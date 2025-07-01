“What’s hotter, blonde Nicholas Hoult or his amazing Prada bag?” links

Nicholas Hoult looked absolutely gorgeous in NYC in recent days as he promotes Superman. The photos with the Celine white tank with the Prada bag? HOT. [Socialite Life]
Gillian Anderson in Versailles, like a queen. [LaineyGossip]
The Devil Wears Prada 2’s production has begun, and Kenneth Branagh has been added to the cast as Miranda’s latest husband! [Hollywood Life]
Keira Knightley wore two Chanel looks at the Biarritz Film Festival. [JustJared]
These scandals have never been forgotten by the true gossips! I will remember Matthew McConaughy’s bongo adventures for all time. [Buzzfeed]
Kris Jenner won’t share her water taxi. [Jezebel]
People are worried about Harry on And Just Like That. [Pajiba]
Eric Stonestreet was on ER. [Seriously OMG]
A sighting of Renate Reinsve! [RCFA]
Trisha Paytas spoke to M3GAN. [OMG Blog]
Sorry, Nicholas. You’re hot, but I have a better chance of attaining that Prada bag.
If I had a choice between the two, I’d still take that gorgeous Prada bag
Nicholas looks like he’s on set of a film where he plays a hot up and coming fashion designer who is also a spy.
LOLOLOL! So true.
The shoes are a dead giveaway that he’s really a spy!
I don’t know why but he looks like a beautiful himbo here, I love it
I adore Nick Hoult but he is giving me I’m Just Ken vibes with this lewk.
Sorry he looks like justin bieber.
The bag is wearing a speedo. Sorry.
I love the sunglasses. And the bag.
I was late to see how adorable he is as a brunette, but my God he is Hot as a blond!
He is Kenough.