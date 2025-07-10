Princess Kate’s events this week ensure that she’ll attend Wimbledon on Sunday?

The vibe I’m getting from the coverage of the Macrons’ state visit to the UK is that British-French relations are very strong these days, and that King Charles and Queen Camilla begrudgingly called in “reinforcements” in the form of Prince William and Kate. All of the energy ahead of the Macrons’ visit to the UK was that Charles and other minor roles would do the bulk of the hosting duties. Something shifted on the eve of the visit, and William and Kate were put front-and-center. Kate was even allowed to come to the state banquet, her first evening event (and tiara-wearing event) since November 2023. It really is starting to feel like Kate was being shadow-banned from tiara-wearing for several years – she wasn’t even allowed to borrow a tiara for King Charles’s coronation, for goodness sake – and that Kate’s presence or lack thereof was entirely Charles and Camilla’s call. So why was Kate allowed to steal all of the headlines? Because the palace didn’t want people to talk about Charles’s bloody eye or his grim pallor. Still, Kate is taking the dub and already looking forward to Wimbledon!
For the first time since her shocking cancer diagnosis threw the British royal family for an existential loop last year, Kate Middleton attended a full state dinner Tuesday night—and comprehensively stole the show. After the debacle of her last-minute Ascot no-show two weeks ago, which sowed panic and confusion at the palace, and her stunningly honest admission that she has struggled to get back to normality since being given the all-clear, Kate’s decision to join the dinner for President Macron of France—having attended the formal welcome earlier in the day, which was well-flagged—was kept a closely-guarded secret until the last possible moment.
Kate’s attendance at the dinner capped a rollercoaster day for royal spinners when the carefully choreographed pomp of the state visit of President Macron threatened to be derailed by not one, not two, but three bizarre stories that cut through with the global public in the way only properly authentic examples of things going really wrong can do.
First, Brigitte Macron seemed to coolly refuse her husband’s hand as she descended the French state jet on arrival on British soil, reviving memories of “le shove,” when she was filmed angrily pushing her husband at the top of airplane steps on another state visit.
Then, King Charles showed up with a gory, bloodshot eye. His palace spinners did their best to reassure the media it was absolutely nothing to do with his cancer treatment, but the images did little to project an image of a hale and hearty king, when that was exactly what was needed.
A third story that cut through with the public was when cameras caught the French president’s luggage van speeding away from Windsor Castle with the boot wide open, shedding luggage all over the immaculate driveway of Windsor Castle.
A palace insider told The Daily Beast: “Kate has saved the day. The only thing the newspapers will be reporting on [Wednesday] is her presence.”
A friend of Kate’s told The Royalist they believed that Tuesday’s engagement bodes well for Kate to be at Wimbledon on Sunday to present prizes on the final day of the tennis tournament.
“Tuesday’s engagement bodes well for Kate to be at Wimbledon on Sunday to present prizes on the final day of the tennis tournament.” For years, I’ve noted that as soon as Kate’s patronage of Wimbledon was formalized, it became “work” for her and therefore she tried to avoid it as much as possible. She’s been skipping important Wimbledon events for years, and now she’s lowered the bar to the point where she’s only committing to show up for the men’s final. The women’s final is on Saturday! I guess no one expects her to support women. Anyway, people kept saying “oh, Kate needed to do that hospital event and the state visit appearances so she would be allowed to go to Wimbledon!” But ol’ girl doesn’t even want to watch tennis anymore.
London, UK. 87th July, 2025. Catherine, the Princess of Wales and William, the Prince Of Wales. The King and, Queen, Prince and Princess of Wales and the French President and his wife, Mr and Mrs Macron, as well as the French Ambassador and others, take a carriage procession through Windsor and along part of the Long Walk leading to Windsor Castle as part of the French State Visit.
Princess Catherine – The Princess of Wales and Prince William – The Prince of Wales at the Ceremonial Welcome for the State Visit of The President of France Emmanuel Macron at Windsor in Windsor, England, UK on Tuesday 8 July, 2025.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Catherine, Princess of Wales awaits the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England. President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron visit the UK in the first visit State Visit made by France in 17 years.
The Princess of Wales (left) and King Charles III (right) at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron (centre) and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND – JULY 08: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales attend the State Banquet at Windsor Castle on July 08, 2025 in Windsor, England.
The Princess of Wales (left) and King Charles III (right) at the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron (centre) and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK. Picture date: Tuesday July 8, 2025.
