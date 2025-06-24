Bond: Duchess Meghan ‘is viewed as irrelevant by most of the royal family’

A week ago, the Duchess of Sussex’s interview on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast was released. The interview generated so many headlines, and Meghan came across very well – polished, professional, intelligent, insightful. There was one part of the interview which caused a million headlines though – Grede asked Meghan if there was anything she would do differently if she could go back, and Meghan said, “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” “Royal insiders” immediately decided that Meghan was referencing them and their lies, and that Meghan was attacking the royal family (because they lie a lot too). Becky English at the Daily Mail even did a palace-authorized hit piece about how Meghan gave palace staffers PTSD, and yet English and her sources still have not come up with any specific story of exactly what Meghan did. You get the idea – hit dogs were hollering all over the place.
Those hit dogs were still hollering over the weekend, when the Mail’s Alison Boshoff wrote a pretty unhinged piece about which lies Meghan could have been referencing. At no point did any of these people acknowledge that Meghan was speaking about ALL of the lies and smears, not one specific lie. Anyway, after all of that, after an entire week-long newscycle in which royal insiders and palace insiders screaming, cried and threw up over Meghan’s pod interview, Jennie Bond now says that the Windsors don’t even think about Meghan anymore.
Meghan Markle is believed to be “irrelevant” to most of the Royal Family, an expert has said. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, appeared as a guest on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast last week, and made a comment that many believe was a brutal dig at the Royal Family.
When asked if she would do anything differently to change her public narrative years ago, Meghan said: “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” She later then spoke about lies, and how they couldn’t last forever.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror: “I imagine they (the Royal Family) may see a passing headline about Meghan’s latest exploits, but I very much doubt that any of them take much notice about what she is doing or saying. She is someone they knew for a very brief period of time. I don’t think Meghan forged a meaningful relationship with any of the royal family – except, obviously, her husband. And so I think she is viewed as irrelevant by most of the family.”
[From The Daily Express]
This is not the first time they’ve tried this line: “She is someone they knew for a very brief period of time.” They’ve never been able to maintain that position because, for the past five and a half years, various palace comms officers have sent talking points about Harry and Meghan to the royal rota WhatsApp. “Meghan is irrelevant,” they cry as the palace obsesses over the Sussexes’ travels, schedules, public appearances and all of their public statements. None of them “take much notice about what she is doing or saying” – except for Kate, William, Charles, Camilla and Sophie, that is.
Not irrelevant to the D. Excess she must be their biggest earner.
There are a minimum of half a dozen articles, (sometimes more!), on any given day on The Fail’s site. Sometimes I scroll through and count in fascination. For someone who’s “irrelevant”, they sure have a LOT to say about her!
Quick, let’s get another emotional support poll to help reinforce Bond’s assessment. 🤷🏽♀️
They’ve all been copying Meghan – her fashion, her ideas, actions (hugs) – while leaking and briefing lies about her to their media sycophants.
Btw Alison Boshoff is one of the journalists named in the case Harry has against the Daily Mail for unlawful information gathering which the Daily Mail has denied engaging in for over 2 decades. It will be interesting to see how that goes down in court next year. 👀
You’re right. I was trying to remember where I’d heard that name. Alison Boshoff and Becky English and Victoria Newton, current editor of the Sun, and Tony Gallagher, current editor of the Times, are all named. With many others. Tick tock on that case.
Becky English is also maned – she was using content from unlawful information gathering in many of her Prince Harry (and later on, Meghan’s as well) pieces, back in the days. Hence their unstoppable hatred and hit pieces.
The biggest Meghan (and Harry) haters in the British media/press are the once on the lists of journalists in the three phone hacking cases that Prince Harry took to court, like K. Nicholl, A. Andrews, and there two awful wonen.
Yep…they are wicked people that have the gall to still show their faces on talk shows as legitimate journalists when they likely made considerable income off of unlawful information gathering instead of lawful journalism.
What are we even doing here with this?
Exactly.
Irrelevant?
According to the rota rats?
I mean self-awareness has hit below 50 ft of cr@p at this point.
And do we write column after column about anyone who is irrelevant? Nope, she prove herself a liar as they write incessantly about HRH Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Just as asinine as saying, ‘she so stupid that I copy off her math homework everyday’.
