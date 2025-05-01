Princess Kate received a chainsaw for Christmas & wants to learn candle-making

If you want sugary coverage of the Prince and Princess of Wales, look no further than the multiple anniversary pieces organized by Kensington Palace. William and Kate traveled to Scotland with some of the Royal Rota as well, and that coverage is so sycophantic, it’s like they’re trying to cast W&K in a harlequin romance. It’s not enough to say “hey, Will and Kate seemed relaxed together on this trip, that’s nice!” They’re trying so hard to make this extremely dysfunctional marriage sound like it’s the most perfect thing ever. Anyway, as I eyerolled my way through the Telegraph’s coverage, something caught my eye: Kate told people what she got for Christmas last year. A chainsaw!! Jesus. Enjoy all of the With Love, Meghan copykeening too.
On Tuesday, they arrived by helicopter with the announcement of funding from their Royal Foundation for refurbishing a local community hall and a new soft play area for young children, which endeared them to residents immediately. From there, they were invited to get stuck in and lend a hand.
Throughout the afternoon, the Prince and Princess were given a paintbrush and a nail gun to help with the Aros community hall refurbishment, and asked to cook haggis on a barbecue.
The Princess revealed that she received a chainsaw as a gift for Christmas for her garden projects and has started keeping bees.
Prince William teased his wife about not pulling the nail gun trigger too early while adding wooden tiles to a small roof to go over a community foodbank fridge “otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons”.
When someone admired her prowess with the tool in front of the cameras (“what can’t she do?”), he gave a theatrical sigh and admitted proudly: “That always happens.”
They were handed bags of soap, chocolate and chutneys from local businesses, sampling spirits made from whey and asking for advice on the Princess’ new hobby of beekeeping.
“This is my summer project,” the Princess told beekeeper Sheila Barnard at a pop up market, asking which candle moulds were best for a beginner to use up the wax.
As she asked “what sort of advice would you have for a novice, I’m desperate for any tips”, Prince William leaned in and joked: “This sounds like a conversation that could go on for a while so you’ll have to take Sheila’s number.”
[From The Telegraph]
What’s funny about the beekeeping is that Kate supposedly has had her own hives for years now. Remember when she brought “her” honey to an event in 2021? So how is it a new hobby in 2025? Funny about making beeswax candles too, if only someone had just done a how-to about candle-making on a Netflix show. Kensington Palace really sends these two out to make references to whatever Harry and Meghan are doing and it’s bonkers. That being said, the chainsaw thing is not related to the Sussexes. I don’t know where that came from. I genuinely hope Kate isn’t wandering around, wielding a chainsaw. That seems dangerous.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Mull, Scotland, 29 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, during their visit to a local croft on the west coast of Mull to learn about sustainable production and the hospitality industry on the islands.
Mull, Scotland, 29 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales, known as the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, during their visit to a local croft on the west coast of Mull to learn about sustainable production and the hospitality industry on the islands.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest. On the second day of their visit to the Scottish Isles, The Duke and Duchess will meet the Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: The Prince and Princess of Wales visiting Mull, Scotland the couple visited the Ardura Community Forest.
Mull, Scotland, 30 April 2025: Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales meet Countryside Rangers from the Mull and Iona Ranger Service at the Ardura Community Forest, to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, during a visit to the Isle of Mull, western Scotland.
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Tobermory, United Kingdom
When: 29 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales visit Tobermory on the Isle of Mull on their wedding anniversary
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Tobermory, United Kingdom
When: 29 Apr 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, during a visit at the Ardura Community Forest, to highlight the importance of protecting and championing the natural environment, on the last day of the royal visit to the Isle of Mull
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Isle of Mull, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Princess of Wales, known as the Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland, meeting those who run the public ferry service as well as members of the community who use it before taking the ferry across the water to the Isle of Iona, on the last day of the royal visit to the Isle of Mull
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Isle of Mull, United Kingdom
When: 30 Apr 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
“When I get frustrated, or irritated or… angry, I come up here and I just smell all my candles and it just -poof- goes away.” Serenity by Jan
@Sue OMG… YES!! 😂😂😂
Brilliant
His jokes and commentary always sound like they are scripted by Chuck Lorre for one of those dysfunctional CBS marriage sitcoms. “Wives, amiright?”
Exactly this.
This type of banter sounds so dysfunctional when it’s done literally everytime they speak in public. Kate is the “crazy woman” and William is trying to reign her in. They’re so desperate to put on this show that they really “know” each other and spend time together, it’s incredibly fake and off-putting. Are these the quotes you want your children reading, or are they just relieved to see them pretending to get along instead of “throwing cushions” at each other?
Yeah, I keep hearing some wacky “go to the commercial” music after all of these comments. And ah, a joke about the two women talking too much! It better not be talking about shopping and spending his money, y’know? As the females do. To the moon, Catherine!
