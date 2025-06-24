Bond: Duchess Meghan ‘is viewed as irrelevant by most of the royal family’

A week ago, the Duchess of Sussex’s interview on Emma Grede’s Aspire podcast was released. The interview generated so many headlines, and Meghan came across very well – polished, professional, intelligent, insightful. There was one part of the interview which caused a million headlines though – Grede asked Meghan if there was anything she would do differently if she could go back, and Meghan said, “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” “Royal insiders” immediately decided that Meghan was referencing them and their lies, and that Meghan was attacking the royal family (because they lie a lot too). Becky English at the Daily Mail even did a palace-authorized hit piece about how Meghan gave palace staffers PTSD, and yet English and her sources still have not come up with any specific story of exactly what Meghan did. You get the idea – hit dogs were hollering all over the place.

Those hit dogs were still hollering over the weekend, when the Mail’s Alison Boshoff wrote a pretty unhinged piece about which lies Meghan could have been referencing. At no point did any of these people acknowledge that Meghan was speaking about ALL of the lies and smears, not one specific lie. Anyway, after all of that, after an entire week-long newscycle in which royal insiders and palace insiders screaming, cried and threw up over Meghan’s pod interview, Jennie Bond now says that the Windsors don’t even think about Meghan anymore.

Meghan Markle is believed to be “irrelevant” to most of the Royal Family, an expert has said. The Duchess of Sussex, 43, appeared as a guest on the Aspire with Emma Grede podcast last week, and made a comment that many believe was a brutal dig at the Royal Family. When asked if she would do anything differently to change her public narrative years ago, Meghan said: “Yes, I would ask people to tell the truth.” She later then spoke about lies, and how they couldn’t last forever. Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror: “I imagine they (the Royal Family) may see a passing headline about Meghan’s latest exploits, but I very much doubt that any of them take much notice about what she is doing or saying. She is someone they knew for a very brief period of time. I don’t think Meghan forged a meaningful relationship with any of the royal family – except, obviously, her husband. And so I think she is viewed as irrelevant by most of the family.”

[From The Daily Express]

This is not the first time they’ve tried this line: “She is someone they knew for a very brief period of time.” They’ve never been able to maintain that position because, for the past five and a half years, various palace comms officers have sent talking points about Harry and Meghan to the royal rota WhatsApp. “Meghan is irrelevant,” they cry as the palace obsesses over the Sussexes’ travels, schedules, public appearances and all of their public statements. None of them “take much notice about what she is doing or saying” – except for Kate, William, Charles, Camilla and Sophie, that is.