Meghan’s numbers speak for themselves and the lack of crowds behind those security fences speaks even louder on the relevance of those that do nothing but spew hate towards the Sussex’s. If it wasn’t for those “Not My King” protesters booing they would not even have a crowd.. just ordinary people who happen to pass by. All this “Meghan is not relevant” comes across like delusional jealousy because who else garners the attention and success that Meghan does? Certainly not any of the leftovers even with their propaganda team the numbers prove they still can’t compare.
Well, that’s fine then. Meghan doesn’t give a rat’s ass about them, either.
Yeah, she’s so irrelevant that every article on William and Kate, has to bring up Meghan in some way. And that’s in addition to all the articles on Meghan herself. The royal sycophants can’t even see the irony in a headline announcing Meghan as irrelevant.
Right? When someone is irrelevant to me I don’t even notice them, they aren’t on my radar. She is definitely relevant to them, lmao. Its hilarious and pathetic that they are even trying to pretend otherwise.
Everyday! They scour the papers for everything that Meghan and Harry do.
They continue to follow the Meghan and Harry playbook.
They send sources to the tabloids to comment on every. Single. Thing.
They are obsessed.
They did can’t let it go.
They did not break her and she is thriving and I continue to pray for her safety because I once thought they would eventually leave them alone but it seems to get worse.
👏👏👏👏👏
The crazy this is Meghan doesn’t even talk about them.
Harry references Brexit Island, more then Meghan ever did!
Yeah, I think it’s the Windsors who are miffed that M hasn’t spoken about them in years. It’s as if they’re irrelevant in her day to day life. Now that’s got to sting the people who always thought they were better than her.
This stance isn’t fooling anyone. I still support the idea that the BRF is completely dependent upon Harry and Meghan, without them none of the write up’s about any of the left behind windsors get much traction or play at all.
So irrelevant that Meghan made so many careers of the rats.
Give it up Jennie. Focus on the increasing irrelevance of your Lazy Princess who can’t do 1% of Meghan’s work.
Her being irrelevant to that family isn’t true but honestly it isn’t an insult if she was. Save for maybe Beatrice and her husband (maybe) that family is awful. Protecting pedophiles and lazy welfare recipients who live in cold castles. Fuck them.
So irrelevant that still-recovering Kate had a flurry of engagements at the beginning of the year and talked about how she makes jam too. Whatever happened to that plum recipe btw.
So irrelevant that Dior became one of Camilla’s go-to designers with accompanying articles about how Camilla won Dior. She won a Dior bathrobe btw.
All while they cannot keep her name out of their mouths.
They have tried to copy her hair, her clothes, her mannerisms, her social media content, photos she’s been in, words she used….i mean i could go on and on. Good lord. And sorry this is supposed to be Britain’s top family? What an awful group of truly pathetic people.
@Tina
It’s what colonialism looks like. They are very well versed in it.
Think of the billions of people they (the Royals/the British Empire) have stolen from and then diminished their self worth by saying they should be thankful for English language, English education, English culture. They’ve plundered, wiped out tribes and civilizations and drawn territorial lines to create countries in Africa that suited their economic interests and strategic control. Their museums are filled with the artifacts plundered and people from those conquered civilizations have to visit those museums to see the artifacts of their own ancestors. They still insist on being Head of the Commonwealth but refuse to say sorry for slavery or consider any repatriation for plundering the lands and people of the Commonwealth. 😠
Look closely and you’ll see that’s what they have been doing to Meghan – colonization. They are still making money off her pain and everything she does they copy to elevate themselves and denigrate her.
Truth!
That’s the perfect analogy of what this is. I often say that it’s like the master being angry at the runaway slave, but you said it better than I could.
These are such excellent points!!
Like the ex boyfriend who texts about how much he doesn’t miss you, and weeks later, I still don’t miss you. So obvious.
So irrelevant that the media has to constantly release emotional support polls to “prove” they’re more liked than Meghan.
The Windsors are right not to think about Meghan, they have ‘ Not My King’ protesters , the dwindling crowds, the boos and health problems to deal with.
Not that it is stopping them from copying the Sussexes.
The fact that Jennie Bonds writes these negative articles shows they are on her mind 24/7 and the royal family thinks about them. If they were irrelevant why are there all these articles about them?
They are trying to present themselves as holding the position about Megan that she actually holds about the British royal family and probably a good portion of that press as well. She’s not thinking about you with every comment, and I’m sure that she thinks about her time under that system as a working Royal as something that happened to her that was an unfortunate toxic job environment that she’s happy she’s away from.
