laziest day of the week, with Jane Fonda and Cory Booker in my ears I simply could not stay home. And I’m so glad I didn’t! CB marched in Virginia while I paraded down Fifth Avenue in NYC (spot me in the crowd! I’m wearing a bright pink raincoat!) and both of them were packed and full of fantastic signs. One favorite of mine read, “Hey Trump, we’ve seen smarter cabinets at Ikea!” And of course all the penguin posters did me in. But what truly moved me was all the people who showed up. I saw young Baby Boomers, people using walkers, people on crutches, people who you’d think would’ve had a clear pass to stay home. Instead they said, “No, I have to be here to march.” Let’s keep up the good trouble!
Yesterday, we sent a historically big message to Trump, Musk, and the GOP — and we also sent a signal to all those who agree with us but have spent the last few months feeling shaken, hopeless, and afraid. #handsoff
Now THAT’S some #GoodTrouble. #HandsOff
What an absolutely incredible sight in New York City today.
Thank you from the bottom of my hearts to everyone who came out to support democracy on behalf of people like me, who was scheduled to work that day.
Signed: a grateful #saturdaylibrarian
My mother was one of them! I was very excited for her, she was so happy to go. I wish I could have been one too but physical limitations are a (lots of profanity said here).
Armed with my penguin posters and my crocheted “f*ck you” hat (looks like a bunch of middle fingers), I went with my husband to Massachusetts to protest. The organizers were very pleased with the turnout. Most of the feedback from cars were very positive. I really wanted to go to the Boston one. Drop Kick Murphy’s hosting must have been wild.
Current estimates range between 3 and 5.2 million protesters nationwide. A lot of media are avoiding final numbers, but it would be fair to change the headline to “millions.” 🙂
Thanks. Came here to point this out. It was millions.
I agree about the final numbers being in the millions. My son and I marched outside city hall, there were thousands of people there!
The headline was changed to millions!
Yay!! 😊
Thank you for marching in the fight for our rights and democracy! I couldn’t make it due to a cold but it was tremendous to see the peaceful crowds overflowing in every city in the country. I agree that Cory Bookers 25 hour speech was so inspiring and galvanized everyone, and gave voice to those of us who have been frightened even to speak out.
And yes, disappointed that the mainstream media hasn’t been profiling the protests front and center. They are complicit.
All those big beautiful crowds in so many cities and towns all over the US!! Next one is April 19th and I hope that one is even bigger!!
I was there in NYC! So many people showed up that the police and municipal workers were unprepared. Buses were abandoned near the start of the parade route because they couldn’t get down Fifth Ave past 42nd Street. Volunteers had to do crowd control at traffic lights, so cars could go through the march at cross streets safely. They were brave and I thank them.
That’s why it’s important for people to register ahead of time with the organizers so they can let the city know the minimum crowd size so there is adequate security, road closures, resources, like portapotties, and post-event cleanups
I was there too, in NYC. I was so happy to see so many people come out despite the rain.
City Hall Plaza in Boston has to be one of the most inhospitable, barren terrains imaginable, hard concrete with no sheltering escape from the elements, but after starting on the friendlier, prettier grounds of the Common, and marching up Tremont Street, tens of thousands of us, babes in arms to Korean war veterans, and lots of dogs, stood there in the wind, torrential rain, and cold for over 2 hours. Everyone was polite, everyone was committed, everyone knew why we were there. We are not giving up. #BostonStrong
To all of you who took the time and effort to brave the elements and make your feelings known, THANK YOU🙏❣️
Peaceful protests are historically incredibly effective. There’s a 3.5% rule: when this many people or more peacefully protest, they bring about change. https://www.resource-alliance.org/session/change-magic-number-keynote/
The regular news reporting was a bit disheartening, but moving over to social media, coverage and turnout was incredible! And not just in traditional blue areas–even in red America, people are peeved! As stated above, Cory Booker lit the flame of hope.
I am both perplexed and profoundly disappointed at the lack of media coverage in NYC. No overhead choppers getting footage and the New York Times had Sunday coverage in the print edition on page 18, about 300 words. I don’t know that this kind of massive protest has happened in our modern era and the Times seem to have ignored it?
Also very odd here in NYC: in 20 blocks of marching I saw 3 police officers total–they were notably absent from this protest in a way I have never ever seen before. I spoke to an organizer who said that they did not go the route of filing for permits because they would have incurred a serious expense. Most of the protests I have been to featured New York’s finest in riot gear.
I’m not sure whose invisible hand waved away police involvement and allowed this protest happen. But there was someone. Adams? Hocul? The organizers did an amazing job of dealing with traffic and I neither saw nor heard of any sort of violence.
Let’s hope these demos will have a long-term effect — if only to make the indifferent, those who abstained from voting, aware that everyone must stand and *act* together to bring a change.
Europe marched in solidarity: there were protests in Paris, London, Frankfurt and Berlin.
“Paid 5 Million people 100 million each”…even his lies are so, so dumb – like daring his cult followers to be that willfully ignorant. “The BEST sources + Can you believe it???” = 100% lies 100% of the time. But also, he acknowledged 5 million protesters “actors” so there’s that.
I went to the protest in Buffalo, NY and it did my heart good as to how many people showed up. I don’t ever remember a protest that big in my city. Peaceful, well organized and the counter protesters didn’t stay for too long.
Thanks for covering this, guys! Truly. It’s being buried in a lot of MSM outlets like the NYT.
It was such an electric atmosphere: people are righteously angry and it is PALPABLE. But that righteous anger was cradled in a level of emotional care for one another. And of course, a lot of levity as we laughed at signs and clowned on the current administration.
I know some people can’t protest for various reasons and others simply don’t want to. But if you’re on the fence, just do it. The raw people power and the sense of community is therapeutic.
Lastly, you’re gonna see a lot of people on the Right (and the Left, sadly) mocking the protests on social media. People on the Left will tell you it doesn’t matter; that it doesn’t change anything. Ignore them. There’s a concerted effort to stifle dissent of any kind including mass protests. And the people on the Right claiming “pAiD PrOtEsTeRs” should be treated like the unserious clowns they are. We hate this guy for FREE. Remember that the Right could never organize like this. They don’t have the will or the passion—they’re all too lazy. Their “protest” is being a keyboard warrior, firing off Boomer memes on X. Even their beloved Tea Party movement was an astroturf, Koch-funded venture.
And the people on the Left saying this doesn’t matter or “why didn’t you vote”—we did. Saw someone RTing Boston’s rally saying something like that. Boston went 77% for Harris. Wrong city to use as an example.
Nobody is under the delusion that the protests will pressure Trump and his goons to stop. That’s not the point. The point is to remind the world they were not a country full of assholes. The point is to remind people living in isolated areas that they’re not alone.
Anyway, ignore the naysayers and let’s keep this energy. More protests are coming.