Princess Kate received a chainsaw for Christmas & wants to learn candle-making

If you want sugary coverage of the Prince and Princess of Wales, look no further than the multiple anniversary pieces organized by Kensington Palace. William and Kate traveled to Scotland with some of the Royal Rota as well, and that coverage is so sycophantic, it’s like they’re trying to cast W&K in a harlequin romance. It’s not enough to say “hey, Will and Kate seemed relaxed together on this trip, that’s nice!” They’re trying so hard to make this extremely dysfunctional marriage sound like it’s the most perfect thing ever. Anyway, as I eyerolled my way through the Telegraph’s coverage, something caught my eye: Kate told people what she got for Christmas last year. A chainsaw!! Jesus. Enjoy all of the With Love, Meghan copykeening too.

On Tuesday, they arrived by helicopter with the announcement of funding from their Royal Foundation for refurbishing a local community hall and a new soft play area for young children, which endeared them to residents immediately. From there, they were invited to get stuck in and lend a hand. Throughout the afternoon, the Prince and Princess were given a paintbrush and a nail gun to help with the Aros community hall refurbishment, and asked to cook haggis on a barbecue. The Princess revealed that she received a chainsaw as a gift for Christmas for her garden projects and has started keeping bees. Prince William teased his wife about not pulling the nail gun trigger too early while adding wooden tiles to a small roof to go over a community foodbank fridge “otherwise our trip will be remembered for all the wrong reasons”. When someone admired her prowess with the tool in front of the cameras (“what can’t she do?”), he gave a theatrical sigh and admitted proudly: “That always happens.” They were handed bags of soap, chocolate and chutneys from local businesses, sampling spirits made from whey and asking for advice on the Princess’ new hobby of beekeeping. “This is my summer project,” the Princess told beekeeper Sheila Barnard at a pop up market, asking which candle moulds were best for a beginner to use up the wax. As she asked “what sort of advice would you have for a novice, I’m desperate for any tips”, Prince William leaned in and joked: “This sounds like a conversation that could go on for a while so you’ll have to take Sheila’s number.”

[From The Telegraph]

What’s funny about the beekeeping is that Kate supposedly has had her own hives for years now. Remember when she brought “her” honey to an event in 2021? So how is it a new hobby in 2025? Funny about making beeswax candles too, if only someone had just done a how-to about candle-making on a Netflix show. Kensington Palace really sends these two out to make references to whatever Harry and Meghan are doing and it’s bonkers. That being said, the chainsaw thing is not related to the Sussexes. I don’t know where that came from. I genuinely hope Kate isn’t wandering around, wielding a chainsaw. That seems dangerous.