You can’t spend a week complaining about a podcast interview that you didn’t have to watch, you had no reason to cover, and no reason to be upset about if you really found this person to be irrelevant and you don’t discuss them. Because if you felt that way how would you even have known what was going on? They stay telling on themselves. This is a media ecosystem that still does live blogs every time she or Harry has an appearance. This is a family that copies their social media style, that has a senior member that copies her clothing style, that hires people that used to work for them. This is not a family that behaves like this person is irrelevant.
Yeah, right, Jennie…
She gave them PTSD because she breezed in and did that job like she was born to it. Charming, curious, hard working and gorgeous. She put them all to shame and those dusty palace assistants didn’t know what the hell to do with themselves. They’re all still watching and emulating. The reason they threw her to the media wolves was because she was going to be too popular and all those arrogant, privileged men couldn’t bear it. Diana mark II.
I’ve seen it all before, in the 80s and 90s. Irrelevant, my arse. (Sorry)
LMAO Meghan is so irrelevant to the royals they dress like her, try to speak like her and even try podcasting and netflixing like her. They spend millions hiring bot and troll farms to harass her, her companies, her business and charitable partners but sure Meghan is now irrelevant to them.
Now if the ONE time in 5+ years a person mentioned you and they referred to you as “my husband’s family” then you might not matter to that person. Another sign of them not caring about you is never attending your events so by all accounts its pretty clear Meghan doesn’t care about them. Lol she can’t even be bothered to specify who’s she’s talking about when saying “she would ask people to tell the truth” because thats how little it all matters to her now. Yet the other side screamed for 2 weeks and now is trying to play it cool (eye roll).
@B
Exactly, she has moved on but they continue to colonize her fashion, ideas, etc.; they copy her and then send their propaganda media to spout lies to devalue her influence while enriching themselves. It’s infuriating to watch as a person from a country and ancestors that were colonized by the British. Thankfully she is resilient like her matriarchal ancestors. Much love 💕 to Meghan for persevering and finding her way to this chapter of joy in her life. 🤗
Jennie Bond, tell it to William and Kate. They are still seething over Meghan
These are the same people who scour the pro Meghan sites for stories and use squad tweets in their stories. Meghan ignores them but they watch her every move and discuss it obsessively.
sophie wishes she was as irrelevant as Meghan
The fact that Bond felt the need to state that Meghan is seen as irrelevant over five years after she left the Royal family sounds like a Royal tantrum and proves Meghan isn’t irrelevant.
Meghan, tighten your security. Your stalkers are thinking about you again.
Ha, wish I was as irrelevant as Meghan!
LMAO they literally just published a whole article about Meghan’s fruit spread.
Ahh, the old “Meghan doesn’t even go here.”
They are ridiculously transparent. They would LOVE to have even a fraction of Meghan’s shine, but instead the left-behinds are dull and insipid.
She is the mother of KC’s youngest grandchildren and Harry ‘s wife, so how could she possibly be irrelevant to a loving and kind father, grandfather, head of CE? Jennie Bond by describing RF as indifferent to Meghan is a judgement on them as arrogant, nasty and shunning. It is actually a damning criticism of them.
Exactly. They are so in their bubble they don’t see how disgusting this seems to a normal person.
I have a theory about why she triggers them so much: like most nations who have the dubious status of former empires, the British hang onto the idea that it’s their “culture” and “breeding” and “attitude” that remains the lodestar of the world that orbits them. It’s the same mentality, which the Police parodied in a song, “in the theatre that is my soul, I always play the starring role.” Take that as an update of Shakespeare in the prologue to Henry V: “Can this cockpit [the theatre] contain the vastie fields of France?” Don’t forget how *much* British culture is rooted in a meta-narrative, history was being staged quite literally as it was being made, on a parallel track. The aristocrats who patronised Shakespeare’s Globe and published the First Folio were imprisoned at the end of Elizabeth I’s reign for putting on a production of Richard II during the Earl of Essex’s attempted rebellion. Hearts and minds have always been up for grabs, it’s one of the things that makes them fascination. Utterly fascinating. The problem is, Charles & William are like Cliff’s Notes or Little Britain, they don’t have the nous, the chops, or the cunning psychological insight for the war of nerves that they’re waging with the Sussexes. They’re throwing cheap tat at a real wall, thinking it’s a stage set. When Harry called it the Truman Show, I mean, on reflection, the Truman show was a lot more poignant and illuminating. A lot.