King Charles and Queen Camilla welcome President Macron and Mrs Macron for the state visit accompanied by the Princess and Princess of Wales. Official welcome at Windsor and Eton Riverside for the French State Visit
William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
London, United Kingdom
08 Jul 2025
Credit: Cover Images
The Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by the Princess Royal and the Duke of Edinburgh arriving for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK
William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Windsor, United Kingdom
08 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The Prince and Princess of Wales, followed by the Princess Royal and theDuke and Duchess of Edinburgh arriving for the State Banquet for President of France Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of the French President's state visit to the UK
William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Windsor, United Kingdom
08 Jul 2025
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
Well. Ok then.
“A friend of Kate’s told The Royalist they believed that Tuesday’s engagement bodes well for Kate to be at Wimbledon on Sunday to present prizes on the final day of the tennis tournament.”
🥱
Hi Carole 👋
Three days out this week? Lazy must be so exhausted. Mustique or France?
Going by the usual coverage about how frail she is and unable to do normal things, you’d think the state visit hoopla would have set her back to the point where she’d need to take a week off to recover. Guess not.
I was hoping not to see her until September but she’s keen to be seen at Wimbledon 😂
Besides, Camilla may be gunning for Wimbledon patronage so Lazy needs to show a bit of fight.
Kate did not “save the day.” She’s still plain lazy. No mention of the rigorous ski trips and ski runs for Kate though
If the excuse for Ascot was genuine how can they be sure that she will turn up for Wimbledon. She could have another ‘off’ day.
This!!!!!!! Either she has to decide whether she’s up to ANY outing EACH time, or she’s fine for anything all the time. The stupid woman has dropped herself in it with this statement (through “Carole”).
She loves the standing ovation she gets at Wimbledon. She’s trying to get out of presenting the women’s trophy as it may well go to a Russian and it’s a hot potato with the war in Ukraine. Politics and war should have no bearing on sport or young tennis players.
Her reception at Wimbledon would be a big test after her AWOL at Ascot.
Anything other than polite indifference would be very, very uncomfortable. She’ll probably bring in her troops with her to provide moral support – a kid or two, Pippa, James, Alize. But Carole would probably be too much grifting hence her appearance earlier this week.
Camilla got a standing ovation at Wimbledon according to the other article, even if some of the audience had to be nudged to stand. Is a standing ovation traditional for the Queen Consort or even for all senior royals?
But yeah, the quality of the ovation will say a lot.
i dont remember Kate ever getting a standing ovation before last year. I dont think its traditional. but I’m not sure QEII ever went to wimbledon and if she did it was a long time ago.
The standing ovation for Camilla and people being nudged to stand up made it very clear to me that last years standing ovation was absolutely staged. I was convinced that it was at the time because it had never happened before and it was obviously overkill, but seeing how people were nudged to stand up shows that there is always PR behind the scenes for the royals at Wimbledon and I think the same was done for Kate. Not that support for someone going through cancer isn’t common, but large groups of people standing up for someone is very unusual and if anyone sees a few people standing up, the likelihood that others will also stand is very likely to happen.
No doubt she had to go to state dinner to pacify the press. It’s interesting what the press chooses to report when it comes to Kate. If Meghan was ignored by the King and Queen that she was made to curtsey four times at an event it would have been a major story.
She’s still “learning” to curtsey. She’s always learning but never understanding.
What an empty headed vessel.
oh my god, the tabloids would be insufferable if this was Meghan. There would be a dozen Daily Mail articles screenshotting every single angle saying how everyone was ignoring Meghan, and what an AWKWARD BLUNDER and how it left viewers SHOCKED. Body language experts would be having a field day. But because it’s Kate, there’s only a People magazine article about it and nothing else. The hypocrisy is insane.
Sometimes when I see the mediocrity of the royals, I miss seeing Royal Meghan because she would show everyone up. But then I think about the way she would be dragged through the press no matter how well she did, and it makes me sad for her and realize she had no option but to leave.
Her fingers look purplish in that shot of her holding William’s hand, although maybe that’s a lighting issue.
In any case, she has almost no subcutaneous fat and her eyes look sunken in all the pics that aren’t massively photoshopped. If this were Crohn’s or IBS, it’s being managed terribly and would probably be considered a medical emergency. So more likely it’s a mental health issue/ED. I hope someone loves her enough to get her help, stat.
Nobody loves her enough to get her some help, not even her mother.
Carol(E) wants a piece of that CROWN.
Right? I mean…internet snark aside, they all look terrible. Kate looks fragile, William appears to be totally checked out. Charles is wasting away. We might wind up with King George much sooner than anybody expects….
Yep she did the bare minimum to be able to attend the finals at Wimbledon.
