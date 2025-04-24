The Academy requires Oscar voters to actually watch the nominated movies now

The Oscars have been on a tear rolling out changes. In February 2024, they announced a new category for Best Casting Director, which will go into effect for the 2026 show. Then earlier this month, the Academy revealed another new category, Best Stunt Design, which won’t go live until 2028, the 100th ceremony. Both of those categories have had long, passionate campaigns behind them. I feel like it’s all coming together in such a rush now as Oscar gears up for its centennial festivities. But then this week, the Academy’s Board of Governors passed a set of radical changes to the voting rules that I truly was not expecting. Starting this year, members will actually have to watch the nominated movies, in order to cast their votes. I know, it’s shocking! Guess the august Hollywood club of clubs finally felt embarrassed by anonymous voters annually broadcasting how few movies they’d managed to see that year.
In a significant change to its pre-voting standards, the Academy will now require members to “watch all nominated films in each category to be eligible to vote in the final round for the Oscars,” according to a press release.
Tightening its rules, the Academy previously did not require voters in all branches to have seen all films ahead of voting, though some viewing standards applied to specific categories such as the Documentary and Short brackets.
When reached for comment, an Academy representative tells Entertainment Weekly in a statement that proof of views are currently tracked on Academy Screening Room, an internal service where voting members can screen titles.
“There is also a ‘seen elsewhere’ form that members will need to submit before finals voting,” the statement continues. “If you have not viewed a title, the award category will be inaccessible (greyed). For the specialty categories, we will still require viewing in prelims and noms as usual. For this year, we will now require viewing in finals voting for all categories and all voting members.”
Many Academy members have long been open about not having seen multiple films heading into the final round of voting — including several voters who spoke with EW anonymously ahead of the 2025 ceremony.
“I’m bummed becauseI haven’t seen The Substance or I’m Still Here yet. The first Dune, I couldn’t get through; I’m not rushing for another three hours of Dune. There’s still time to re-evaluate, but I really struggled,” one director told us, while a casting director added: “I haven’t seen The Brutalist yet. I’m planning to see it, and from what little I saw [already], it’s similar to The Pianist, and [Adrien Brody] already got his Oscar for that. So, maybe someone else deserves a chance [for Best Actor].”
Other changes to the Academy’s rules and eligibility requirements include category rules for the new Achievement in Casting category.
The new category will proceed with a “preliminary round of voting to determine a shortlist of 10 films, and prior to nominations voting, Casting Directors Branch members will be invited to view a ‘bake-off’ presentation of the shortlisted achievements, including a Q&A with the designated nominees.”
Another notable alteration includes an indication that generative AI used in the making of any film will “neither help nor harm” the chances of achieving a nomination, though “each branch will judge the achievement, taking into account the degree to which a human was at the heart of the creative authorship when choosing which movie to award.”
This seems like a no brainer to me! Especially given that all the viewing and voting is run through a digital system, the Academy Screening Room. I hope there’s also a tracker ensuring that the film is watched all the way through in order to grant access to voting in a category. The nerd in me is excited to see the impact this change will have. If a huge swath of the voting body can’t fulfill the viewing requirement — which I’m sure will happen — then dedicated, underdog voters will get to play a pivotal role. This has the potential to really shake up the awards, and I’m here for the revolution! (Even if I’m completely flummoxed by this “bake-off” oddity for the casting directors; are they baking British confections, getting high, or both? And what does it have to do with the search and selection of actors?!) Overall, though, a much-needed step in the right direction. Next up: figuring out how to make voters realize there are ways to fact check if someone has already won an Oscar or not.
Photos credit: Avalon.red
They’ll get their assistants to watch them. Won’t change a thing.
Exactly. Or they’ll turn it on and walk away. This is toothless.
And watching all the movies won’t stop people from voting for their friends and colleagues. Or handing their wife the ballot to fill out. (Cough DENZEL cough) The Oscars will remain a popularity contest.
Also it won’t prevent people from voting for so and so because “I like them as a person” or “I want to reward their body of work as a whole”.
Tangent on the “bake off:” Could you imaging watching (a show like) The Great British Bake Off and the judges only taste and judge a couple of desserts? And everyone is chill with them not being interested in tasting several other contestants’ food? How on earth are these people allowed to remain Academy members, not to mention actually allowed to have their votes count?!
Canterbury, You might be right–the Academy needs to screen these movies in a way that there is no doubt these people saw them in person and weren’t on their phones. And if they don’t see every film, they cannot vote at all.
Yeah, they can’t control it at all. They’re only outed because of the voter articles where people say, oh yeah, it was too long I couldn’t be bothered. Or, it just didn’t interest me so I didn’t bother. We all know the academy awards are bogus but now even more so. The whole career awards. Awards given to ‘friends’. It’s all crap. They need to have a private ceremony like most industries
BAFTA should apply this rule to their patron William.
This is really embarrassing. It is the same situation with the Grammy. A lot of voters say they didn’t listen to all the nominated albums, they saw Lana’s bad SNL performance more than a decade ago, so they would never vote for her, etc..
At least with this change, the one who can’t bother to watch all the movies don’t get to vote.
It’s amazing that the Academy let this go on for so long.
So the Oscars was just a popularity contest, really. I think we already knew that but it just makes it feel even more disappointing to confirm voters didn’t watch all the films to fairly judge who should win.
Many voters that Ralph Fiennes already had an Oscar
Not so,it was a great performance that I think should have garnered more support as it was subtle
I think this is great!! I also don’t think that whether or not someone has received an oscar in the past should affect voting, but that’s small potatoes and maybe a tie-breaker in several cases.
The fact that this wasn’t a rule before is crazy.