My aunt and her husband have this banter where they insult and belittle each other and I find it so toxic. Same vibe with these two.
Is that a British thing? I watch a lot of British TV shows & I swear, the married couples are always sniping at each other. It’s very uncomfortable to watch.
I’m reminded of the tasteless crack Charles made back in 1983 when Diana was getting so much attention during their tour of Australia and NZ — “I’ve come to the conclusion that really it would have been easier to have two wives to cover both sides of the street.” Like father like son.
Lol I remember that!!!
Every single one of his comments could be read in a negative, eye-rolling way. They’re not positive.
Kate with a chainsaw? The Kate from the Blair witch project photo with a chainsaw? And a maniac grin? My goodness!
😂
I’d like to see her with one. Let’s see how she handles a Stihl. Come on Lazy, show us how you’re now a chainsaw expert!
CHAINSAW KATE! I love this for her.
But why do you need a chainsaw to garden?!?!
Chainsaws are actually quite dangerous and you need some strength to handle the kick back on it when you cut trees. We were told kate was still recovering from cancer at Christmas. If she’s strong enough to handle a chainsaw we are being told more lies.
There is also no way kate is cutting down trees when there are groundskeepers on site.
Any pruning can be done with pruning shears that are not as dangerous and are much lighter.
Yep. A coworker’s husband darn near took out his eye when his chainsaw kicked back & hit him in the face. Swollen, black eye, multiple stitches; he was lucky, just ended up with a heckuva scar.
We have multiple chainsaws (we also live in the middle of nowhere and half our property is wooded). While I don’t use the polesaw or the big chainsaw, we have a small electric (rechargeable battery) one that is ADORABLE, I swear looks like a toy, but is fun & easy to use. So yes, I do use it when gardening. Does *Kate* do that? Probably not. But it’s not an odd idea AT ALL for, you know, normal people 😉
Growing up in a rural area I only ever the saw the big chainsaws because that’s what you need for the trees. Gardening can be done with pruning shears and other tools that don’t require gas.
Even if it is a smaller chainsaw, it is still physical work of some sort and if kate is doing that much gardening she surely has energy for the lower intensity engagements.
It is such a weird gift for Christmas considering she was supposedly so sick she couldn’t “work” for a year. I’ve read that last weekend Pippa was quoted saying her sister was not ill in the traditional sense and that the article quickly disappeared.
Not ill in the traditional sense – the tradition of actually being sick?
Wanna take bets she has a chainsaw because someone told her Meghan had her own chainsaw…
After everything of Meghan’s that she’s already copied, I’m stunned this woman is actually going there about candle making a month after Meghan’s show. Beyond pathetic.
Perhaps Peggy is hoping for a “chainsaw” malfunction to happen
If these are new hives she shouldn’t have to “use up” the wax. You can only harvest so much, especially with new hives and where it gets cold in winter and bees need reserves. She doesn’t sound very knowledgeable.
If a couple is known for throwing things at each other in anger I’d stay well away from chainsaws
What kind of gardening is she doing that she needs a chainsaw? Actually, I would watch a Netflix show with Kate wielding a chainsaw – “As Always, Keen.”
Maybe she has some particularly thorny rose bushes she needs to remove…🤭
Lol, it’s like something out of Midsomer Murders.
🤣🤣🤣 Writing for MM with the Windsors consistently acting the fool must be the sweetest gig in the world—outside of writing for SNL.
Yeah the beekeeping thing is weird, because weren’t they pitching a fit like Meghan was ” stealing” the idea to have beehives? I wonder why the retroactive correction? Or if they even realize that they wrote something differently two months ago. Feels like they lie enough though they may not even remember that.
Yes, they need to have a “KP Bible” of the Kate narrative – “Wait a minute, she’s already keeping bees. Look under “C”, has she been making candles?”
Yes, KP and WanK lie so much, they can’t keep the stories straight.
I bet the expenses these towns/ cities spent on WanK’s visit were greater then The Royal Foundation’s donations to them. All those money should’ve spent on local community, not for Royal (useless, vanity) visit.
BTW, has K’s jackets sold out yet? That Ralph Lauren jacket looked chon on her.
So yeah, same, I thought she already kept bees so how is this new? And how I wish someone had just referred Kate to WLM episode 1 when she asked about making candles.
It seems very weird. I know Charles and/or Camilla have kept bees for a while now – I wonder if the honey that Kate brought to that event a few years ago was from their hives? Like we didn’t just “hear” that Kate was a beekeeper, we were told that the honey was from her hives and she’s such a wonderful beekeeper etc.
and now it turns out it was a lie and she’s just starting to keep bees and she’s going to make beeswax candles, maybe with personalized nametags on them for her guests?
Its actually really funny how much they tripped over themselves with these lies.
Also – they brought funding for the community hall that the island was already in the process of building?
