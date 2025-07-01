“What’s hotter, blonde Nicholas Hoult or his amazing Prada bag?” links
  • July 01, 2025

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Nicholas Hoult looked absolutely gorgeous in NYC in recent days as he promotes Superman. The photos with the Celine white tank with the Prada bag? HOT. [Socialite Life]
Gillian Anderson in Versailles, like a queen. [LaineyGossip]
The Devil Wears Prada 2’s production has begun, and Kenneth Branagh has been added to the cast as Miranda’s latest husband! [Hollywood Life]
Keira Knightley wore two Chanel looks at the Biarritz Film Festival. [JustJared]
These scandals have never been forgotten by the true gossips! I will remember Matthew McConaughy’s bongo adventures for all time. [Buzzfeed]
Kris Jenner won’t share her water taxi. [Jezebel]
People are worried about Harry on And Just Like That. [Pajiba]
Eric Stonestreet was on ER. [Seriously OMG]
A sighting of Renate Reinsve! [RCFA]
Trisha Paytas spoke to M3GAN. [OMG Blog]

12 Responses to ““What’s hotter, blonde Nicholas Hoult or his amazing Prada bag?” links”

  1. Eurydice says:
    July 1, 2025 at 12:31 pm

    Sorry, Nicholas. You’re hot, but I have a better chance of attaining that Prada bag.

    Reply
  2. ThatGirlThere says:
    July 1, 2025 at 12:52 pm

    Nicholas looks like he’s on set of a film where he plays a hot up and coming fashion designer who is also a spy.

    Reply
  3. Beth says:
    July 1, 2025 at 1:05 pm

    I don’t know why but he looks like a beautiful himbo here, I love it

    Reply
  4. Sue says:
    July 1, 2025 at 2:00 pm

    I adore Nick Hoult but he is giving me I’m Just Ken vibes with this lewk.

    Reply
  5. Mego says:
    July 1, 2025 at 2:01 pm

    Sorry he looks like justin bieber.

    Reply
  6. Sarah says:
    July 1, 2025 at 2:12 pm

    The bag is wearing a speedo. Sorry.

    Reply
  7. KC says:
    July 1, 2025 at 3:14 pm

    I love the sunglasses. And the bag.

    Reply
  8. Jeannine says:
    July 1, 2025 at 4:02 pm

    I was late to see how adorable he is as a brunette, but my God he is Hot as a blond!

    Reply
  9. PRINCESSGONEAWOL says:
    July 1, 2025 at 5:16 pm

    He is Kenough.

    Reply

