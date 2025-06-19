Orlando Bloom plans to go solo to Lauren Sanchez & Jeff Bezos’ wedding

Katy Perry is legitimately friends with Lauren Sanchez. Katy joined the all-female Blue Origin space flight in April along with Lauren, and Katy was also one of the celebrities invited to Lauren’s multi-day bachelorette party in Paris back in May. They really are friends, but Katy isn’t interrupting her tour schedule to attend Lauren’s crazy, multi-day Venice wedding next week. So Katy’s somewhat estranged husband Orlando Bloom will go in Katy’s place.

Orlando Bloom is on the ultra high-profile guest list for Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s approaching wedding … and TMZ has learned the actor’s going stag amid rumors of his relationship with Katy Perry getting rocky. Sources tell TMZ … OB plans to attend the days-long wedding celebration in Venice, Italy, taking place later this month … and Katy ain’t going to be by his side — but in this instance, there’s a perfectly logical explanation. Katy is currently on tour in Australia, rockin’ 15 sold-out shows — and those dates overlap with the billionaire’s bash. And Katy’s tour was planned way before Jeff and Lauren locked in their lavish European nuptials. Still … the optics ain’t great for Katy and Orlando — the high-profile Hollywood couple has been dogged recently with rumors there’s trouble in paradise with their own engagement.

[From TMZ]

I think this one particular thing is just about Katy’s tour schedule, not her marriage and not her friendship with Lauren. In fact, it would not surprise me at all if Katy made a point of making time for Lauren’s bachelorette festivities last month because Katy knew she would have to skip the wedding. That being said… yeah, it really does seem like Katy and Orlando are on the rocks, if not completely over.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Blue Origin screengrab.