Kate saves the day?? really? By…..doing her job?? this is the kind of rhetoric that has ended up hurting her in the last year – that story about how she was no mere mortal because she attended Wimbledon, the fuss over Ascot that boiled down to “she’s not doing anything she doesn’t want to do.” and back to the idea of why was her attendance shrouded in secrecy? to make the night about her?
The state dinner was fine, the women wore fancy dresses and pretty jewels and that’s pretty much all anyone cares about. it seemed like a lot of money for a 24 hour or so visit but what do I know.
I do think she’ll go to Wimbledon this weekend and I think that’s the reason for the hospital visit last week. I think she was ordered to attend the state dinner for some reason and she’s going to take an extended break after Sunday. We’ll get a glimpse at Balmoral but won’t see her officially working until September.
This sounds like a different kind of “doing her job.” They’re quite clearly saying Kate was there as a distraction – don’t talk about “le shove,” don’t look at Charles’ crumbling corpse, ignore the luggage littering the landscape – but hey, what’s that over there? It’s Kate in a tiara!!
How did she save the day from behind the large floral arrangement? Or from the side of the tent out of camera range of the Macrons.
It is wild how the media props her up for just being present at something.
Kate saves the day! So over the top. It does no favors. But also it’s almost making it sound like she was called in at the last minute to save the day. So if Charles had not had a bloodshot eye and luggage hadn’t fallen out of a van, would Kate not have been called up to serve as a distraction? Yesterday it seemed more like she was always meant to go but they just chose not to announce it until the last minute, maybe in case she cancelled. She obviously had a givenchy dress ready to go, lol. But now they’re making it sound like she was a last minute call up from the minors or something.
@Euridice, exactly. Even Sykes’ title called the first part of the day “slapstick.” The trip was starting to look like a disaster. So it’s hard to know if she had always planned on going/was ordered to go (the Givenchy dress says yes, she had always planned on it and they were just playing coy to build buzz) or she was ordered to show up at the last moment as chum. Either way, she was chum and Sykes certainly wasn’t praising her diplomatic or conversational skills.
Love “don’t praise the chum”!
I’m starting to think she was ordered to go at the last minute (last minute being sometime this week, maybe the day of.) It would have involved some seating changes but that could have been worked out. She could have had that Givenchy dress for the state dinner in november or the diplomatic reception (red feels very on theme for Kate in december.)
but I guess where I’m sort of hung up is that I dont think any of those things were disasters? Kate was always supposed to greet the Macrons so they at least would have had that appearance as a distraction.
but I do think its telling that the DB is sort of implying she was a last minute add for whatever reason. the princess of wales was a last minute add to a state dinner?? what does that tell you about her standing in the family?
I would think it’s Charles’ cancer diagnosis that’s thrown the royal family into an existential loop – he’s the one that matters in the monarchy. And “Kate saved the day” the way you throw chum in the water to attract sharks – you don’t praise the chum.
What a visual. You don’t praise the chum. Yikes.
It’s like the definition of quiet quitting.
She’s been quietly quitting since she got the ring! If she could have 12 children and never go out in public again – like Queen Vic – she’d be living her authentic self.
Forget the bread and butter run of the mill event on a Wet Wednesday in Skeggie, Kate loves Wimbledon, Film Premieres and balcony waving. Glamour, tiaras, jewellery, sashes, awards, handsome men kissing her hand and flashing her legs. Kate is always ready for her closeup, Mr DeMille!
Those fake honors Kate is wearing look like napkins pinned to her gown.
I could see her getting added at the last minute as a distraction. But they certainly didn’t want her to steal the show — they stashed her behind a huge, gaudy table decoration.
I’m guessing she would have attended Wimbledon anyway. This just makes it easier.
No sh!t Sherlock, of course she will attend Wimbledon on Sunday for the mens final – am sure there will be an excuse for her not to turn up to the Women’s final (she never does).
Meanwhile Peggy is in Switzerland for the Euros – a weekend where they both get to jaunt around at their favourite sports pretending its ‘work’.
It was mega hot today and heatwave is predicted to last 10 days. Will Kate attend finals on Saturday and Sunday when she wilts in the heat? Or will she just attend the Men’s single finals as per last year?
I think she’ll go no matter what! We do know that she lives for Wimbledon – this is the highlight of her year but if it’s too hot, she’ll only attend the Men’s Semi-Finals and the Finals! Since she’s not known to go to Women’s matches, it would only be surprising if she did attend them. (shrug) She has the perfect “out” either way – she will use whatever is going on with her for the foreseeable future!