I love honey and the beeswax candle making sounds lovely, but… wasn’t she into nature last week?? Honeybees are kind of agricultural, whereas WILD bees are considered endangered, natural, and needing help.
“Feels like they lie enough though they may not even remember that.”
Exactly. If you tell the truth, you never have to worry about forgetting what you said earlier.
HAHAAA still laughing – remarkably unique that she wants to be making candles with her beeswax…
A chainsaw? But how will she be out in nature if she cuts the trees down? Candle making? It’s like they see what Meg does and she suddenly wants to make candles. It’s so childish like one child will say something and the other child will say the same thing back. Peg and Can’t need serious therapy.
The chainsaw thing came from Elon…
Wow.. these two just admitted in this briefing that they are binge watching/stalking Meghan. That’s all this article screams to me, and anyone else that has watched “With Love, Meghan”. Obviously no one there is smart enough to understand that.
This couple is just disgusting to me.
It’s just interesting bc this couple has gone on 3 vacays, skipped the BAFTAS and Easter, and yet upon their return they are being praised in this sugary article. So really what incentive do they have to do more if they are rewarded with this kind of sycophantic press? Might as well keep vacationing. Add some more trips in why don’t they.
“the Princess’ new hobby of beekeeping.”: These people lie so much, they can’t even keep up with their own lies. Back in 2021 it was a new hobby, now in 2025 (4 years later) it’s a new hobby.
The fairytale PR is being edited and rewritten for the new generation of the mafia family – the future King and Queen (previously dubbed lazy, do-little, incandescent with rage, etc. by the those rewriting the script) – to prepare for their rule (the media and the Wales duo are behaving like Charles has less than a year left to live). Unfortunately, the visuals from the couple don’t match the words from the media. Social media and many smartphones that capture videos of them together reveal the truth for those who look on and don’t see the fairytale PR spin. That being said, if they believe that will be enough to solidify or enhance the image of the monarchy, bless their hearts. 🤷🏽♀️
Kate is dumb as a box of rocks and suddenly ‘what can’t she do’? 🤣🤣🤣 The desperation to attempt to compete with M is so pathetic 🤣😂 poor katykins. She can’t even dress herself or speak in sentences, maybe start at 3rd grade Kate, that’s where you belong. You could go to class with Louis and learn more about – anything.
It was only a matter of time, now she can have photo ops with herself and the kids making candles.
The press gave the impression that Kate was already an established bee keeper so was she just pretending before or is she pretending now?
I am so confused, there was a picture of Kate in all her beekeeper garb with a whole story about how she’s this expert bee keeper… but now it’s brand new to her?
Also what in the world is she doing with a chain saw?? For garden projects?? Ummmmmmm that is so weird
Maybe it’s the Fisher Price “my first chainsaw” version, and not a real one lol.
That wig is fucking crazy. She looks like she got it from the dollar store.
They can’t keep their lies straight. Is she a beekeeper or not because I remember that they were losing their minds when Meghan’s beekeeping hobby was revealed on her successful Netflix show. I thought they said Meghan was copying Kate and the king. LOL. That’s why I don’t take anything they say about Kate serious.
I hope she takes off her wiglets when she’s using the chainsaw.
Alternatively, rather than bees and candles and chainsaws, she could just get out there and do some work. Oh no, silly me…
That William sure is a pill! ‘Theatric sigh’ does not go with saying something ‘proudly’, that’s being snotty. And breaking into Kate’s convo with the beekeeper to tell her should just get the woman’s phone number? As in wrap it up, I’M BORED? Who’d want to put up with the crap?
If I was Wills I would sleep with one eye open or keep my separate bedroom door locked at the prospect of a chainsaw or hot melted wax.
Oh, who am I kidding? I would just sleep in a separate house.
I thought she wanted a woodland nymph lately but now she goes around wielding a chainsaw ?! Somebody needs to tell her that cutting down the trees is not very eco-friendly.
Just an fyi: As a gardener, I wouldn’t be without my ladies chainsaw. Mine is a lightweight electric version. Just get a heavy duty extension cord and protective goggles and you’re all set. At my age it’s easier to use than clippers which agrivate mild arthritis in my thumb.
I would really love to see this scrawny wasp trying to crank a chainsaw! It is so hard to do!
Why is he policing the length of her conversations?
If there’s any truth to that comment, she’s probably referring to a mini-chainsaw.
I just got a cordless one from Stihl this Spring and used it for the first time to prune my large fig tree. Love that thing! Hubs had a 3D printed holder made for me to store it on my wall in the garage😍. Organization is my love language
Looks like they can’t keep the keen stories straight hence the starting bee keeping.
Maybe she can look into starting an early years initiative while she’s at it.
Those clothes!
Kate and William look like they’re cosplaying Benson and Stabler.
Badly.