Orlando Bloom plans to go solo to Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Katy Perry is legitimately friends with Lauren Sanchez. Katy joined the all-female Blue Origin space flight in April along with Lauren, and Katy was also one of the celebrities invited to Lauren’s multi-day bachelorette party in Paris back in May. They really are friends, but Katy isn’t interrupting her tour schedule to attend Lauren’s crazy, multi-day Venice wedding next week. So Katy’s somewhat estranged husband Orlando Bloom will go in Katy’s place.
Orlando Bloom is on the ultra high-profile guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s approaching wedding … and TMZ has learned the actor’s going stag amid rumors of his relationship with Katy Perry getting rocky.
Sources tell TMZ … OB plans to attend the days-long wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, taking place later this month … and Katy ain’t going to be by his side — but in this instance, there’s a perfectly logical explanation.
Katy is currently on tour in Australia, rockin’ 15 sold-out shows — and those dates overlap with the billionaire’s bash. And Katy’s tour was planned way before Jeff and Lauren locked in their lavish European nuptials.
Still … the optics ain’t great for Katy and Orlando — the high-profile Hollywood couple has been dogged recently with rumors there’s trouble in paradise with their own engagement.
I think this one particular thing is just about Katy’s tour schedule, not her marriage and not her friendship with Lauren. In fact, it would not surprise me at all if Katy made a point of making time for Lauren’s bachelorette festivities last month because Katy knew she would have to skip the wedding. That being said… yeah, it really does seem like Katy and Orlando are on the rocks, if not completely over.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Blue Origin screengrab.
So Katy and Orlando and getting joint custody of the oligarchs in their break up.
It’s so nice when former couples find ways to still get along for the sake of the money.
Mmmm, not sold out shows. My cousin on the ground said loads of tickets available, even at venues that normally sell out. I had a look, absolutely tons of tickets. Wonder who they’re trying to convince?
Interesting she’s not going to the wedding. That seems big?
She’s in Australia for her tour right now and has shows back to back during the wedding festivities which apparently run a few days.
Seems pretty challenging to play a concert then fly over 12 hrs for a wedding then fly 12-16hr back to do back to back shows. Idk.
The shows are in no way ‘sold out’. Plus, yes, unlike Taylor, or Slash, (slash flew from China to la and back (was in la for mere hours). she isn’t doing an across the world flit for one night. But the shows aren’t at all sold out so that’s just bs.
Katy probably blames Bozo for her PR disaster free space joy ride. Hurting her tickets sales. She doesn’t seem to type that takes responsibility for her poor choices (career and ex-husband).
If she wanted to be there, she would be there.
Orland has to go to kiss the ring. Probably hoping for a new Prime series.
Here’s my crackpot theory. Katy’s tour isn’t selling out or getting much attention at all. And the only thing you hear about her right now is them maybe getting a divorce. And you know any press is good press. And all these divorce articles do mention that she is on tour right now. So I see them getting a divorce until her tour is over. And then it’s never mentioned again. Until she needs press for something else.
We are in Venice now and I have asked way too many people about the wedding and asking their thoughts etc. taxi drivers, hotels, gondola drivers etc and no one..literally no one knows anything and says they don’t think it will even be here. Even the private taxis say they haven’t been reserved???
Given the abundance of wealth not just of the groom but likely most if not all of the guests – I this being either an NDA thing, and/or also private housing being used. Private gondolas and drivers who signed NDAs, etc.
Or what if they just told everyone Venice but really it’s somewhere else? Portofino?